Thursday, May 14: The Killer Revealed in ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Series Finale

Thursday, May 14

How to Get Away With Murder: “Stay”

ABC, 10pm

Series Finale!

Annalise (Viola Davis) discovers there’s a surprise witness that threatens her case. Meanwhile, Connor (Jack Falahee) tries to persuade the K3 to go along with a new plan. Elsewhere, a lie between Frank (Charlie Weber) and Bonnie (Liza Weil) threatens their relationship as Annalise’s killer is finally revealed.

Katy Keene: “Chapter Thirteen: Come Together”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

Katy (Lucy Hale) is starting to see things a little more clearly and needs Gloria’s (Katherine LaNasa) help to make her plan work and it leads her to unexpected opportunities. Pepper (Julia Chan) finds a way to make it right with Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray), but she must also try to let go of people in her past. Meanwhile, Josie is worried about Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) and turns to someone unexpected for help.

Council of Dads: “The Sixth Stage”

NBC, 8pm

Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) contemplates romantic life after Scott (Tom Everett Scott). Luly (Michele Weaver) and Evan (Steven Silver) make a risky investment with their loan money. Anthony (Clive Standen) prepares for the transition of the Crab Shack and develops a surprising friendship with the new owner’s representative, Margot (guest star Hilarie Burton). Larry (Michael O’Neill) confronts his past failures and tries to make amends with his new family.

Star of the Month: Edward G. Robinson: “Funny Guy Roles”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

In tonight’s celebration of Edward G. Robinson, viewers can start to see a more diverse side to the actor beyond the tough-guy roles for which he remains famous with a lineup of films that includes comedies (or crime films with comedic elements) in which he starred, including The Whole Town’s Talking (1935), A Slight Case of Murder (1938), Larceny, Inc. (1942) and Brother Orchid (1940).

Man With a Plan: “Stuck in the Middle With You”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Stuck in the Middle With You,” Adam’s (Matt LeBlanc) mother-in-law, Alice (returning guest star Nancy Lenehan), makes an unexpected visit and reveals some shocking news.

Station 19: “Louder Than a Bomb”

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) becomes painfully suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death and goes to her aunt looking for answers. Meanwhile, the members of the crew work to evacuate a doctor from Pac-North hospital and find themselves in a life-threatening situation; and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) undergoes surgery for his chronic leg pain.

Blindspot: “We Didn’t Start the Fire”

NBC, 9pm

Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and the team reach out to Patterson’s (Ashley Johnson) father to gain access to a high-level conference in Finland where they hope to bring Matthew Weitz (Aaron Abrams) to their side. Bill Nye reprises his role as “Bill Nye.”

Ghost Adventures: “Bloodshed in the Bordello”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures crew travel to Globe, Ariz., to investigate a former bordello that was a hive of sinful behavior in the early 1900s. Two unsolved murders and a deadly shooting may have been fueled by the dark energy that surrounds the historic building.

Broke: “Daddy Issues”

CBS, 9:30pm

When scrappy single mom Jackie (Pauley Perrette) visits her incarcerated dad (tough-guy character actor Jack McGee, Rescue Me), Javier (Jaime Camil) tags along. Seems her brother-in-law is hoping to lift the “curse” on his marriage by finally getting his father-in-law’s blessing.

Top Chef: “Cabin Fever”

Bravo, 10pm

The chefs head to the mountains where they are challenged to an outdoor grilling Quickfire for Padma and Top Chef Kentucky winner Kelsey Barnard Clark. Before the sun rises, the chefs get to work on an upscale brunch buffet for 200 moms vacationing at the camp using a very limited stock pantry. It’ll take more than s’mores and a round of kumbayas to impress the moms, the judges Tom, Padma and Gail, and guest judge Top Chef Charleston winner Brooke Williamson.

Yum and Yummer

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The temperature is rising, and some folks like it really hot! Eddie Jackson shares hot and spicy dishes that give a little sweet, a little savory and a whole lot of spice.

The Misery Index

TBS, 10:30pm

Season Premiere!

Welcome back to The Misery Index, where Jameela Jamil and the stars of the hit show Impractical Jokers unite the world in celebrating each other’s misery. In this episode, Joe and Q “make love,” they prove why online dating is dead, and surgery leaves a man with a really teenie weenie. An office flasher and a clumsy partier battle to be masters of misery, in hopes of winning the $30,000 grand prize.

