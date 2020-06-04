Channel Guide Magazine

Get Entangled in South African Spy Thriller ‘Trackers’

June 4, 2020 Ryan Berenz Action, Drama, Magazine Archive, Preview 0
Cinemax

Despite earlier reports of their demise, Cinemax original series are alive and kicking butt. The network, which delivered pulse-racing dramas like Banshee, Outcast and Warrior, planned to get out of series TV after Strike Back ended its run in April. Fortunately, Cinemax is back in action with Trackers (Fridays at 10pm ET/PT beginning June 5), a six-part thriller based on a novel by Deon Meyer.

Set mainly in Cape Town, South Africa, Trackers spins a tangled web of international espionage, organized crime, terrorist plots, blood diamond smuggling and rhinoceros trafficking. Agents of the Presidential Bureau of Intelligence (PBI) are watching a small group of Islamic radicals known as “the Committee,” who are suspected of trying to secretly import a weapon of mass destruction into the country. To pay for their operation, the Committee has hired a local mob boss to steal a cache of diamonds being smuggled in from Zimbabwe, but all hell breaks loose when the would-be hijackers find more (and less) than they expected.

Here’s an intro to the key players in Trackers:

Milla Strachan (Rolanda Marais) Milla leaves an abusive marriage and takes a job as a researcher at PBI, never expecting to be thrust to the forefront of the battle against terrorism.

Lemmer (James Gracie) A fired PBI operative who now lives off the grid, Lemmer gets more than he bargained for when he accepts a job escorting a truck hauling suspicious cargo.

Janina Mentz (Sandi Schultz) After a politically embarrassing incident for PBI, Director Mentz is trying to justify the bureau’s continued existence while overseeing the operation against the Committee.

Quinn Makebe (Thapelo Mokoena) The PBI chief of operations is a skilled spy whose overconfidence often puts him at odds with Mentz.

Flea van Jaarsveld (Trix Vivier) This supposed wildlife expert is involved in schemes far more dangerous than transporting rhinos.

Inkunzi Shabangu (Sisanda Henna) A headstrong crime boss who plays out of his league when he contracts with the Committee.

 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


About Ryan Berenz 2039 Articles
Devotee of Star Wars. Builder of LEGO. Observer of televised sports. Member of the Television Critics Association. Graduate of the University of Wisconsin. Connoisseur of beer. Consumer of cheese. Father of two. Husband of one. Scourge of the Alaskan Bush People. Font of Simpsons knowledge. Son of a Stonecutter.
Website Facebook Twitter Google+

Related Articles

No Picture
Drama

Cinemax picks up new Robert Kirkman drama series “Outcast”

February 12, 2015 Jeff Pfeiffer Drama, TV News & Program Updates Comments Off on Cinemax picks up new Robert Kirkman drama series “Outcast”

Will Cinemax have the next Walking Dead on its hands? I’m sure it hopes so, following today’s announcement that the network has picked up the 10-episode drama series Outcast, created and executive produced by Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) and based on the comic by Kirkman and artist Paul Azaceta. From Cinemax: “Outcast follows Kyle Barnes, a young man who has been plagued by demonic possession all his life. Now, with the help of the Reverend Anderson, a preacher with personal demons of his own, Kyle embarks on a journey to find answers and regain the normal life he lost. But what Kyle […]

Drama

Andre Holland on The Knick: “I feel a really deep and personal connection with Algernon”

September 8, 2014 Lori Acken Drama, Interview, Magazine Archive Comments Off on Andre Holland on The Knick: “I feel a really deep and personal connection with Algernon”

Andre Holland knew he was meant to play Dr. Algernon Edwards in the absorbing Cinemax drama The Knick from the moment the script landed in his hands. The problem? Holland was vacationing in Italy and had minutes to submit an audition tape if he wanted the part. So, much like his put-upon, resourceful character, Holland made magic with what he had. “My agents were like, ‘The producers are moving very fast with this and we need you to get something on tape right away!’”Holland laughs. “So I found a British couple who were also vacationing at the time and talked […]

@ 2020 Channel Guide Magazine