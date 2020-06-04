Thursday, June 4: The Stakes Skyrocket in ‘Mountain Men’ Season 9

History

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, June 4

Mountain Men

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The new season kicks off with two back-to-back episodes tonight. This season, the rivalry between man and beast reaches a fever pitch as dwindling resources force them into a series of heated clashes. In tonight’s first episode, “Hunt or Be Hunted,” as winter descends upon the mountains, Jake’s first lion hunt ends in a near-deadly dustup. Then, in “Bloody Harvest,” Mike competes with a giant Kodiak bear to score his salmon supply for the winter.

Back to the Future

Showtime, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

Even though its 1985 “present” now feels at least as dated as its 1955 past does, everything about this time-travel/comedy blockbuster from executive producer Steven Spielberg remains timelessly entertaining and runs like a finely tuned watch — from Robert Zemeckis’ direction and his Oscar-nominated screenplay cowritten with Bob Gale, to the visual effects, to Alan Silvestri’s pulse-pounding musical score, to, of course, the performances from its perfectly cast actors, headlined by Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson.

Burden of Truth: “No Fathers or Sons”

The CW, 8pm

Billy’s (Peter Mooney) unexpected encounter with his estranged father is tense. Meanwhile, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) deals with the results of Kodie’s (Sera-Lys McArthur) custody hearing.

Council of Dads: “Heart Medicine”

NBC, 8pm

The Perry family and the Council all come together when Charlotte (Thalia Tran) needs emergency surgery. Meanwhile, Luly (Michele Weaver) has a powerful meeting with her original adoptive parents that will change her life. Tom Everett Scott guest-stars.

Man With a Plan: “Driving Miss Katie”

CBS, 8:30pm

Buckle up. Suburban dad Adam (Matt LeBlanc) decides to help teenage daughter Katie (Grace Kaufman) prepare for her driving test. As one would expect, it’s his patience that will truly be tested.

Labor of Love: “10 Things Kristy Likes About You”

FOX, 9pm

The men take part in a variety of challenges in order to prove to Kristy that they have the intelligence and mental flexibility she needs in a partner. Later, Kristy spends time in the father-to-be house and gets to know the men on a deeper level, and two men are chosen for another set of romantic dates in the new episode “10 Things Kristy Likes About You.”

Fix My Fail

HGTV, 9pm

Have a DIY project that turned disastrous? During this timely special, the network’s top renovation experts, including Windy City Rehab’s Alison Victoria and Hidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth, offer virtual aid to viewers posting their self-inflicted home-reno horrors on social media.

Dead Reckoning

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

New Series!

Solving a murder is like putting together a giant jigsaw puzzle. Sometimes, the pieces snap into place with ease, and other times, they don’t fit. In this series, the police must meticulously reconstruct the puzzle. Once all the pieces are found, investigators must then figure out how everything fits together, crack the case and bring justice for the victim. The premiere episode, “Murder in the Park,” follows the case of 19-year-old Cheyenne Clough, who was assaulted and left to die in a secluded park.

Blindspot: “And My Axe!”

NBC, 9pm

In order to stop a terrorist group from procuring a deadly chemical weapon, the team must remember key details from their first days at the FBI. Meanwhile, Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) worries after he gets scary news about the health of his daughter.

Broke: “Sammy’s Project”

CBS, 9:30pm

When Sammy’s (Antonio Corbo) big idea for his school project fails, his family stays up all night to help him finish the assignment on time in the new episode “Sammy’s Project.”

Yum and Yummer: “Pizza Party”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

There’s so much to love about pizza — crispy crust, savory sauce, melty cheese and endless options for toppings. Pizza might just be the perfect meal, and Eddie Jackson has a day full of out-of-the-box slices to prove it.

A Time to Kill

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Series!

The key to solving the toughest homicides lies somewhere in the final hours of a victim’s life. In each episode of this series, determined investigators must piece together events during this critical window to reconstruct the timeline, unlock the motive and ultimately close in on the killer. In the series premiere, “The Body in the SUV,” when the badly decomposed body of Margarita Scott is found in the backseat of her estranged husband’s missing SUV, investigators must interview everyone close to her to retrace her final steps.

