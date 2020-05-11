Channel Guide Magazine

Six Newbie Bakers Get The Opportunity Of A Lifetime On Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart

May 11, 2020 Barb Oates Food TV, Magazine Archive, Reality TV 0
The domestic diva is a camp director now? Looks like the tireless business titan continues to surprise as she joins Food Network’s new four-part series Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart.

The show follows six amateur bakers who compete in outdoor camp-inspired food and game challenges for their shot at $25,000 worth of kitchen appliances and the priceless prize of being mentored by and baking with the queen herself in her home kitchen.

Stewart will guide competing bakers through various challenges along with camp counselors and baking experts Carla Hall and Dan Langan, and host Jesse Palmer. In the premiere episode, Stewart arrives on horseback and kicks off the s’more challenge. For you non-campers, that delicacy involves toasting a marshmallow over a campfire and then placing that gooey goodness over a piece of chocolate and sandwiching between two graham crackers.

The winner of each challenge earns a mentoring session with Stewart in her home kitchen, and will get tips and tricks to help them in the Camp Director’s challenge, where the campers battle the elements by creating layered desserts in an outdoor kitchen. Now it wouldn’t be true camping without the challenges of inclement weather and nature (the pie-decorating challenge got complicated with a swarm of bees), so these bakers experience it all.

“As a renowned baker armed with a one-of-a-kind sense of humor, Martha Stewart is everything you can ask for in a camp director,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network. “Viewers get to witness the adoration these bakers have for Martha, as they are transported out of their environment and into the outdoors to participate in unique challenges with a chance to receive mentorship from the legend herself.”

 

Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart
Food Network
Mondays beginning May 11

