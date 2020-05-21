Thursday, May 21: Can the Stars Get Out in Time? See NBC’s ‘Celebrity Escape Room’

Trae Patton/NBC

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, May 21

Celebrity Escape Room

NBC, 8pm

NBC brings the phenomenon of escape rooms to television in this one-hour special that raises money to end child poverty across the world as part of the network’s annual Red Nose Day programming event. Jack Black serves as the show’s Game Master and guides his celebrity friends — Ben Stiller, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott — through a series of clues and puzzles. Following Celebrity Escape Room, a two-hour Red Nose Day special will feature the biggest names across entertainment with a packed lineup of music, comedy and short documentary films aimed to raise money and awareness for millions of children living in poverty across America and around the world.

Burden of Truth: “Crawford Chang”

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

As Season 3 begins, Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) are finally a couple. They’re also a boutique law firm — Crawford Chang. They’re partners in law and partners in life, but right now, their romantic relationship seems as tenuous as their financially strained firm. It’s not that Joanna and Billy aren’t in love — they are, but both have one foot in and one foot ready to bolt.

Star of the Month: Edward G. Robinson: “Good Guy Roles”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

While he was able to terrifically play bad guys, Edward G. Robinson could also step into the shoes of good guys, as tonight’s film lineup shows. The evening begins with Kid Galahad (1937), and continues with Smart Money (1931), Double Indemnity (1944), The Stranger (1946), Soylent Green (1973, Robinson’s final screen role) and more.

Man With a Plan: “Full Metal Teddy”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Full Metal Teddy,” Teddy (Matthew McCann) has an unexpected reaction to Adam (Matt LeBlanc) and Andi’s (Liza Snyder) usual punishment for his bad grades.

Holey Moley II: The Sequel

ABC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The 13-episode extreme mini-golf competition series swings into Season 2 and will showcase self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course. In each episode, eight contestants will put their miniature golf — and physical — skills to the test as they face off in out-of-this-world challenges on the supersized course.

Labor of Love

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

Sex and the City’s Kristin Davis hosts this new dating show that matches 41-year-old Kristy Katzmann with 15 men who are also ready for a family. May the best potential dad win.

Red Nose Day

NBC, 9pm

This two-hour special airs in connection with the annual Red Nose Day charitable event that works to help children around the world impacted by poverty. The entertainment showcase will feature music, comedy and poignant films that share stories of children and young people who have been affected by poverty and how Red Nose Day funds have helped change their stories for good. This event is preceded by the hourlong Celebrity Escape Room special that is also part of tonight’s Red Nose Day festivities.

Broke: “Soccer”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Soccer,” Jackie’s (Pauley Perrette) angry outburst gets her banned from Sammy’s (Antonio Corbo) soccer games. When the coach quits, Javier (Jaime Camil) steps in to coach the team.

To Tell the Truth

ABC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In each round, the panel of celebrities is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn to tell the truth while the other two use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.

The Split

SundanceTV, 12am (late-night)

Season Premiere!

The Defoes are back, at newly merged law firm Noble Hale Defoe, and as former rivals now find themselves on the same side of the table, Hannah’s (Nicola Walker) latest case is set to put NHD firmly on the map. Nina (Annabel Scholey) teeters on the edge, as the consequences of her erratic behavior finally catch up with her. Ruth (Deborah Findlay), now forced out from her role as head of the family firm, must search for a new purpose in her life.

Friday, May 22

Rankin and Bass

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Producers Arthur Rankin and Jules Bass may be best remembered for their stop-motion animated TV specials, especially ones associated with Christmas and other holidays, but they also produced various feature films, mostly animated. Three of those air tonight on Turner Classic Movies. The first two titles — Mad Monster Party? (1967) and The Daydreamer (1966) — use stop-motion animation, while the third, The Wacky World of Mother Goose (1967), is traditionally animated.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1, 8pm

Reunited and it feels so … shady! Ahead of next week’s season finale, queens from Season 12, including fan favorites Gigi Goode, Jackie Cox and Jaida Essence Hall, rehash old feuds and reflect on the highlights. Host RuPaul grills the gals.

All on the Line

Discovery Channel, 9pm

New Series!

It’s late in the Atlantic bluefin tuna season. In the iconic fishing town of Gloucester, Mass., many boats are done for the season. But there are two crews still fighting to land monster tuna and keep their family businesses going through the winter. As the weather worsens, the fish get bigger and the stakes get higher. These monster tuna can weigh more than 1,000 pounds and are reeled in the old-fashioned way — by hand — making it the ultimate battle of man versus beast. In this series, it’s all hands on deck as these fishermen risk everything to bring home a monster payday.

AKA Jane Roe

FX, 9pm

FX’s first acquired documentary feature film, AKA Jane Roe, is the revealing story of Norma McCorvey, who was “Jane Roe” in the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on abortion rights. Behind the Supreme Court’s most polarizing decision is a woman as controversial as her case. In the final year of her life, McCorvey revealed the unvarnished truth about her journey in what she called her “deathbed confession.”

Food Network Challenge: “The Wizard of Oz Cakes”

Cooking Channel, 11pm

Ian Ziering welcomes four cake artists to the kitchen as Food Network Challenge celebrates the 80th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz. Winning this contest takes courage, brains and a lot of heart, and although four start the journey, only three will continue down the yellow brick road. In the end, one challenger’s ruby red slippers will walk away with $10,000.

Saturday, May 23

Memorial Day Marathon

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

All day today, and again over the next two days, Turner Classic Movies honors Memorial Day with a schedule of films chronicling the various aspects of war — from battles to the impact on veterans and their loved ones following the conflicts and more. Today’s films include classics like Glory (1989), Sergeant York (1941), D-Day the Sixth of June (1956), The Steel Helmet (1951), The Green Berets (1968), Casablanca (1942) and others. The Memorial Day marathon will pick up again on Sunday, May 24, and Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day itself).

Grilling Weekend

Food Network, 7am

Get some Memorial Day barbecue inspiration. Today’s six-hour roundup features new episodes of The Pioneer Woman, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen and Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro, while Sunday’s seven-hour marathon includes a fresh installment of Valerie’s Home Cooking.

Home Made Simple With Laila Ali: “Everhart: From House to Home With Farmhouse Flair!”

OWN, 9am

The boxer turned lifestyle maven helps an exhausted duo with two young kids decorate their new great room with farmhouse flair.

’80s Saturday

IFC, beginning at 8pm

More comedies are featured in tonight’s ’80s movie lineup, beginning with Caddyshack (1980) and followed by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989).

Saved by the Barn: “Baby Fever”

Animal Planet, 10pm

Onetime tech worker Dan McKernan and his Michigan-based Barn Sanctuary team always have their hands full on this new unscripted series. This week, a recently rescued potbellied pig births a litter of piglets earlier than expected; Dan’s twin brother, Chris, is tasked with building a goat playground; and four calves arrive in need of re-homing. But one particularly cute freckle-less calf, Whitney, quickly steals some hearts. “The plan was to have her go to Iowa Farm Sanctuary [with the other calves], but then literally everyone fell in love,” Dan says. “It wasn’t that hard to convince me to keep her.”

Jungle Animal Rescue

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

Season Finale!

Catch the season finale of the series that followed a dedicated team of conservationists and vets in India on a mission to rescue animals in distress and find a way for India’s people and wildlife to coexist.