Tuesday, June 9: More Auditions Take to the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Stage

Trae Patton/NBC

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, June 9

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 3”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

BET Remembers: George Floyd

BET, 12pm Live

Millions of people across the nation and around the world, have taken part in demonstrations that demand justice in the barbaric killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, while in Minneapolis police custody, and racial justice for Black Americans. The rallying cry is loud and clear, Black Lives Matter and the inhumane treatment of Black people must stop. As the country continues to mourn the passing of Floyd, BET will commemorate his life by broadcasting his funeral service in its entirety from The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas. Anchored by BET News’ Marc Lamont Hill, BET’s commercial-free, live coverage will air on BET, BET Her, BET.com, BET’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page. Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Rev. Al Sharpton, Attorney Benjamin Crump, Slim Thug, Leela James, Paul Wall, Floyd Mayweather, Congressman Al Green and Bishop James Dixon are a few of the confirmed guests slated to attend the private memorial.

Commentator Marc Lamont Hill will anchor the Houston services for BET’s platforms at 11:00.https://t.co/6QXSAeK5SN — BET News (@BETNews) June 9, 2020

NOS4A2

AMC, 9am

Ahead of the supernatural drama’s June 21 return, AMC replays Season 1. Mercifully, the tale of an immortal (Zachary Quinto) who feeds on children’s souls ends before it gets dark out.

The Murder of George Floyd: A Nation Responds

Investigation Discovery, 8pm

The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 has outraged and mobilized the country. Mass protests and a groundswell of activism have raised infuriated, exhausted and all too often ignored minority voices across the nation. As the country comes together to demand accountability, ID has gathered prominent voices from all areas of this movement to discuss these recent events and how we can take tangible actions to make long-lasting change. ID’s Tony Harris hosts a discussion about pervasive racism, police violence, and what it will take to make this the watershed moment that will expand equality everywhere. Panelists engage in an open conversation about the murder of George Floyd, what societal failings led up to this moment, the heightened call to end police violence against citizens, and what change needs to look like.

Star of the Month: Ann Sheridan: “A Flair for the Dramatic”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies continues its monthlong, Tuesday night celebration of legendary actress Ann Sheridan with a lineup this evening featuring some of her more dramatic roles. The evening begins with one of her most memorable films, Kings Row (1942), in which she earned top billing over Robert Cummings and Ronald Reagan. Also on the schedule are the dramas Edge of Darkness (1943), Woman on the Run (1950), The Angels Wash Their Faces (1939) and more.

OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?

OWN, Discovery Channel, HGTV & Discovery networks, 9pm

Oprah Winfrey hosts OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go from Here, a two-night special that will simulcast across every Discovery network in the U.S. In response to the continuing civil unrest in America following the tragic murder of George Floyd, the special features Winfrey as she speaks directly with a range of Black thought leaders, activists and artists about systematic racism and the current state of America. The in-depth conversations offer insight and tangible plans to answer the questions “What matters now?,” “What matters next?” and “Where do we go from here?”

Vanderpump Rules: “Reunion Part 2”

Bravo, 9pm

The shocking reunion continues as Andy Cohen gets Scheana to open up about her true problems with Dayna, and Ariana reveals how Lisa Vanderpump helped her through dark depression. Meanwhile, James and Raquel recount his triumphant journey to sobriety, Lala gets called out for being cruel to those who won’t fight back, Danica defends her outburst at the TomTom anniversary, and Stassi, Katie, and Kristen get to the root of the issues that fractured their decade-long friendship.

Good Bones

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The mother of all renovations! Design duo Karen E Laine and daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk buy their most expensive home to date. Plus: Hawk undergoes IVF in an effort to expand her family.

Justice for All

CBS & BET, 10pm

As protests continue to grip the nation following the death of George Floyd, CBS This Morning cohost Gayle King will anchor this one-hour primetime special that explores how this tragic confrontation ignited a movement demanding an end to the painful history of systemic racism and brutality in police departments across the country. The special will feature the reporting from a team of CBS News journalists. The special will include CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell’s exclusive interview with former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and will also feature interviews with U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah). Jeff Pegues, CBS News’ chief justice and homeland security correspondent, who has been reporting on the ground in Minneapolis since Floyd’s death and has written two books on policing in America, looks at the collision course that brought Floyd and former officer Derek Chauvin together.