Friday, May 15

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The reboot of the classic animated kids’ series returns for its fifth and final season. Fans should be satisfied, though, as creator Noelle Stevenson told Entertainment Weekly, “I do feel lucky because we knew from the very beginning what our episode order was, so we got to tailor the story very specifically to how long the show was gonna be. … It’s very satisfying to see it wrap up like this.”

The Greatest #StayAtHome Videos

CBS, 8pm

You’ll laugh! You’ll cry! You’ll wish you could carry a tune! Cedric the Entertainer hosts a roundup of the best viral videos distracting us while inside.

Masters of Illusion

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Hosted by actor Dean Cain, the new season features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers in each episode displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines. Audience members and viewers at home will be baffled by the astounding skills of these modern illusionists.

The Blacklist

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 7 of the hit drama ends tonight. The series was renewed for Season 8 earlier this year.

Families in Peril

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Families are terrorized in tonight’s film lineup on TCM. First, Glenn Ford and Donna Reed star as a wealthy couple whose son is kidnapped in Ransom! (1956). Following that is the iconic 1962 psychological thriller Cape Fear, starring Gregory Peck as a lawyer stalked by the rapist he once put in prison (Robert Mitchum in one of the screen’s greatest bad-guy portrayals). Finally, the aptly titled The Night Holds Terror (1955) follows a family that is held captive in their home by the hitchhiker the father picked up, who is a wanted criminal, and his accomplices.

Great Performances: “Leonard Bernstein’s Mass”

PBS, 9pm

Enjoy Ravinia Festival’s production of Leonard Bernstein’s theater piece starring Tony Award-winning baritone Paulo Szot and featuring the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Baltimore Symphony Orchestra artistic director Marin Alsop conducts.

Saturday, May 16

The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home

Food Network, 10am

Stuck in a pasta rut? Get some new meal ideas from Ree Drummond as she whips up simple dishes made with ingredients likely to already be in your pantry. It’s the last of her special quarantine episodes, filmed by her daughters and nephew at the family’s Oklahoma ranch.

Best of the West Weekend: John Wayne

SundanceTV, beginning at 5pm

Catch a Classic!

SundanceTV offers a salute to classic Westerns this weekend, beginning today with several John Wayne classics, kicking off with True Grit (1969) and followed by a 55th anniversary airing of The Sons of Katie Elder (1965) and the network premiere of Rio Grande (1950), celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. True Grit and The Sons of Katie Elder will also air tomorrow ahead of the network’s salute to Clint Eastwood.

Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020

Various Networks, 8pm

This new one-hour special, which is being simulcast across ABC, CBS, The CW, Freeform, NBC and FOX, as well as several social media platforms, is intended to honor the graduating high school Class of 2020, nearly all of whom will be unable to have a traditional ceremony due to health constraints of the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities scheduled to appear include former president Barack Obama, LeBron James, Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Pharrell Williams, Ben Platt and Olympic gold medalist Megan Rapinoe, among others.

Joker

HBO, 8pm

If you think this is your typical comic book movie, the joke’s on you. And trust us, these punchlines pack a wallop. Joaquin Phoenix earned an Academy Award as Batman’s future archnemesis in this dark and violent drama from last year, which explains how sad loser comedian Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) turns into the Clown Prince of Crime. As you might expect, it’s a twisted (and not necessarily definitive) origin story, anchored by Phoenix’s riveting performance.

’80s Saturday

IFC, beginning at 8pm

In tonight’s lineup of ’80s movies, Chevy Chase stars as Clark Griswold, a dad whose efforts to simply take his family on fun getaways always end up in hilarious disaster. The evening begins with the original National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983), followed by National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985).

Killer Twin

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Raised by her single mom Patricia (Jennifer Taylor), Tess Houston (Lorynn York) is ready for the next chapter of her life to begin. While attending her college orientation weekend, Tess is shocked when she is approached by Sammy Crain, and realizes she is her identical twin sister! After learning the story of how they were separated at birth, Tess is excited to connect with Sammy. But when Sammy’s adoptive parents turn up dead, Tess is mistaken for Sammy and suspected of their murder.

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Nat Geo Wild, 8pm

After wildfires ravaged Australia last fall and winter, Alaskan veterinarian Michelle Oakley and daughter Sierra flew Down Under to assist. This 90-minute episode captures their efforts to save a mama kangaroo and her joey as well as help a koala sanctuary track down one of those furballs and nurse it back to tree-climbing health.

How to Train Your Husband

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Original Film!

A marriage therapist attempts to fix her own marriage by focusing on how to change her husband. Stars Julie Gonzalo and Jonathan Chase.