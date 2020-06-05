Friday, June 5: Spy on South African Espionage Drama ‘Trackers’

Cinemax

All Times Eastern.

Friday, June 5

Trackers

Cinemax, 10pm

New Series!

An adaptation of internationally acclaimed author Deon Meyer’s crime novel, this six-part drama — shot entirely in South Africa — deftly interweaves multiple stories into a sophisticated action-packed thriller. International espionage, organized crime, terrorist plots, blood diamond smuggling and rhinoceros trafficking explosively collide in Cape Town. James Alexander, Rolanda Marais, Ed Stoppard, Sandi Schultz, Brendon Daniels, Trix Vivier, Thapelo Mokoena and Sisanda Henna star.

Wedding Cake Championship: “Puppet Love”

Cooking Channel, 7pm

Six of America’s best baking duos begin their quest for wedding cake domination and the $25,000 prize as hosts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir hit them with their first challenge: creating a cake topper that showcases a city of love. In the cake round, the bakers must create a dream wedding cake for Andrea and Jered, a couple of professional puppeteers who want a blend of a traditional wedding design for her and a puppet theme for him.

Washington Week

PBS, 8pm

As Americans across the country protest George Floyd’s death and call for solutions to systemic racism and police misconduct, President Trump has used force against protesters and called on governors to “dominate” the nation’s streets with police power. Following the president’s guidance Monday, Attorney General William Barr ordered federal law enforcement authorities to remove peaceful protesters from a park near the White House. The officers then violently forced the protesters back to clear the streets so the president could walk and pose in front of a historic church holding a Bible. The Trump administration’s decision to use force on peaceful protesters is under attack, not just from Democrats but from military leaders and Republicans. Former Secretary of Defense General James Mattis slammed his former boss for making “a mockery out of the Constitution.” And the president’s call to invoke the Insurrection Act to quell the protests led current Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to say he would not support that decision. As America likely faces another weekend of tension and protests over racial injustice, COVID-19 caseloads grow and jobs numbers show millions of Americans out of work, how will elected leaders address these converging crises? Moderator Robert Costa will be joined by Jonathan Martin (The New York Times), Amna Nawaz (PBS NewsHour), Paula Reid (CBS News) and Pierre Thomas (ABC News) to discuss these developments on Washington Week.

Bering Sea Gold

Discovery Channel, 8pm

There’s mega-trouble for the mega-dredgers searching for gold off Nome, Alaska. Shawn Pomrenke battles shifting tides, while rival Ken Kerr strains his excavator arm.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Starz, 8pm

He taught us how to be good neighbors, and so much more: Fred Rogers spent decades on TV as the beloved Mister Rogers, a calm, friendly and educational voice for children (and adults!). In this sweet, moving 2019 film loosely based on real events, Tom Hanks plays the late icon, with Matthew Rhys as Lloyd Vogel, an Esquire reporter assigned to profile the legend in the 1990s. The friendship that results also helps Vogel mend his relationship with his estranged father (Chris Cooper). Hanks’ incredibly nuanced portrayal of Rogers, which earned him another Oscar nomination, makes this a Neighborhood well worth visiting.

Marx Brothers Madness

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Among the most influential comedians of all time, the Marx Brothers began their act on the stage before four of the five brothers — Groucho, Harpo, Chico and Zeppo — made the leap to the screen to make motion pictures that remain among the funniest ever made. A few of their earliest movies — featuring the four brothers before Zeppo, who was generally a straight man, left — air tonight: Monkey Business (1931), Horse Feathers (1932), Animal Crackers (1930) and Duck Soup (1933). Be careful you don’t pull anything from laughing too hard!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

VH1, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Viewers have the chance to catch their favorite queens as they return for a second attempt to earn the crown, win a cash prize of $100,000 and garner a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.” This special edition of All Stars follows the season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Race Matters: America in Crisis, A PBS NewsHour Special

PBS, 9pm

This PBS NewsHour special is anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff and includes contributions from PBS NewsHour senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz, White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and special correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault. The special focuses on the frustration pouring out onto American streets, outrage about police brutality, and America’s deep systemic racial disparities in the economy, education, criminal justice system and health care, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will also include grassroots voices from around the country and roundtable conversations of thought leaders, newsmakers and experts.

