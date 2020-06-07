Sunday, June 7: A Spiked Drink Unravels a Woman’s Life in ‘I May Destroy You’

Laura Radford/HBO

All Times Eastern.

Sunday, June 7

I May Destroy You

HBO, 10:30pm

New Series!

Arabella (Michaela Coel, Chewing Gum) is a carefree, self-assured Londoner with a group of great friends, a boyfriend in Italy and a burgeoning writing career. But when her drink is spiked at a nightclub, she must question and rebuild every element of her life.

Batman: “Enter Batgirl, Exit Penguin”

Heroes & Icons, 7:30am

From 1967: Meet Batgirl! A new superheroine (Yvonne Craig) adds “Pow!” to Batman (Adam West) and Robin’s (Burt Ward) brawl with the Penguin (Burgess Meredith) and his henchmen. Says the Boy Wonder: “Holy agility!”

Footloose

SundanceTV, 2pm

Catch a Classic!

It’s a culture clash, to say the least, when free-spirited Chicago teen Ren McCormack (Kevin Bacon) is sent to live with relatives in the small town of Bomont and learns that the conservative community has banned dancing and rock music! Can the rockin’ Ren — with the help of a hit soundtrack featuring tunes like Kenny Loggins’ title theme and Deniece Williams’ “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” — help the townspeople kick off their Sunday shoes and learn to cut footloose? Lori Singer, Dianne Wiest and John Lithgow costar in this fun 1984 musical drama.

NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

FOX, 3pm Live

Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and other top NASCAR Cup Series stars take to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Hollywood Game Night

NBC, 7pm

New Episodes!

Jane Lynch hosts a series of fun party games as two contestants join celebrities Chris D’Elia, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jon Huertas, Joel McHale, Nikki Glaser and Sasheer Zamata as they compete for a $25,000 grand prize.

The Top Ten Revealed: “Soul Songs of the ’60s”

AXS TV, 8pm

Legends like Aretha Franklin and Marvin Gaye are featured in this countdown of the most soulful tunes from the 1960s.

Renovation Island

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

Follow the Baeumlers as they set off on their epic adventure to restore a massive, run-down beachfront resort in the Bahamas. Bryan, a licensed contractor, and Sarah, with her keen sense of design aesthetics, transform the abandoned 10-acre property into a world-class island oasis complete with 18 luxurious hotel rooms, 22 ocean front villas and a host of breezy resort amenities.

Grease Sing-A-Long

CBS, 8:30pm

Catch the classic 1978 musical Grease starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in this special version presented with song lyrics displayed onscreen.

Wicked Tuna

Nat Geo, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

Season 9 of the popular bluefin tuna fishing show ends tonight.

Quiz, Episode 2

AMC, 9pm

Charles’ (Matthew Macfadyen) first night in the Millionaire hot seat is disastrous, and Diana (Sian Clifford) determines that they need a new strategy. It is only when Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson), a fellow quiz fanatic and acquaintance of Diana and her brother, develops a cough in the audience the following night that Charles’ fortunes begin to change. As Charles about-turns his way to the million-pound prize, the production team wonders if he is a genius or a cheat. Their suspicions lead them to a damning pattern of coughs on the studio recording.

Live From Daryl’s House: “Train”

AXS TV, 9pm

Chart-topping rockers Train visit host Daryl Hall for a chat and performance.

Laurel Canyon, Part 2

EPIX, 9pm

Alison Ellwood’s documentary film spotlighting the groundbreaking musical artists of Los Angeles’ Laurel Canyon area in the 1960s and ’70s airs its second and final part tonight. In this installment, the Manson Family murders, violence at the Altamont music festival, and the deaths of Laurel Canyon legends Jim Morrison and Cass Elliot mark the beginning of the area’s idyllic end as the 1970s begin, but not before the neighborhood launches a second wave of artists like Jackson Browne and the Eagles.

30 for 30: “Be Water”

ESPN, 9pm

This installment of ESPN’s 30 for 30 sports documentary franchise looks at the life and career of legendary martial arts and screen icon Bruce Lee. “Be Water” is told entirely by the family, friends and collaborators who knew Lee best, with an extraordinary trove of archive film providing an evocative, immersive visual tapestry that captures Lee’s charisma, his passion, his philosophy and the eternal beauty and wonder of his art.

