Tuesday, May 19: A High School Sophomore Gets Superpowers in ‘DC’s Stargirl’

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, May 19

DC’s Stargirl

The CW, 8pm

New Series!

One day after its launch on the DC Universe streaming service, this new series gets its linear premiere on The CW. New episodes will continue to air Tuesdays following their Monday debuts on DCU. Brec Bassinger stars as high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore, who discovers a powerful cosmic staff that imbues her with superpowers. As Stargirl, Courtney inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop villains of the past. Luke Wilson and Amy Smart also star.

The Story of Soaps

ABC, 8pm

This two-hour primetime television event highlights the iconic impact of the soap opera, featuring Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Andy Cohen, Bryan Cranston, Vivica A. Fox, Jon Hamm, Susan Lucci, Denise Richards, John Stamos, Chandra Wilson and many more.

The Masked Singer: “Road to the Finals”

FOX, 8pm

Ahead of tomorrow’s Season 3 finale, relive the fan-favorite moments and best performances from all 18 singers in this special episode.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Darlington 200

FS1, 8pm Live

The NASCAR Xfinity Series resumes its season with this 200-mile race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. There will be no fans in attendance, and teams, officials and track personnel will have added safety measures.

The Voice: “Live Cutdown Show”

NBC, 8pm Live

In anticipation of the season finale, relive the artists’ performances before the winner is crowned. During this one-hour special, check in live with host Carson Daly and the finalists as they prepare for the live finale.

Special Theme: Wonder Women: “Trailblazers”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of films about notable real-life women focuses on trailblazing women in various fields. First, Oscar nominee Rosalind Russell stars in Sister Kenny (1946), about Australian bush nurse Elizabeth Kenny, who bucked the medical establishment to help patients with polio. Other films include The Girl in White (1952), about pioneering female surgeon Emily Dunning Barringer; Oscar nominee Greer Garson as famed physicist Marie Curie in Madame Curie (1943); The White Angel (1936), with Kay Francis as Florence Nightingale; and more.

Vanderpump Rules: “Unfriended”

Bravo, 9pm

Season Finale!

Lisa Vanderpump throws a party to celebrate TomTom’s one-year anniversary, but relationships are tested when Kristen confronts Katie and Stassi for abandoning her, and Jax and Sandoval face off over the future of their friendship. Meanwhile, Dayna calls out Max’s womanizing ways, Brett confronts Scheana for stirring the pot and Danica gets into a physical altercation. Finally, after years of hostility, Lala arranges for James and Randall to have a man-to-man talk.

Lost Gold of World War II: “A Bone to Pick”

History, 9pm

Left with no other option, John plans to drill across the mountain to get underneath the waterfall, but the weather won’t make that an easy task. Meanwhile, Rick finds an artifact at Breach 6 that could confirm Japanese military presence on the mountain during World War II, and Bingo meets someone with rare and valuable knowledge on the whereabouts of Yamashita’s gold.

The Voice: “Live Finale Part 2”

NBC, 9pm Live

Season Finale!

The star-studded live season finale will unveil incredible new performances, and host Carson Daly will reveal who America has chosen to be the winner.

American Experience: “Mr. Tornado”

PBS, 9pm

Meet pioneering meteorologist Ted Fujita, who transformed our understanding of tornadoes. His technological advancements saved lives and helped Americans prepare for and respond to dangerous weather phenomena.

The Genetic Detective: “The Case of the Missing Lovebirds”

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

Cece Moore takes on her first ever cold case as a genetic genealogist — the double homicide of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg. The young couple disappeared in 1987 after taking a ferry from Vancouver to Seattle, and were later found miles apart, gagged, bound and brutally murdered. With a smattering of clues, but no real leads, the case was cold for 30 years.

Wednesday, May 20

NASCAR Cup Series: Darlington 310

FS1, 7:30pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series continues its revamped schedule with the second of two Cup Series races this week at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. This rare Wednesday night race is 500 km in distance and airs on FS1. There will be no fans in attendance, and teams, officials and track personnel will have added safety measures.

The Big Interview With Dan Rather: “Don McLean”

AXS TV, 8pm

Season Finale!

Dan Rather visits with famed musician Don McLean (“American Pie”).

The 100: “From the Ashes”

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The CW’s sci-fi hit returns for its seventh and final season. Season 6 ended on quite a cliffhanger, with an adult version of Hope (Shelby Flannery) potentially killing Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos). Season 7 will feature 16 episodes, bringing the total episode count for the series to, fittingly, 100.

The Masked Singer

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

The top three finalists are unmasked and the winner is revealed in the Season 3 finale tonight.

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam

Lifetime, 8pm

New Series!

Following their ongoing stories in real time, in the completely raw and self-shot show, the couples invite viewers into their homes via mounted cameras, diary cams and virtual group chats. The series will also feature never-before-seen footage captured by couples, revealing deeply intimate access to their lives — including births of their babies and other personal highlights — since their time on their seasons.

Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries: “The Poles”

PBS, 8pm

From penguin chicks to elephant seals, and wolf cubs to polar bears, the spy creatures meet and observe the hardiest and most charismatic animals in the Arctic and Antarctic circles.

TCM Spotlight: Asian Americans in Film

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s film lineup featuring Asian American actors features three movies that won or were nominated for numerous Academy Awards: the musical Flower Drum Song (1961), the drama Sayonara (1957) and the war film The Sand Pebbles (1966).

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Read Between the Signs”

Bravo, 9pm

Erika is left seeing stars at her astrology party when old resentments flare up between Kyle, Teddi and Dorit. Denise’s simmering frustration boils over in front of a speechless Lisa Rinna. After drinks with her besties, Garcelle questions a new friend’s priorities.

