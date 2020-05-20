Wednesday, May 20: Who Will Win ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3?

Michael Becker/FOX

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, May 20

The Masked Singer

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

The top three finalists are unmasked and the winner is revealed in the Season 3 finale tonight.

NASCAR Cup Series: Darlington 310

FS1, 7:30pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series continues its revamped schedule with the second of two Cup Series races this week at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. This rare Wednesday night race is 500 km in distance and airs on FS1. There will be no fans in attendance, and teams, officials and track personnel will have added safety measures.

The Big Interview With Dan Rather: “Don McLean”

AXS TV, 8pm

Season Finale!

Dan Rather visits with famed musician Don McLean (“American Pie”).

The 100: “From the Ashes”

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The CW’s sci-fi hit returns for its seventh and final season. Season 6 ended on quite a cliffhanger, with an adult version of Hope (Shelby Flannery) potentially killing Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos). Season 7 will feature 16 episodes, bringing the total episode count for the series to, fittingly, 100.

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam

Lifetime, 8pm

New Series!

Following their ongoing stories in real time, in the completely raw and self-shot show, the couples invite viewers into their homes via mounted cameras, diary cams and virtual group chats. The series will also feature never-before-seen footage captured by couples, revealing deeply intimate access to their lives — including births of their babies and other personal highlights — since their time on their seasons.

Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries: “The Poles”

PBS, 8pm

From penguin chicks to elephant seals, and wolf cubs to polar bears, the spy creatures meet and observe the hardiest and most charismatic animals in the Arctic and Antarctic circles.

TCM Spotlight: Asian Americans in Film

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s film lineup featuring Asian American actors features three movies that won or were nominated for numerous Academy Awards: the musical Flower Drum Song (1961), the drama Sayonara (1957) and the war film The Sand Pebbles (1966).

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Read Between the Signs”

Bravo, 9pm

Erika is left seeing stars at her astrology party when old resentments flare up between Kyle, Teddi and Dorit. Denise’s simmering frustration boils over in front of a speechless Lisa Rinna. After drinks with her besties, Garcelle questions a new friend’s priorities.

Game 6: The Movie

ESPN, 9pm

Inspired by the success of documentary series The Last Dance, ESPN will exclusively televise Game 6: The Movie – an unprecedented cinematic production of 1998 NBA Finals Game 6, one of the most iconic games in NBA history. ESPN’s Game 6: The Movie telecast will feature exclusive, never-before-seen game footage captured by five different NBA Entertainment cameras, presenting new and innovative views of the historic game. It will feature the original commentary provided for the live game telecast by Bob Costas, Isiah Thomas, Doug Collins, Ahmad Rashad and Jim Gray. It’s best remembered for Michael Jordan’s game-winning shot to secure the Chicago Bulls’ sixth NBA championship in eight years with a victory over the Utah Jazz. Game 6: The Movie on ESPN also marks the first time that the legendary game has been available to watch in high-definition.

Man Fire Food

Cooking Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

At a nonprofit organization to support veterans in Georgia, Roger Mooking helps cook a whole mutton and slow-roast veggies for a cookout. At Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q in Bessemer, Ala., he loads 250 pounds of salted pork into a 15-foot pit.

Ultimate Tag

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

NFL players and brothers J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt host this high-octane physical competition show based on the classic playground game of chase. Each week, competitors must vault, dodge, tumble and dive their way through several different obstacle courses. All the while, the contestants will be chased by resident Taggers. These larger-than-life characters have a range of incredible and jaw-dropping athletic skills. For the contestants, there is one simple rule: Don’t get caught!

Motherland: Fort Salem: “Witchbomb”

Freeform, 9pm

Season Finale!

Raelle, Abigail and Tally graduate from Basic Training, making Abigail more desperate than ever to prove her unit belongs in War College. Alder eyes the unit for a rescue mission while Anacostia and Scylla find common ground.

S.W.A.T.

CBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 3 finale episode “Diablo,” the SWAT team searches for a group of drug smugglers who crash a plane in a Los Angeles suburb and scatter, after a joint mission with the DEA to stop the shipment goes awry. S.W.A.T. has been renewed for Season 4.

Deadly Recall: “Check List”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Finale!

The manager of the Esquire Inn goes to check on the status of the guest in Room 23, who was due to check out, yet the inn’s staff had not heard from them. After a few unanswered knocks, the manager opens the door to a gruesome discovery: the deceased body of a young woman, beaten and left naked at the foot of the bed. Pat is called to the scene and commits the room to memory. The case goes on for a year, and Pat fears he will never get justice for the victim and her family. But he doesn’t give up, and one piece of evidence blows the whole case wide open.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Suriname — Ghost River”

PBS, 10pm

Join Steve Backshall in a region of Suriname that’s so remote, it could conceal undiscovered natural wonders. He and his team travel deep into the jungle to kayak an unnamed river. The journey results in a surprise beyond their wildest dreams.

