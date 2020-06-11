Thursday, June 11: Adam Scott Hosts New Comedic Game Show ‘Don’t’

ABC/Guy D’Alema

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, June 11

Don’t: “Don’t Be a Wiseguy”

ABC, 9pm

New Series!

Executive produced by Ryan Reynolds and hosted by Adam Scott (Big Little Lies), Don’t is a comedic physical game show where doing nothing is what it takes to win. Tonight, Lisa, David, Jaime and Giuseppe from Brooklyn, N.Y., do their best to master challenges “Don’t Get Tired,” “Don’t Blink,” “Don’t Drink,” “Don’t Use Fowl Language” and “Don’t Get Clocked” in hopes of winning $100,000.

Golf: Charles Schwab Challenge: First Round

Golf Channel, 4pm Live

The PGA Tour resumes its season at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, which was originally scheduled for May 21-24. There will be no spectators on the course, and only players, caddies and essential tournament personnel are permitted on-site. Golf Channel and CBS combine to televise the tournament through Sunday.

Council of Dads: “The Best Laid Plans”

NBC, 8pm

Anthony (Clive Standen) contemplates an intriguing job offer that would mean a move to Las Vegas. Evan (Steven Silver) finds his loyalties tested between Luly (Michele Weaver) and his strong-willed mother while Larry (Michael O’Neill) shares some sage advice. Oliver (J. August Richards) confronts Anthony about a deeply held personal secret that will rock the Perry family.

TCM Spotlight: Jam Sessions: Jazz in Classic Film: “Battle of the Big Bands”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of films featuring hot jazz focuses on movies about, or starring, famed performers of the big-band era. First up is The Glenn Miller Story (1954), starring James Stewart as Miller and with cameo appearances by a number of top musicians as themselves. Next up is The Gene Krupa Story (1959), with Sal Mineo as Krupa; Sweet and Low-Down (1944), with Benny Goodman playing a fictionalized version of himself; Around the World (1943), with Kay Kyser and his band; and Ship Ahoy (1942), featuring an uncredited Frank Sinatra.

Man With a Plan

CBS, 8:30pm

Series Finale!

CBS didn’t pick up the sitcom for a fifth season, so the Season 4 finale episode “Happy Ann-RV-sary” will serve as the series finale. Adam (Matt LeBlanc) tries to give Andi (Liza Snyder) the perfect anniversary gift by re-creating their honeymoon.

Labor of Love: “Some Like It Extra Hot”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Some Like It Extra Hot,” Kristy and the eight remaining suitors participate in a game night that provides a deeper look into their dating and parenting styles. Meanwhile, drama heats up in the house and one man’s dreams for a romantic date are crushed when he and Kristy are put in charge of a child’s birthday party.

Design at Your Door

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Sixteen homeowners who are ready to try their hand at do-it-yourself design will receive the virtual help they need from HGTV stars — and a box of specially curated decor elements — in the first fully self-shot series from HGTV. The series will follow families from all walks of life, including first responders and other essential frontline workers, as they receive coaching and a customized design plan that they can quickly make a reality.

Blindspot: “Head Games”

NBC, 9pm

When Jane (Jaimie Alexander) is shot and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) is kidnapped, the team must fight to save both of their lives while maintaining the secrecy of their hidden base. Meanwhile, Weller is haunted by some dark ghosts from Blindspot’s past.

Strange Evidence

Science Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series returns to explore more oddities from around the world captured on camera, from apocalyptic weather occurrences and remarkable physical feats to unidentified creatures and the seemingly supernatural.

Ghost Adventures: Quarantine

Travel Channel, 9pm

New Series!

In this four-part miniseries, Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley quarantine themselves for two weeks inside Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas. In a frightening exposé filmed entirely by the guys without a production crew, the team — maintaining proper social distance practices amid the coronavirus pandemic — discover how heightened levels of fear in this unprecedented time impact the dark energies attached to the world’s most haunted objects.

Broke: “Cinco de Mayo”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Cinco de Mayo,” Jackie (Pauley Perrette) secures a liquor sponsor for the Cinco de Mayo party at Mitzy’s bar, and Javier (Jaime Camil) is thrilled to be the emcee of the celebration.

Top Chef: “Parma”

Bravo, 10pm

In the penultimate episode in the All Stars competition, the chefs are treated to a culinary dream trip to Parma, the legendary home of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and Prosciutto di Parma ham. The chefs must feature these ingredients in two courses and serve their dishes to a table of 16 Michelin stars. Pasta master Chef Evan Funke sits in as the guest judge along with Tom, Padma, Gail and a bevy of celebrated Italian superstar chefs.

Yum and Yummer: “Grillin’ It”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Since humans first discovered cooking with fire, they’ve been perfecting the art of the grill. Eddie Jackson chases after the smoky undertones and sweet, bitter char that only flame-grilling creates.

The Bold Type

Freeform, 10pm

New Episodes!

In the episode “Leveling Up,” three months after surgery, Jane returns to Scarlet with new editorial duties. Kat faces a hard truth when she’s forced to take some responsibility. Sutton goes to bat on her first shoot and gets some shocking news that upends her world.

Alone

History, 10pm

Season Premiere!

As the survival competition begins a new season, 10 participants must last 100 days in the Arctic for a chance to win $1 million. But from their first steps, they’re faced with a variety of predators, prompting one survivalist to take a chance by going on the offensive while another confronts the reality of taking life in order to survive.