Good Witch: “The Dream”

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Drama follows mysterious newcomer Joy (Katherine Barrell), who has what seems to be a prophetic dream about star-crossed lovers Abigail (Sarah Power) and Donovan (Marc Bendavid) breaking up.

American Monster

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series that explores some of America’s most shocking and surprising crimes returns for Season 5. In the premiere, “Brothers in Arms,” Mark Corona and Paul Stoeppler are two cousins who are as close as brothers. Their bond is quickly severed when one of them is murdered in cold blood. Never-before-seen home video and shocking CCTV reveals what happened.

Snowpiercer: “Without Their Maker”

TNT, 9pm

As the postapocalyptic thrill ride continues, revolutionary Layton (Daveed Diggs) and train security officer Till (Mickey Sumner) uncover a shocking twist in their murder investigation.

Collector’s Call: “Meet Janet Esteves — Mickey Mouse”

MeTV, 9:30pm

As the Guinness World Record holder for the most Mickey Mouse memorabilia, you might say Janet Esteves is mad about Mickey! Her collection, with over 14,000 items, includes over 130 watches, a Swarovski crystal Mickey Mouse handbag, a Mickey Mouse record player and a 7-foot Mickey Mouse statue. Kate Martin, a certified appraiser and Mickey fan herself, will appraise the collection and see if she can convince Janet to give up one of her beloved Mickeys in exchange for a one-of-a-kind Mickey Mouse item made especially for her.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

Nat Geo, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Gordon Ramsay is back for Season 2 of the series that takes him on action-filled adventures in the pursuit of food. In the first episode, Ramsay explores Tasmania, off the coast of southern Australia. He dives into shark-infested waters for giant saltwater spiny lobsters and soars in a seaplane to the rugged interior to fly-fish for trout and extract one-of-a-kind honey, all before facing off against culinary nomad Analiese Gregory to prepare an epic feast.

Countdown 1945

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX News Sunday’s Chris Wallace hosts this one-hour special based on his new book Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World. The program takes viewers behind the gripping true story of the turbulent months leading up to President Harry Truman’s historic decision to drop an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, on August 6, 1945. Based on rigorous in-depth research, including Truman’s personal diaries, Wallace shares little-known details behind this consequential time in history. In addition, the special will feature Wallace presenting interviews with individuals directly impacted by Truman’s decision, including a woman who unknowingly helped build the bomb itself. An encore presentation will be offered on Sunday at 1am ET, and an extended director’s cut version containing additional footage will be available on FOX News Channel’s streaming service FOX Nation immediately after airing.

Monday, June 8

Independence Day

AMC, 7pm

Catch a Classic!

The 1996 box-office champ by a wide margin was this sci-fi action epic from director/cowriter Roland Emmerich. Will Smith, in a role that helped solidify him as an action film star and as a prime box-office draw, leads a sizable ensemble cast in this alien invasion tale featuring lots of stuff — including the White House — blowin’ up real good, thanks to its Oscar-winning visual effects. Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, Judd Hirsch, Randy Quaid, Vivica A. Fox and Harvey Fierstein are among the others helping stave off the extraterrestrial onslaught.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!

ABC, 8pm

New Series!

With over 18 years, hundreds of men and women, countless romances, and some heartbreaks along the way, Bachelor Nation has witnessed some of the most unforgettable love stories in television history. In each episode of this 10-episode event, Chris Harrison will reach into the vault and bring back one of his favorite seasons, highlighting some of the most devastating rose ceremonies, passionate proposals, unexpected new arrivals, dramatic meltdowns, biggest breakups and, of course, the most romantic moments.

Roswell, New Mexico: “Crash Into Me”

The CW, 9pm

As the town prepares for CrashCon, Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) attempt to piece together who may be behind a potentially deadly plan targeting the festival. Elsewhere, Maria (Heather Hemmens) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) take drastic measures to learn more about the night Mimi (guest star Sherri Saum) disappeared, while Michael (Michael Vlamis) is forced to do someone else’s bidding.

Big Time Bake

Food Network, 9pm

New Series!

Tick-tock, tick-tock … in this new competition, the clock never stops as gregarious baker Buddy Valastro (Cake Boss) and a revolving group of experts judge contestants’ trio of sweets every two hours.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

TLC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Six Americans head overseas to Mexico, India, South Korea and other countries, all in the name of romance. Among them: fan favorites Jenny and Sumit, and Deavan and Jihoon, from the reality show’s first season. Which international couples will make love last?

