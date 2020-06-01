Monday, June 1: ‘Below Deck: Mediterranean’ Season 5 Sets Sail on Bravo

Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo

All Times Eastern.

Monday, June 1

Below Deck Mediterranean

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Dateline: Mallorca, Spain. If the luxuries aboard the Wellington (Jacuzzi with waterfall! A cigar room!) don’t blow your mind, how about the drama provided by the reality show’s crew? For example: drugs onboard, a mutineering stewardess and a chef stymied by ultra-demanding diners.

Perry Mason

SundanceTV, 12pm

“The Case of the Restless Redhead” is the first to occupy the infallible defense attorney (Raymond Burr) when the 1957-66 drama joins SundanceTV’s Monday lineup.

Iconic: TLC

The CW, 8pm

Hosted by multiplatinum recording artist and actress Jordin Sparks, this special features four artists performing genre-busting covers of pop sensation TLC’s biggest hits like never seen before. TLC and the artists will be connected by video chat to watch the incredible at-home performances, then TLC will select one of the artists to collaborate with in a final, show-stopping performance.

TCM Spotlight: Jazz in Film: “Classic Jazz Scores”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Every Monday and Thursday evening in June, Turner Classic Movies airs a themed lineup of films related to jazz music. The programming event kicks off this evening with three films featuring iconic jazz scores. The evening begins with Alex North’s Oscar-nominated score in A Streetcar Named Desire (1951), followed by The Man With the Golden Arm (1955), featuring Elmer Bernstein’s Oscar-nominated score; Anatomy of a Murder (1959), boasting a score by jazz legend Duke Ellington; and Bullitt (1968), the action classic scored by Lalo Schifrin.

The Baker and the Beauty: “May I Have This Dance?/You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

During the first hour of the two-hour season finale, Daniel (Victor Rasuk) and Noa (Nathalie Kelley) reconnect after a falling out, but Daniel’s desire to have a normal life keeps coming between them. In the second hour, Noa makes a seemingly erratic decision about her career as Daniel is approached about an opportunity that would force him to step away from the family business.

Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Jennifer Dulos seems to have a picture-perfect life. At age 50, she has built a beautiful life in affluent, safe New Canaan, Conn., and keeps busy raising her five children. But when she disappears in 2019, the case quickly gains national attention and speculation. At the time of her disappearance, Jennifer is embroiled in a contentious divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. The investigation pivots to Fotis and his new lover as the culprits, and as more details unfurl, both are arrested. But the story takes another tragic turn.

Creepshow

AMC, 10pm

Episode 5 of this horror series features two new stories. In “Night of the Paw,” written by John Esposito, a lonely mortician finds company, in the ultimate “be careful what you wish for” story. Immediately following is “Times Is Tough in Musky Holler,” a story about leaders who once controlled a town through fear and intimidation now getting a taste of their own medicine.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook

Food Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

The comic and her chef hubby Chris Fischer draw the curtains on their at-home culinary series with Amy whipping up martinis while Chris makes crispy potatoes, lamb sliders and other movie-night snacks. Then, he tackles leftovers.

Songland: “Bebe Rexha”

NBC, 10pm

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated pop singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha comes to Songland to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the superstar artist. One song is chosen to be recorded by Rexha and released for a global audience.

Almost Paradise

WGN America, 10pm

Season Finale!

The past catches up with retired DEA agent Alex Walker (Christian Kane) when his crooked ex-partner arrives in the Philippines and kidnaps his daughter in order to force Alex to carry out a killing.

The Walking Dead

AMC, 3am (late-night)

Missing the good old days of the zombie drama? AMC reruns Season 8 in the wee hours this week. In the opener — also the 100th episode — the war between survivor Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Savior leader Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) heats up. But the real wonder is the handful of pilot callbacks, from a shot-by-shot replica of Rick and son Carl (Chandler Riggs) exploring a gas station to the first look at “future Rick” waking up in bed.

Tuesday, June 2

Fuller House: Part 2

Netflix

Series Finale!

The second half of the fifth and final season of this Full House reboot launches today.

America’s Got Talent: “Auditions 2”

NBC, 8pm

The auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews. Variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, allowing a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

Star of the Month: Ann Sheridan: “Early Roles”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Legendary actress Ann Sheridan is remembered on Turner Classic Movies every Tuesday evening this month with a themed lineup of her memorable films, beginning tonight with some of her notable early roles that led to her becoming a so-called “oomph” girl in the minds of many male viewers, and a popular pinup girl by the early 1940s. Tonight’s schedule of those early films where she provided the “oomph” begins with Black Legion (1937), followed by other classics like Dodge City (1939), The Footloose Heiress (1937), Alcatraz Island (1937) and more.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “Swan Thong”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Still controlled by the Fates, the Legends find themselves in a 1984-esque world, and they soon discover that things aren’t as they thought they would be. The Legends must convince the civilians to trust them and stand up for their right to choose, but the Fates don’t make it easy by resurrecting the Encores once again.

Lost Gold of World War II: “All Over the Maps”

History, 9pm

While John and Rick work to decipher a Golden Lily map, Breach 6 reveals its first piece of treasure. Meanwhile, Levi and Geo come up with a creative solution to get past a mysterious collapse in the tunnel. Finally, while drilling toward a possible treasure vault, John and Rob make a startling discovery and come face-to-face with unexpected visitors.

