Monday, June 8: Chris Harrison Reveals ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!’

Craig Sjodin/ABC

All Times Eastern.

Monday, June 8

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!

ABC, 8pm

New Series!

With over 18 years, hundreds of men and women, countless romances, and some heartbreaks along the way, Bachelor Nation has witnessed some of the most unforgettable love stories in television history. In each episode of this 10-episode event, Chris Harrison will reach into the vault and bring back one of his favorite seasons, highlighting some of the most devastating rose ceremonies, passionate proposals, unexpected new arrivals, dramatic meltdowns, biggest breakups and, of course, the most romantic moments.

Independence Day

AMC, 7pm

Catch a Classic!

The 1996 box-office champ by a wide margin was this sci-fi action epic from director/cowriter Roland Emmerich. Will Smith, in a role that helped solidify him as an action film star and as a prime box-office draw, leads a sizable ensemble cast in this alien invasion tale featuring lots of stuff — including the White House — blowin’ up real good, thanks to its Oscar-winning visual effects. Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, Judd Hirsch, Randy Quaid, Vivica A. Fox and Harvey Fierstein are among the others helping stave off the extraterrestrial onslaught.

Roswell, New Mexico: “Crash Into Me”

The CW, 9pm

As the town prepares for CrashCon, Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) attempt to piece together who may be behind a potentially deadly plan targeting the festival. Elsewhere, Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) take drastic measures to learn more about the night Mimi (guest star Sherri Saum) disappeared, while Michael (Michael Vlamis) is forced to do someone else’s bidding.

Big Time Bake

Food Network, 9pm

New Series!

Tick-tock, tick-tock … in this new competition, the clock never stops as gregarious baker Buddy Valastro (Cake Boss) and a revolving group of experts judge contestants’ trio of sweets every two hours.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Six Americans head overseas to Mexico, India, South Korea and other countries, all in the name of romance. Among them: fan favorites Jenny and Sumit, and Deavan and Jihoon, from the reality show’s first season. Which international couples will make love last?

Buried Worlds With Don Wildman

Travel Channel, 9pm

New Series!

Iconic Travel Channel host Don Wildman takes his thirst for adventure into terrifying new territory to explore mankind’s darkest mysteries in his latest series. This time, Wildman is on a mission of a more cryptic sort, heading to remote regions of Peru, Haiti, Bulgaria and beyond, visiting the dark chasms and caverns of the paranormal and supernatural, tracking alleged lingering ghosts, devilish demons, vampires and witches burned at the stake.

Creepshow

AMC, 10pm

Season Finale!

You’ll be really squirmy after this, as the evening starts with “Skincrawlers,” a story about a man who discovers a miraculous new treatment for weight loss that turns out to have unexpected complications. Following that is “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain,” a story about a woman’s father who died looking for the monster living at the bottom of Lake Champlain. Will she be next?

Camp Getaway: “Labor Day Pains”

Bravo, 10pm

It’s Labor Day weekend and a high maintenance guest keeps the social coordinators on their toes. Adam and Sophia’s budding romance is shaken up by Gavin’s charm. Claire worries the staff won’t be able to pace themselves for the marathon weekend, and her fear comes true when one of the social coordinators goes off the deep end.

Duff Takes the Cake

Food Network, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Duff Goldman and his team of decorators, designers and builders work around the clock to make epic, show-stopping cakes for milestone events and parties for their social media followers. The team is then challenged with delivering these extra-special creations to a variety of venues and locations both on time and intact.

Songland: “Ben Platt”

NBC, 10pm

Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning singer/songwriter Ben Platt comes to Songland to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the superstar artist. One song is chosen to be recorded by Platt and released for a global audience.

Tuesday, June 9

NOS4A2

AMC, 9am

Ahead of the supernatural drama’s June 21 return, AMC replays Season 1. Mercifully, the tale of an immortal (Zachary Quinto) who feeds on children’s souls ends before it gets dark out.

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 3”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

Star of the Month: Ann Sheridan: “A Flair for the Dramatic”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies continues its monthlong, Tuesday night celebration of legendary actress Ann Sheridan with a lineup this evening featuring some of her more dramatic roles. The evening begins with one of her most memorable films, Kings Row (1942), in which she earned top billing over Robert Cummings and Ronald Reagan. Also on the schedule are the dramas Edge of Darkness (1943), Woman on the Run (1950), The Angels Wash Their Faces (1939) and more.

