‘I Was Lorena Bobbitt’: A Story Cut From ’90s Headlines

May 22, 2020
Lifetime

In 1993, Lorena Bobbitt’s act of severing her then-husband’s penis with a knife and throwing it into a field made her a household name and fodder for countless sensationalized news stories. Decades later, it has turned her into an advocate in the fight against domestic violence.

Bobbitt’s story was recently revisited and reexamined in Amazon’s 2019 true-crime docuseries Lorena, which included interviews with her. Now, Bobbitt teams up with Lifetime as executive producer and narrator of the original scripted biopic I Was Lorena Bobbitt, premiering Monday, May 25, at 8pm ET/PT. The movie’s story, told from Bobbitt’s perspective, reveals her life as an immigrant bride suffering in an abusive marriage, her act of retribution, the ensuing media frenzy and courtroom battles, and how she was able to turn that tumultuous time in her life into something positive.

Dani Montalvo (Dispatches From Elsewhere) stars as Bobbitt, with Luke Humphrey (Tiny Pretty Things) playing her ex-husband, John.

Following the premiere, Bobbitt and the cast appear in an announcement for the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence as part of Lifetime’s public affairs campaign, Stop Violence Against Women.

