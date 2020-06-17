Wednesday, June 17: Join Emily Graslie for a ‘Prehistoric Road Trip’

Courtesy of Julie Florio and WTTW

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, June 17

Prehistoric Road Trip

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

Science correspondent and YouTube sensation Emily Graslie takes an epic road trip through America’s dinosaur country, where she encounters creatures and ecosystems that uncover secrets of our planet’s past and answer questions about its future. In the first episode, “Welcome to Fossil Country,” she meets some of the planet’s earliest life-forms, from primitive bacteria to giant reptiles, and many surprising creatures in between.

Friends: “Pilot”

TBS, 2:30pm

In 1994, runaway bride Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) stumbled into the Central Perk coffee shop in the pilot episode and changed TV forever. Diehard fans will forgive the supposed first meeting here between Rachel and snarky Chandler (Matthew Perry) — history was rewritten more than once in flashbacks over the course of the NBC sitcom’s 10 seasons. Just enjoy the initial sparks between future couple Rachel and nebbish Ross (David Schwimmer) and the introductions of Ross’ type-A sister Monica (Courteney Cox), earthy pal Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and lady-killer Joey (Matt LeBlanc).

The 100: “Welcome to Bardo”

The CW, 8pm

Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) gets to know a whole new world. Meanwhile, Murphy (Richard Harmon) and Emori (guest star Luisa d’Oliveira) play make believe.

History of the Swimsuit: “Part 2 — Men in Trunks”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The guys get into their swimsuits tonight as TCM continues its summertime beach season programming event. Stars you’ll see in trunks include Johnny Weissmuller in Tarzan the Ape Man (1932); Elvis Presley in Blue Hawaii (1961); Fabian and Tab Hunter in Ride the Wild Surf (1964); Burt Lancaster in The Swimmer (1968); and more.

Ultimate Tag: “Breaking All Records”

FOX, 9pm

More contestants enter the arena ready to outrun the Taggers in the new episode “Breaking All Records.”

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Chesapeake Bay”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Andrew Zimmern highlights the rustic eats of the Chesapeake Bay area, from steamed shellfish doused in J.O. spice to tender Virginia ham. Regional classics include creamy peanut soup, bacon-wrapped oysters and fried soft-shell crab.

Thursday, June 18

A Whisker Away

Netflix

Original Film!

In this fanciful anime film, bright and energetic young Miyo is secretly in love with classmate Kento. When Kento repeatedly takes no notice of her, Miyo realizes that the only way to get close to him is to transform into a cat. But at some point, the boundary between herself and the cat becomes ambiguous, and she is forced to give up her life as a human.

Golf: RBC Heritage: First Round

Golf Channel, 3pm Live

Originally scheduled for April, the PGA Tour’s RBC Heritage tees off Thursday at Harbour Town at Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island, S.C. There will be no spectators on the course, and only players, caddies and essential tournament personnel are permitted on-site. Golf Channel and CBS combine to televise the tournament through Sunday.

Council of Dads: “Dear Dad”

NBC, 8pm

Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) and the Council agree to tell Luly (Michele Weaver) a shocking truth, and she takes matters into her own hands. Sam (David Walton) does his best to support Robin, and she finds herself falling for him despite the chaos in her life. Meanwhile, Oliver (J. August Richards) and Peter (Kevin Daniels) finally decide to adopt, but learn some sobering news about the birth mother.

Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn

HBO, 9pm

Director Ivy Meeropol examines the life of the infamous attorney who prosecuted her grandparents, convicted spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg, in the 1950s. With newly discovered archival material, the film traces Cohn’s career from his role in the McCarthy hearings to his death from AIDS in 1986.

Killer Couples

Oxygen, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The gripping true-crime series launches Season 14 with the case of Kelsey Berreth. In 2018, the Colorado mom went missing as her manipulative fiancé was having a clandestine romance.

Labor of Love: “40 Year Old… Fathers”

FOX, 9pm

The dating show continues to put Kristy’s suitors through their paces as potential papas. Tonight: Who can endure a labor simulation the longest? And with the fewest number of bleeps?

Mountain Men: “Beasts of Burden”

History, 9pm

Backcountry bravery abounds in this hour of the long-running reality staple. Ozarks bladesmither Jason Hawk weathers a serious cut on the job; mountain-lion hunter Jake Herak saves his dogs from a pack of wolves in Montana; and Idaho’s Youren brothers, modern-day frontiersmen, break a feisty colt.

Blindspot: “Fire & Brimstone”

NBC, 9pm

When Ice Cream (David Clayton Rogers), the Icelandic fixer, returns to collect his debt, the team is forced into a life-and-death race around the world to solve a series of puzzles and recover the infamous stolen Gardner paintings.

Broke: “The Test”

CBS, 9:30pm

Guest Star Alert!

Cheech Marin guest-stars as Luis’ (Izzy Diaz) dad, Don Dominguez, in the new episode “The Test.” Don, who works for Javier’s (Jaime Camil) wealthy father, has come to check on how Javier has handled being cut off financially.

Total Recall

AMC, 10pm

Catch a Classic!

