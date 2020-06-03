Wednesday, June 3: Country Stars Join ‘CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special’

CMT

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, June 3

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special

CMT, 8pm

In this year’s taped-at-home concert special, top country artists — Lady Antebellum, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Florida Georgia Line and more — pay tribute to those serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those heroes range from medical professionals, first responders and military members to educators, business and community leaders, and food industry and infrastructure workers.

Spelling the Dream

Netflix

An Indian American competitor has won the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee for the past 12 years straight, one of the longest streaks in sports history. This documentary chronicles the ups and downs of four Indian American students as they compete to realize their dream of winning the iconic tournament. The film also explores the reasons behind this incredible winning streak and what it means for the Indian American community.

Best of the NBA: 2012 Eastern Conference Finals, Games 6 & 7

ESPN, beginning at 7pm

ESPN’s Best of the NBA continues with the Miami Heat vs. the Boston Celtics in the 2012 East finals. LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and the Heat were down 3-2 to Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo and the Celtics heading into Game 6 in Boston.

Game On!

CBS, 8pm

In this new episode, singer Demi Lovato joins Venus Williams and comedian Ian Karmel’s Team Venus, while former mixed martial arts champion Ronda Rousey joins Rob Gronkowski and comedian Bobby Lee’s Team Gronk. They’ll compete in a game of human bowling, race to climb a sailing mast the fastest and take to the skies in an air combat challenge.

The 100: “False Gods”

The CW, 8pm

As Raven (Lindsey Morgan) faces an unexpected threat, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) must keep the peace among opposing factions in Sanctum.

Directed by Sam Peckinpah

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Innovative director Sam Peckinpah, known for his revisionist and often violent Western films, is celebrated with a programming lineup on TCM this evening. The night begins with the network premiere of the 2019 documentary film Peckinpah Suite, in which the late filmmaker’s daughter Lupita discovers unknown aspects of his personality and life. This is followed by the Peckinpah classics Ride the High Country (1962), The Wild Bunch (1969), Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1973) and The Getaway (1972).

Ultimate Tag: “Girls Just Wanna Run”

FOX, 9pm

The competition intensifies as contestants embrace a fresh set of physical challenges in the new episode “Girls Just Wanna Run.”

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges

History, 9pm

New Series!

In this Forged in Fire spinoff, fans get their wish and finally see bladesmiths compete against the judges. In each episode, previous champions return to the forge to square off against the Masters for the chance to walk away with $10,000 and bragging rights. In the series premiere, three former champs compete against each other, with the winner vying against a judge to make a short sword with just eight hours on the clock.

Man Fire Food: “Too Hot to Handle”

Cooking Channel, 9:30pm

Roger Mooking meets two talented chefs who own two spectacular outdoor cooking rigs. In Miami, chef Aaron Brooks and Roger roast butterflied pork and simmer seafood paella. In Birmingham, Ala., Roger visits chef Chris Hastings at his restaurant OvenBird. The restaurant is known for its wood-fired kitchen, but Chris’ fascination for fire led him to create a one-of-a-kind portable oven. Roger and Chris cook up a meat lover’s feast along with the season’s best vegetables.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Washington, D.C.”

Cooking Channel 10pm

Andrew Zimmern looks at the diverse and monumental eats that define Washington, D.C. Full of vibrant communities, the city boasts culinary treasures that include local oysters, Ethiopian chicken stew, spicy Chinese stir-fry and chili-smothered sausages.

Destination Fear: “Sheboygan County Asylum”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Dakota Laden brings the road trip to its most chilling overnight yet inside a shuttered Wisconsin asylum. They will be the first team ever to sleep inside its abandoned halls, where little is known about why several nurses took their own lives.

At Home With Amy Sedaris

truTV, 10pm

Amy may be the one who winds up burnt after a wise drifter (Fred Weller) crashes her mandatory Labor Day barbecue and wows the show’s beleaguered crew. SNL vet Darrell Hammond and Anchorman’s David Koechner guest-star.

Thursday, June 4

Back to the Future

Showtime, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

Even though its 1985 “present” now feels at least as dated as its 1955 past does, everything about this time-travel/comedy blockbuster from executive producer Steven Spielberg remains timelessly entertaining and runs like a finely tuned watch — from Robert Zemeckis’ direction and his Oscar-nominated screenplay cowritten with Bob Gale, to the visual effects, to Alan Silvestri’s pulse-pounding musical score, to, of course, the performances from its perfectly cast actors, headlined by Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson.

Burden of Truth: “No Fathers or Sons”

The CW, 8pm

Billy’s (Peter Mooney) unexpected encounter with his estranged father is tense. Meanwhile, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) deals with the results of Kodie’s (Sera-Lys McArthur) custody hearing.

Council of Dads: “Heart Medicine”

NBC, 8pm

The Perry family and the Council all come together when Charlotte (Thalia Tran) needs emergency surgery. Meanwhile, Luly (Michele Weaver) has a powerful meeting with her original adoptive parents that will change her life. Tom Everett Scott guest-stars.

Man With a Plan: “Driving Miss Katie”

CBS, 8:30pm

Buckle up. Suburban dad Adam (Matt LeBlanc) decides to help teenage daughter Katie (Grace Kaufman) prepare for her driving test. As one would expect, it’s his patience that will truly be tested.

Labor of Love: “10 Things Kristy Likes About You”

FOX, 9pm

The men take part in a variety of challenges in order to prove to Kristy that they have the intelligence and mental flexibility she needs in a partner. Later, Kristy spends time in the father-to-be house and gets to know the men on a deeper level, and two men are chosen for another set of romantic dates in the new episode “10 Things Kristy Likes About You.”

