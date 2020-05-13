Wednesday, May 13: Explore the Science of Coronavirus in ‘NOVA: Decoding COVID-19’

Courtesy of CDC/Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, May 13

NOVA: “Decoding COVID-19”

PBS, 8pm

NOVA’s new one-hour special, “Decoding COVID-19,” is a scientific investigation into the coronavirus that has caused an international public health crisis and turned the world upside down. The film reveals the biology of the tiny pathogen devastating lives from Wuhan, China, to Brooklyn, N.Y., and follows the unprecedented global collaboration among scientists racing to develop a vaccine. The special also presents harrowing, humanizing chronicles from the frontlines, following the health care providers, patients, and families battling the disease.

The Wrong Missy

Netflix

Original Film!

When Tim Morris (David Spade) meets his dream girl and their relationship quickly escalates through texts, he throws caution to the wind and invites her to his company’s corporate retreat at an island resort. However, when a past blind date from hell shows up at the airport for the weekend getaway instead, Tim learns too late that he’s been texting the wrong woman. Sarah Chalke, Lauren Lapkus and Nick Swardson also star in this comedy.

The Goldbergs: “Pretty in Pink”

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Adam (Sean Giambrone) and Brea (Sadie Stanley) decide to go to prom together, but when Adam worries he won’t be prom king, Beverly’s (Wendi McLendon-Covey) actions jeopardize the event. Meanwhile, Barry (Troy Gentile) teaches Erica (Hayley Orrantia) how to be compassionate and caring when Geoff’s (Sam Lerner) dad is in the hospital.

The Big Interview With Dan Rather: “Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson”

AXS TV, 8pm

Musician Ian Anderson, of the classic rock band Jethro Tull, stops by to talk with host Dan Rather.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Let the Mouse Go!”

Bravo, 8pm

Lisa and Teddi butt heads over Kyle’s emotional meltdown. Garcelle celebrates a milestone in her sons’ lives, while Lisa struggles to stay in the shadows as her daughters launch their clothing line. Dorit and Sutton get into a cat-and-mouse game over a misunderstanding, and Erika notices the cracks in Denise’s laid-back facade when Denise is pushed to a new breaking point.

Survivor: Winners at War

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

Survivor’s 40th season concludes tonight as host Jeff Probst will crown one castaway the winner who will take home the $2 million prize — the largest in reality show history — and earn the title of Sole Survivor for the second time. During the three-hour finale, Probst will also remotely connect with all 20 players to discuss the highlights of the season.

The Masked Singer: “A Day in the Mask: The Semi Finals”

FOX, 8pm

Special guest Jay Pharoah joins the panel as the remaining four singers compete. One singer will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “A Day in the Mask: The Semi Finals.”

Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries: “The Islands”

PBS, 8pm

Explore the islands of the South Pacific with creatures like the spy koala, who captures breeding behavior in Australia, or the spy crab, who joins an army of red crabs on their march to the sea to deposit their eggs.

TCM Spotlight: Asian Americans in Classic Hollywood

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s celebration of Asian American actors and filmmakers begins with the forward-thinking film noir The Crimson Kimono (1959). This is followed by another noir, House of Bamboo (1955); the romantic drama Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing (1955); Song of India (1949), an adventure film starring Sabu; and the Korean War drama The Steel Helmet (1951).

Schooled: “Clueless”

ABC, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

Lainey (AJ Michalka) has a difficult choice regarding her relationship with Barry (Troy Gentile) and her friendship with CB (Brett Dier). Meanwhile, Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) and Julie (Valerie Azlynn) are put in a tough parenting position when Toby (Mason McNulty) is invited to prom as a freshman by a senior.

American Housewife: “Prom”

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

Katie (Katy Mixon) confronts a classmate’s mom when she suspects Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) is being bullied at school. Meanwhile, Taylor (Meg Donnelly) sets out to complete the final item on her life skills checklist — teaching Greg (Diedrich Bader) to shoot a three-pointer — so that she can attend her senior prom. At the same time, Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) is sympathetic when a caller at the Teen Help Line confides that no one asked her to prom.

