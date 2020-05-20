New to On Demand and DVD: Top Gun 4K

© 1986 Paramount Pictures

I feel the need, the need for speed. I really do. Sure, I know Tom Cruise and Anthony Edwards utter the phrase in Top Gun, but I feel it. So quote me as saying it now, too, long after that pair. Top Gun was require viewing for those of us who grew up in the 1980s. With a sequel on the flight deck now scheduled for December and a new 4K Blu-ray transfer headed to your homes May 19, I put on my aviator sunglasses and sat back in the home theater to take another peek at this classic gem.

Truth be told, I’ve seen Top Gun countless times, and it never gets old. The jets, the action, the volleyball, the motorcycle, the soundtrack and the slew of quotable moments all fly off the screen. But experiencing it in 2020 reignites the fire and the desire to visit the sequel later this year. And the joy of the new 4K transfer of the film, well, that just explodes my home theater.

For those of you who have been hiding in a bunker and haven’t experienced the 1986 release, here is the basic plot: Maverick (Cruise) and Goose (Edwards) are sent to Top Gun to participate in an elite flight training program and compete against the best fighter pilots in the Navy.

As the film unfolds, the testosterone is flowing and the competition among pilots is off the charts. We meet many colorful characters along the way, and there’s also a romantic storyline for Cruise and Kelly McGillis, who plays a civilian training officer who would outrank Maverick if, of course, she was in the military.

But the film’s plot is something most have been familiar with for years; with this release we are treated to a new featurette about the film’s legacy and enduring popularity, including interviews with Cruise, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and members of the cast of the upcoming sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. There’s also a load of previously released content that you may already own in one form or another.

In addition, Paramount is releasing a couple of other Cruise films as 4K UltraHD transfers on May 19: Days of Thunder (celebrating its 30th anniversary) and War of the Worlds (celebrating its 15th anniversary), making the writing of this review a daylong affair for this critic.

Whether you prefer Cruise as Ray Ferrier, Cole Trickle or Maverick, it’s an action bonanza and a great trio of films to stretch the limits of your home theater.

Go ahead, enter the “Danger Zone” and take off with Cruise today.

Top Gun 4K, Days of Thunder 4K and War of the Worlds 4K are available On Demand and on DVD beginning May 19. Check your cable system for availability