All Times Eastern.

Saturday, May 16

Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020

Various Networks, 8pm

This new one-hour special, which is being simulcast across ABC, CBS, The CW, Freeform, NBC and FOX, as well as several social media platforms, is intended to honor the graduating high school Class of 2020, nearly all of whom will be unable to have a traditional ceremony due to health constraints of the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities scheduled to appear include former president Barack Obama, LeBron James, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Pharrell Williams, Ben Platt and Olympic gold medalist Megan Rapinoe, among others.

The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home

Food Network, 10am

Stuck in a pasta rut? Get some new meal ideas from Ree Drummond as she whips up simple dishes made with ingredients likely to already be in your pantry. It’s the last of her special quarantine episodes, filmed by her daughters and nephew at the family’s Oklahoma ranch.

Best of the West Weekend: John Wayne

SundanceTV, beginning at 5pm

Catch a Classic!

SundanceTV offers a salute to classic Westerns this weekend, beginning today with several John Wayne classics, kicking off with True Grit (1969) and followed by a 55th anniversary airing of The Sons of Katie Elder (1965) and the network premiere of Rio Grande (1950), celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. True Grit and The Sons of Katie Elder will also air tomorrow ahead of the network’s salute to Clint Eastwood.

Joker

HBO, 8pm

If you think this is your typical comic book movie, the joke’s on you. And trust us, these punchlines pack a wallop. Joaquin Phoenix earned an Academy Award as Batman’s future archnemesis in this dark and violent drama from last year, which explains how sad loser comedian Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) turns into the Clown Prince of Crime. As you might expect, it’s a twisted (and not necessarily definitive) origin story, anchored by Phoenix’s riveting performance.

’80s Saturday

IFC, beginning at 8pm

In tonight’s lineup of ’80s movies, Chevy Chase stars as Clark Griswold, a dad whose efforts to simply take his family on fun getaways always end up in hilarious disaster. The evening begins with the original National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983), followed by National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985).

Killer Twin

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Raised by her single mom Patricia (Jennifer Taylor), Tess Houston (Lorynn York) is ready for the next chapter of her life to begin. While attending her college orientation weekend, Tess is shocked when she is approached by Sammy Crain, and realizes she is her identical twin sister! After learning the story of how they were separated at birth, Tess is excited to connect with Sammy. But when Sammy’s adoptive parents turn up dead, Tess is mistaken for Sammy and suspected of their murder.

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Nat Geo Wild, 8pm

After wildfires ravaged Australia last fall and winter, Alaskan veterinarian Michelle Oakley and daughter Sierra flew Down Under to assist. This 90-minute episode captures their efforts to save a mama kangaroo and her joey as well as help a koala sanctuary track down one of those furballs and nurse it back to tree-climbing health.

How to Train Your Husband

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

A marriage therapist attempts to fix her own marriage by focusing on how to change her husband. Stars Julie Gonzalo and Jonathan Chase.

Sunday, May 17

Golf: TaylorMade Driving Relief

NBC, Golf Channel & NBCSN, 2pm Live

Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., hosts this $3 million, star-studded charity skins match to raise money and awareness for the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation. Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson team up against Oklahoma State University alumni Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff. NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico commentates remotely from his home in Michigan, with play-by-play announcer Rich Lerner and analysts Paul Azinger and Gary Koch broadcasting from an off-site production facility.

NASCAR Cup Series: Darlington 400

FOX, 3:30pm Live

After a two-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NASCAR Cup Series resumes with this 400-mile race at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. This is the first of two Cup Series races at Darlington this week, with a 500 km race taking place Wednesday in primetime on FS1. There will be no fans in attendance for these races, and teams, officials and track personnel will have added safety measures.

Best of the West Weekend: Clint Eastwood

SundanceTV, beginning at 5pm

Catch a Classic!

SundanceTV’s weekend celebration of classic Westerns concludes today with a salute to Clint Eastwood. Four of his Westerns will air, beginning with Joe Kidd (1972), followed by a 35th anniversary airing of Pale Rider (1985), the Oscar-winning epic Unforgiven (1992), which Eastwood also directed, and High Plains Drifter (1973).

AFV@Home

ABC, 7pm

Celebrate the indomitable spirit of humor with hilarious, clever and entertaining videos made by families and social influencers adapting to our current situation. Alfonso Ribeiro hosts from his own home as he shares these topical videos, proving that the resilience of comedy brings us together even as we stay safely apart.

