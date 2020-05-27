Wednesday, May 27: It’s Team Gronk vs. Team Venus in ‘Game On!’

Monty Brinton/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, May 27

Game On!

CBS, 8pm

New Series!

Keegan-Michael Key hosts this competition series that celebrates the entertainment side of sports. NFL star Rob Gronkowski and comedian Bobby Lee’s Team Gronk takes on tennis champ Venus Williams and comedian Ian Karmel’s Team Venus in a variety of outrageous athletic challenges and epic contests. Special guests in the series premiere are comedian Gabriel Iglesias joining Team Gronk and basketball player J.R. Smith on Team Venus.

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space

Discovery Channel & Science Channel, 2pm Live

Discovery and Science Channel document history in the making at the NASA launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule on Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The event marks the first crewed space mission to be launched into orbit from U.S. soil since 2011. Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space, a multiplatform event, will take viewers inside the launch, set to simulcast live beginning at 2pm ET on Discovery and Science Channel. The multiplatform event will also feature some of the biggest names in entertainment with live appearances by global superstar Katy Perry, TV and internet personality Adam Savage, former NASA engineer and YouTube sensation Mark Rober and other surprise celebrity guests. It will also include expert insight by former astronauts Mike Massimino and Karen Nyberg; active astronauts Jessica Meir and K. Megan McArthur and; NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine as well as an interview with astronaut Chris Cassidy from the International Space Station (ISS). The live multiplatform event will take viewers along the mission to launch veteran astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the ISS on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. The mission, known as Demo-2, will use a Falcon 9 rocket, also built by SpaceX, to propel it. Discovery and Science Channel coverage will feature commentary from astronauts, engineers and other special guests, as well as unprecedented coverage during launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

American astronauts have not launched from US soil in almost 10 years. All that will change Wednesday, May 27. Don't miss #SpaceLaunchLIVE when live coverage begins at 2p ET/ 11a PT on Discovery. pic.twitter.com/nFXVS7R6Ce — Discovery (@Discovery) May 24, 2020

Launch America: Mission to Space Live

National Geographic, 3pm Live

As American astronauts launch from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly 10 years, ABC News and National Geographic will join forces to present a two-hour, global live streaming and television event covering NASA and SpaceX’s mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Launch America: Mission to Space Live kicks off at 3pm ET on ABC News Live and National Geographic. Live coverage continues on Thursday, May 28, when the spacecraft is expected to dock with the ISS. The mission will send astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to space aboard the Crew Dragon capsule, a first for a spacecraft designed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. If successful, it will be a historic achievement for SpaceX as it would become the first privately owned company to take humans to the ISS and meet NASA’s certification requirements. From ABC News headquarters in New York, ABC News’ Tom Llamas and Linsey Davis will anchor coverage of the liftoff from NASA’s famed Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They’ll be joined by ABC News transportation correspondent Gio Benitez and correspondent Victor Oquendo, reporting live from Cape Canaveral and chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, reporting from her home in New York. Moments before launch, ABC News will go on the air with a live special report on ABC.

Live from the Kennedy Space Center: @ABCNewsLive and @NatGeoChannel present special coverage as SpaceX and NASA are set to return astronauts to space for the first time in nearly a decade. Watch starting at 3PM ET. https://t.co/sg2OmVclZK #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/jq3bQUwNBB — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) May 27, 2020

NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway

FS1, 8pm Live

NASCAR’s season revival continues with a rare Wednesday night 500 km Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, just three days after the Coca-Cola 600 was run at the track. There will be no fans in attendance, and teams, officials and track personnel will have added safety measures. Joey Logano hopes to be back on a roll after winning two early-season Cup Series races.

Beverly Hills Cop

Paramount Network, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Eddie Murphy was at the height of his ’80s box-office charisma in this exciting and funny 1984 action comedy in which he plays Detroit cop Axel Foley (cue composer Harold Faltermeyer’s iconic instrumental theme song “Axel F”), who finds himself in a very different environment when he goes to Beverly Hills to investigate a friend’s murder. Judge Reinhold and John Ashton costar as the local cops who help Foley in spite of themselves. The box-office smash started a trend of ’80s cop comedies as well as films with Beverly Hills (fill in the blank) in their titles, but none of them — including this movie’s own two sequels — compare to the original.

Ghost Hunters: “Ghost Hunters Return to Waverly Hills”

A&E, 9pm

Season Finale!

Dubbed one of the “most haunted places on earth,” Waverly Hills Sanatorium has long been hailed as a mecca for paranormal investigators from all around the globe. It is also the site of some of the most striking paranormal encounters from the original Ghost Hunters. Now, the new owners have been receiving reports of unsettling new paranormal claims from visitors.