Portals to Hell: “Cary House Hotel”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman travel to Placerville, Calif., to investigate a historic hotel that has been losing staff due to paranormal activity. They discover the property has ties to a nefarious secret society, which may be behind the haunting.

Vagrant Queen

Syfy, 11pm

Season Finale!

The first season of this fantasy series based on the comic book ends tonight.

Friday, June 5

Wedding Cake Championship: “Puppet Love”

Cooking Channel, 7pm

Six of America’s best baking duos begin their quest for wedding cake domination and the $25,000 prize as hosts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir hit them with their first challenge: creating a cake topper that showcases a city of love. In the cake round, the bakers must create a dream wedding cake for Andrea and Jered, a couple of professional puppeteers who want a blend of a traditional wedding design for her and a puppet theme for him.

Bering Sea Gold

Discovery Channel, 8pm

There’s mega-trouble for the mega-dredgers searching for gold off Nome, Alaska. Shawn Pomrenke battles shifting tides, while rival Ken Kerr strains his excavator arm.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Starz, 8pm

He taught us how to be good neighbors, and so much more: Fred Rogers spent decades on TV as the beloved Mister Rogers, a calm, friendly and educational voice for children (and adults!). In this sweet, moving 2019 film loosely based on real events, Tom Hanks plays the late icon, with Matthew Rhys as Lloyd Vogel, an Esquire reporter assigned to profile the legend in the 1990s. The friendship that results also helps Vogel mend his relationship with his estranged father (Chris Cooper). Hanks’ incredibly nuanced portrayal of Rogers, which earned him another Oscar nomination, makes this a Neighborhood well worth visiting.

Marx Brothers Madness

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Among the most influential comedians of all time, the Marx Brothers began their act on the stage before four of the five brothers — Groucho, Harpo, Chico and Zeppo — made the leap to the screen to make motion pictures that remain among the funniest ever made. A few of their earliest movies — featuring the four brothers before Zeppo, who was generally a straight man, left — air tonight: Monkey Business (1931), Horse Feathers (1932), Animal Crackers (1930) and Duck Soup (1933). Be careful you don’t pull anything from laughing too hard!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

VH1, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Viewers have the chance to catch their favorite queens as they return for a second attempt to earn the crown, win a cash prize of $100,000 and garner a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.” This special edition of All Stars follows the season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Friday Night In With the Morgans

AMC, 10pm

Season Finale!

It’s a wrap for The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill), who have been checking in with their friends via video chat over the past several weeks.

Trackers

Cinemax, 10pm

New Series!

An adaptation of internationally acclaimed author Deon Meyer’s crime novel, this six-part drama — shot entirely in South Africa — deftly interweaves multiple stories into a sophisticated action-packed thriller. International espionage, organized crime, terrorist plots, blood diamond smuggling and rhinoceros trafficking explosively collide in Cape Town. James Alexander, Rolanda Marais, Ed Stoppard, Sandi Schultz, Brendon Daniels, Trix Vivier, Thapelo Mokoena and Sisanda Henna star.

Betty: “Ladies on Fire”

HBO, 11pm

Season Finale!

It’s time for another all-girl skate sesh in the season finale of the series based on Crystal Moselle’s feature film Skate Kitchen.

Saturday, June 6

Home Made Simple With Laila Ali: “From Farmhouse to Clubhouse”

OWN, 9am

Darren and Michelle Metzner have exchanged the hustle and bustle of city life for a peaceful life in the country so they can raise their two girls in a healthy and inspiring environment, but their indoor creative space needs help.

Love, American Style

Decades, 12pm

Appearing in this 42-hour marathon of the fluffy 1969-74 romantic anthology: Stefanie Powers, Richard Dawson, Burt Reynolds, Jerry Orbach, Frankie & Annette, Ozzie & Harriet and lots more.