American Idol: “On With the Show: Grand Finale”

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Kicking off the finale event following America’s last nationwide vote, the road comes to an end for two contestants in the Top 5 reveal. The Top 5 will then each perform two songs as they fight to win the coveted title. Before America’s real-time vote determines the winner live on the East Coast broadcast, don’t miss special performances from music legends including Idol’s very own superstar judges, the return of the Top 11 and a fan favorite from this season!

The Top Ten Revealed: “Epic Songs of ’69”

AXS TV, 8pm

Travel back to the 1960s as the panel counts down the best songs of 1969, a list headlined by hits including “Sweet Caroline” and “Everyday People.”

Batwoman: “O, Mouse!”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

When one of Gotham’s former heroes returns to his old stomping grounds to settle a score, both Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) find themselves on the defensive. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has uncovered what could finally take down Batwoman, but she is losing hold on her henchmen Mouse (guest star Sam Littlefield) and Hush (guest star Gabriel Mann), sending her spiraling into her most wicked self.

Naked and Afraid: “Snow Daze”

Discovery Channel, 8pm

In one of the show’s rare frozen challenges, the latest two survivalists get naked in Montana.

The Simpsons

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

Cate Blanchett voices a pet psychologist who analyzes the Simpsons’ pooch.

The Au Pair Nightmare

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Looking to escape her past, Taylor (Brytnee Ratledge) applies to be the au pair for a well-to-do, small-town family. Invited into their world, Taylor starts to suspect her very private, new employers (Annie Heise and Tristan Thomas) are hiding something, and her curiosity quickly puts her directly in their crosshairs. Now, she’ll have to discover their darkest secret if she has any hope of making it out of her new home alive.

2020 Beverly Hills Dog Show

NBC, 8pm

John O’Hurley and David Frei return to cohost this fourth annual canine competition with Mary Carillo and Maria Menounos as official correspondents. Two newly AKC-sanctioned breeds will be among the pooches competing to be top dog this year: the barbet (in the sporting group) and the dogo Argentino (working group). Canine competitors will mingle with celebrity guests including Lauren Ash, Bo Derek, Greg Louganis, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier and more.

Call the Midwife

PBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

The East London nurse midwives’ beloved Nonnatus House could shut down unless Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) gets funding from the council.

Private Lives of the Monarchs

Smithsonian Channel, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Step inside the palace for intimate profiles of history’s most powerful royals. Tonight brings the intense military campaigns and rich personal life of French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, who conquered much of Europe in the 1800s and maintained a lifelong passion for his first wife, Joséphine.

Hightown

Starz, 8pm

New Series!

National Marine Fisheries agent Jackie Quiñones (Monica Raymund) discovers a dead body in the bay in Provincetown, Cape Cod, propelling her into a compulsion to figure out what happened.

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar: “Three for the Road”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

A triple threat of talent joins host Sammy Hagar in this episode, in which he visits with Queen guitarist Brian May, multitalented guitar virtuoso Joe Walsh and Grammy-winning country artist Tanya Tucker.

Duncanville

FOX, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

Awkward teen Duncan (Amy Poehler) runs for class president — against his crush, Mia (Rashida Jones).

Live From Daryl’s House: “Wyclef Jean”

AXS TV, 9pm

Daryl Hall visits with hip-hop legend Wyclef Jean.

Supergirl: “Immortal Kombat”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) realizes that in order to stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Leviathan she must work with the one person she never thought she’d trust again — Lena (Katie McGrath). Nia (Nicole Maines) keeps dreaming about Brainy (Jesse Rath) but struggles with what the dreams are trying to tell her. Meanwhile, Brainy realizes there is only one way to stop Lex.

The Last Dance

ESPN, 9pm

Series Finale!

The 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls of the 1990s concludes tonight with the final two episodes.

Bob’s Burgers

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

Mischievous 9-year-old Louise (Kristen Schaal) gives a classmate lessons on getting into trouble.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Heist and Seek

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9pm

Original Film!

The theft of a rare Elizabethan artifact on display at the Lawrenceton Library’s annual fundraising event leads to capital crimes, when Aurora Teagarden (Candace Cameron Bure) begins her unorthodox investigation and soon discovers not one but two murders committed by someone who would do anything to possess “Leicester’s Gift,” the Tudor crown on loan from the Seattle Museum of History.

World on Fire

PBS, 9pm

Series Finale!

In the seventh and final episode of the World War II drama series, Harry (Jonah Hauer-King) has a second chance at saving Kasia (Zofia Wichłacz) from Warsaw. In Manchester, Lois (Julia Brown) hopes for happiness at last.