Man Fire Food: “Florida Heat”

Cooking Channel, 9pm

Roger Mooking cruises the Florida coastline for two fiery cookouts that bring the heat. First, he visits the modern Peruvian eatery Llama Restaurant in St. Augustine, Fla., to check out an ancient, Peruvian-style pit roast called pachamanca. Roger then heads to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Georgia Pig BBQ, a legendary old-school, open-pit barbecue restaurant that has been around since 1953.

Ultimate Tag: “Real Men Do Cry”

FOX, 9pm

More Taggers are introduced and six new contestants fight it out in the new episode “Real Men Do Cry.”

Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

This two-hour special explores the disappearance and probable murder of Heather Elvis, a young woman from Myrtle Beach, S.C., whose case took the national media by storm. After beginning a relationship with an older, married man she met through work, Heather began receiving threatening texts. She eventually ended the affair but disappeared after a mysterious rendezvous. With extensive archive and bombshell testimony from one of the defendants, this program explores the alternative theories behind the question: What happened to Heather?

Married at First Sight: Australia

Lifetime, 9pm

New Series!

Same concept, different continent. Twelve couples, matched by experts, get hitched, go on a honeymoon and start building a life. Ten weeks later, they decide whether to stay together or say g’day.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

ABC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.

American Soul

BET, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The scripted series that dramatizes how Don Cornelius (Sinqua Walls) brought the iconic music series Soul Train to television returns for Season 2. Picking up two years later, in 1975, the season finds Cornelius continuing to manage an assortment of spectacular talent coming to his show while also juggling a complicated family life and his failing personal health.

What We Do in the Shadows: “Collaboration”

FX, 10pm

Vampire familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) already has plenty to worry about, like his ungrateful master and the secret that he’s descended from a slayer. Now he has to contend with the arrival of his predecessor (Jack O’Connell).

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Oman — Desert Fortress”

PBS, 10pm

Visit the remote and impenetrable Dhofar Mountains in Oman, where Steve Backshall hopes to become the first to climb unexplored cliffs. Along the way, he encounters one of the rarest animals on Earth.

Thursday, May 28

Varney & Co: America Works Together

FOX Business Network, 11am

FOX Business Network presents its fourth installment of the America Works Together town hall series on Thursday during the 11am ET hour of Varney & Co. Helmed by veteran business news host Stuart Varney, the town hall will focus on the phased reopening of the American economy as well as the ongoing economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout the hour, Varney will be joined by personal finance guru Dave Ramsey, nationally syndicated radio show host Ken Coleman and bestselling author Chris Hogan for their insights on how Americans can best navigate the pandemic’s financial devastation. Varney will also be joined by FBN experts to discuss the path forward and future for small business as stores reopen during the COVID-19 crisis. Adhering to social distancing guidelines, all panel members will join the broadcast via remote video conferences. Viewers are invited to submit their written and video questions to investedinyou@foxbusiness.com for consideration to be answered on the program.

strong>Celebrity Watch Party

FOX, 8pm

The Osbournes and Tyra Banks top tonight’s list of stars who have plenty to say as they check out TV’s latest offerings.

Council of Dads: “Tradition!”

NBC, 8pm

Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) tackles the fall holidays bravely but feels she can’t compare to how well Scott handled everything. Oliver (J. August Richards) struggles with Peter’s (Kevin Daniels) transgression. Theo (Emjay Anthony) makes new friends but finds they aren’t necessarily the best influence. Luly (Michele Weaver) gets some news about her adoptive family.

Star of the Month: Edward G. Robinson: “Dramatic Guys”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s Thursday night May salute to Edward G. Robinson concludes tonight with some of the actor’s most dramatic roles in a lineup beginning with Our Vines Have Tender Grapes (1945) and also including The Woman in the Window (1944), Scarlet Street (1945), Dr. Ehrlich’s Magic Bullet (1940) and more.

Man With a Plan: “Adam and Andi See Other People”

CBS, 8:30pm

Adam (Matt LeBlanc) and Andi (Liza Snyder) attempt to spice up their social life by making new friends in the new episode “Adam and Andi See Other People.”

The Real Housewives of New York City: “Hurricane Leah”

Bravo, 9pm

The ladies head to Newport, R.I., for a much-needed weekend getaway. Leah invites her sister Sarah to join the trip, which Ramona is not happy about. The drama continues between Tinsley and Dorinda, and Leah loses her cool at the evening clambake.

