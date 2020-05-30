Saturday, May 30: Happy 30th Birthday to Lifetime Original Movies!

Lifetime

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, May 30

Death of a Cheerleader

Lifetime, 11am

Happy 30th anniversary to the irresistibly juicy Lifetime Original Movie! Catch up with five prime examples today (first: this 1994 Tori Spelling/Kellie Martin thriller about an obsessive plain-Jane high schooler) and five more tomorrow.

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro: “Jeffrey’s Faves”

Food Network, 12:30pm

Host Ina Garten serves up a menu devoted to hubby Jeffrey’s favorites, including fried-chicken sandwiches, dill-cured salmon canapes and Italian iced coffee. Oh, and save room for dessert, because she married a man who loves ice cream!

’80s Saturday

IFC, beginning at 8pm

IFC’s last Saturday night of ’80s movie classics this month features a couple of dramas. First up, Tom Cruise feels the need for speed when he takes to the skies in Top Gun (1986), followed by Stanley Kubrick’s acclaimed Vietnam War epic Full Metal Jacket (1987).

The Captive Nanny

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Chloe (Karynn Moore) is a nanny who desperately wants to adopt a child but needs to get her life together first. She finds the perfect live-in nanny position with the Brown family — Emily (Austin Highsmith), Michael (Michael Aaron Milligan) and their son — and she hopes to finally get her life in order. But she quickly learns that something is a bit off with the Browns, and they are not who they seem.

Heartland Docs, DVM

Nat Geo Wild, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Married Nebraska veterinarians Ben and Erin Schroeder know it can take a village (or, in their case, a town called Hartington) to help pets in need. The docs turn to locals for help tracking down a lost dog’s owner and finding a canine blood donor to save another pup’s life.

20/20 on ID Investigates: “My Father BTK”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Kerri Rawson had an idyllic life growing up in Wichita, Kan., with her father, mother and brother. During her childhood, a serial killer going by the name “BTK” was terrorizing the Wichita community. Kerri remembers her father assuring her that the serial killer taunting their hometown would not hurt her. Years later, her father, Dennis Rader, was positively identified as the BTK Killer. This special installment of 20/20 features Kerri as she comes to terms with the horrific truth about her father.

Noir Alley: “A Kiss Before Dying”

TCM, 12:15am (late-night)

Catch a Classic!

This classic may be one of the rare film noirs of its era to have been shot in color, but that does not diminish its effectiveness. In this adaptation of Ira Levin’s novel, Robert Wagner plays Bud Corliss, a charming man who stops at nothing to get ahead in life — including murdering the woman (Joanne Woodward) who became pregnant with his child and making it seem like a suicide. When he later starts dating the woman’s sister (Virginia Leith), she begins to have suspicions about what really happened to her sibling.

Sunday, May 31

NASCAR Cup Series: Food City 500

FS1, 3:30pm Live

NASCAR Cup Series stars take to Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway for 500 laps around the short track’s 0.533-mile concrete oval.

Return to Mayberry

MeTV, 5pm

This made-for-TV reunion movie welcomes back the cast of The Andy Griffith Show as Andy returns to Mayberry to run again for sheriff, only to discover his former deputy, Barney, has also entered the race.

Some Like It Hot

TCM, 5:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis play two Prohibition-era musicians who hide from gangsters by posing as members of an all-woman band in Billy Wilder’s 1959 classic, one of the funniest films of all time. Matching Lemmon and Curtis comedically is Marilyn Monroe as one of the bandmembers in a performance that earned her a Golden Globe award for Best Actress. The movie was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Actor for Lemmon, and Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Wilder (shared with I.A.L. Diamond), and is hilarious from its start right up to its iconic closing line from Joe E. Brown’s character Osgood Fielding III.

Groomzilla

UPtv, 7pm

After her fiancé (Darin Brooks) is hours late to their engagement party, Allysa (Elizabeth Rice) wishes he would take their wedding more seriously. She gets that wish, all right! The late Georgia Engel, in one of her final roles, saves the day as his plainspoken grandma.

Celebrity Family Feud

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Hosted by Steve Harvey, the iconic game show features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

The Top Ten Revealed: “Songs Stuck at Number 2”

AXS TV, 8pm

In this countdown, find out why hit singles like the Rolling Stones’ “Start Me Up” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” never reached the top of the charts.

Natalee Holloway: Her Friends Speak

REELZChannel, 8pm

Did Aruban authorities bungle the case of Alabama high school grad Natalee Holloway, who disappeared on a 2005 trip to Aruba? Two of her confidants — plus a PI and an ex-Secret Service agent — discuss the teen, who was declared dead but has never been found.

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar: “Going to Extremes”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Heavy metal mainstays Extreme, along with former Van Halen frontman Gary Cherone, join host Sammy Hagar.

Press Your Luck

ABC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus game to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the opportunity to win $1 million.

Live From Daryl’s House: “Darius Rucker”

AXS TV, 9pm

Country superstar Darius Rucker stops by to visit and rock with Daryl Hall.

Killing Eve

BBC America & AMC, 9pm

Season Finale!

Find out what happens to British intelligence agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and international assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) in the Season 3 finale. Killing Eve has already been renewed for Season 4.

Laurel Canyon, Part 1

EPIX, 9pm

With a wealth of rare and newly unearthed footage and audio recordings, Alison Ellwood’s feature-length documentary, airing in two parts, spotlights artists and groups like Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, the Eagles, the Doors, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and others centered in the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles who created a music revolution in the 1960s and ’70s. Part 2 airs next Sunday.

