Monday, May 18: Jeremy Renner Surprises His Mom on ‘Celebrity IOU’

Monday, May 18

Celebrity IOU

HGTV, 9pm

Season Finale!

The Avengers’ Jeremy Renner becomes a real-life superhero to his mom, buying her an L.A. condo so she can be closer to family. Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott help modernize the dated space. Be gone, mirrored walls!

Bosom Buddies

Decades, 4:30pm

Tom Hanks doing chest exercises in a skirt and wig while singing the Village People’s “Macho Man”? Sold! Decades revives the ’80s sitcom Bosom Buddies, starring Peter Scolari and the not-yet-movie-star as admen who pose as women to bag a cheap place at a ladies-only hotel.

War Hero Mondays

SundanceTV, beginning at 5pm

Catch a Classic!

Continuing its May theme of airing movies about war and its aftermath, SundanceTV features a lineup today including Henry Fonda and Robert Shaw in Battle of the Bulge (1965), back-to-back airings of John Wayne in The Green Berets (1968) and Bruce Willis in In Country (1989).

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

As the show’s first season comes to a close, only one couple will be left standing at the end.

The Andy Griffith Show

MeTV, 8pm

It’s all about Opie this week, with the theme of “Opie Dokie” and favorite episodes “Opie’s Charity” (5/18), “Opie’s Hobo Friend” (5/19), “Mr. McBeeVee” (5/20), “Opie the Birdman” (5/21) and “Three Wishes for Opie” (5/22).

The Voice: “Finale Part 1”

NBC, 8pm

In the last phase of the competition, the final artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton to compete for the title of The Voice.

Roswell, New Mexico: “American Woman”

The CW, 9pm

As the layered alien drama’s second season continues, scientist Liz (Jeanine Mason) reaches out for help after her immigrant dad, Arturo (Carlos Compean), gets detained, and a cryptic message from the past sends her friends to the reservation where Alex’s (Tyler Blackburn) mom was raised.

Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words

PBS, 9pm

Take a rare look into the life and perspective of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as he discusses his life, legacy and legal theories.

Pawn Stars: “Saints and Winners”

History, 10pm

When a customer comes in with items from Tony Soprano’s wardrobe, can Rick make him an offer he can’t refuse, or will he fuhgetaboutit? Then, a pair of papal artifacts inspires Rick and Chum to mix business with pleasure as they set off to Italy for a Roman holiday. Will the holy relics be the blessing they’re hoping for?

Songland: “Florida Georgia Line”

NBC, 10pm

Eight-time ACM and seven-time CMT Award-winning country duo Florida Georgia Line come to Songland to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the artists. One song is chosen to be recorded by the band and released for a global audience.

Tuesday, May 19

The Story of Soaps

ABC, 8pm

This two-hour primetime television event highlights the iconic impact of the soap opera, featuring Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Andy Cohen, Bryan Cranston, Vivica A. Fox, Jon Hamm, Susan Lucci, Denise Richards, John Stamos, Chandra Wilson and many more.

DC’s Stargirl

The CW, 8pm

New Series!

One day after its launch on the DC Universe streaming service, this new series gets its linear premiere on The CW. New episodes will continue to air Tuesdays following their Monday debuts on DCU. Brec Bassinger stars as high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore, who discovers a powerful cosmic staff that imbues her with superpowers. As Stargirl, Courtney inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop villains of the past. Luke Wilson and Amy Smart also star.

The Masked Singer: “Road to the Finals”

FOX, 8pm

Ahead of tomorrow’s Season 3 finale, relive the fan-favorite moments and best performances from all 18 singers in this special episode.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Darlington 200

FS1, 8pm Live

The NASCAR Xfinity Series resumes its season with this 200-mile race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. There will be no fans in attendance, and teams, officials and track personnel will have added safety measures.

The Voice: “Live Cutdown Show”

NBC, 8pm Live

In anticipation of the season finale, relive the artists’ performances before the winner is crowned. During this one-hour special, check in live with host Carson Daly and the finalists as they prepare for the live finale.

Special Theme: Wonder Women: “Trailblazers”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s lineup of films about notable real-life women focuses on trailblazing women in various fields. First, Oscar nominee Rosalind Russell stars in Sister Kenny (1946), about Australian bush nurse Elizabeth Kenny, who bucked the medical establishment to help patients with polio. Other films include The Girl in White (1952), about pioneering female surgeon Emily Dunning Barringer; Oscar nominee Greer Garson as famed physicist Marie Curie in Madame Curie (1943); The White Angel (1936), with Kay Francis as Florence Nightingale; and more.

Vanderpump Rules: “Unfriended”

Bravo, 9pm

Season Finale!

Lisa Vanderpump throws a party to celebrate TomTom’s one-year anniversary, but relationships are tested when Kristen confronts Katie and Stassi for abandoning her, and Jax and Sandoval face off over the future of their friendship. Meanwhile, Dayna calls out Max’s womanizing ways, Brett confronts Scheana for stirring the pot and Danica gets into a physical altercation. Finally, after years of hostility, Lala arranges for James and Randall to have a man-to-man talk.