Restaurant: Impossible: “Revisited: Helping One of Our Own”

Food Network, 9pm

For a special 90-minute episode, host Robert Irvine heads back to Escondido, Calif., where a diner owner previously featured on the show needs some help after a car accident derailed her finances and the future of her revived business.

Labor of Love: “Crazy, Stupid, Bear”

FOX, 9pm

The men’s protective instincts are put to the test during a camping trip in the woods. Then, during one-on-one time with Kristy, one of the men reveals insider info about the other contestants, leading to tension in the house. Meanwhile, Kristy picks two men for her first set of dates in the new episode “Crazy, Stupid, Bear.”

Who Killed the Co-Ed? An ID Murder Mystery

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Nineteen-year-old University of North Carolina college student Faith Hedgepeth is found brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment after going out with her roommate the previous night. Evidence at the scene leads police to believe she knew her killer. The murderer left behind a cryptic note, the murder weapon and even DNA, but nearly eight years later, the case is still not solved. With groundbreaking new forensic technologies put to the test, investigators and Faith’s family are confident they will finally find out who killed Faith.

Blindspot: “Existential Ennui”

NBC, 9pm

When an op goes bad, the team must deal with a proverbial monster in their house before it can take them down one by one. Meanwhile, Director Weitz (Aaron Abrams) is forced into a tense game of psychological chess as Madeline Burke (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) attempts to assess his loyalty and root out a potential mole at the FBI.

Broke: “Barry’s Back”

CBS, 9:30pm

When Jackie’s (Pauley Perrette) ex-husband, Barry (guest star Kyle Bornheimer), unexpectedly shows up, she seizes the opportunity to gain full custody of Sammy (Antonio Corbo) in the new episode “Barry’s Back.”

Siren: “The Toll of the Sea”

Freeform, 10pm

Season Finale!

In an effort to save Hope, Ryn and Ben confront Tia in an undersea battle between the mermaid tribes. Maddie and Robb work to find a cure for Xander while Helen and the hybrids help restore order. Ted struggles to accept Ben’s reality.

Friday, May 29

Space Force

Netflix

New Series!

Former The Office colleagues Steve Carell and Greg Daniels re-team as co-creators of this workplace comedy likely inspired by President Donald Trump’s announced Space Force military initiative. Carell also stars in the series as celebrated four-star general Mark R. Naird, who has grand dreams of running the Air Force but is thrown for a loop when he suddenly finds himself instead assigned to lead the new sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces — Space Force. Lisa Kudrow and John Malkovich costar.

The Shawshank Redemption

AMC, 4pm

Catch a Classic!

This 1994 drama is very well the best of the many big-screen adaptations of a Stephen King story, and it isn’t even a horror tale. Based on the 1982 King novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption, the film follows the prison life of Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), who is sentenced to life for the murders of his wife and her lover, despite his claims of innocence. Shawshank was nominated for seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor (for costar Morgan Freeman) and Best Adapted Screenplay (for Frank Darabont, who also directed).

All on the Line: “The Youngest Captain”

Discovery Channel, 9pm

This new reality series follows two fishing-boat crews as they pursue the highly valued Atlantic bluefin tuna. This week, aboard the Julia Nicole, 18-year-old captain Danny Smith Jr. clashes with a new crew member twice his age. And the Subdivider’s captain, Johnny Johnson, attracts the wrong kind of aquatic life: sharks!

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

In 2010, 7-year-old Kyron Horman is dropped off at school in Portland, Ore., but when the bus returns later that day, Kyron is not on it. All eyes quickly fall to his stepmother, Terri Horman, the last person to see Kyron alive. Yet nearly a decade later, Kyron has never been found and no arrests have been made in the case. With heartbreaking interviews from Kyron’s family, including his mother, Desiree Young, this special examines all the details of this twisted case.

Friday Night In With the Morgans

AMC, 10pm

The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton Morgan lead this lively 22-minute video chat show from their Upstate New York farm, with guests who include both friends (like Chicago P.D. vet Sophia Bush tonight) and frontline workers. “It was important for us to [feature] not just actors talking to other actors but also the amazing people in our town, from doctors to small business owners,” Burton says. The biggest hurdle? Building a home studio. Admits Morgan: “We had to enlist our 10-year-old son, Gus, to set up the lights and cameras.”

The Graham Norton Show

BBC America, 11pm

Just two episodes left in the Irish host’s “From Home” season. Expect candid chats tonight with guests Steve Carell, Dakota Johnson, John Legend and pregnant American Idol judge Katy Perry.