NASCAR Racing

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 1pm Live

A NASCAR doubleheader at Atlanta Motor Speedway begins with a 200-mile Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on FS1, followed by a 251-mile Xfinity Series race on FOX.

Charlie’s Angels

Cozi TV, 3pm

ABC’s fashionable drama about three private eyes who work for an unseen boss (voiced by Dynasty’s John Forsythe) made instant stars of Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith and Farrah Fawcett when it launched in 1976. But after Season 1, Fawcett and her iconic feathered locks quit the Charles Townsend detective agency in search of cinematic glory, leaving uber-producer Aaron Spelling to fill the breakout blonde’s shoes. Cheryl Ladd’s eager Kris Munroe proved a perfect successor with her Season 2 bow and, in Season 3, finally got to play opposite her onscreen sis when Fawcett returned to fulfill her contract with a series of guest spots. Those appearances include “Angel in a Box,” the final hour of today’s three-episode block.

Ad Astra

HBO, 8pm

Strap in for some daddy issues of astronomical proportions. Writer-director James Gray’s captivatingly eerie space adventure from last year stars Brad Pitt as astronaut Roy McBride. When an energy blast from beyond Neptune threatens Earth, McBride is tasked with a dangerous new mission: Travel to the outskirts of the solar system, where his possibly now-insane father (Tommy Lee Jones) may still be alive. Some action-packed pit stops add to the thrills, but it’s the powerful emotional journey that fuels this trip to the stars.

Psycho Yoga Instructor

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Unhappily married Justine (Ashley Wood) feels a rush of excitement when suave yoga teacher Domenic (Panos Vlahos) takes a liking to her. Trouble is, the obsessive coach likes her way too much. Om no!

Lawrence of Arabia

TCM, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

David Lean’s sprawling 1962 historical epic won seven of the 10 Oscars for which it was nominated, including Best Picture, and Best Director for Lean. Oscar nominee Peter O’Toole stars as T.E. Lawrence, the English officer who successfully united diverse Arab tribes to fight the Turks during World War I. Oscar nominee Omar Sharif and Alec Guinness are also among the cast in a nearly four-hour-long tale that definitely does not feel that long thanks not only to its terrific direction and performances, but also to its Oscar-winning cinematography by Freddie Young and Maurice Jarre’s iconic, Oscar-winning musical score.

NTT IndyCar Series: Genesys 300

NBCSN, 8:45pm Live

Top IndyCar drivers Josef Newgarden, Alexander Rossi, Scott Dixon, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power and others will finally get the NTT IndyCar Series season started at the Genesys 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Country at Heart

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

Struggling Nashville musician Shayna (Jessy Schram) is on the verge of giving up on her career and returns to her small-town home, when a chance encounter with prolific songwriter Grady (Niall Matter) changes everything. He’s trying to write a song for country music star Duke Sterling, and Shayna seems like the perfect writing partner. The two grow closer and romance blooms as they work on their love song, but when Shayna meets Duke, who takes a liking to her and asks her to be his opening act, Shayna feels forced to choose between love and possible stardom.

Fear Not With Iyanla Vanzant: “When Fear Starts Teaching You, You’d Better Take Notes”

OWN, 9pm

If every moment in life presents an opportunity to learn, then fear is a teacher who commands immediate respect. In this episode, Iyanla asks, “What can fear teach us?” while assuring us all that lessons from fear are not necessarily a bad thing.

Paranormal 911: “Rest in Peace and Psych Ward Spirit”

Travel Channel, 9pm

A paramedic is haunted by the restless spirit of a dead Army officer, and a security guard encounters a demonic presence while investigating an abandoned hospital ward.

Girlfriends Check-In: “Meagan Good”

OWN, 10pm

Meagan Good catches up with her sister La’Myia Good-Bellinger and friends Tasha Smith and Grace Byers to talk beauty regimens and staying faith-centered during uncertain times, with surprise pop-ins from the husbands.