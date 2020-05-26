Tuesday, May 26: Sofia Vergara Joins the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges

Trae Patton/NBC

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, May 26

America’s Got Talent

NBC, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Season 15 of the talent competition series finds Sofia Vergara as a judge alongside returning Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. Terry Crews is back as host. In the season premiere, variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize. The Golden Buzzer is back, giving five lucky acts the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America’s vote.

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Netflix

Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning comedian Hannah Gadsby debuts her second Netflix comedy special, recorded in Los Angeles and based on her second comedy album, which she named after her eldest dog.

Deadliest Catch: “The Russian Front”

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Desperate to put crab in their tanks, the Bering Sea captains are forced to live dangerously: Jake Anderson and Johnathan Hillstrand try to join forces with rival Keith Colburn; Scott Campbell Jr. risks crossing into Russian waters; and Josh Harris lays it all on the line and trusts his gut.

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200

FS1, 8pm Live

The NASCAR Truck Series continues its revamped schedule with this primetime race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. There will be no fans in attendance, and teams, officials and track personnel will have added safety measures.

Special Theme: Wonder Women

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s monthlong Tuesday celebration of films about notable real-life women concludes tonight with a 24-hour lineup of biopics about musical women and musicals about other famous women. First is Incendiary Blonde (1945), with Betty Hutton as 1920s nightclub star Texas Guinan. Also on the lineup are Lady Sings the Blues (1972), with Oscar nominee Diana Ross as Billie Holiday; Funny Girl (1968), featuring Barbra Streisand’s Oscar-winning performance as Fanny Brice; Doris Day in Calamity Jane (1953); and more.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: “The One Where We’re Trapped on TV”

The CW, 9pm

After Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) does the one thing that goes against her nature when it comes to her sisters, she tries to protect the Legends by scattering them in different television shows. Of course, in true Legends style, some can’t just be blissfully ignorant and happy but figure out a way to end up messing with the system.

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Brittany Murphy was a rising star who had it all: beauty, fame and success — but she also had secrets. When she was found dead in her Los Angeles home at just 32 years old, fans were left in disbelief. In an exclusive final interview, Angelo Bertolotti, Brittany’s father, casts doubt on the conclusion that she died of natural causes and reveals bizarre allegations against other family members. Featured in the special are intimate interviews, in-depth access to forensic details and alternative explanations about Murphy’s death.

World of Dance

NBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Dance superstars Jennifer Lopez (who is also an executive producer), Ne-Yo and Derek Hough are back on the judging panel as the dance competition series returns for its fourth season. In round one of the Qualifiers, the competition gets turned on its head as the judges surprise contestants, who must now first perform in a stripped-down warehouse to prove they have what it takes.

If Loving You Is Wrong: “The Great Escape”

OWN, 10pm

Tonight on Tyler Perry’s primetime soap: Eddie Willis’ (Joel Rush) evil ways have left his karmic bank balance at zero, but he still thinks he can come out on top versus his ex Esperanza (Zulay Henao) in their custody battle over tween daughter Mika (Celine Areu).

Wednesday, May 27

Game On!

CBS, 8pm

New Series!

Keegan-Michael Key hosts this competition series that celebrates the entertainment side of sports. NFL star Rob Gronkowski and comedian Bobby Lee’s Team Gronk takes on tennis champ Venus Williams and comedian Ian Karmel’s Team Venus in a variety of outrageous athletic challenges and epic contests. Special guests in the series premiere are comedian Gabriel Iglesias joining Team Gronk and basketball player J.R. Smith on Team Venus.

NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway

FS1, 8pm Live

NASCAR’s season revival continues with a rare Wednesday night 500 km Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, just three days after the Coca-Cola 600 was run at the track. There will be no fans in attendance, and teams, officials and track personnel will have added safety measures. Joey Logano hopes to be back on a roll after winning two early-season Cup Series races.

Beverly Hills Cop

Paramount Network, 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Eddie Murphy was at the height of his ’80s box-office charisma in this exciting and funny 1984 action comedy in which he plays Detroit cop Axel Foley (cue composer Harold Faltermeyer’s iconic instrumental theme song “Axel F”), who finds himself in a very different environment when he goes to Beverly Hills to investigate a friend’s murder. Judge Reinhold and John Ashton costar as the local cops who help Foley in spite of themselves. The box-office smash started a trend of ’80s cop comedies as well as films with Beverly Hills (fill in the blank) in their titles, but none of them — including this movie’s own two sequels — compare to the original.

Ghost Hunters: “Ghost Hunters Return to Waverly Hills”

A&E, 9pm

Season Finale!

Dubbed one of the “most haunted places on earth,” Waverly Hills Sanatorium has long been hailed as a mecca for paranormal investigators from all around the globe. It is also the site of some of the most striking paranormal encounters from the original Ghost Hunters. Now, the new owners have been receiving reports of unsettling new paranormal claims from visitors.

Man Fire Food: “Florida Heat”

Cooking Channel, 9pm

Roger Mooking cruises the Florida coastline for two fiery cookouts that bring the heat. First, he visits the modern Peruvian eatery Llama Restaurant in St. Augustine, Fla., to check out an ancient, Peruvian-style pit roast called pachamanca. Roger then heads to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Georgia Pig BBQ, a legendary old-school, open-pit barbecue restaurant that has been around since 1953.

