Friday, May 29: Steve Carell Blasts Off in Netflix’s ‘Space Force’

AARON EPSTEIN/NETFLIX © 2020

All Times Eastern.

Friday, May 29

Space Force

Netflix

New Series!

Former The Office colleagues Steve Carell and Greg Daniels re-team as co-creators of this workplace comedy likely inspired by President Donald Trump’s announced Space Force military initiative. Carell also stars in the series as celebrated four-star general Mark R. Naird, who has grand dreams of running the Air Force but is thrown for a loop when he suddenly finds himself instead assigned to lead the new sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces — Space Force. Lisa Kudrow and John Malkovich costar.

The Shawshank Redemption

AMC, 4pm

Catch a Classic!

This 1994 drama is very well the best of the many big-screen adaptations of a Stephen King story, and it isn’t even a horror tale. Based on the 1982 King novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, the film follows the prison life of Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), who is sentenced to life for the murders of his wife and her lover, despite his claims of innocence. Shawshank was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor (for costar Morgan Freeman) and Best Adapted Screenplay (for Frank Darabont, who also directed).

All on the Line: “The Youngest Captain”

Discovery Channel, 9pm

This new reality series follows two fishing-boat crews as they pursue the highly valued Atlantic bluefin tuna. This week, aboard the Julia Nicole, 18-year-old captain Danny Smith Jr. clashes with a new crew member twice his age. And the Subdivider’s captain, Johnny Johnson, attracts the wrong kind of aquatic life: sharks!

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

In 2010, 7-year-old Kyron Horman is dropped off at school in Portland, Ore., but when the bus returns later that day, Kyron is not on it. All eyes quickly fall to his stepmother, Terri Horman, the last person to see Kyron alive. Yet nearly a decade later, Kyron has never been found and no arrests have been made in the case. With heartbreaking interviews from Kyron’s family, including his mother, Desiree Young, this special examines all the details of this twisted case.

Friday Night In With the Morgans

AMC, 10pm

The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton Morgan lead this lively 22-minute video chat show from their Upstate New York farm, with guests who include both friends (like Chicago P.D. vet Sophia Bush tonight) and frontline workers. “It was important for us to [feature] not just actors talking to other actors but also the amazing people in our town, from doctors to small business owners,” Burton says. The biggest hurdle? Building a home studio. Admits Morgan: “We had to enlist our 10-year-old son, Gus, to set up the lights and cameras.”

The Graham Norton Show

BBC America, 11pm

Just two episodes left in the Irish host’s “From Home” season. Expect candid chats tonight with guests Steve Carell, Dakota Johnson, John Legend and pregnant American Idol judge Katy Perry.

Saturday, May 30

Death of a Cheerleader

Lifetime, 11am

Happy 30th anniversary to the irresistibly juicy Lifetime Original Movie! Catch up with five prime examples today (first: this 1994 Tori Spelling/Kellie Martin thriller about an obsessive plain-Jane high schooler) and five more tomorrow.

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro: “Jeffrey’s Faves”

Food Network, 12:30pm

Host Ina Garten serves up a menu devoted to hubby Jeffrey’s favorites, including fried-chicken sandwiches, dill-cured salmon canapes and Italian iced coffee. Oh, and save room for dessert, because she married a man who loves ice cream!

’80s Saturday

IFC, beginning at 8pm

IFC’s last Saturday night of ’80s movie classics this month features a couple of dramas. First up, Tom Cruise feels the need for speed when he takes to the skies in Top Gun (1986), followed by Stanley Kubrick’s acclaimed Vietnam War epic Full Metal Jacket (1987).

The Captive Nanny

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Chloe (Karynn Moore) is a nanny who desperately wants to adopt a child but needs to get her life together first. She finds the perfect live-in nanny position with the Brown family — Emily (Austin Highsmith), Michael (Michael Aaron Milligan) and their son — and she hopes to finally get her life in order. But she quickly learns that something is a bit off with the Browns, and they are not who they seem.

Heartland Docs, DVM

Nat Geo Wild, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Married Nebraska veterinarians Ben and Erin Schroeder know it can take a village (or, in their case, a town called Hartington) to help pets in need. The docs turn to locals for help tracking down a lost dog’s owner and finding a canine blood donor to save another pup’s life.

20/20 on ID Investigates: “My Father BTK”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Kerri Rawson had an idyllic life growing up in Wichita, Kan., with her father, mother and brother. During her childhood, a serial killer going by the name “BTK” was terrorizing the Wichita community. Kerri remembers her father assuring her that the serial killer taunting their hometown would not hurt her. Years later, her father, Dennis Rader, was positively identified as the BTK Killer. This special installment of 20/20 features Kerri as she comes to terms with the horrific truth about her father.

Noir Alley: “A Kiss Before Dying”

TCM, 12:15am (late-night)

Catch a Classic!

