Sunday, June 21: Matthew Rhys Stars in ‘Perry Mason’ Origin Story

Sunday, June 21

Perry Mason

HBO, 9pm

New Series!

Matthew Rhys (The Americans) stars as the title character in this origin story behind how the famous fictional attorney came to be the courtroom crusader for justice readers and viewers know through Erle Stanley Gardner’s novels and Raymond Burr’s classic TV portrayal. The series is set in early 1930s L.A., when Mason is a somewhat sketchy private investigator until a shocking case starts him on a path toward redemption. This case also offers backstories for memorable Mason characters Della Street (Juliet Rylance) and Paul Drake (Chris Chalk). John Lithgow and Tatiana Maslany costar.

NASCAR Cup Series: Geico 500

FOX, 3pm Live

Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and other top NASCAR Cup Series stars are in Alabama for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hollywood Game Night: “Bill Nye the Game Night Guy”

NBC, 7pm

Bill Nye, Bobby Moynihan, Amber Riley, Fortune Feimster, Miranda Cosgrove and Adam Pally compete in hilarious party games. Host Jane Lynch introduces a new game, Move N’ Groove, as two contestants vie for a $25,000 grand prize.

John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day

ABC, 8pm

John Legend, father of two and EGOT winner, invites us to a celebration of dads with a one-hour variety special that will be a tribute to fathers everywhere and blend live musical performances with some much-needed levity and touching moments, and plenty of surprises. John will perform material from his highly anticipated new album, and some of John’s celebrity friends — and fellow dads — will join him for a hilarious “Fatherly Feud” game.

The Top Ten Revealed: “MORE Hits That Were Covers”

AXS TV, 8pm

It’s the return of a countdown that looks back at the most notable cover songs that became hits.

United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes

CBS, 8pm

Singer and actor Harry Connick Jr. hosts this two-hour special event celebrating essential workers across America. Connick and his filmmaker daughter, Georgia Connick, take a road trip in an RV to thank and celebrate essential workers who risk their own lives on a daily basis to keep us safe. Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and Renée Zellweger will deliver surprise messages to America’s unsung heroes. Musical performances include Connick, Jon Batiste, Andra Day, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Dave Matthews, Tim McGraw, Rockin’ Dopsie, Irma Thomas and Trombone Shorty.

Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets

PBS, 8pm

New Miniseries!

The first episode of this three-part miniseries looks at Elizabeth I and her role in the defeat of the Spanish Armada by the English navy in a pivotal battle that kickstarted the formation of Great Britain.

Cleopatra: Sex, Lies and Secrets

Science Channel, 8pm

Cleopatra was the last queen of Egypt, an icon of popular culture and one of the most elusive yet significant female figures in history. But who was the woman behind the image? In this two-hour special, experts seek out the latest groundbreaking archaeological research to unravel the mystery of Cleopatra.

Vice

Showtime, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 7 of the documentary series comes to a close.

Happy Father’s Day

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Grab Dad and sit down to enjoy a couple of film classics about fathers today. The evening begins with 1947’s Life With Father, the Oscar-nominated comedy starring Best Actor nominee William Powell in the true story of a stockbroker who changes his life for his family. Irene Dunne and Elizabeth Taylor costar. Up next is Vincente Minnelli’s 1950 Oscar-nominated comedy classic Father of the Bride, in which Best Actor nominee Spencer Tracy plays a harried dad getting ready for his daughter’s (Elizabeth Taylor) wedding day.

From Daryl’s House: “Fitz and the Tantrums”

AXS TV, 9pm

Indie pop stars Fitz and the Tantrums are Daryl Hall’s guests in this episode.

The 2020 ESPYS

ESPN, 9pm

Inspired by the extraordinary acts of heroism and humanitarian aid happening around the world, The 2020 ESPYS will shift its customary focus from outstanding athletic achievement in order to further highlight narratives of service, perseverance and courage from within the world of sports. The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, the Pat Tillman Award for Service and the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance will be presented, and the show will also present the Sports Humanitarian Awards.

Worst Cooks in America

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli joins Anne Burrell to lead a culinary boot camp designed to whip a cast of disastrous cooks into shape. Alex and Anne each lead a team of kitchen-challenged competitors through an intense competition designed to improve their food skills. In the end, the one contestant who demonstrates the most impressive culinary transformation is awarded $25,000 and bragging rights for their mentor.

Good Witch: “The Chocolates”

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

A chocolate festival takes over Cassie’s (Catherine Bell) cozy bed-and-breakfast. Mysterious newcomer Joy (Katherine Barrell) whips up some truth-inspiring treats to get the best of her former business partner.

World War II: Race to Victory: “Victory at Any Cost”

History, 9pm

This episode explores the tensions at the heart of the Allied war effort, as the dominant powers weigh up the moral ambiguity and actions of their alliance. In November 1943, the Big Three are meeting for the first time, in Tehran. The three leaders seem to be in full support of one another, but they also have their own interests at heart. So how will they work together at this historic conference?

Yellowstone

Paramount Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Kevin Costner returns as rancher John Dutton in Season 3 of Paramount Network’s drama. Dutton’s ranch is in constant conflict with an expanding town, an Indian reservation and vicious business rivalries. A new foe is introduced in Season 3: Josh Holloway (Lost) plays Roarke Morris, a hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana concerning the Dutton family. Returning stars include Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser.

Grantchester

PBS, 9pm

A deadly hit-and-run in Grantchester leads Will and Geordie to a dysfunctional pair of brothers and a hidden garden, while their own home lives are tested by tricky family members.