Buried Worlds With Don Wildman

Travel Channel, 9pm

New Series!

Iconic Travel Channel host Don Wildman takes his thirst for adventure into terrifying new territory to explore mankind’s darkest mysteries in his latest series. This time, Wildman is on a mission of a more cryptic sort, heading to remote regions of Peru, Haiti, Bulgaria and beyond, visiting the dark chasms and caverns of the paranormal and supernatural, tracking alleged lingering ghosts, devilish demons, vampires and witches burned at the stake.

Creepshow

AMC, 10pm

Season Finale!

You’ll be really squirmy after this, as the evening starts with “Skincrawlers,” a story about a man who discovers a miraculous new treatment for weight loss that turns out to have unexpected complications. Following that is “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain,” a story about a woman’s father who died looking for the monster living at the bottom of Lake Champlain. Will she be next?

Camp Getaway: “Labor Day Pains”

Bravo, 10pm

It’s Labor Day weekend and a high maintenance guest keeps the social coordinators on their toes. Adam and Sophia’s budding romance is shaken up by Gavin’s charm. Claire worries the staff won’t be able to pace themselves for the marathon weekend, and her fear comes true when one of the social coordinators goes off the deep end.

Duff Takes the Cake

Food Network, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Duff Goldman and his team of decorators, designers and builders work around the clock to make epic, show-stopping cakes for milestone events and parties for their social media followers. The team is then challenged with delivering these extra-special creations to a variety of venues and locations both on time and intact.

Songland: “Ben Platt”

NBC, 10pm

Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning singer/songwriter Ben Platt comes to Songland to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the superstar artist. One song is chosen to be recorded by Platt and released for a global audience.

Tuesday, June 9

NOS4A2

AMC, 9am

Ahead of the supernatural drama’s June 21 return, AMC replays Season 1. Mercifully, the tale of an immortal (Zachary Quinto) who feeds on children’s souls ends before it gets dark out.

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 3”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

Star of the Month: Ann Sheridan: “A Flair for the Dramatic”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies continues its monthlong, Tuesday night celebration of legendary actress Ann Sheridan with a lineup this evening featuring some of her more dramatic roles. The evening begins with one of her most memorable films, Kings Row (1942), in which she earned top billing over Robert Cummings and Ronald Reagan. Also on the schedule are the dramas Edge of Darkness (1943), Woman on the Run (1950), The Angels Wash Their Faces (1939) and more.

Vanderpump Rules: “Reunion Part 2”

Bravo, 9pm

The shocking reunion continues as Andy Cohen gets Scheana to open up about her true problems with Dayna, and Ariana reveals how Lisa Vanderpump helped her through dark depression. Meanwhile, James and Raquel recount his triumphant journey to sobriety, Lala gets called out for being cruel to those who won’t fight back, Danica defends her outburst at the TomTom anniversary, and Stassi, Katie, and Kristen get to the root of the issues that fractured their decade-long friendship.

Good Bones

HGTV, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The mother of all renovations! Design duo Karen E Laine and daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk buy their most expensive home to date. Plus: Hawk undergoes IVF in an effort to expand her family.

The Genetic Detective: “Who Killed Angie Dodge?”

ABC, 10pm

Investigative genealogist CeCe Moore works with the most degraded DNA sample ever used in her field to solve the 1996 rape and murder of 18-year-old Angie Dodge. In identifying the killer, she also clears the man imprisoned 20 years for the crime.

World of Dance: “The Qualifiers 3”

NBC, 10pm

In round three of the Qualifiers, the competition gets turned on its head as judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough surprise contestants, who must now first perform in a stripped-down warehouse to prove they have what it takes. Acts have one shot to showcase their artistry, precision and athleticism in order to move forward in the competition, earn their chance to perform on the iconic World of Dance stage and ultimately win a grand prize of $1 million dollars.

The Last O.G.: “Warning”

TBS, 10:30pm

Season Finale!

Cousin Bobby (Allen Maldonado) is accused of being a snitch after being released from prison early, and Tray (Tracy Morgan) faces a formidable bully in his new girlfriend’s ex-husband, who is a cop.