I Know This Much Is True

HBO, 9pm

Tonight, the adaptation touches on a key event in the Wally Lamb novel: Dominick (Mark Ruffalo), heavily medicated after an accident, finds himself preoccupied with memories of what led to schizophrenic twin Thomas’ (Ruffalo) first hospitalization.

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

On Aug. 10, 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was found dying in his prison cell, a violent end to the life of the billionaire financier who had close relationships with some of the world’s most elite political figures and celebrities. Dogged by accusations of sexual abuse of young girls, Epstein regularly leveraged his wealth and power to avoid serious charges at every turn — until his earth-shattering arrest for sex trafficking in July 2019, and his death a month later. This three-part special takes a closer look at the life, crimes and questions surrounding the death of this enigmatic figure.

Match Game

ABC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Hosted by Alec Baldwin, the bawdy panel game features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Upcoming celebrity panelists include Amy Sedaris, Angie Harmon, Bob Saget, Christie Brinkley, Fred Armisen, Jane Krakowski, Padma Lakshmi and Vivica A. Fox, among many others.

Quiz

AMC, 10pm

New Miniseries!

Stephen Frears (The Queen) directed this three-part drama based on the true story of Charles and Diana Ingram (Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford), who with an accomplice were accused of cheating their way to a million pounds on Britain’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in 2001. Michael Sheen is terrific as Millionaire’s host, Chris Tarrant, in this compelling and at times humorous miniseries that also explores game show fandom, human memory and whether all questions can be answered as definitively as they can be on a quiz show.

Rick and Morty

Adult Swim, 11:30pm

Season Finale!

Season 4 of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s cult-favorite animated series comes to an end tonight.

Monday, June 1

Perry Mason

SundanceTV, 12pm

“The Case of the Restless Redhead” is the first to occupy the infallible defense attorney (Raymond Burr) when the 1957-66 drama joins SundanceTV’s Monday lineup.

Iconic: TLC

The CW, 8pm

Hosted by multiplatinum recording artist and actress Jordin Sparks, this special features four artists performing genre-busting covers of pop sensation TLC’s biggest hits like never seen before. TLC and the artists will be connected by video chat to watch the incredible at-home performances, then TLC will select one of the artists to collaborate with in a final, show-stopping performance.

TCM Spotlight: Jazz in Film: “Classic Jazz Scores”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Every Monday and Thursday evening in June, Turner Classic Movies airs a themed lineup of films related to jazz music. The programming event kicks off this evening with three films featuring iconic jazz scores. The evening begins with Alex North’s Oscar-nominated score in A Streetcar Named Desire (1951), followed by The Man With the Golden Arm (1955), featuring Elmer Bernstein’s Oscar-nominated score; Anatomy of a Murder (1959), boasting a score by jazz legend Duke Ellington; and Bullitt (1968), the action classic scored by Lalo Schifrin.

The Baker and the Beauty: “May I Have This Dance?/You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

During the first hour of the two-hour season finale, Daniel (Victor Rasuk) and Noa (Nathalie Kelley) reconnect after a falling out, but Daniel’s desire to have a normal life keeps coming between them. In the second hour, Noa makes a seemingly erratic decision about her career as Daniel is approached about an opportunity that would force him to step away from the family business.

Below Deck Mediterranean

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Dateline: Mallorca, Spain. If the luxuries aboard the Wellington (Jacuzzi with waterfall! A cigar room!) don’t blow your mind, how about the drama provided by the reality show’s crew? For example: drugs onboard, a mutineering stewardess and a chef stymied by ultra-demanding diners.

Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Jennifer Dulos seems to have a picture-perfect life. At age 50, she has built a beautiful life in affluent, safe New Canaan, Conn., and keeps busy raising her five children. But when she disappears in 2019, the case quickly gains national attention and speculation. At the time of her disappearance, Jennifer is embroiled in a contentious divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. The investigation pivots to Fotis and his new lover as the culprits, and as more details unfurl, both are arrested. But the story takes another tragic turn.

Creepshow

AMC, 10pm

Episode 5 of this horror series features two new stories. In “Night of the Paw,” written by John Esposito, a lonely mortician finds company, in the ultimate “be careful what you wish for” story. Immediately following is “Times Is Tough in Musky Holler,” a story about leaders who once controlled a town through fear and intimidation now getting a taste of their own medicine.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook

Food Network, 10pm

Season Finale!

The comic and her chef hubby Chris Fischer draw the curtains on their at-home culinary series with Amy whipping up martinis while Chris makes crispy potatoes, lamb sliders and other movie-night snacks. Then, he tackles leftovers.

Songland: “Bebe Rexha”

NBC, 10pm

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated pop singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha comes to Songland to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the superstar artist. One song is chosen to be recorded by Rexha and released for a global audience.

Almost Paradise

WGN America, 10pm

Season Finale!

The past catches up with retired DEA agent Alex Walker (Christian Kane) when his crooked ex-partner arrives in the Philippines and kidnaps his daughter in order to force Alex to carry out a killing.

The Walking Dead

AMC, 3am (late-night)

Missing the good old days of the zombie drama? AMC reruns Season 8 in the wee hours this week. In the opener — also the 100th episode — the war between survivor Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Savior leader Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) heats up. But the real wonder is the handful of pilot callbacks, from a shot-by-shot replica of Rick and son Carl (Chandler Riggs) exploring a gas station to the first look at “future Rick” waking up in bed.