Friday Night In With the Morgans

AMC, 10pm

Season Finale!

It’s a wrap for The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill), who have been checking in with their friends via video chat over the past several weeks.

Betty: “Ladies on Fire”

HBO, 11pm

Season Finale!

It’s time for another all-girl skate sesh in the season finale of the series based on Crystal Moselle’s feature film Skate Kitchen.

Saturday, June 6

Home Made Simple With Laila Ali: “From Farmhouse to Clubhouse”

OWN, 9am

Darren and Michelle Metzner have exchanged the hustle and bustle of city life for a peaceful life in the country so they can raise their two girls in a healthy and inspiring environment, but their indoor creative space needs help.

Love, American Style

Decades, 12pm

Appearing in this 42-hour marathon of the fluffy 1969-74 romantic anthology: Stefanie Powers, Richard Dawson, Burt Reynolds, Jerry Orbach, Frankie & Annette, Ozzie & Harriet and lots more.

NASCAR Racing

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 1pm Live

A NASCAR doubleheader at Atlanta Motor Speedway begins with a 200-mile Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on FS1, followed by a 251-mile Xfinity Series race on FOX.

Charlie’s Angels

Cozi TV, 3pm

ABC’s fashionable drama about three private eyes who work for an unseen boss (voiced by Dynasty’s John Forsythe) made instant stars of Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Farrah Fawcett when it launched in 1976. But after Season 1, Fawcett and her iconic feathered locks quit the Charles Townsend detective agency in search of cinematic glory, leaving uber-producer Aaron Spelling to fill the breakout blonde’s shoes. Cheryl Ladd’s eager Kris Munroe proved a perfect successor with her Season 2 bow and, in Season 3, finally got to play opposite her onscreen sis when Fawcett returned to fulfill her contract with a series of guest spots. Those appearances include “Angel in a Box,” the final hour of today’s three-episode block.

Ad Astra

HBO, 8pm

Strap in for some daddy issues of astronomical proportions. Writer-director James Gray’s captivatingly eerie space adventure from last year stars Brad Pitt as astronaut Roy McBride. When an energy blast from beyond Neptune threatens Earth, McBride is tasked with a dangerous new mission: Travel to the outskirts of the solar system, where his possibly now-insane father (Tommy Lee Jones) may still be alive. Some action-packed pit stops add to the thrills, but it’s the powerful emotional journey that fuels this trip to the stars.

Psycho Yoga Instructor

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Unhappily married Justine (Ashley Wood) feels a rush of excitement when suave yoga teacher Domenic (Panos Vlahos) takes a liking to her. Trouble is, the obsessive coach likes her way too much. Om no!

Lawrence of Arabia

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

David Lean’s sprawling 1962 historical epic won seven of the 10 Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Picture, and Best Director for Lean. Oscar nominee Peter O’Toole stars as T.E. Lawrence, the English officer who successfully united diverse Arab tribes to fight the Turks during World War I. Oscar nominee Omar Sharif and Alec Guinness are also among the cast in a nearly four-hour-long tale that definitely does not feel that long thanks not only to its terrific direction and performances, but also to its Oscar-winning cinematography by Freddie Young and Maurice Jarre’s iconic, Oscar-winning musical score.

NTT IndyCar Series: Genesys 300

NBCSN, 8:45pm Live

Top IndyCar drivers Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power and others will finally get the NTT IndyCar Series season started at the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Country at Heart

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Struggling Nashville musician Shayna (Jessy Schram) is on the verge of giving up on her career and returns to her small-town home, when a chance encounter with prolific songwriter Grady (Niall Matter) changes everything. He’s trying to write a song for country music star Duke Sterling, and Shayna seems like the perfect writing partner. The two grow closer and romance blooms as they work on their love song, but when Shayna meets Duke, who takes a liking to her and asks her to be his opening act, Shayna feels forced to choose between love and possible stardom.