Single Parents: “No. Wait. What? Hold On.”

ABC, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

Angie (Leighton Meester) struggles to recall the events of a wine-filled night of packing with Will (Taran Killam), while Poppy (Kimrie Lewis) secretly encourages Will to share his true feelings. Meanwhile, Derek (guest star Adam Brody) arrives to gather Angie and her belongings, while Rory (Devin Trey Campbell) and Miggy (Jake Choi) are enlisted to find a hot guy to sublet the house.

Celebrity Ghost Stories

A&E, 10pm

Season Finale!

Taye Diggs goes back to his stage roots, revisiting New York Theatre Workshop to recount a “magical, mystical experience” he had there a few years ago to medium Kim Russo. Wait, why are the basement lights flickering?

Deadly Recall: “Stopwatch”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Pat is called to the Days Inn off Interstate 24 to investigate the murder of the night clerk. He’s greeted at the scene by the Metro PD robbery division, which signals that greed was at play in this homicide. Pat finds the victim has been killed with a single gunshot to her back, and after uncovering critical footprints and finding the murder weapon, he follows the evidence of the case across multiple states, leading him to vital comparisons that reveal the profile of the killer.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Greenland — Ice Mountain”

PBS, 10pm

Follow Steve Backshall as he tries to summit a remote and unclimbed mountain in Greenland’s Stauning Alps. After Steve faces quicksand, a river and a glacier to reach base camp, the climb gives him a unique insight into a fast-changing environment.

Cash Cab

Bravo, 11:30pm

Tonight on the traveling trivia show — with host/NYC taxi driver Ben Bailey quizzing passengers for cash prizes — Below Deck Mediterranean’s Capt. Sandy Yawn shares some of the rides and offers her brainpower.

Thursday, May 14

Katy Keene: “Chapter Thirteen: Come Together”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

Katy (Lucy Hale) is starting to see things a little more clearly and needs Gloria’s (Katherine LaNasa) help to make her plan work and it leads her to unexpected opportunities. Pepper (Julia Chan) finds a way to make it right with Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray), but she must also try to let go of people in her past. Meanwhile, Josie is worried about Alexander (Lucien Laviscount) and turns to someone unexpected for help.

Council of Dads: “The Sixth Stage”

NBC, 8pm

Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) contemplates romantic life after Scott (Tom Everett Scott). Luly (Michele Weaver) and Evan (Steven Silver) make a risky investment with their loan money. Anthony (Clive Standen) prepares for the transition of the Crab Shack and develops a surprising friendship with the new owner’s representative, Margot (guest star Hilarie Burton). Larry (Michael O’Neill) confronts his past failures and tries to make amends with his new family.

Star of the Month: Edward G. Robinson: “Funny Guy Roles”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

In tonight’s celebration of Edward G. Robinson, viewers can start to see a more diverse side to the actor beyond the tough-guy roles for which he remains famous with a lineup of films that includes comedies (or crime films with comedic elements) in which he starred, including The Whole Town’s Talking (1935), A Slight Case of Murder (1938), Larceny, Inc. (1942) and Brother Orchid (1940).

Man With a Plan: “Stuck in the Middle With You”

CBS, 8:30pm

In the new episode “Stuck in the Middle With You,” Adam’s (Matt LeBlanc) mother-in-law, Alice (returning guest star Nancy Lenehan), makes an unexpected visit and reveals some shocking news.

Station 19: “Louder Than a Bomb”

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) becomes painfully suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death and goes to her aunt looking for answers. Meanwhile, the members of the crew work to evacuate a doctor from Pac-North hospital and find themselves in a life-threatening situation; and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) undergoes surgery for his chronic leg pain.

Blindspot: “We Didn’t Start the Fire”

NBC, 9pm

Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and the team reach out to Patterson’s (Ashley Johnson) father to gain access to a high-level conference in Finland where they hope to bring Matthew Weitz (Aaron Abrams) to their side. Bill Nye reprises his role as “Bill Nye.”