An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates

Smithsonian Channel, 9pm

New Series!

Julie Montagu, Viscountess Hinchingbrooke, gives an all-access pass into some of Great Britain’s most magnificent homes, revealing their incredible histories and the aristocratic families, both past and present, who have taken up residence in each estate. Montagu, originally from Illinois, married into the aristocracy and lives in her husband’s historic family estate in Dorset. The premiere episode, “Inveraray Castle,” visits a spectacular Gothic castle on the edge of Loch Fyne in the Scottish Highlands.

Snowpiercer

TNT, 9pm

New Series!

Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), who directed the cult 2013 feature film Snowpiercer, is a producer of this series adaptation based on that film and the graphic novel that inspired it. Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) and Tony winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) lead the cast in a tale set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, where the remnants of humanity now inhabit a perpetually moving train that circles the globe as class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out onboard.

Family Guy

FOX, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

The Griffins take in Principal Shepherd (Gary Cole) after he’s fired for insulting dim-bulb middle kid Chris (Seth Green).

Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert

ABC, 10pm

Filmed last September at L’Olympia Theater in Paris, France, Taylor Swift performs songs from her award-winning album Lover to an intimate crowd of fans from 37 countries, traveling to the City of Love for this once-in-a-lifetime concert. The musical event gives fans unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes moments with the artist and marks her only concert performance so far this year, after her Lover Fest tour was largely canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FOX Nation In Depth: Grateful Nation

FOX News Channel, 10pm

FOX News Channel presents this one-hour special hosted by FOX Nation’s travel and lifestyle host Abby Hornacek. The program will explore the special content streaming on FOX Nation in honor of “Grateful Nation” month. Among the specials and series spotlighted during the show include Season 3 of Lara Logan Has No Agenda, Hero Dogs, The Pursuit! With John Rich Season 2 and more.

Monday, May 18

Bosom Buddies

Decades, 4:30pm

Tom Hanks doing chest exercises in a skirt and wig while singing the Village People’s “Macho Man”? Sold! Decades revives the ’80s sitcom Bosom Buddies, starring Peter Scolari and the not-yet-movie-star as admen who pose as women to bag a cheap place at a ladies-only hotel.

War Hero Mondays

SundanceTV, beginning at 5pm

Catch a Classic!

Continuing its May theme of airing movies about war and its aftermath, SundanceTV features a lineup today including Henry Fonda and Robert Shaw in Battle of the Bulge (1965), back-to-back airings of John Wayne in The Green Berets (1968) and Bruce Willis in In Country (1989).

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

As the show’s first season comes to a close, only one couple will be left standing at the end.

The Andy Griffith Show

MeTV, 8pm

It’s all about Opie this week, with the theme of “Opie Dokie” and favorite episodes “Opie’s Charity” (5/18), “Opie’s Hobo Friend” (5/19), “Mr. McBeeVee” (5/20), “Opie the Birdman” (5/21) and “Three Wishes for Opie” (5/22).

The Voice: “Finale Part 1”

NBC, 8pm

In the last phase of the competition, the final artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton to compete for the title of The Voice.

Roswell, New Mexico: “American Woman”

The CW, 9pm

As the layered alien drama’s second season continues, scientist Liz (Jeanine Mason) reaches out for help after her immigrant dad, Arturo (Carlos Compean), gets detained, and a cryptic message from the past sends her friends to the reservation where Alex’s (Tyler Blackburn) mom was raised.

Celebrity IOU

HGTV, 9pm

Season Finale!

The Avengers’ Jeremy Renner becomes a real-life superhero to his mom, buying her an L.A. condo so she can be closer to family. Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott help modernize the dated space. Be gone, mirrored walls!

Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words

PBS, 9pm

Take a rare look into the life and perspective of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as he discusses his life, legacy and legal theories.

Pawn Stars: “Saints and Winners”

History, 10pm

When a customer comes in with items from Tony Soprano’s wardrobe, can Rick make him an offer he can’t refuse, or will he fuhgetaboutit? Then, a pair of papal artifacts inspires Rick and Chum to mix business with pleasure as they set off to Italy for a Roman holiday. Will the holy relics be the blessing they’re hoping for?

Songland: “Florida Georgia Line”

NBC, 10pm

Eight-time ACM and seven-time CMT Award-winning country duo Florida Georgia Line come to Songland to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the artists. One song is chosen to be recorded by the band and released for a global audience.