Fear Not With Iyanla Vanzant: “When Fear Starts Teaching You, You’d Better Take Notes”

OWN, 9pm

If every moment in life presents an opportunity to learn, then fear is a teacher who commands immediate respect. In this episode, Iyanla asks, “What can fear teach us?” while assuring us all that lessons from fear are not necessarily a bad thing.

Paranormal 911: “Rest in Peace and Psych Ward Spirit”

Travel Channel, 9pm

A paramedic is haunted by the restless spirit of a dead Army officer, and a security guard encounters a demonic presence while investigating an abandoned hospital ward.

Girlfriends Check-In: “Meagan Good”

OWN, 10pm

Meagan Good catches up with her sister La’Myia Good-Bellinger and friends Tasha Smith and Grace Byers to talk beauty regimens and staying faith-centered during uncertain times, with surprise pop-ins from the husbands.

Sunday, June 7

Batman: “Enter Batgirl, Exit Penguin”

Heroes & Icons, 7:30am

From 1967: Meet Batgirl! A new superheroine (Yvonne Craig) adds “Pow!” to Batman (Adam West) and Robin’s (Burt Ward) brawl with the Penguin (Burgess Meredith) and his henchmen. Says the Boy Wonder: “Holy agility!”

Footloose

SundanceTV, 2pm

Catch a Classic!

It’s a culture clash, to say the least, when free-spirited Chicago teen Ren McCormack (Kevin Bacon) is sent to live with relatives in the small town of Bomont and learns that the conservative community has banned dancing and rock music! Can the rockin’ Ren — with the help of a hit soundtrack featuring tunes like Kenny Loggins’ title theme and Deniece Williams’ “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” — help the townspeople kick off their Sunday shoes and learn to cut footloose? Lori Singer, Dianne Wiest and John Lithgow costar in this fun 1984 musical drama.

NASCAR Cup Series: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

FOX, 3pm Live

Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and other top NASCAR Cup Series stars take to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Hollywood Game Night

NBC, 7pm

New Episodes!

Jane Lynch hosts a series of fun party games as two contestants join celebrities Chris D’Elia, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jon Huertas, Joel McHale, Nikki Glaser and Sasheer Zamata as they compete for a $25,000 grand prize.

The Top Ten Revealed: “Soul Songs of the ’60s”

AXS TV, 8pm

Legends like Aretha Franklin and Marvin Gaye are featured in this countdown of the most soulful tunes from the 1960s.

Renovation Island

HGTV, 8pm

New Series!

Follow the Baeumlers as they set off on their epic adventure to restore a massive, run-down beachfront resort in the Bahamas. Bryan, a licensed contractor, and Sarah, with her keen sense of design aesthetics, transform the abandoned 10-acre property into a world-class island oasis complete with 18 luxurious hotel rooms, 22 ocean front villas and a host of breezy resort amenities.

Grease Sing-A-Long

CBS, 8:30pm

Catch the classic 1978 musical Grease starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in this special version presented with song lyrics displayed onscreen.

Wicked Tuna

Nat Geo, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

Season 9 of the popular bluefin tuna fishing show ends tonight.

Quiz, Episode 2

AMC, 9pm

Charles’ (Matthew Macfadyen) first night in the Millionaire hot seat is disastrous, and Diana (Sian Clifford) determines that they need a new strategy. It is only when Tecwen Whittock (Michael Jibson), a fellow quiz fanatic and acquaintance of Diana and her brother, develops a cough in the audience the following night that Charles’ fortunes begin to change. As Charles about-turns his way to the million-pound prize, the production team wonders if he is a genius or a cheat. Their suspicions lead them to a damning pattern of coughs on the studio recording.

