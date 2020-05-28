Investigation Discovery

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, May 28

Who Killed the Co-Ed? An ID Murder Mystery

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Nineteen-year-old University of North Carolina college student Faith Hedgepeth is found brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment after going out with her roommate the previous night. Evidence at the scene leads police to believe she knew her killer. The murderer left behind a cryptic note, the murder weapon and even DNA, but nearly eight years later, the case is still not solved. With groundbreaking new forensic technologies put to the test, investigators and Faith’s family are confident they will finally find out who killed Faith.

Varney & Co: America Works Together

FOX Business Network, 11am

FOX Business Network presents its fourth installment of the America Works Together town hall series on Thursday during the 11am ET hour of Varney & Co. Helmed by veteran business news host Stuart Varney, the town hall will focus on the phased reopening of the American economy as well as the ongoing economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout the hour, Varney will be joined by personal finance guru Dave Ramsey, nationally syndicated radio show host Ken Coleman and bestselling author Chris Hogan for their insights on how Americans can best navigate the pandemic’s financial devastation. Varney will also be joined by FBN experts to discuss the path forward and future for small business as stores reopen during the COVID-19 crisis. Adhering to social distancing guidelines, all panel members will join the broadcast via remote video conferences. Viewers are invited to submit their written and video questions to investedinyou@foxbusiness.com for consideration to be answered on the program.

Celebrity Watch Party

FOX, 8pm

The Osbournes and Tyra Banks top tonight’s list of stars who have plenty to say as they check out TV’s latest offerings.

Council of Dads: “Tradition!”

NBC, 8pm

Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) tackles the fall holidays bravely but feels she can’t compare to how well Scott handled everything. Oliver (J. August Richards) struggles with Peter’s (Kevin Daniels) transgression. Theo (Emjay Anthony) makes new friends but finds they aren’t necessarily the best influence. Luly (Michele Weaver) gets some news about her adoptive family.

Star of the Month: Edward G. Robinson: “Dramatic Guys”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s Thursday night May salute to Edward G. Robinson concludes tonight with some of the actor’s most dramatic roles in a lineup beginning with Our Vines Have Tender Grapes (1945) and also including The Woman in the Window (1944), Scarlet Street (1945), Dr. Ehrlich’s Magic Bullet (1940) and more.

Man With a Plan: “Adam and Andi See Other People”

CBS, 8:30pm

Adam (Matt LeBlanc) and Andi (Liza Snyder) attempt to spice up their social life by making new friends in the new episode “Adam and Andi See Other People.”

The Real Housewives of New York City: “Hurricane Leah”

Bravo, 9pm

The ladies head to Newport, R.I., for a much-needed weekend getaway. Leah invites her sister Sarah to join the trip, which Ramona is not happy about. The drama continues between Tinsley and Dorinda, and Leah loses her cool at the evening clambake.

Restaurant: Impossible: “Revisited: Helping One of Our Own”

Food Network, 9pm

For a special 90-minute episode, host Robert Irvine heads back to Escondido, Calif., where a diner owner previously featured on the show needs some help after a car accident derailed her finances and the future of her revived business.

Labor of Love: “Crazy, Stupid, Bear”

FOX, 9pm

The men’s protective instincts are put to the test during a camping trip in the woods. Then, during one-on-one time with Kristy, one of the men reveals insider info about the other contestants, leading to tension in the house. Meanwhile, Kristy picks two men for her first set of dates in the new episode “Crazy, Stupid, Bear.”

Blindspot: “Existential Ennui”

NBC, 9pm

When an op goes bad, the team must deal with a proverbial monster in their house before it can take them down one by one. Meanwhile, Director Weitz (Aaron Abrams) is forced into a tense game of psychological chess as Madeline Burke (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) attempts to assess his loyalty and root out a potential mole at the FBI.

Broke: “Barry’s Back”

CBS, 9:30pm

When Jackie’s (Pauley Perrette) ex-husband, Barry (guest star Kyle Bornheimer), unexpectedly shows up, she seizes the opportunity to gain full custody of Sammy (Antonio Corbo) in the new episode “Barry’s Back.”

Siren: “The Toll of the Sea”

Freeform, 10pm

Season Finale!

In an effort to save Hope, Ryn and Ben confront Tia in an undersea battle between the mermaid tribes. Maddie and Robb work to find a cure for Xander while Helen and the hybrids help restore order. Ted struggles to accept Ben’s reality.

Friday, May 29

Space Force

Netflix

New Series!

Former The Office colleagues Steve Carell and Greg Daniels re-team as co-creators of this workplace comedy likely inspired by President Donald Trump’s announced Space Force military initiative. Carell also stars in the series as celebrated four-star general Mark R. Naird, who has grand dreams of running the Air Force but is thrown for a loop when he suddenly finds himself instead assigned to lead the new sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces — Space Force. Lisa Kudrow and John Malkovich costar.

