Tuesday, June 2: Amanda Peet and Christian Slater in ‘Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story’

Isabella Vosmikova/USA Network

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, June 2

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

USA Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The second installment of the Dirty John anthology series chronicles an epic true tale of love gone wrong — a story that spans the 1960s to the ’80s, through a marriage breakdown that Oprah deemed one of “America’s messiest divorces.” Betty Broderick, played by Amanda Peet, seemed like the perfect Southern California wife and mother. She married her handsome college boyfriend Dan, played by Christian Slater, and supported him through both medical and law school until he exploded into the San Diego legal community as a superstar. But when Dan leaves Betty for his young new hire, it starts a rage-fueled battle that leads to a double homicide.

Fuller House: Part 2

Netflix

Series Finale!

The second half of the fifth and final season of this Full House reboot launches today.

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 2”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

Star of the Month: Ann Sheridan: “Early Roles”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary actress Ann Sheridan is remembered on Turner Classic Movies every Tuesday evening this month with a themed lineup of her memorable films, beginning tonight with some of her notable early roles that led to her becoming a so-called “oomph” girl in the minds of many male viewers, and a popular pinup girl by the early 1940s. Tonight’s schedule of those early films where she provided the “oomph” begins with Black Legion (1937), followed by other classics like Dodge City (1939), The Footloose Heiress (1937), Alcatraz Island (1937) and more.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “Swan Thong”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Still controlled by the Fates, the Legends find themselves in a 1984-esque world, and they soon discover that things aren’t as they thought they would be. The Legends must convince the civilians to trust them and stand up for their right to choose, but the Fates don’t make it easy by resurrecting the Encores once again.

Lost Gold of World War II: “All Over the Maps”

History, 9pm

While John and Rick work to decipher a Golden Lily map, Breach 6 reveals its first piece of treasure. Meanwhile, Levi and Geo come up with a creative solution to get past a mysterious collapse in the tunnel. Finally, while drilling toward a possible treasure vault, John and Rob make a startling discovery and come face-to-face with unexpected visitors.

The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkham Story

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

In his self-proclaimed last interview regarding Tiger King, the Netflix documentary series that was recently a big hit for the streaming service, TV producer Rick Kirkham opens up in an explosive tell-all to expose the truths behind what he saw at the G.W. Zoo and his time with the eccentric figure Joe Exotic. In this one-hour special, Kirkham shares insights into how his nightmare began, and how he faced his point of no return just three months after being hired to produce Exotic’s internet show.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: “Revelations”

History, 10pm

Season Finale!

The team learns their research is of great interest to the intelligence community, and they share their findings with the attorney general of Utah with hopes of moving forward.

World of Dance: “The Qualifiers 2”

NBC, 10pm

In Round 2 of the Qualifiers, the competition gets turned on its head as judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough surprise contestants, who must now first perform in a stripped-down warehouse to prove they have what it takes. Acts have one shot to showcase their artistry, precision and athleticism in order to move forward in the competition, earn their chance to perform on the World of Dance stage and ultimately win a grand prize of $1 million.

If Loving You Is Wrong: “Taken”

OWN, 10pm

Esperanza (Zulay Henao) and Eddie’s (Joel Rush) dysfunctional relationship comes to a head.

Wednesday, June 3

Spelling the Dream

Netflix

An Indian American competitor has won the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee for the past 12 years straight, one of the longest streaks in sports history. This documentary chronicles the ups and downs of four Indian American students as they compete to realize their dream of winning the iconic tournament. The film also explores the reasons behind this incredible winning streak and what it means for the Indian American community.

Best of the NBA: 2012 Eastern Conference Finals, Games 6 & 7

ESPN, beginning at 7pm

ESPN’s Best of the NBA continues with the Miami Heat vs. the Boston Celtics in the 2012 East finals. LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and the Heat were down 3-2 to Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo and the Celtics heading into Game 6 in Boston.

Game On!

CBS, 8pm

In this new episode, singer Demi Lovato joins Venus Williams and comedian Ian Karmel’s Team Venus, while former mixed martial arts champion Ronda Rousey joins Rob Gronkowski and comedian Bobby Lee’s Team Gronk. They’ll compete in a game of human bowling, race to climb a sailing mast the fastest and take to the skies in an air combat challenge.

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special

CMT, 8pm

In this year’s taped-at-home concert special, top country artists — Lady Antebellum, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Florida Georgia Line and more — pay tribute to those serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those heroes range from medical professionals, first responders and military members to educators, business and community leaders, and food industry and infrastructure workers.

The 100: “False Gods”

The CW, 8pm

As Raven (Lindsey Morgan) faces an unexpected threat, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) must keep the peace among opposing factions in Sanctum.

Directed by Sam Peckinpah

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Innovative director Sam Peckinpah, known for his revisionist and often violent Western films, is celebrated with a programming lineup on TCM this evening. The night begins with the network premiere of the 2019 documentary film Peckinpah Suite, in which the late filmmaker’s daughter Lupita discovers unknown aspects of his personality and life. This is followed by the Peckinpah classics Ride the High Country (1962), The Wild Bunch (1969), Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1973) and The Getaway (1972).

Ultimate Tag: “Girls Just Wanna Run”

FOX, 9pm

The competition intensifies as contestants embrace a fresh set of physical challenges in the new episode “Girls Just Wanna Run.”

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges

History, 9pm

New Series!

In this Forged in Fire spinoff, fans get their wish and finally see bladesmiths compete against the judges. In each episode, previous champions return to the forge to square off against the Masters for the chance to walk away with $10,000 and bragging rights. In the series premiere, three former champs compete against each other, with the winner vying against a judge to make a short sword with just eight hours on the clock.

