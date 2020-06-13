Saturday, June 13: The Pig Palace Is Complete on ‘Saved by the Barn’

Animal Planet

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, June 13

Saved by the Barn: “Reuniting the Herd”

Animal Planet, 9pm

Construction has taken a full year, but the Barn Sanctuary’s “pig palace” is finally complete, so it’s time for Dan McKernan’s fine swine to move into their new accommodations in the new episode “Reuniting the Herd.” The turkeys also are gifted with musical instruments, while, on a far more bittersweet note, the staff holds a memorial service in honor of Andy the cow, after the beloved bovine passes away.

Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime

Ovation, 7pm

New Series!

Tommy and Tuppence Beresford were Agatha Christie’s coolest sleuths. Nothing like fuzzy village spinster Miss Marple or fussy Belgian egotist Hercule Poirot, but young adventurers — occasional spies, in fact! The husband and wife (David Walliams and Call the Midwife’s Jessica Raine) need each other: He’s stolid and not the cleverest of thinkers; she’s bright but impulsive. In this six-parter from 2015, the contemporary intrigues of Christie’s 1922 novel The Secret Adversary and 1941’s N or M? have moved into the Cold War era. If the Beresfords’ brand of detection relies a bit heavily on luck and the ineptitude of their foes, well, that can be forgiven.

Their Killer Affair

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Detective Maxine “Max” Peyton has been enlisted to investigate the murder of a member of Adeline Lilly — a website dedicated to matching together married adults who are looking to cheat on their spouse. Perplexed by a charm left on the corpse, Max wonders if there is more to this case than a simple murder. Stars Melissa Archer, Alyshia Ochse, Brandon Beemer and Lauralee Bell.

Kipling Classics

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Two classic films based on famous written works by Rudyard Kipling air tonight. First up is the legendary 1939 adventure film Gunga Din, adapted from Kipling’s 1890 poem Gunga Din, as well as from elements of his short story collection Soldiers Three. Cary Grant, Victor McLaglen and Douglas Fairbanks Jr. star as three British sergeants in colonial India who, with their native water bearer Gunga Din (Sam Jaffe), battle a murderous cult. Next is Kim (1950), an adventure film starring Errol Flynn and Dean Stockwell, and based on Kipling’s 1901 novel.

Love in the Forecast

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

On-air weather reporter Leah Waddell (Cindy Busby) is getting weary of her bleak dating life and inability to be taken seriously as a budding meteorologist. She makes the decision to stay single and focus on her career for a full year. As soon as she makes this commitment, it literally starts pouring rain and men. As Leah deflects multiple romantic offers, she befriends her new neighbor Mark (Christopher Russell), a handsome dairy farmer who teaches her methods to forecast the weather by observing signs in nature.

Sunday, June 14

NASCAR Cup Series: Dixie Vodka 400

FOX, 3:30pm Live

Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and other NASCAR Cup Series stars compete in the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Hollywood Game Night: “7 Seconds of Kressley”

NBC, 7pm

Carson Kressley, Laverne Cox and Jeremy Sisto face off against Jay Ellis, Sam Richardson and Lauren Lapkus in comical party games. Host Jane Lynch serves as gamemaster as the two teams go head-to-head for a $25,000 grand prize.

The Top Ten Revealed: “Yacht Rock”

AXS TV, 8pm

Get swept away with Christopher Cross, Chicago and more mellow artists in this look at the best of the relaxing “yacht rock” genre.

Prince Albert: A Victorian Hero Revealed

PBS, 8pm

Discover the little-known yet profound role Prince Albert played in shaping Victorian Britain. Professor Saul David examines Albert’s influence and innovative ideas, which transformed the nation’s fortunes and created a legacy that lives on today.

Let’s Go for a Run

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Running is hard work, so why not sit back and watch others do it in a couple of films tonight that feature distance running? First up is Best Picture Oscar winner Chariots of Fire (1981), based on the true story of two runners competing for different personal reasons at the 1924 Olympics and boasting an Oscar-winning musical score by Vangelis that has become nearly synonymous with race-running. Then, 1962’s The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner follows a youth in a detention center whose skill at running helps him reevaluate his life.

Quiz, Episode 3

AMC, 9pm

Series Finale!

Persecuted and hounded by the public and press, Charles (Matthew Macfadyen), Diana (Sian Clifford) and Tecwen (Michael Jibson) head to court. As their trial begins and Paul (Mark Bonnar) seeks to triumph over those who attempted to hack the game show that is his life’s work, it seems the case for the prosecution is a slam dunk when even the judge is making “is that your final answer” jokes. But in life, as on a game show, the answers to even the most apparently straightforward questions are not always obvious.

Live From Daryl’s House: “Aloe Blacc”

AXS TV, 9pm

Host Daryl Hall chats and performs with multitalented musician Aloe Blacc.

30 for 30: “Long Gone Summer”

ESPN, 9pm

In the summer of 1998, the St. Louis Cardinals’ Mark McGwire and the Chicago Cubs’ Sammy Sosa embarked on a historic chase of Roger Maris’ iconic record of 61 home runs in a single season. This 30 for 30 documentary recalls how seismic and emotional the story was, even as the legitimacy of McGwire and Sosa’s accomplishments would later be called into question. “Long Gone Summer” includes in-depth interviews with both McGwire and Sosa, who talk at length about the subject for the first time in over two decades.

Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition

Food Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

They’ve come a long way since getting their hands marked by a red Sharpie for poor knife skills. Now the final two stars vie to win $25,000 for charity.

Timeless Love

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

Megan (Rachel Skarsten) seems to have the perfect life with a wonderful husband named Thomas (Brant Daugherty) and two adorable children. She then finds herself awakening from a coma — and discovers she is not and has never been married. But when she meets Thomas for real, she seizes the chance to help him fall in love with her, again — for the first time.

I Know This Much Is True

HBO, 9pm

Series Finale!

The family saga based on Wally Lamb’s bestselling novel and starring Mark Ruffalo as twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey concludes.

World War II: Race to Victory

History, 9pm

New Miniseries!

This three-part, six-hour documentary series marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day — the end of World War II in Europe — with a look at the race between Franklin Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin to not only defeat Hitler and win the war, but also to gain power and an ideological stronghold in the world. It explores how the three superpowers those men led found themselves in an uneasy alliance fraught with power struggles, false promises and deadly suspicions of each other.

Grantchester

PBS, 9pm

Season Premiere!

In the Season 5 opening episode, a student from an all-female college is found dead, and Will and Geordie must infiltrate the murky world of campus politics and university drinking societies to find the killer.

Billions

Showtime, 9pm

Midseason Finale!

Due to the suspension of production during the COVID-19 pandemic, Season 5 of the hit show starring Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti will take a pause, with remaining episodes to air later this year.

Snowpiercer: “Justice Never Boarded”

TNT, 9pm

Tensions between Third Class and First Class are boiling as Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) stages the trial of the Snowpiercer killer. Third Class threatens a work stoppage, demanding representation on the jury, and Melanie makes a fateful decision about which side to favor.

Collector’s Call: “Meet Karen — Marilyn Monroe”

MeTV, 9:30pm

Karen has been collecting Marilyn Monroe memorabilia for over 30 years and has amassed a collection of more than 2,000 items — all proudly displayed in her museum-like “Marilyn Room.” She shares some of her most treasured pieces, including one of Monroe’s bodysuits; eyeliner and mascara once used by Monroe; a design sketch from the 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes; as well as a rare book inscribed to Monroe and her playwright husband Arthur Miller.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: “South Africa”

Nat Geo, 10pm

Chef Ramsay gets up close with rhinos, giraffes, zebras and hippos in the wilderness of South Africa as he learns the secrets of the traditional cuisine of Zulu warriors and masters using a local “braai.” He leaps from a helicopter into the raging Indian Ocean, harvests mussels on treacherous rocks and immerses himself into the local township culture, all before cooking with beloved local chef Zola Nene for a revered Zulu chief.

Beecham House

PBS, 10pm

New Series!

Former soldier John Beecham is determined to leave the past behind him and start a new life in Delhi at his estate home, Beecham House. But John is not alone; he arrives with a baby of mixed parentage whose very existence is shrouded in secrecy.

Insecure

HBO, 10:20pm

Season Finale!

Season 4 of the Issa Rae-helmed comedy comes to an end. HBO has already renewed the series, saying, “We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice [Penny] and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season. As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

Monday, June 15

The Sixth Sense

Showtime, 10:40am

Catch a Classic!

Even if you know the famous twist ending to M. Night Shyamalan’s Oscar-nominated 1999 ghost story/psychological thriller about a boy (Oscar nominee Haley Joel Osment) who “sees dead people,” and the therapist (Bruce Willis) who tries to help him while also trying to fix his own life and reconnect with his wife (Olivia Williams), it’s still worth more viewings to see Shyamalan’s expert craftsmanship in setting up that ending through his script and direction. Plus, it’s enjoyably creepy as hell.

Antiques Roadshow: “Vintage Honolulu”

PBS, 8pm

Appraisals given 14 years ago in Honolulu are updated. While “19th-century poi pounders” is fun to say, we’d bet it’s an 1888 Joseph Nawahi oil painting that’s now valued at $300,000.

Roswell, New Mexico: “Mr. Jones”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Having realized that a deadly threat has infiltrated CrashCon, Liz (Jeanine Mason) realizes that she can’t save everyone she loves — and with Max (Nathan Dean) facing immediate danger, she and Isobel (Lily Cowles) must make a heart-wrenching choice. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) finds himself caught up in the conflict between Jesse (Trevor St. John) and Alex (Tyler Blackburn) once again, even as Maria’s (Heather Hemmens) life hangs in the balance elsewhere.

Generation Renovation: Lake House

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

A picky, indecisive client who’s also a family member? Fun! This new renovation series documents designer Danielle Bryk’s journey to build a jaw-dropping vacation home with a low carbon footprint for her eco-minded sister and brother-in-law.

Songland: “Usher”

NBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Multiplatinum, eight-time Grammy- and American Music Award-winning R&B icon Usher comes to Songland to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the superstar artist. One song is chosen to be recorded by Usher and released for a global audience.

Independent Lens: “Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project”

PBS, 10pm

Activist Marion Stokes secretly recorded American television 24 hours a day from the late ’70s to 2012, creating an invaluable comprehensive archive of the media. Her 70,000 VHS tapes reveal how television shaped — and continues to shape — our world.