Lost Gold of World War II: “A Bone to Pick”

History, 9pm

Left with no other option, John plans to drill across the mountain to get underneath the waterfall, but the weather won’t make that an easy task. Meanwhile, Rick finds an artifact at Breach 6 that could confirm Japanese military presence on the mountain during World War II, and Bingo meets someone with rare and valuable knowledge on the whereabouts of Yamashita’s gold.

The Voice: “Live Finale Part 2”

NBC, 9pm Live

Season Finale!

The star-studded live season finale will unveil incredible new performances, and host Carson Daly will reveal who America has chosen to be the winner.

American Experience: “Mr. Tornado”

PBS, 9pm

Meet pioneering meteorologist Ted Fujita, who transformed our understanding of tornadoes. His technological advancements saved lives and helped Americans prepare for and respond to dangerous weather phenomena.

The Genetic Detective: “The Case of the Missing Lovebirds”

ABC, 10pm

New Series!

Cece Moore takes on her first ever cold case as a genetic genealogist — the double homicide of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg. The young couple disappeared in 1987 after taking a ferry from Vancouver to Seattle, and were later found miles apart, gagged, bound and brutally murdered. With a smattering of clues, but no real leads, the case was cold for 30 years.

Wednesday, May 20

NASCAR Cup Series: Darlington 310

FS1, 7:30pm Live

The NASCAR Cup Series continues its revamped schedule with the second of two Cup Series races this week at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. This rare Wednesday night race is 500 km in distance and airs on FS1. There will be no fans in attendance, and teams, officials and track personnel will have added safety measures.

The Big Interview With Dan Rather: “Don McLean”

AXS TV, 8pm

Season Finale!

Dan Rather visits with famed musician Don McLean (“American Pie”).

The 100: “From the Ashes”

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

The CW’s sci-fi hit returns for its seventh and final season. Season 6 ended on quite a cliffhanger, with an adult version of Hope (Shelby Flannery) potentially killing Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos). Season 7 will feature 16 episodes, bringing the total episode count for the series to, fittingly, 100.

The Masked Singer

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

The top three finalists are unmasked and the winner is revealed in the Season 3 finale tonight.

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam

Lifetime, 8pm

New Series!

Following their ongoing stories in real time, in the completely raw and self-shot show, the couples invite viewers into their homes via mounted cameras, diary cams and virtual group chats. The series will also feature never-before-seen footage captured by couples, revealing deeply intimate access to their lives — including births of their babies and other personal highlights — since their time on their seasons.

Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries: “The Poles”

PBS, 8pm

From penguin chicks to elephant seals, and wolf cubs to polar bears, the spy creatures meet and observe the hardiest and most charismatic animals in the Arctic and Antarctic circles.

TCM Spotlight: Asian Americans in Film

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s film lineup featuring Asian American actors features three movies that won or were nominated for numerous Academy Awards: the musical Flower Drum Song (1961), the drama Sayonara (1957) and the war film The Sand Pebbles (1966).

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Read Between the Signs”

Bravo, 9pm

Erika is left seeing stars at her astrology party when old resentments flare up between Kyle, Teddi and Dorit. Denise’s simmering frustration boils over in front of a speechless Lisa Rinna. After drinks with her besties, Garcelle questions a new friend’s priorities.

Man Fire Food

Cooking Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

At a nonprofit organization to support veterans in Georgia, Roger Mooking helps cook a whole mutton and slow-roast veggies for a cookout. At Bob Sykes Bar-B-Q in Bessemer, Ala., he loads 250 pounds of salted pork into a 15-foot pit.

Ultimate Tag

FOX, 9pm

New Series!

NFL players and brothers J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt host this high-octane physical competition show based on the classic playground game of chase. Each week, competitors must vault, dodge, tumble and dive their way through several different obstacle courses. All the while, the contestants will be chased by resident Taggers. These larger-than-life characters have a range of incredible and jaw-dropping athletic skills. For the contestants, there is one simple rule: Don’t get caught!

Motherland: Fort Salem: “Witchbomb”

Freeform, 9pm

Season Finale!

Raelle, Abigail and Tally graduate from Basic Training, making Abigail more desperate than ever to prove her unit belongs in War College. Alder eyes the unit for a rescue mission while Anacostia and Scylla find common ground.

S.W.A.T.

CBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

In the Season 3 finale episode “Diablo,” the SWAT team searches for a group of drug smugglers who crash a plane in a Los Angeles suburb and scatter, after a joint mission with the DEA to stop the shipment goes awry. S.W.A.T. has been renewed for Season 4.

Deadly Recall: “Check List”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Finale!

The manager of the Esquire Inn goes to check on the status of the guest in Room 23, who was due to check out, yet the inn’s staff had not heard from them. After a few unanswered knocks, the manager opens the door to a gruesome discovery: the deceased body of a young woman, beaten and left naked at the foot of the bed. Pat is called to the scene and commits the room to memory. The case goes on for a year, and Pat fears he will never get justice for the victim and her family. But he doesn’t give up, and one piece of evidence blows the whole case wide open.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Suriname — Ghost River”

PBS, 10pm

Join Steve Backshall in a region of Suriname that’s so remote, it could conceal undiscovered natural wonders. He and his team travel deep into the jungle to kayak an unnamed river. The journey results in a surprise beyond their wildest dreams.