Man Fire Food: “Too Hot to Handle”

Cooking Channel, 9:30pm

Roger Mooking meets two talented chefs who own two spectacular outdoor cooking rigs. In Miami, chef Aaron Brooks and Roger roast butterflied pork and simmer seafood paella. In Birmingham, Ala., Roger visits chef Chris Hastings at his restaurant OvenBird. The restaurant is known for its wood-fired kitchen, but Chris’ fascination for fire led him to create a one-of-a-kind portable oven. Roger and Chris cook up a meat lover’s feast along with the season’s best vegetables.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Washington, D.C.”

Cooking Channel 10pm

Andrew Zimmern looks at the diverse and monumental eats that define Washington, D.C. Full of vibrant communities, the city boasts culinary treasures that include local oysters, Ethiopian chicken stew, spicy Chinese stir-fry and chili-smothered sausages.

Destination Fear: “Sheboygan County Asylum”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Dakota Laden brings the road trip to its most chilling overnight yet inside a shuttered Wisconsin asylum. They will be the first team ever to sleep inside its abandoned halls, where little is known about why several nurses took their own lives.

At Home With Amy Sedaris

truTV, 10pm

Amy may be the one who winds up burnt after a wise drifter (Fred Weller) crashes her mandatory Labor Day barbecue and wows the show’s beleaguered crew. SNL vet Darrell Hammond and Anchorman’s David Koechner guest-star.

Thursday, June 4

Back to the Future

Showtime, 6pm

Catch a Classic!

Even though its 1985 “present” now feels at least as dated as its 1955 past does, everything about this time-travel/comedy blockbuster from executive producer Steven Spielberg remains timelessly entertaining and runs like a finely tuned watch — from Robert Zemeckis’ direction and his Oscar-nominated screenplay cowritten with Bob Gale, to the visual effects, to Alan Silvestri’s pulse-pounding musical score, to, of course, the performances from its perfectly cast actors, headlined by Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson.

Burden of Truth: “No Fathers or Sons”

The CW, 8pm

Billy’s (Peter Mooney) unexpected encounter with his estranged father is tense. Meanwhile, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) deals with the results of Kodie’s (Sera-Lys McArthur) custody hearing.

Council of Dads: “Heart Medicine”

NBC, 8pm

The Perry family and the Council all come together when Charlotte (Thalia Tran) needs emergency surgery. Meanwhile, Luly (Michele Weaver) has a powerful meeting with her original adoptive parents that will change her life. Tom Everett Scott guest-stars.

Man With a Plan: “Driving Miss Katie”

CBS, 8:30pm

Buckle up. Suburban dad Adam (Matt LeBlanc) decides to help teenage daughter Katie (Grace Kaufman) prepare for her driving test. As one would expect, it’s his patience that will truly be tested.

Labor of Love: “10 Things Kristy Likes About You”

FOX, 9pm

The men take part in a variety of challenges in order to prove to Kristy that they have the intelligence and mental flexibility she needs in a partner. Later, Kristy spends time in the father-to-be house and gets to know the men on a deeper level, and two men are chosen for another set of romantic dates in the new episode “10 Things Kristy Likes About You.”

Fix My Fail

HGTV, 9pm

Have a DIY project that turned disastrous? During this timely special, the network’s top renovation experts, including Windy City Rehab’s Alison Victoria and Hidden Potential’s Jasmine Roth, offer virtual aid to viewers posting their self-inflicted home-reno horrors on social media.

Mountain Men

History, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The new season kicks off with two back-to-back episodes tonight. This season, the rivalry between man and beast reaches a fever pitch as dwindling resources force them into a series of heated clashes. In tonight’s first episode, “Hunt or Be Hunted,” as winter descends upon the mountains, Jake’s first lion hunt ends in a near-deadly dustup. Then, in “Bloody Harvest,” Mike competes with a giant Kodiak bear to score his salmon supply for the winter.

Dead Reckoning

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

New Series!

Solving a murder is like putting together a giant jigsaw puzzle. Sometimes, the pieces snap into place with ease, and other times, they don’t fit. In this series, the police must meticulously reconstruct the puzzle. Once all the pieces are found, investigators must then figure out how everything fits together, crack the case and bring justice for the victim. The premiere episode, “Murder in the Park,” follows the case of 19-year-old Cheyenne Clough, who was assaulted and left to die in a secluded park.

Blindspot: “And My Axe!”

NBC, 9pm

In order to stop a terrorist group from procuring a deadly chemical weapon, the team must remember key details from their first days at the FBI. Meanwhile, Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) worries after he gets scary news about the health of his daughter.

Broke: “Sammy’s Project”

CBS, 9:30pm

When Sammy’s (Antonio Corbo) big idea for his school project fails, his family stays up all night to help him finish the assignment on time in the new episode “Sammy’s Project.”

Yum and Yummer: “Pizza Party”

Cooking Channel, 10pm

There’s so much to love about pizza — crispy crust, savory sauce, melty cheese and endless options for toppings. Pizza might just be the perfect meal, and Eddie Jackson has a day full of out-of-the-box slices to prove it.

A Time to Kill

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Series!

The key to solving the toughest homicides lies somewhere in the final hours of a victim’s life. In each episode of this series, determined investigators must piece together events during this critical window to reconstruct the timeline, unlock the motive and ultimately close in on the killer. In the series premiere, “The Body in the SUV,” when the badly decomposed body of Margarita Scott is found in the backseat of her estranged husband’s missing SUV, investigators must interview everyone close to her to retrace her final steps.

Portals to Hell: “Cary House Hotel”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman travel to Placerville, Calif., to investigate a historic hotel that has been losing staff due to paranormal activity. They discover the property has ties to a nefarious secret society, which may be behind the haunting.

Vagrant Queen

Syfy, 11pm

Season Finale!

The first season of this fantasy series based on the comic book ends tonight.