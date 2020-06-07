© 2020 Universal Pictures

On Demand DVD New Releases June 7-14

Never Rarely Sometimes Always Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of support, Autumn and her cousin Skylar embark across state lines on a fraught journey of friendship. Sidney Flanigan, Talia Ryder (PG-13, 1:41) 6/9

The Hunt In this sly satire, a group of elites gather to hunt ordinary Americans for sport. But one of The Hunted fights back against The Hunters’ leader. Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank, Ike Barinholtz (R, 1:29) 6/9

Corpus Christi Fresh out of a youth detention center and unfit to serve in the clergy, Daniel impersonates a priest in a village parish. Bartosz Bielenia, Eliza Rycembel (TV-14, 1:56) 2020 Oscar nominee 6/9

The Dinner Party A playwright and his wife attend a dinner party that descends into madness and will change their lives forever. Jeremy London, Bill Sage (TV-MA, 1:55) 6/9

Coming Soon:

6/12: Darkness Falls, Exit Plan

6/23: Burden, Stardog and Turbocat, Daddy Issues

6/30: Four Kids and It, Force of Nature