Friday, May 22: The Unknown Story of Norma McCorvey Revealed in ‘AKA Jane Roe’

FX Networks

All Times Eastern.

Friday, May 22

AKA Jane Roe

FX, 9pm

FX’s first acquired documentary feature film, AKA Jane Roe, is the revealing story of Norma McCorvey, who was “Jane Roe” in the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on abortion rights. Behind the Supreme Court’s most polarizing decision is a woman as controversial as her case. In the final year of her life, McCorvey revealed the unvarnished truth about her journey in what she called her “deathbed confession.”

Rankin and Bass

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Producers Arthur Rankin and Jules Bass may be best remembered for their stop-motion animated TV specials, especially ones associated with Christmas and other holidays, but they also produced various feature films, mostly animated. Three of those air tonight on Turner Classic Movies. The first two titles — Mad Monster Party? (1967) and The Daydreamer (1966) — use stop-motion animation, while the third, The Wacky World of Mother Goose (1967), is traditionally animated.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1, 8pm

Reunited and it feels so … shady! Ahead of next week’s season finale, queens from Season 12, including fan favorites Gigi Goode, Jackie Cox and Jaida Essence Hall, rehash old feuds and reflect on the highlights. Host RuPaul grills the gals.

All on the Line

Discovery Channel, 9pm

New Series!

It’s late in the Atlantic bluefin tuna season. In the iconic fishing town of Gloucester, Mass., many boats are done for the season. But there are two crews still fighting to land monster tuna and keep their family businesses going through the winter. As the weather worsens, the fish get bigger and the stakes get higher. These monster tuna can weigh more than 1,000 pounds and are reeled in the old-fashioned way — by hand — making it the ultimate battle of man versus beast. In this series, it’s all hands on deck as these fishermen risk everything to bring home a monster payday.

Food Network Challenge: “The Wizard of Oz Cakes”

Cooking Channel, 11pm

Ian Ziering welcomes four cake artists to the kitchen as Food Network Challenge celebrates the 80th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz. Winning this contest takes courage, brains and a lot of heart, and although four start the journey, only three will continue down the yellow brick road. In the end, one challenger’s ruby red slippers will walk away with $10,000.

Saturday, May 23

Memorial Day Marathon

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

All day today, and again over the next two days, Turner Classic Movies honors Memorial Day with a schedule of films chronicling the various aspects of war — from battles to the impact on veterans and their loved ones following the conflicts and more. Today’s films include classics like Glory (1989), Sergeant York (1941), D-Day the Sixth of June (1956), The Steel Helmet (1951), The Green Berets (1968), Casablanca (1942) and others. The Memorial Day marathon will pick up again on Sunday, May 24, and Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day itself).

Grilling Weekend

Food Network, 7am

Get some Memorial Day barbecue inspiration. Today’s six-hour roundup features new episodes of The Pioneer Woman, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen and Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro, while Sunday’s seven-hour marathon includes a fresh installment of Valerie’s Home Cooking.

Home Made Simple With Laila Ali: “Everhart: From House to Home With Farmhouse Flair!”

OWN, 9am

The boxer turned lifestyle maven helps an exhausted duo with two young kids decorate their new great room with farmhouse flair.

’80s Saturday

IFC, beginning at 8pm

More comedies are featured in tonight’s ’80s movie lineup, beginning with Caddyshack (1980) and followed by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989).

Saved by the Barn: “Baby Fever”

Animal Planet, 10pm

Onetime tech worker Dan McKernan and his Michigan-based Barn Sanctuary team always have their hands full on this new unscripted series. This week, a recently rescued potbellied pig births a litter of piglets earlier than expected; Dan’s twin brother, Chris, is tasked with building a goat playground; and four calves arrive in need of re-homing. But one particularly cute freckle-less calf, Whitney, quickly steals some hearts. “The plan was to have her go to Iowa Farm Sanctuary [with the other calves], but then literally everyone fell in love,” Dan says. “It wasn’t that hard to convince me to keep her.”

Jungle Animal Rescue

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

Season Finale!