The Genetic Detective: “Who Killed Angie Dodge?”

ABC, 10pm

Investigative genealogist CeCe Moore works with the most degraded DNA sample ever used in her field to solve the 1996 rape and murder of 18-year-old Angie Dodge. In identifying the killer, she also clears the man imprisoned 20 years for the crime.

World of Dance: “The Qualifiers 3”

NBC, 10pm

In round three of the Qualifiers, the competition gets turned on its head as judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough surprise contestants, who must now first perform in a stripped-down warehouse to prove they have what it takes. Acts have one shot to showcase their artistry, precision and athleticism in order to move forward in the competition, earn their chance to perform on the iconic World of Dance stage and ultimately win a grand prize of $1 million dollars.

The Last O.G.: “Warning”

TBS, 10:30pm

Season Finale!

Cousin Bobby (Allen Maldonado) is accused of being a snitch after being released from prison early, and Tray (Tracy Morgan) faces a formidable bully in his new girlfriend’s ex-husband, who is a cop.

Wednesday, June 10

Lenox Hill

Netflix

New Series!

This docuseries takes an intimate look at the lives of four doctors — two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician and a chief resident OBGYN — as they navigate the highs and lows of working at the renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

FS1, 7pm Live

The short track at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway hosts the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, featuring Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and other top NASCAR Cup Series stars racing under the lights.

History of the Swimsuit: “Part 1 — Ladies Making a Splash”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Beginning tonight, and continuing the next two Wednesdays, TCM ushers in beach season by celebrating iconic bathing suits featured in movies. The ladies start things off tonight, but don’t worry — scantily clad men will also feature in subsequent weeks. Tonight’s film lineup featuring memorable women’s one- and two-pieces includes: Million Dollar Mermaid (1952), Gidget (1959), Surf Party (1964), 10 (1979), One Million Years B.C. (1966), Dangerous When Wet (1953), Thrill of a Romance (1945) and The Girl From Jones Beach (1949).

Bulletproof

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 sees Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) dragged into their most dangerous case yet. What starts out as a routine sting morphs into something far more perilous as they are sucked into the dangerous world of undercover policing. Bishop and Pike find themselves in a tense, heart-stopping game of “cat and mouse” with a notorious and elusive crime family, whose connections spread far beyond the borders of London and the U.K.

Ultimate Tag: “Every Second Counts”

FOX, 9pm

The contestants come packed with skill and heart, but it will take confidence to outrun the Taggers in the new episode “Every Second Counts.”

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Kansas City”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Andrew Zimmern visits Kansas City, where he finds a thriving arts and industrial hub with a small-town vibe. Barbecue is still the reigning king, but locals are also devoted to a swirled Croatian dessert bread and a locally made marshmallow chocolate candy.

Mysteries of the Deep: “Curse of the Kraken”

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Leave it to expert biologist Jeremy Wade to illuminate the ocean’s depths. This week, he presents more evidence of the elusive giant squid and revisits whether it inspired the kraken, a mythical sea beast strong enough to take down any ship.

What We Do in the Shadows

FX, 10pm

Season Finale!

Vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) close the coffin on Season 2 with the finale episode “Théâtre des Vampires,” in which the vampires try to survive without Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) while they prepare to attend the most exclusive event on the vampiric social calendar.

Thursday, June 11

Golf: Charles Schwab Challenge: First Round

Golf Channel, 4pm Live

The PGA Tour resumes its season at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, which was originally scheduled for May 21-24. There will be no spectators on the course, and only players, caddies and essential tournament personnel are permitted on-site. Golf Channel and CBS combine to televise the tournament through Sunday.

Council of Dads: “The Best Laid Plans”

NBC, 8pm

Anthony (Clive Standen) contemplates an intriguing job offer that would mean a move to Las Vegas. Evan (Steven Silver) finds his loyalties tested between Luly (Michele Weaver) and his strong-willed mother while Larry (Michael O’Neill) shares some sage advice. Oliver (J. August Richards) confronts Anthony about a deeply held personal secret that will rock the Perry family.