Ultimate Tag: “Real Men Do Cry”

FOX, 9pm

More Taggers are introduced and six new contestants fight it out in the new episode “Real Men Do Cry.”

Disappeared in the Darkness: An ID Mystery

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

This two-hour special explores the disappearance and probable murder of Heather Elvis, a young woman from Myrtle Beach, S.C., whose case took the national media by storm. After beginning a relationship with an older, married man she met through work, Heather began receiving threatening texts. She eventually ended the affair but disappeared after a mysterious rendezvous. With extensive archive and bombshell testimony from one of the defendants, this program explores the alternative theories behind the question: What happened to Heather?

Married at First Sight: Australia

Lifetime, 9pm

New Series!

Same concept, different continent. Twelve couples, matched by experts, get hitched, go on a honeymoon and start building a life. Ten weeks later, they decide whether to stay together or say g’day.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

ABC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.

American Soul

BET, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The scripted series that dramatizes how Don Cornelius (Sinqua Walls) brought the iconic music series Soul Train to television returns for Season 2. Picking up two years later, in 1975, the season finds Cornelius continuing to manage an assortment of spectacular talent coming to his show while also juggling a complicated family life and his failing personal health.

What We Do in the Shadows: “Collaboration”

FX, 10pm

Vampire familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) already has plenty to worry about, like his ungrateful master and the secret that he’s descended from a slayer. Now he has to contend with the arrival of his predecessor (Jack O’Connell).

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Oman — Desert Fortress”

PBS, 10pm

Visit the remote and impenetrable Dhofar Mountains in Oman, where Steve Backshall hopes to become the first to climb unexplored cliffs. Along the way, he encounters one of the rarest animals on Earth.

Thursday, May 28

Celebrity Watch Party

FOX, 8pm

The Osbournes and Tyra Banks top tonight’s list of stars who have plenty to say as they check out TV’s latest offerings.

Council of Dads: “Tradition!”

NBC, 8pm

Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) tackles the fall holidays bravely but feels she can’t compare to how well Scott handled everything. Oliver (J. August Richards) struggles with Peter’s (Kevin Daniels) transgression. Theo (Emjay Anthony) makes new friends but finds they aren’t necessarily the best influence. Luly (Michele Weaver) gets some news about her adoptive family.

Star of the Month: Edward G. Robinson: “Dramatic Guys”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

TCM’s Thursday night May salute to Edward G. Robinson concludes tonight with some of the actor’s most dramatic roles in a lineup beginning with Our Vines Have Tender Grapes (1945) and also including The Woman in the Window (1944), Scarlet Street (1945), Dr. Ehrlich’s Magic Bullet (1940) and more.

Man With a Plan: “Adam and Andi See Other People”

CBS, 8:30pm

Adam (Matt LeBlanc) and Andi (Liza Snyder) attempt to spice up their social life by making new friends in the new episode “Adam and Andi See Other People.”

The Real Housewives of New York City: “Hurricane Leah”

Bravo, 9pm

The ladies head to Newport, R.I., for a much-needed weekend getaway. Leah invites her sister Sarah to join the trip, which Ramona is not happy about. The drama continues between Tinsley and Dorinda, and Leah loses her cool at the evening clambake.

Restaurant: Impossible: “Revisited: Helping One of Our Own”

Food Network, 9pm

For a special 90-minute episode, host Robert Irvine heads back to Escondido, Calif., where a diner owner previously featured on the show needs some help after a car accident derailed her finances and the future of her revived business.

Labor of Love: “Crazy, Stupid, Bear”

FOX, 9pm

The men’s protective instincts are put to the test during a camping trip in the woods. Then, during one-on-one time with Kristy, one of the men reveals insider info about the other contestants, leading to tension in the house. Meanwhile, Kristy picks two men for her first set of dates in the new episode “Crazy, Stupid, Bear.”

Who Killed the Co-Ed? An ID Murder Mystery

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Nineteen-year-old University of North Carolina college student Faith Hedgepeth is found brutally murdered in her off-campus apartment after going out with her roommate the previous night. Evidence at the scene leads police to believe she knew her killer. The murderer left behind a cryptic note, the murder weapon and even DNA, but nearly eight years later, the case is still not solved. With groundbreaking new forensic technologies put to the test, investigators and Faith’s family are confident they will finally find out who killed Faith.

Blindspot: “Existential Ennui”

NBC, 9pm

When an op goes bad, the team must deal with a proverbial monster in their house before it can take them down one by one. Meanwhile, Director Weitz (Aaron Abrams) is forced into a tense game of psychological chess as Madeline Burke (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) attempts to assess his loyalty and root out a potential mole at the FBI.

Broke: “Barry’s Back”

CBS, 9:30pm

When Jackie’s (Pauley Perrette) ex-husband, Barry (guest star Kyle Bornheimer), unexpectedly shows up, she seizes the opportunity to gain full custody of Sammy (Antonio Corbo) in the new episode “Barry’s Back.”

Siren: “The Toll of the Sea”

Freeform, 10pm

Season Finale!

In an effort to save Hope, Ryn and Ben confront Tia in an undersea battle between the mermaid tribes. Maddie and Robb work to find a cure for Xander while Helen and the hybrids help restore order. Ted struggles to accept Ben’s reality.