The Shawshank Redemption

AMC, 4pm

Catch a Classic!

This 1994 drama is very well the best of the many big-screen adaptations of a Stephen King story, and it isn’t even a horror tale. Based on the 1982 King novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, the film follows the prison life of Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), who is sentenced to life for the murders of his wife and her lover, despite his claims of innocence. Shawshank was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor (for costar Morgan Freeman) and Best Adapted Screenplay (for Frank Darabont, who also directed).

All on the Line: “The Youngest Captain”

Discovery Channel, 9pm

This new reality series follows two fishing-boat crews as they pursue the highly valued Atlantic bluefin tuna. This week, aboard the Julia Nicole, 18-year-old captain Danny Smith Jr. clashes with a new crew member twice his age. And the Subdivider’s captain, Johnny Johnson, attracts the wrong kind of aquatic life: sharks!

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

In 2010, 7-year-old Kyron Horman is dropped off at school in Portland, Ore., but when the bus returns later that day, Kyron is not on it. All eyes quickly fall to his stepmother, Terri Horman, the last person to see Kyron alive. Yet nearly a decade later, Kyron has never been found and no arrests have been made in the case. With heartbreaking interviews from Kyron’s family, including his mother, Desiree Young, this special examines all the details of this twisted case.

Friday Night In With the Morgans

AMC, 10pm

The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton Morgan lead this lively 22-minute video chat show from their Upstate New York farm, with guests who include both friends (like Chicago P.D. vet Sophia Bush tonight) and frontline workers. “It was important for us to [feature] not just actors talking to other actors but also the amazing people in our town, from doctors to small business owners,” Burton says. The biggest hurdle? Building a home studio. Admits Morgan: “We had to enlist our 10-year-old son, Gus, to set up the lights and cameras.”

The Graham Norton Show

BBC America, 11pm

Just two episodes left in the Irish host’s “From Home” season. Expect candid chats tonight with guests Steve Carell, Dakota Johnson, John Legend and pregnant American Idol judge Katy Perry.

Saturday, May 30

Death of a Cheerleader

Lifetime, 11am

Happy 30th anniversary to the irresistibly juicy Lifetime Original Movie! Catch up with five prime examples today (first: this 1994 Tori Spelling/Kellie Martin thriller about an obsessive plain-Jane high schooler) and five more tomorrow.

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro: “Jeffrey’s Faves”

Food Network, 12:30pm

Host Ina Garten serves up a menu devoted to hubby Jeffrey’s favorites, including fried-chicken sandwiches, dill-cured salmon canapes and Italian iced coffee. Oh, and save room for dessert, because she married a man who loves ice cream!

’80s Saturday

IFC, beginning at 8pm

IFC’s last Saturday night of ’80s movie classics this month features a couple of dramas. First up, Tom Cruise feels the need for speed when he takes to the skies in Top Gun (1986), followed by Stanley Kubrick’s acclaimed Vietnam War epic Full Metal Jacket (1987).

The Captive Nanny

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Chloe (Karynn Moore) is a nanny who desperately wants to adopt a child but needs to get her life together first. She finds the perfect live-in nanny position with the Brown family — Emily (Austin Highsmith), Michael (Michael Aaron Milligan) and their son — and she hopes to finally get her life in order. But she quickly learns that something is a bit off with the Browns, and they are not who they seem.

Heartland Docs, DVM

Nat Geo Wild, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Married Nebraska veterinarians Ben and Erin Schroeder know it can take a village (or, in their case, a town called Hartington) to help pets in need. The docs turn to locals for help tracking down a lost dog’s owner and finding a canine blood donor to save another pup’s life.

20/20 on ID Investigates: “My Father BTK”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Kerri Rawson had an idyllic life growing up in Wichita, Kan., with her father, mother and brother. During her childhood, a serial killer going by the name “BTK” was terrorizing the Wichita community. Kerri remembers her father assuring her that the serial killer taunting their hometown would not hurt her. Years later, her father, Dennis Rader, was positively identified as the BTK Killer. This special installment of 20/20 features Kerri as she comes to terms with the horrific truth about her father.

Noir Alley: “A Kiss Before Dying”

TCM, 12:15am (late-night)

Catch a Classic!

This classic may be one of the rare film noirs of its era to have been shot in color, but that does not diminish its effectiveness. In this adaptation of Ira Levin’s novel, Robert Wagner plays Bud Corliss, a charming man who stops at nothing to get ahead in life — including murdering the woman (Joanne Woodward) who became pregnant with his child and making it seem like a suicide. When he later starts dating the woman’s sister (Virginia Leith), she begins to have suspicions about what really happened to her sibling.