Live From Daryl’s House: “Train”

AXS TV, 9pm

Chart-topping rockers Train visit host Daryl Hall for a chat and performance.

Laurel Canyon, Part 2

EPIX, 9pm

Alison Ellwood’s documentary film spotlighting the groundbreaking musical artists of Los Angeles’ Laurel Canyon area in the 1960s and ’70s airs its second and final part tonight. In this installment, the Manson Family murders, violence at the Altamont music festival, and the deaths of Laurel Canyon legends Jim Morrison and Cass Elliot mark the beginning of the area’s idyllic end as the 1970s begin, but not before the neighborhood launches a second wave of artists like Jackson Browne and the Eagles.

30 for 30: “Be Water”

ESPN, 9pm

This installment of ESPN’s 30 for 30 sports documentary franchise looks at the life and career of legendary martial arts and screen icon Bruce Lee. “Be Water” is told entirely by the family, friends and collaborators who knew Lee best, with an extraordinary trove of archive film providing an evocative, immersive visual tapestry that captures Lee’s charisma, his passion, his philosophy and the eternal beauty and wonder of his art.

Good Witch: “The Dream”

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Drama follows mysterious newcomer Joy (Katherine Barrell), who has what seems to be a prophetic dream about star-crossed lovers Abigail (Sarah Power) and Donovan (Marc Bendavid) breaking up.

American Monster

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The series that explores some of America’s most shocking and surprising crimes returns for Season 5. In the premiere, “Brothers in Arms,” Mark Corona and Paul Stoeppler are two cousins who are as close as brothers. Their bond is quickly severed when one of them is murdered in cold blood. Never-before-seen home video and shocking CCTV reveals what happened.

Snowpiercer: “Without Their Maker”

TNT, 9pm

As the postapocalyptic thrill ride continues, revolutionary Layton (Daveed Diggs) and train security officer Till (Mickey Sumner) uncover a shocking twist in their murder investigation.

Collector’s Call: “Meet Janet Esteves — Mickey Mouse”

MeTV, 9:30pm

As the Guinness World Record holder for the most Mickey Mouse memorabilia, you might say Janet Esteves is mad about Mickey! Her collection, with over 14,000 items, includes over 130 watches, a Swarovski crystal Mickey Mouse handbag, a Mickey Mouse record player and a 7-foot Mickey Mouse statue. Kate Martin, a certified appraiser and Mickey fan herself, will appraise the collection and see if she can convince Janet to give up one of her beloved Mickeys in exchange for a one-of-a-kind Mickey Mouse item made especially for her.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted

Nat Geo, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Gordon Ramsay is back for Season 2 of the series that takes him on action-filled adventures in the pursuit of food. In the first episode, Ramsay explores Tasmania, off the coast of southern Australia. He dives into shark-infested waters for giant saltwater spiny lobsters and soars in a seaplane to the rugged interior to fly-fish for trout and extract one-of-a-kind honey, all before facing off against culinary nomad Analiese Gregory to prepare an epic feast.

Countdown 1945

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX News Sunday’s Chris Wallace hosts this one-hour special based on his new book Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Changed the World. The program takes viewers behind the gripping true story of the turbulent months leading up to President Harry Truman’s historic decision to drop an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, on August 6, 1945. Based on rigorous in-depth research, including Truman’s personal diaries, Wallace shares little-known details behind this consequential time in history. In addition, the special will feature Wallace presenting interviews with individuals directly impacted by Truman’s decision, including a woman who unknowingly helped build the bomb itself. An encore presentation will be offered on Sunday at 1am ET, and an extended director’s cut version containing additional footage will be available on FOX News Channel’s streaming service FOX Nation immediately after airing.

I May Destroy You

HBO, 10:30pm

New Series!

Arabella (Michaela Coel, Chewing Gum) is a carefree, self-assured Londoner with a group of great friends, a boyfriend in Italy and a burgeoning writing career. But when her drink is spiked at a nightclub, she must question and rebuild every element of her life.