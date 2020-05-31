© 2020 Universal Pictures

Pictured Above: The Hunt, coming June 9

On Demand DVD New Releases May 31-June 6

A Clear Shot Four gunmen storm an electronics store and now the Sacramento Police Department’s top negotiator must talk down the gunmen and keep everyone safe. Mario Van Peebles, Mandela Van Peebles (TV-14, 1:28) 6/2



Judy & Punch Puppeteers Judy and Punch perform their hit show, but Punch’s driving ambition and penchant for whisky cause a horrific tragedy that Judy must avenge. Mia Wasikowska, Damon Herriman (TV-MA, 1:45) 6/5

Hammer A father faces a personal crisis when he discovers his estranged son fleeing a botched drug deal. Forcing the two men to embark on a violent odyssey. Mark O’Brien, Will Patton (TV-MA, 1:21) 6/5

Dreamland On the night of the strangest wedding in history, a gang boss hires a stone-cold killer to bring him the finger of a fading, drug-addicted jazz legend. Stephen McHattie, Henry Rollins (TV-MA, 1:32) 6/5

Availability dates, titles and schedule subject to change and may vary by system. Check with your cable provider for ordering information. HD and 3D not available in all systems.

Coming Soon:

6/9: Never Rarely Sometimes Always, The Hunt, Daddy Issues, Corpus Christi, The Dinner Party

6/12: Darkness Falls, Exit Plan

6/23: Burden, Stardog and Turbocat

6/30: Four Kids and It, Force of Nature