The Invisible Man Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) tries to move on after the apparent suicide of her abusive ex-boyfriend, but it doesn’t take long for her to believe he didn’t really die and is instead invisible and still stalking her. Also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge (R, 2:04) 5/26

Coming Soon

6/2: A Clear Shot

6/5: Judy & Punch, Hammer, Dreamland,

6/9: Never Rarely Sometimes Always, The Hunt, Daddy Issues, Corpus Christi, The Dinner Party

6/12: Darkness Falls, Exit Plan,

6/23: Burden, Stardog and Turbocat

6/30: Four Kids and It, Force of Nature