Ghost Adventures: “Bloodshed in the Bordello”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures crew travel to Globe, Ariz., to investigate a former bordello that was a hive of sinful behavior in the early 1900s. Two unsolved murders and a deadly shooting may have been fueled by the dark energy that surrounds the historic building.

Broke: “Daddy Issues”

CBS, 9:30pm

When scrappy single mom Jackie (Pauley Perrette) visits her incarcerated dad (tough-guy character actor Jack McGee, Rescue Me), Javier (Jaime Camil) tags along. Seems her brother-in-law is hoping to lift the “curse” on his marriage by finally getting his father-in-law’s blessing.

How to Get Away With Murder: “Stay”

ABC, 10pm

Series Finale!

Annalise (Viola Davis) discovers there’s a surprise witness that threatens her case. Meanwhile, Connor (Jack Falahee) tries to persuade the K3 to go along with a new plan. Elsewhere, a lie between Frank (Charlie Weber) and Bonnie (Liza Weil) threatens their relationship as Annalise’s killer is finally revealed.

Top Chef: “Cabin Fever”

Bravo, 10pm

The chefs head to the mountains where they are challenged to an outdoor grilling Quickfire for Padma and Top Chef Kentucky winner Kelsey Barnard Clark. Before the sun rises, the chefs get to work on an upscale brunch buffet for 200 moms vacationing at the camp using a very limited stock pantry. It’ll take more than s’mores and a round of kumbayas to impress the moms, the judges Tom, Padma and Gail, and guest judge Top Chef Charleston winner Brooke Williamson.

Yum and Yummer

Cooking Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The temperature is rising, and some folks like it really hot! Eddie Jackson shares hot and spicy dishes that give a little sweet, a little savory and a whole lot of spice.

The Misery Index

TBS, 10:30pm

Season Premiere!

Welcome back to The Misery Index, where Jameela Jamil and the stars of the hit show Impractical Jokers unite the world in celebrating each other’s misery. In this episode, Joe and Q “make love,” they prove why online dating is dead, and surgery leaves a man with a really teenie weenie. An office flasher and a clumsy partier battle to be masters of misery, in hopes of winning the $30,000 grand prize.

Friday, May 15

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

Netflix

Season Premiere!

The reboot of the classic animated kids’ series returns for its fifth and final season. Fans should be satisfied, though, as creator Noelle Stevenson told Entertainment Weekly, “I do feel lucky because we knew from the very beginning what our episode order was, so we got to tailor the story very specifically to how long the show was gonna be. … It’s very satisfying to see it wrap up like this.”

The Greatest #StayAtHome Videos

CBS, 8pm

You’ll laugh! You’ll cry! You’ll wish you could carry a tune! Cedric the Entertainer hosts a roundup of the best viral videos distracting us while inside.

Masters of Illusion

The CW, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Hosted by actor Dean Cain, the new season features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers in each episode displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines. Audience members and viewers at home will be baffled by the astounding skills of these modern illusionists.

The Blacklist

NBC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Season 7 of the hit drama ends tonight. The series was renewed for Season 8 earlier this year.

Families in Peril

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Families are terrorized in tonight’s film lineup on TCM. First, Glenn Ford and Donna Reed star as a wealthy couple whose son is kidnapped in Ransom! (1956). Following that is the iconic 1962 psychological thriller Cape Fear, starring Gregory Peck as a lawyer stalked by the rapist he once put in prison (Robert Mitchum in one of the screen’s greatest bad-guy portrayals). Finally, the aptly titled The Night Holds Terror (1955) follows a family that is held captive in their home by the hitchhiker the father picked up, who is a wanted criminal, and his accomplices.

Great Performances: “Leonard Bernstein’s Mass”

PBS, 9pm

Enjoy Ravinia Festival’s production of Leonard Bernstein’s theater piece starring Tony Award-winning baritone Paulo Szot and featuring the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Baltimore Symphony Orchestra artistic director Marin Alsop conducts.