In director Paul Verhoeven’s 1990 sci-fi/action classic set in the not-too-distant future, Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a man who takes a virtual trip to Mars and finds that the experience has altered his mind. Another personality emerges, telling him that people are after him and that he must go to Mars for real. Which personality is the right one, though? Sharon Stone also stars in this film filled with so much nonstop action that you may be struggling to catch your breath every bit as much some of the Mars inhabitants are when their atmosphere is turned off by Ronny Cox’s sinister Cohaagen.

Top Chef: “Finito!”

Bravo, 10pm

Season Finale!

In an epic Italian showdown, the final three All Stars cook the meal of their lives in an effort to take home the ultimate title and prize. To win, they’ll need to impress not only the judges — Tom, Padma, Gail and Nilou Motamed — but also culinary superstars Mauro Colagreco, Clare Smyth, Marcus Samuelsson, Janice Wong, Tony Mantuano, eighth-generation Italian butcher Dario Cecchini and Food & Wine magazine’s Hunter Lewis. It’s a fight to the bitter end, but only one will finally be crowned Top Chef.

Yum and Yummer: “Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Heading back to his Southern roots, Eddie Jackson is on the hunt for the best chicken dinners. Taking comfort food to the next level, these favorite dishes are trashy, messy and spicy. Winner, winner, it’s chicken for dinner!

The Bold Type: “Snow Day”

Freeform, 10pm

A blizzard hits NYC, and Kat is trapped at her new job with her nemesis. Sutton struggles to balance her career and relationship. Jane tries to emulate Jacqueline’s leadership with her new staff. Oliver comes face-to-face with his ex.

Alone: “The Rock House”

History, 10pm

The participants get to work building shelters that can make it for the long haul. One person chooses the security of stone to give him the protection he needs from the elements, while another can’t find the right place to call home. Others turn their attention to procuring food, inadvertently drawing the attention of dangerous predators.

Destination Fear: “Behind the Screams”

Travel Channel, 10pm

In this hourlong special, Dakota and Chelsea Laden, Tanner Wiseman, and Alex Schroeder look back together at some of their scariest, most insane and sometimes outrageous moments to date from their haunted road trip series. Plus, they’ll answer viewer-submitted questions, give insider information and insights, and offer up some bonus footage and evidence.

Syfy Wire’s The Great Debate

Syfy, 11pm

New Series!

Baron Vaughn (Grace and Frankie) hosts this series based on the popular Comic-Con event, in which a rotating panel of celebrities unleash their inner geeks to debate the most burning questions in sci fi, fantasy, horror, comic books and related genres. A droid sidekick named DB-8 will be on hand to fact-check as panelists try to settle once and for all questions like “Who’d be a worse boss — Darth Vader or the Joker?” before a live audience. Eight episodes that completed filming before the coronavirus pandemic shut down production will air.

Friday, June 19

Father Soldier Son

Netflix

This intimate documentary from The New York Times follows one military family over the course of 10 years in an intergenerational exploration of the meaning of sacrifice, purpose and American manhood in the aftermath of war.

McCallum

Ovation, 12pm

In today’s double blast from British TV past, sexy, stressed-out forensic pathologist Iain McCallum (John Hannah) begins Season 2, from 1997-98, clearing a colleague and investigating organ harvesting.

Directed by Nicholas Ray

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Influential film director Nicholas Ray is celebrated tonight with three of his most memorable films. First up is his most famous work, Rebel Without a Cause (1955), the classic drama about troubled suburban teens starring James Dean, Natalie Wood and Sal Mineo. Ray also developed the story for this film, which earned him his only Oscar nomination. The night continues with Ray’s first feature, the film noir They Live by Night (1949), and with another noir, In a Lonely Place (1950), which stars Humphrey Bogart and Gloria Grahame.

Winner Cake All: “A Candy-Coated Wedding”

Cooking Channel, 9pm

Giada De Laurentiis welcomes four teams of cake-makers and challenges them to make an over-the-top, candy-themed cake decoration. One team is sent home, and the remaining three meet their VIP clients, the founders of gourmet candy company Sugarfina. With impressive feats of design and engineering, the teams wow their clients, but only one can win $10,000 and the honor of presenting their cake on the couple’s big day.

Dino Hunters

Discovery Channel, 9pm

New Series!

Ranchers in Wyoming, Montana and the Dakotas have found a new way to bolster their profits — hunting for dinosaur fossils. The more complete the skeleton, the bigger the payday, all the way up to millions of dollars.

Great Performances: “Ann”

PBS, 9pm

Enjoy a powerful and revealing look at legendary, larger-than-life Texas governor Ann Richards, who enriched the lives of her followers, friends and family, in this critically acclaimed play written by and starring Emmy Award winner Holland Taylor.

Sherman’s Showcase: “Black History Month Spectacular”

AMC, 10pm & IFC, 11pm

Fictional legendary variety show host Sherman McDaniels (co-creator Bashir Salahuddin) presents the Sherman’s Showcase one-hour “Black History Month Spectacular.” The witty, irreverent and wholly original special honors historic African-American icons both past and present, alongside superheroes, period dramas, vampires and a very special re-imagining of the cult film The Last Dragon. Special guest stars in the spectacular include rapper Phonte Coleman, Michael Ealy, Jemele Hill, Lil Rel Howery, Terrence J, John Legend, Vic Mensa, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Bresha Webb, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, Tyrin Turner, Mario Van Peebles and more.