TCM Spotlight: Jam Sessions: Jazz in Classic Film: “Battle of the Big Bands”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of films featuring hot jazz focuses on movies about, or starring, famed performers of the big-band era. First up is The Glenn Miller Story (1954), starring James Stewart as Miller and with cameo appearances by a number of top musicians as themselves. Next up is The Gene Krupa Story (1959), with Sal Mineo as Krupa; Sweet and Low-Down (1944), with Benny Goodman playing a fictionalized version of himself; Around the World (1943), with Kay Kyser and his band; and Ship Ahoy (1942), featuring an uncredited Frank Sinatra.

Man With a Plan

CBS, 8:30pm

Series Finale!

CBS didn’t pick up the sitcom for a fifth season, so the Season 4 finale episode “Happy Ann-RV-sary” will serve as the series finale. Adam (Matt LeBlanc) tries to give Andi (Liza Snyder) the perfect anniversary gift by re-creating their honeymoon.

Don’t: “Don’t Be a Wiseguy”

ABC, 9pm

New Series!

Executive produced by Ryan Reynolds and hosted by Adam Scott (Big Little Lies), Don’t is a comedic physical game show where doing nothing is what it takes to win. Tonight, Lisa, David, Jaime and Giuseppe from Brooklyn, N.Y., do their best to master challenges “Don’t Get Tired,” “Don’t Blink,” “Don’t Drink,” “Don’t Use Fowl Language” and “Don’t Get Clocked” in hopes of winning $100,000.

Labor of Love: “Some Like It Extra Hot”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Some Like It Extra Hot,” Kristy and the eight remaining suitors participate in a game night that provides a deeper look into their dating and parenting styles. Meanwhile, drama heats up in the house and one man’s dreams for a romantic date are crushed when he and Kristy are put in charge of a child’s birthday party.

Design at Your Door

HGTV, 9pm

New Series!

Sixteen homeowners who are ready to try their hand at do-it-yourself design will receive the virtual help they need from HGTV stars — and a box of specially curated decor elements — in the first fully self-shot series from HGTV. The series will follow families from all walks of life, including first responders and other essential frontline workers, as they receive coaching and a customized design plan that they can quickly make a reality.

Blindspot: “Head Games”

NBC, 9pm

When Jane (Jaimie Alexander) is shot and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) is kidnapped, the team must fight to save both of their lives while maintaining the secrecy of their hidden base. Meanwhile, Weller is haunted by some dark ghosts from Blindspot’s past.

Strange Evidence

Science Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series returns to explore more oddities from around the world captured on camera, from apocalyptic weather occurrences and remarkable physical feats to unidentified creatures and the seemingly supernatural.

Ghost Adventures: Quarantine

Travel Channel, 9pm

New Series!

In this four-part miniseries, Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley and Billy Tolley quarantine themselves for two weeks inside Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas. In a frightening exposé filmed entirely by the guys without a production crew, the team — maintaining proper social distance practices amid the coronavirus pandemic — discover how heightened levels of fear in this unprecedented time impact the dark energies attached to the world’s most haunted objects.

Broke: “Cinco de Mayo”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Cinco de Mayo,” Jackie (Pauley Perrette) secures a liquor sponsor for the Cinco de Mayo party at Mitzy’s bar, and Javier (Jaime Camil) is thrilled to be the emcee of the celebration.

Top Chef: “Parma”

Bravo, 10pm

In the penultimate episode in the All Stars competition, the chefs are treated to a culinary dream trip to Parma, the legendary home of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and Prosciutto di Parma ham. The chefs must feature these ingredients in two courses and serve their dishes to a table of 16 Michelin stars. Pasta master Chef Evan Funke sits in as the guest judge along with Tom, Padma, Gail and a bevy of celebrated Italian superstar chefs.

Yum and Yummer: “Grillin’ It”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Since humans first discovered cooking with fire, they’ve been perfecting the art of the grill. Eddie Jackson chases after the smoky undertones and sweet, bitter char that only flame-grilling creates.

The Bold Type

Freeform, 10pm

New Episodes!

In the episode “Leveling Up,” three months after surgery, Jane returns to Scarlet with new editorial duties. Kat faces a hard truth when she’s forced to take some responsibility. Sutton goes to bat on her first shoot and gets some shocking news that upends her world.

Alone

History, 10pm

Season Premiere!

As the survival competition begins a new season, 10 participants must last 100 days in the Arctic for a chance to win $1 million. But from their first steps, they’re faced with a variety of predators, prompting one survivalist to take a chance by going on the offensive while another confronts the reality of taking life in order to survive.