Fix My Fail

HGTV, 9pm

Have a DIY project that turned disastrous? During this timely special, the network’s top renovation experts, including Windy City Rehab’s Alison Victoria and Hidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth, offer virtual aid to viewers posting their self-inflicted home-reno horrors on social media.

Mountain Men

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The new season kicks off with two back-to-back episodes tonight. This season, the rivalry between man and beast reaches a fever pitch as dwindling resources force them into a series of heated clashes. In tonight’s first episode, “Hunt or Be Hunted,” as winter descends upon the mountains, Jake’s first lion hunt ends in a near-deadly dustup. Then, in “Bloody Harvest,” Mike competes with a giant Kodiak bear to score his salmon supply for the winter.

Dead Reckoning

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

New Series!

Solving a murder is like putting together a giant jigsaw puzzle. Sometimes, the pieces snap into place with ease, and other times, they don’t fit. In this series, the police must meticulously reconstruct the puzzle. Once all the pieces are found, investigators must then figure out how everything fits together, crack the case and bring justice for the victim. The premiere episode, “Murder in the Park,” follows the case of 19-year-old Cheyenne Clough, who was assaulted and left to die in a secluded park.

Blindspot: “And My Axe!”

NBC, 9pm

In order to stop a terrorist group from procuring a deadly chemical weapon, the team must remember key details from their first days at the FBI. Meanwhile, Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) worries after he gets scary news about the health of his daughter.

Broke: “Sammy’s Project”

CBS, 9:30pm

When Sammy’s (Antonio Corbo) big idea for his school project fails, his family stays up all night to help him finish the assignment on time in the new episode “Sammy’s Project.”

Yum and Yummer: “Pizza Party”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

There’s so much to love about pizza — crispy crust, savory sauce, melty cheese and endless options for toppings. Pizza might just be the perfect meal, and Eddie Jackson has a day full of out-of-the-box slices to prove it.

A Time to Kill

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Series!

The key to solving the toughest homicides lies somewhere in the final hours of a victim’s life. In each episode of this series, determined investigators must piece together events during this critical window to reconstruct the timeline, unlock the motive and ultimately close in on the killer. In the series premiere, “The Body in the SUV,” when the badly decomposed body of Margarita Scott is found in the backseat of her estranged husband’s missing SUV, investigators must interview everyone close to her to retrace her final steps.

Portals to Hell: “Cary House Hotel”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman travel to Placerville, Calif., to investigate a historic hotel that has been losing staff due to paranormal activity. They discover the property has ties to a nefarious secret society, which may be behind the haunting.

Vagrant Queen

Syfy, 11pm

Season Finale!

The first season of this fantasy series based on the comic book ends tonight.

Friday, June 5

Wedding Cake Championship: “Puppet Love”

Cooking Channel, 7pm

Six of America’s best baking duos begin their quest for wedding cake domination and the $25,000 prize as hosts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir hit them with their first challenge: creating a cake topper that showcases a city of love. In the cake round, the bakers must create a dream wedding cake for Andrea and Jered, a couple of professional puppeteers who want a blend of a traditional wedding design for her and a puppet theme for him.

Bering Sea Gold

Discovery Channel, 8pm

There’s mega-trouble for the mega-dredgers searching for gold off Nome, Alaska. Shawn Pomrenke battles shifting tides, while rival Ken Kerr strains his excavator arm.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Starz, 8pm

He taught us how to be good neighbors, and so much more: Fred Rogers spent decades on TV as the beloved Mister Rogers, a calm, friendly and educational voice for children (and adults!). In this sweet, moving 2019 film loosely based on real events, Tom Hanks plays the late icon, with Matthew Rhys as Lloyd Vogel, an Esquire reporter assigned to profile the legend in the 1990s. The friendship that results also helps Vogel mend his relationship with his estranged father (Chris Cooper). Hanks’ incredibly nuanced portrayal of Rogers, which earned him another Oscar nomination, makes this a Neighborhood well worth visiting.

Marx Brothers Madness

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Among the most influential comedians of all time, the Marx Brothers began their act on the stage before four of the five brothers — Groucho, Harpo, Chico and Zeppo — made the leap to the screen to make motion pictures that remain among the funniest ever made. A few of their earliest movies — featuring the four brothers before Zeppo, who was generally a straight man, left — air tonight: Monkey Business (1931), Horse Feathers (1932), Animal Crackers (1930) and Duck Soup (1933). Be careful you don’t pull anything from laughing too hard!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

VH1, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Viewers have the chance to catch their favorite queens as they return for a second attempt to earn the crown, win a cash prize of $100,000 and garner a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.” This special edition of All Stars follows the season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Friday Night In With the Morgans

AMC, 10pm

Season Finale!

It’s a wrap for The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill), who have been checking in with their friends via video chat over the past several weeks.

Trackers

Cinemax, 10pm

New Series!

An adaptation of internationally acclaimed author Deon Meyer’s crime novel, this six-part drama — shot entirely in South Africa — deftly interweaves multiple stories into a sophisticated action-packed thriller. International espionage, organized crime, terrorist plots, blood diamond smuggling and rhinoceros trafficking explosively collide in Cape Town. James Alexander, Rolanda Marais, Ed Stoppard, Sandi Schultz, Brendon Daniels, Trix Vivier, Thapelo Mokoena and Sisanda Henna star.

Betty: “Ladies on Fire”

HBO, 11pm

Season Finale!

It’s time for another all-girl skate sesh in the season finale of the series based on Crystal Moselle’s feature film Skate Kitchen.