Vanderpump Rules: “Reunion Part 2”

Bravo, 9pm

The shocking reunion continues as Andy Cohen gets Scheana to open up about her true problems with Dayna, and Ariana reveals how Lisa Vanderpump helped her through dark depression. Meanwhile, James and Raquel recount his triumphant journey to sobriety, Lala gets called out for being cruel to those who won’t fight back, Danica defends her outburst at the TomTom anniversary, and Stassi, Katie, and Kristen get to the root of the issues that fractured their decade-long friendship.

Good Bones

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The mother of all renovations! Design duo Karen E Laine and daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk buy their most expensive home to date. Plus: Hawk undergoes IVF in an effort to expand her family.

The Genetic Detective: “Who Killed Angie Dodge?”

ABC, 10pm

Investigative genealogist CeCe Moore works with the most degraded DNA sample ever used in her field to solve the 1996 rape and murder of 18-year-old Angie Dodge. In identifying the killer, she also clears the man imprisoned 20 years for the crime.

World of Dance: “The Qualifiers 3”

NBC, 10pm

In round three of the Qualifiers, the competition gets turned on its head as judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough surprise contestants, who must now first perform in a stripped-down warehouse to prove they have what it takes. Acts have one shot to showcase their artistry, precision and athleticism in order to move forward in the competition, earn their chance to perform on the iconic World of Dance stage and ultimately win a grand prize of $1 million dollars.

The Last O.G.: “Warning”

TBS, 10:30pm

Season Finale!

Cousin Bobby (Allen Maldonado) is accused of being a snitch after being released from prison early, and Tray (Tracy Morgan) faces a formidable bully in his new girlfriend’s ex-husband, who is a cop.

Wednesday, June 10

Lenox Hill

Netflix

New Series!

This docuseries takes an intimate look at the lives of four doctors — two brain surgeons, an emergency room physician and a chief resident OBGYN — as they navigate the highs and lows of working at the renowned Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

NASCAR Cup Series: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

FS1, 7pm Live

The short track at Virginia’s Martinsville Speedway hosts the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, featuring Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and other top NASCAR Cup Series stars racing under the lights.

History of the Swimsuit: “Part 1 — Ladies Making a Splash”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Beginning tonight, and continuing the next two Wednesdays, TCM ushers in beach season by celebrating iconic bathing suits featured in movies. The ladies start things off tonight, but don’t worry — scantily clad men will also feature in subsequent weeks. Tonight’s film lineup featuring memorable women’s one- and two-pieces includes: Million Dollar Mermaid (1952), Gidget (1959), Surf Party (1964), 10 (1979), One Million Years B.C. (1966), Dangerous When Wet (1953), Thrill of a Romance (1945) and The Girl From Jones Beach (1949).

Bulletproof

The CW, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Season 2 sees Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) dragged into their most dangerous case yet. What starts out as a routine sting morphs into something far more perilous as they are sucked into the dangerous world of undercover policing. Bishop and Pike find themselves in a tense, heart-stopping game of “cat and mouse” with a notorious and elusive crime family, whose connections spread far beyond the borders of London and the U.K.

Ultimate Tag: “Every Second Counts”

FOX, 9pm

The contestants come packed with skill and heart, but it will take confidence to outrun the Taggers in the new episode “Every Second Counts.”

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Kansas City”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Andrew Zimmern visits Kansas City, where he finds a thriving arts and industrial hub with a small-town vibe. Barbecue is still the reigning king, but locals are also devoted to a swirled Croatian dessert bread and a locally made marshmallow chocolate candy.

Mysteries of the Deep: “Curse of the Kraken”

Discovery Channel, 10pm

Leave it to expert biologist Jeremy Wade to illuminate the ocean’s depths. This week, he presents more evidence of the elusive giant squid and revisits whether it inspired the kraken, a mythical sea beast strong enough to take down any ship.

What We Do in the Shadows

FX, 10pm

Season Finale!

Vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) close the coffin on Season 2 with the finale episode “Théâtre des Vampires,” in which the vampires try to survive without Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) while they prepare to attend the most exclusive event on the vampiric social calendar.