This classic may be one of the rare film noirs of its era to have been shot in color, but that does not diminish its effectiveness. In this adaptation of Ira Levin’s novel, Robert Wagner plays Bud Corliss, a charming man who stops at nothing to get ahead in life — including murdering the woman (Joanne Woodward) who became pregnant with his child and making it seem like a suicide. When he later starts dating the woman’s sister (Virginia Leith), she begins to have suspicions about what really happened to her sibling.

Sunday, May 31

NASCAR Cup Series: Food City 500

FS1, 3:30pm Live

NASCAR Cup Series stars take to Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway for 500 laps around the short track’s 0.533-mile concrete oval.

Return to Mayberry

MeTV, 5pm

This made-for-TV reunion movie welcomes back the cast of The Andy Griffith Show as Andy returns to Mayberry to run again for sheriff, only to discover his former deputy, Barney, has also entered the race.

Some Like It Hot

TCM, 5:45pm

Catch a Classic!

Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis play two Prohibition-era musicians who hide from gangsters by posing as members of an all-woman band in Billy Wilder’s 1959 classic, one of the funniest films of all time. Matching Lemmon and Curtis comedically is Marilyn Monroe as one of the bandmembers in a performance that earned her a Golden Globe award for Best Actress. The movie was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Actor for Lemmon, and Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for Wilder (shared with I.A.L. Diamond), and is hilarious from its start right up to its iconic closing line from Joe E. Brown’s character Osgood Fielding III.

Groomzilla

UPtv, 7pm

After her fiancé (Darin Brooks) is hours late to their engagement party, Allysa (Elizabeth Rice) wishes he would take their wedding more seriously. She gets that wish, all right! The late Georgia Engel, in one of her final roles, saves the day as his plainspoken grandma.

Celebrity Family Feud

ABC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Hosted by Steve Harvey, the iconic game show features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

The Top Ten Revealed: “Songs Stuck at Number 2”

AXS TV, 8pm

In this countdown, find out why hit singles like the Rolling Stones’ “Start Me Up” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” never reached the top of the charts.

Natalee Holloway: Her Friends Speak

REELZChannel, 8pm

Did Aruban authorities bungle the case of Alabama high school grad Natalee Holloway, who disappeared on a 2005 trip to Aruba? Two of her confidants — plus a PI and an ex-Secret Service agent — discuss the teen, who was declared dead but has never been found.

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar: “Going to Extremes”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Heavy metal mainstays Extreme, along with former Van Halen frontman Gary Cherone, join host Sammy Hagar.

Press Your Luck

ABC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Three contestants compete against each other answering questions to earn spins on the Big Board. Contestants then use their spins to win cash and prizes while trying to avoid the WHAMMY, who could take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves on to the all-new bonus game to face the WHAMMY in a final battle for the opportunity to win $1 million.

Live From Daryl’s House: “Darius Rucker”

AXS TV, 9pm

Country superstar Darius Rucker stops by to visit and rock with Daryl Hall.

Killing Eve

BBC America & AMC, 9pm

Season Finale!

Find out what happens to British intelligence agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and international assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) in the Season 3 finale. Killing Eve has already been renewed for Season 4.

Laurel Canyon, Part 1

EPIX, 9pm

With a wealth of rare and newly unearthed footage and audio recordings, Alison Ellwood’s feature-length documentary, airing in two parts, spotlights artists and groups like Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, the Eagles, the Doors, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, and others centered in the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles who created a music revolution in the 1960s and ’70s. Part 2 airs next Sunday.

I Know This Much Is True

HBO, 9pm

Tonight, the adaptation touches on a key event in the Wally Lamb novel: Dominick (Mark Ruffalo), heavily medicated after an accident, finds himself preoccupied with memories of what led to schizophrenic twin Thomas’ (Ruffalo) first hospitalization.

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein?

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

On Aug. 10, 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was found dying in his prison cell, a violent end to the life of the billionaire financier who had close relationships with some of the world’s most elite political figures and celebrities. Dogged by accusations of sexual abuse of young girls, Epstein regularly leveraged his wealth and power to avoid serious charges at every turn — until his earth-shattering arrest for sex trafficking in July 2019, and his death a month later. This three-part special takes a closer look at the life, crimes and questions surrounding the death of this enigmatic figure.

Match Game

ABC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Hosted by Alec Baldwin, the bawdy panel game features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000, as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. Upcoming celebrity panelists include Amy Sedaris, Angie Harmon, Bob Saget, Christie Brinkley, Fred Armisen, Jane Krakowski, Padma Lakshmi and Vivica A. Fox, among many others.

Quiz

AMC, 10pm

New Miniseries!

Stephen Frears (The Queen) directed this three-part drama based on the true story of Charles and Diana Ingram (Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford), who with an accomplice were accused of cheating their way to a million pounds on Britain’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in 2001. Michael Sheen is terrific as Millionaire’s host, Chris Tarrant, in this compelling and at times humorous miniseries that also explores game show fandom, human memory and whether all questions can be answered as definitively as they can be on a quiz show.

Rick and Morty

Adult Swim, 11:30pm

Season Finale!

Season 4 of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s cult-favorite animated series comes to an end tonight.