Thursday, May 21

Burden of Truth: “Crawford Chang”

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

As Season 3 begins, Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) are finally a couple. They’re also a boutique law firm — Crawford Chang. They’re partners in law and partners in life, but right now, their romantic relationship seems as tenuous as their financially strained firm. It’s not that Joanna and Billy aren’t in love — they are, but both have one foot in and one foot ready to bolt.

Celebrity Escape Room

NBC, 8pm

NBC brings the phenomenon of escape rooms to television in this one-hour special that raises money to end child poverty across the world as part of the network’s annual Red Nose Day programming event. Jack Black serves as the show’s Game Master and guides his celebrity friends — Ben Stiller, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott — through a series of clues and puzzles. Following Celebrity Escape Room, a two-hour Red Nose Day special will feature the biggest names across entertainment with a packed lineup of music, comedy and short documentary films aimed to raise money and awareness for millions of children living in poverty across America and around the world.

Star of the Month: Edward G. Robinson: “Good Guy Roles”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

While he was able to terrifically play bad guys, Edward G. Robinson could also step into the shoes of good guys, as tonight’s film lineup shows. The evening begins with Kid Galahad (1937), and continues with Smart Money (1931), Double Indemnity (1944), The Stranger (1946), Soylent Green (1973, Robinson’s final screen role) and more.

Man With a Plan: “Full Metal Teddy”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Full Metal Teddy,” Teddy (Matthew McCann) has an unexpected reaction to Adam (Matt LeBlanc) and Andi’s (Liza Snyder) usual punishment for his bad grades.

Holey Moley II: The Sequel

ABC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The 13-episode extreme mini-golf competition series swings into Season 2 and will showcase self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course. In each episode, eight contestants will put their miniature golf — and physical — skills to the test as they face off in out-of-this-world challenges on the supersized course.

Labor of Love

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

Sex and the City’s Kristin Davis hosts this new dating show that matches 41-year-old Kristy Katzmann with 15 men who are also ready for a family. May the best potential dad win.

Red Nose Day

NBC, 9pm

This two-hour special airs in connection with the annual Red Nose Day charitable event that works to help children around the world impacted by poverty. The entertainment showcase will feature music, comedy and poignant films that share stories of children and young people who have been affected by poverty and how Red Nose Day funds have helped change their stories for good. This event is preceded by the hourlong Celebrity Escape Room special that is also part of tonight’s Red Nose Day festivities.

Broke: “Soccer”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Soccer,” Jackie’s (Pauley Perrette) angry outburst gets her banned from Sammy’s (Antonio Corbo) soccer games. When the coach quits, Javier (Jaime Camil) steps in to coach the team.

To Tell the Truth

ABC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In each round, the panel of celebrities is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn to tell the truth while the other two use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.

The Split

SundanceTV, 12am (late-night)

Season Premiere!

The Defoes are back, at newly merged law firm Noble Hale Defoe, and as former rivals now find themselves on the same side of the table, Hannah’s (Nicola Walker) latest case is set to put NHD firmly on the map. Nina (Annabel Scholey) teeters on the edge, as the consequences of her erratic behavior finally catch up with her. Ruth (Deborah Findlay), now forced out from her role as head of the family firm, must search for a new purpose in her life.

Friday, May 22

Rankin and Bass

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Producers Arthur Rankin and Jules Bass may be best remembered for their stop-motion animated TV specials, especially ones associated with Christmas and other holidays, but they also produced various feature films, mostly animated. Three of those air tonight on Turner Classic Movies. The first two titles — Mad Monster Party? (1967) and The Daydreamer (1966) — use stop-motion animation, while the third, The Wacky World of Mother Goose (1967), is traditionally animated.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

VH1, 8pm

Reunited and it feels so … shady! Ahead of next week’s season finale, queens from Season 12, including fan favorites Gigi Goode, Jackie Cox and Jaida Essence Hall, rehash old feuds and reflect on the highlights. Host RuPaul grills the gals.

All on the Line

Discovery Channel, 9pm

New Series!

It’s late in the Atlantic bluefin tuna season. In the iconic fishing town of Gloucester, Mass., many boats are done for the season. But there are two crews still fighting to land monster tuna and keep their family businesses going through the winter. As the weather worsens, the fish get bigger and the stakes get higher. These monster tuna can weigh more than 1,000 pounds and are reeled in the old-fashioned way — by hand — making it the ultimate battle of man versus beast. In this series, it’s all hands on deck as these fishermen risk everything to bring home a monster payday.

AKA Jane Roe

FX, 9pm

FX’s first acquired documentary feature film, AKA Jane Roe, is the revealing story of Norma McCorvey, who was “Jane Roe” in the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on abortion rights. Behind the Supreme Court’s most polarizing decision is a woman as controversial as her case. In the final year of her life, McCorvey revealed the unvarnished truth about her journey in what she called her “deathbed confession.”

Food Network Challenge: “The Wizard of Oz Cakes”

Cooking Channel, 11pm

Ian Ziering welcomes four cake artists to the kitchen as Food Network Challenge celebrates the 80th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz. Winning this contest takes courage, brains and a lot of heart, and although four start the journey, only three will continue down the yellow brick road. In the end, one challenger’s ruby red slippers will walk away with $10,000.