The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkham Story

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

In his self-proclaimed last interview regarding Tiger King, the Netflix documentary series that was recently a big hit for the streaming service, TV producer Rick Kirkham opens up in an explosive tell-all to expose the truths behind what he saw at the G.W. Zoo and his time with the eccentric figure Joe Exotic. In this one-hour special, Kirkham shares insights into how his nightmare began, and how he faced his point of no return just three months after being hired to produce Exotic’s internet show.

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

USA Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The second installment of the Dirty John anthology series chronicles an epic true tale of love gone wrong — a story that spans the 1960s to the ’80s, through a marriage breakdown that Oprah deemed one of “America’s messiest divorces.” Betty Broderick, played by Amanda Peet, seemed like the perfect Southern California wife and mother. She married her handsome college boyfriend Dan, played by Christian Slater, and supported him through both medical and law school until he exploded into the San Diego legal community as a superstar. But when Dan leaves Betty for his young new hire, it starts a rage-fueled battle that leads to a double homicide.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: “Revelations”

History, 10pm

Season Finale!

The team learns their research is of great interest to the intelligence community, and they share their findings with the attorney general of Utah with hopes of moving forward.

World of Dance: “The Qualifiers 2”

NBC, 10pm

In Round 2 of the Qualifiers, the competition gets turned on its head as judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough surprise contestants, who must now first perform in a stripped-down warehouse to prove they have what it takes. Acts have one shot to showcase their artistry, precision and athleticism in order to move forward in the competition, earn their chance to perform on the World of Dance stage and ultimately win a grand prize of $1 million.

If Loving You Is Wrong: “Taken”

OWN, 10pm

Esperanza (Zulay Henao) and Eddie’s (Joel Rush) dysfunctional relationship comes to a head.

Wednesday, June 3

Spelling the Dream

Netflix

An Indian American competitor has won the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee for the past 12 years straight, one of the longest streaks in sports history. This documentary chronicles the ups and downs of four Indian American students as they compete to realize their dream of winning the iconic tournament. The film also explores the reasons behind this incredible winning streak and what it means for the Indian American community.

Best of the NBA: 2012 Eastern Conference Finals, Games 6 & 7

ESPN, beginning at 7pm

ESPN’s Best of the NBA continues with the Miami Heat vs. the Boston Celtics in the 2012 East finals. LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade and the Heat were down 3-2 to Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo and the Celtics heading into Game 6 in Boston.

Game On!

CBS, 8pm

In this new episode, singer Demi Lovato joins Venus Williams and comedian Ian Karmel’s Team Venus, while former mixed martial arts champion Ronda Rousey joins Rob Gronkowski and comedian Bobby Lee’s Team Gronk. They’ll compete in a game of human bowling, race to climb a sailing mast the fastest and take to the skies in an air combat challenge.

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special

CMT, 8pm

In this year’s taped-at-home concert special, top country artists — Lady Antebellum, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Florida Georgia Line and more — pay tribute to those serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those heroes range from medical professionals, first responders and military members to educators, business and community leaders, and food industry and infrastructure workers.

The 100: “False Gods”

The CW, 8pm

As Raven (Lindsey Morgan) faces an unexpected threat, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) must keep the peace among opposing factions in Sanctum.

Directed by Sam Peckinpah

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Innovative director Sam Peckinpah, known for his revisionist and often violent Western films, is celebrated with a programming lineup on TCM this evening. The night begins with the network premiere of the 2019 documentary film Peckinpah Suite, in which the late filmmaker’s daughter Lupita discovers unknown aspects of his personality and life. This is followed by the Peckinpah classics Ride the High Country (1962), The Wild Bunch (1969), Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1973) and The Getaway (1972).

Ultimate Tag: “Girls Just Wanna Run”

FOX, 9pm

The competition intensifies as contestants embrace a fresh set of physical challenges in the new episode “Girls Just Wanna Run.”

Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges

History, 9pm

New Series!

In this Forged in Fire spinoff, fans get their wish and finally see bladesmiths compete against the judges. In each episode, previous champions return to the forge to square off against the Masters for the chance to walk away with $10,000 and bragging rights. In the series premiere, three former champs compete against each other, with the winner vying against a judge to make a short sword with just eight hours on the clock.

Man Fire Food: “Too Hot to Handle”

Cooking Channel, 9:30pm

Roger Mooking meets two talented chefs who own two spectacular outdoor cooking rigs. In Miami, chef Aaron Brooks and Roger roast butterflied pork and simmer seafood paella. In Birmingham, Ala., Roger visits chef Chris Hastings at his restaurant OvenBird. The restaurant is known for its wood-fired kitchen, but Chris’ fascination for fire led him to create a one-of-a-kind portable oven. Roger and Chris cook up a meat lover’s feast along with the season’s best vegetables.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations: “Washington, D.C.”

Cooking Channel 10pm

Andrew Zimmern looks at the diverse and monumental eats that define Washington, D.C. Full of vibrant communities, the city boasts culinary treasures that include local oysters, Ethiopian chicken stew, spicy Chinese stir-fry and chili-smothered sausages.

Destination Fear: “Sheboygan County Asylum”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Dakota Laden brings the road trip to its most chilling overnight yet inside a shuttered Wisconsin asylum. They will be the first team ever to sleep inside its abandoned halls, where little is known about why several nurses took their own lives.

At Home With Amy Sedaris

truTV, 10pm

Amy may be the one who winds up burnt after a wise drifter (Fred Weller) crashes her mandatory Labor Day barbecue and wows the show’s beleaguered crew. SNL vet Darrell Hammond and Anchorman’s David Koechner guest-star.