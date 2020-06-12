Credit: Mark Hill

(Pictured above: Burden — Coming to On Demand/DVD June 23)

Now Available:

Darkness Falls After his wife’s apparent suicide, a detective finds out that she was the victim of a team of father-and-son serial killers and sets out to stop them. Shawn Ashmore, Sonya Walger (TV-MA, 1:23) 6/12

Exit Plan Investigating a mysterious death, Max (Coster-Waldau) finds a remote hotel specializing in assisted suicide and may not be able to escape. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Tuva Novotny (TV-MA, 1:24) 6/12

Availability dates, titles and schedule subject to change and may vary by system. Check with your cable provider for ordering information. HD and 3D not available in all systems.

Coming Soon:

6/23: Burden (pictured above), Stardog and Turbocat, Daddy Issues

6/30: Four Kids and It, Force of Nature