Man Fire Food

Cooking Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

At a nonprofit organization to support veterans in Georgia, Roger Mooking helps cook a whole mutton and slow-roast veggies for a cookout. At Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q in Bessemer, Ala., he loads 250 pounds of salted pork into a 15-foot pit.

Ultimate Tag

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

NFL players and brothers J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt host this high-octane physical competition show based on the classic playground game of chase. Each week, competitors must vault, dodge, tumble and dive their way through several different obstacle courses. All the while, the contestants will be chased by resident Taggers. These larger-than-life characters have a range of incredible and jaw-dropping athletic skills. For the contestants, there is one simple rule: Don’t get caught!

Motherland: Fort Salem: “Witchbomb”

Freeform, 9pm

Season Finale!

Raelle, Abigail and Tally graduate from Basic Training, making Abigail more desperate than ever to prove her unit belongs in War College. Alder eyes the unit for a rescue mission while Anacostia and Scylla find common ground.

S.W.A.T.

CBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 3 finale episode “Diablo,” the SWAT team searches for a group of drug smugglers who crash a plane in a Los Angeles suburb and scatter, after a joint mission with the DEA to stop the shipment goes awry. S.W.A.T. has been renewed for Season 4.

Deadly Recall: “Check List”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Finale!

The manager of the Esquire Inn goes to check on the status of the guest in Room 23, who was due to check out, yet the inn’s staff had not heard from them. After a few unanswered knocks, the manager opens the door to a gruesome discovery: the deceased body of a young woman, beaten and left naked at the foot of the bed. Pat is called to the scene and commits the room to memory. The case goes on for a year, and Pat fears he will never get justice for the victim and her family. But he doesn’t give up, and one piece of evidence blows the whole case wide open.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Suriname — Ghost River”

PBS, 10pm

Join Steve Backshall in a region of Suriname that’s so remote, it could conceal undiscovered natural wonders. He and his team travel deep into the jungle to kayak an unnamed river. The journey results in a surprise beyond their wildest dreams.

Thursday, May 21

Burden of Truth: “Crawford Chang”

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

As Season 3 begins, Joanna Chang (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney) are finally a couple. They’re also a boutique law firm — Crawford Chang. They’re partners in law and partners in life, but right now, their romantic relationship seems as tenuous as their financially strained firm. It’s not that Joanna and Billy aren’t in love — they are, but both have one foot in and one foot ready to bolt.

Celebrity Escape Room

NBC, 8pm

NBC brings the phenomenon of escape rooms to television in this one-hour special that raises money to end child poverty across the world as part of the network’s annual Red Nose Day programming event. Jack Black serves as the show’s Game Master and guides his celebrity friends — Ben Stiller, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott — through a series of clues and puzzles. Following Celebrity Escape Room, a two-hour Red Nose Day special will feature the biggest names across entertainment with a packed lineup of music, comedy and short documentary films aimed to raise money and awareness for millions of children living in poverty across America and around the world.

Star of the Month: Edward G. Robinson: “Good Guy Roles”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

While he was able to terrifically play bad guys, Edward G. Robinson could also step into the shoes of good guys, as tonight’s film lineup shows. The evening begins with Kid Galahad (1937), and continues with Smart Money (1931), Double Indemnity (1944), The Stranger (1946), Soylent Green (1973, Robinson’s final screen role) and more.

Man With a Plan: “Full Metal Teddy”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Full Metal Teddy,” Teddy (Matthew McCann) has an unexpected reaction to Adam (Matt LeBlanc) and Andi’s (Liza Snyder) usual punishment for his bad grades.

Holey Moley II: The Sequel

ABC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The 13-episode extreme mini-golf competition series swings into Season 2 and will showcase self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course. In each episode, eight contestants will put their miniature golf — and physical — skills to the test as they face off in out-of-this-world challenges on the supersized course.

Labor of Love

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

Sex and the City’s Kristin Davis hosts this new dating show that matches 41-year-old Kristy Katzmann with 15 men who are also ready for a family. May the best potential dad win.

Red Nose Day

NBC, 9pm

This two-hour special airs in connection with the annual Red Nose Day charitable event that works to help children around the world impacted by poverty. The entertainment showcase will feature music, comedy and poignant films that share stories of children and young people who have been affected by poverty and how Red Nose Day funds have helped change their stories for good. This event is preceded by the hourlong Celebrity Escape Room special that is also part of tonight’s Red Nose Day festivities.

Broke: “Soccer”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Soccer,” Jackie’s (Pauley Perrette) angry outburst gets her banned from Sammy’s (Antonio Corbo) soccer games. When the coach quits, Javier (Jaime Camil) steps in to coach the team.

To Tell the Truth

ABC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

In each round, the panel of celebrities is presented with three people who all claim to be the same person with the same incredible talent, job or achievement. One is sworn to tell the truth while the other two use every trick they can to deceive the panel. The panel has a chance to grill each participant before taking turns deciding who they think is telling the truth.

The Split

SundanceTV, 12am (late-night)

Season Premiere!

The Defoes are back, at newly merged law firm Noble Hale Defoe, and as former rivals now find themselves on the same side of the table, Hannah’s (Nicola Walker) latest case is set to put NHD firmly on the map. Nina (Annabel Scholey) teeters on the edge, as the consequences of her erratic behavior finally catch up with her. Ruth (Deborah Findlay), now forced out from her role as head of the family firm, must search for a new purpose in her life.