Catch the season finale of the series that followed a dedicated team of conservationists and vets in India on a mission to rescue animals in distress and find a way for India’s people and wildlife to coexist.

Sunday, May 24

Memorial Day Marathon

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ Memorial Day observance continues all day today with a lineup of movies including Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo (1944), The Sand Pebbles (1966), Pride of the Marines (1945), the silent movie classic (and very first Best Picture Oscar winner) Wings (1927) and more.

Golf: Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity

TNT, TBS, truTV & HLN, 3pm Live

The stars align for this blockbuster charity golf event as Tiger Woods teams up with retired NFL great Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson is paired with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in an 18-hole team match-play competition at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. The organizers and players are collectively contributing $10 million for COVID-19 relief, and the players will have additional on-course competitive challenges for charity.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600

FOX, 6pm Live

NASCAR’s revised schedule of races continues this week with four events at Charlotte Motor Speedway, kicking off with the traditional Memorial Day weekend Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 Sunday evening on FOX. There will be no fans in attendance, and teams, officials and track personnel will have added safety measures.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “Reunion Part 3”

Bravo, 8pm

The ladies clear the air surrounding the Cookie Lady, and Cynthia and Eva each speak their mind on the situation. Cynthia and Kenya examine their friendship and decide if they can move past the misunderstanding surrounding their relationship. Yovanna makes an appearance to clear her name and makes a shocking claim that leaves the ladies speechless.

Naked and Afraid XL

Discovery Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

This new season of the survival competition series kicks off with a two-hour premiere. The challenge is taken to the next level as individuals work to prove their worth to the group or risk being banished. It is a true survival of the fittest as a new crop of survivalists, including some seeking redemption, look to make their mark on this competition, all while battling unbearable heat and a harsh environment.

Tiger Slam

Golf Channel, 8pm

Twenty years ago, Tiger Woods was on a tear. In an awe-inspiring 10-month span from June 2000 through April 2001, Woods won all four major tournaments — the U.S. Open, the British Open, the PGA Championship and the Masters — in what became known as the Tiger Slam. Golf Channel and Golf Films chronicle Woods’ unprecedented feat in this documentary presented with limited commercial interruption.

Little Big Shots

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

The fourth season of the hilarious kids talent series, the first season presided over by new host Melissa McCarthy, ends tonight.

National Memorial Day Concert

PBS, 8pm

Tune in to the 31st annual broadcast of America’s national night of remembrance, honoring the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform, their families at home, and all those who gave their lives for our country.

Killing Eve: “Beautiful Monster”

BBC America & AMC, 9pm

Eve (Sandra Oh) finds a clue to former MI6 colleague Kenny’s murder, while chic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and her mentor Dasha (Harriet Walter) partner to take down a target.

Carnival Eats: “You’ve Got Ale”

Cooking Channel, 9pm

Noah Cappe hits the Wisconsin State Fair, where a local brewery is serving the ultimate deep-fried combo of beer, brats and cheese curds. For dessert, milk and cookies are inverted in a crazy new form. At the Southern California Fair, a killer combination of onion rings and a grilled hot dog gets Noah’s attention, and cold brew coffee is the star of a sweet treat to round out the day.

30 for 30: “Lance”

ESPN, 9pm

This two-part 30 for 30 documentary is a fascinating, revealing, comprehensive chronicle of Lance Armstrong, one of the most inspirational — and then infamous — athletes of all time. Based around extensive interviews and conversations with Armstrong, the film tells the story of the cyclist’s rise out of Texas, his battle with cancer, his emergence as a global icon with his seven consecutive Tour de France titles, and his massive fall after he was exposed in one of the largest doping scandals in history. Part 2 airs May 31.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: “Children of the Royal Sun”

Showtime, 10pm

Chaos is building on the 1938-set drama: The LAPD and the Mexican American community clash, the local Nazi party plots, and the demon Magda (Natalie Dormer) tightens her control over more Angelenos, including closeted councilman Townsend (Michael Gladis).

Run

HBO, 10:30pm

Season Finale!

The raunchy comedy from Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who also guest-stars) comes to a close as traveling exes Ruby (Merritt Wever) and Billy (Domhnall Gleeson) contemplate a future together.