The Chi

Showtime, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 3 gets an early start, due to scheduling adjustments in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Fans should expect plenty of plot twists and new cast members this season.

Snowpiercer: “Trouble Comes Sideways”

TNT, 9pm

Hiding out with help from his allies, Layton (Daveed Diggs) lays track for revolution. Meanwhile, an engineering emergency threatens every soul on Snowpiercer, and Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) is the only one who can save them.

Collector’s Call: “Meet Brian Smolik — Pac-Man”

MeTV, 9:30pm

Brian Smolik is all about Pac-Man. As a fan of the game since the ’80s, Brian began collecting anything and everything with the Pac-Man design, and these days his basement is packed to the gills with Pac-Man paraphernalia, including a Pac-Man bike and Pac-Man sleds. Tim Lapetino, a video game historian, will appraise Brian’s collection — and then try his best to get Brian to trade one of his prized items for Pac-Man collectible that he probably won’t see again.

NOS4A2

AMC & BBC America, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The supernatural thriller from author Joe Hill (son of Stephen King) continues with Season 2, picking up eight years after the explosive events of the Season 1 finale. Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto), having faced his own mortality and the potential destruction of Christmasland, is once again hungry for children’s souls and revenge against Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings). This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic — her 8-year-old son, Wayne (Jason David).

Live Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: “Louisiana”

Nat Geo, 10pm

Chef Ramsay journeys to Louisiana to learn the secrets of Cajun cooking. He meets Eric Cook — a former Marine turned celebrated chef — who sends him off to get lost in the marsh and see what he brings back. Ramsay faces down dangerous and delicious creatures from deep in the swamps to the middle of the Gulf of Mexico.

Beecham House

PBS, 10pm

John Beecham’s family, including his mother and an old army pal, are reunited at Beecham House. When the mysterious Chandrika arrives, the household is thrown into chaos. Will the family be able to stay together?

Monday, June 22

Schindler’s List

Starz, 10:10am

Catch a Classic!

Steven Spielberg finally, and deservedly, won his first Best Director Oscar for this powerful 1993 drama, filmed mostly in black and white and based on the true story chronicled in Thomas Keneally’s book Schindler’s Ark. Oscar nominee Liam Neeson portrays Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who becomes the unlikely savior of over a thousand Jews during the Holocaust. Ralph Fiennes costars in a chilling, Oscar-nominated performance as SS officer Amon Göth, with Ben Kingsley as Schindler’s Jewish accountant Itzhak Stern.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try to fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets. Penn & Teller see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.

Camp Getaway: “We Came, We Camped, We Coordinated”

Bravo, 10pm

Season Finale!

Summer is officially over at Camp Getaway. It’s Family and Friends weekend at camp, and most of the guests are returning visitors. Nile and Gavin go head-to-head in the Fall finale football game, while Claire and the staff turn camp into a Halloween horror show. Randall finally meets a special someone, and Adam and Sophia discuss the status of their relationship. Glen shares a special song he wrote for his new camp family.

Diesel Brothers

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The new season of the automotive reality series is filled with more mega builds, epic stunts and pranks than ever as Heavy D, Diesel Dave and the Muscle continue to blur the line between work and play. When Todd LeDuc challenges the Diesel Brothers to a desert race and picks Muscle to be on his team, Heavy D and Diesel Dave need to get their unfinished F100 in race-ready condition. Among the other action this season, Heavy D and Diesel Dave travel to Monster Jam in Florida to unveil Diesel Dave’s “Monster Truck Bro Camino.”

Independent Lens: “Pipe Dreams”

PBS, 10pm

Follow four ultra-talented young people from all over the world as they play to win the Canadian International Organ Competition, which is open to virtuosi under age 35. Who will master the “king of instruments” and come out victorious?

Tuesday, June 23

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 5”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, guest judge Eric Stonestreet and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is still in play and could send a lucky act directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

American Masters: “Toni Morrison”

PBS, 8pm

Toni Morrison, along with her peers and critics, explores the powerful themes she has confronted throughout her literary career in this examination of the life and work of the legendary storyteller.

Star of the Month: Ann Sheridan: “Comedies”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy the funny side of famed actress Ann Sheridan in tonight’s lineup of films, which begins with Sheridan starring alongside Cary Grant in 1949’s I Was a Male War Bride. Also on the schedule are comedy classics like The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942), George Washington Slept Here (1942), The Doughgirls (1944) and more.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles: “Razor’s Edge”

Bravo, 9pm

James and David struggle with an unrealistic seller in order to move their Hollywood bungalow. Tracy makes a personal decision to list her own Brentwood home, but wants a huge number for it. Flagg and Altman launch their La Jolla co-list with a black-tie affair, but the event turns sour with some real estate drama between Tracy and the Brits.

Greenleaf

OWN, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In the fifth and final season, the Greenleafs attempt to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church to Bob Whitmore and Harmony & Hope Ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family’s fragile foundation. The bishop continues working to mend his rift with Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) while, day by day, Harmony & Hope’s grip on Calvary tightens.

World of Dance: “The Callbacks”

NBC, 10pm

The Callbacks begin with judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo. Acts that received a callback during the Qualifiers have one last chance to showcase their artistry, precision and athleticism to move forward and earn a spot in the Duels, where they’ll earn their right to perform on the iconic World of Dance stage and ultimately win a grand prize of $1 million.

Frontline: “Opioids, Inc.”

PBS, 10pm

The story of a drug company that bribed doctors and committed insurance fraud to push opioid products. PBS and the Financial Times investigate how Insys Therapeutics profited from a fentanyl-based painkiller 50 times stronger than heroin.