Friday, June 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The animated series created by Radford Sechrist and adapted from his 2015 webcomic returns for Season 2. The series follows the adventures of 13-year-old Kipo Oak, who is searching for her father after being forced to flee from her underground city. She travels through an overgrown postapocalyptic urban wasteland ruled by sentient mutant animals with her friends Wolf, Mandu, Benson and Dave.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Beginning today with Season 23, upcoming seasons of this long-running animated series will air exclusively on Netflix. The first 12 episodes launch today, with remaining episodes added quarterly to Netflix for the remainder of the season.

The Song of Bernadette/The Robe/Francis of Assisi

FXM, beginning at 8:15am

Catch a Classic!

It’s a triple-header of classic films based on religious figures today. First, Jennifer Jones gives an Oscar-winning performance as eventual saint Bernadette Soubirous in The Song of Bernadette (1943). Then, Richard Burton stars in the Oscar-winning biblical epic The Robe (1953) as the leader of the Roman unit responsible for Jesus’ crucifixion. Finally, Bradford Dillman plays the lead role in Francis of Assisi (1961), about the life of the eventual saint loved by people and animals alike.

The Great Food Truck Race: “Burger Brawl”

Cooking Channel, 8pm

Tyler Florence gives the five remaining food truck teams a terrifying gator challenge in Fort Myers, Fla. They have to step up their game with a burger that takes creative risks and face a secret chef judge. One team breaks away from the pack to sell in an unexpected location, but the move could end up sending them home.

Battlestar Galactica: “Pegasus”

Comet, 8pm

Is 2005’s “Pegasus” one of the Syfy reboot’s best hours? So say we all, and so will you after seeing Adama (Edward James Olmos) take on a brutal admiral (Michelle Forbes) leading a ship long thought destroyed.

Masters of Illusion: “Crossbow Roulette and Magic Just for the Funovits”

The CW, 8pm

Oooh and ahhh from your couch as magicians wow a studio audience. (The episode was shot pre-stay-at-home orders.) The six performers include illusionist Michael Turco with cocktail trickery, mentalist (and dermatologist!) Angela Funovits and Ben “OK, Shoot That Crossbow at Me” Blaque.

RINGSIDE

Showtime, 8:30pm

This documentary, filmed over nine years, chronicles the dramatic upbringing of boxing prodigies Kenneth Sims Jr. and Destyne Butler Jr., and follows the divergent paths they take as they navigate life’s uncertainties on the South Side of Chicago. Filmmakers captured pivotal moments as the young men’s choices and circumstances changed, leading one toward a promising boxing career and the other through the prison system.

Prideland

PBS, 9pm

Follow queer actor Dyllon Burnside on a journey to discover how LGBTQ Americans are finding ways to live authentically and with pride in the modern South.

Trackers: “Episode 2”

Cinemax, 10pm

Lemmer (James Gracie) notices they’re being tailed as he, Laurens and Flea (Gerald Steyn, Trix Vivier) continue transporting their cargo in the new “Episode 2.” Still facing the possibility of an agency shutdown, Janina (Sandi Schultz) keeps pursuing all available leads. She gets strong assistance from Milla (Rolanda Marais), despite distracting threats from the latter’s abandoned husband, Christo (Morné Visser).

Saturday, June 13

Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime

Ovation, 7pm

New Series!

Tommy and Tuppence Beresford were Agatha Christie’s coolest sleuths. Nothing like fuzzy village spinster Miss Marple or fussy Belgian egotist Hercule Poirot, but young adventurers — occasional spies, in fact! The husband and wife (David Walliams and Call the Midwife’s Jessica Raine) need each other: He’s stolid and not the cleverest of thinkers; she’s bright but impulsive. In this six-parter from 2015, the contemporary intrigues of Christie’s 1922 novel The Secret Adversary and 1941’s N or M? have moved into the Cold War era. If the Beresfords’ brand of detection relies a bit heavily on luck and the ineptitude of their foes, well, that can be forgiven.

Their Killer Affair

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Detective Maxine “Max” Peyton has been enlisted to investigate the murder of a member of Adeline Lilly — a website dedicated to matching together married adults who are looking to cheat on their spouse. Perplexed by a charm left on the corpse, Max wonders if there is more to this case than a simple murder. Stars Melissa Archer, Alyshia Ochse, Brandon Beemer and Lauralee Bell.

Kipling Classics

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Two classic films based on famous written works by Rudyard Kipling air tonight. First up is the legendary 1939 adventure film Gunga Din, adapted from Kipling’s 1890 poem Gunga Din, as well as from elements of his short story collection Soldiers Three. Cary Grant, Victor McLaglen and Douglas Fairbanks Jr. star as three British sergeants in colonial India who, with their native water bearer Gunga Din (Sam Jaffe), battle a murderous cult. Next is Kim (1950), an adventure film starring Errol Flynn and Dean Stockwell, and based on Kipling’s 1901 novel.

Love in the Forecast

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

On-air weather reporter Leah Waddell (Cindy Busby) is getting weary of her bleak dating life and inability to be taken seriously as a budding meteorologist. She makes the decision to stay single and focus on her career for a full year. As soon as she makes this commitment, it literally starts pouring rain and men. As Leah deflects multiple romantic offers, she befriends her new neighbor Mark (Christopher Russell), a handsome dairy farmer who teaches her methods to forecast the weather by observing signs in nature.

Saved by the Barn: “Reuniting the Herd”

Animal Planet, 9pm

Construction has taken a full year, but the Barn Sanctuary’s “pig palace” is finally complete, so it’s time for Dan McKernan’s fine swine to move into their new accommodations in the new episode “Reuniting the Herd.” The turkeys also are gifted with musical instruments, while, on a far more bittersweet note, the staff holds a memorial service in honor of Andy the cow, after the beloved bovine passes away.