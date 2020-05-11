Monday, May 11: Rebel Wilson Surprises Her Pal on ‘Celebrity IOU’

HGTV

All Times Eastern.

Monday, May 11

Celebrity IOU: “Rebel Wilson’s Surprise Outdoor Oasis”

HGTV, 9pm

Nicole, Rebel Wilson’s hairdresser and “first American friend,” recently got married, and she and her husband, Josh, spent all their savings just to buy their house … so they have nothing left for what is a barren dirt field of a yard. Nicole works around the clock and is beyond stressed, feeling she has bitten off more than she can chew, so Rebel wants to surprise Nicole with a killer outdoor space. With the help of Jonathan and Drew, Rebel wants to create a backyard oasis where Nicole and her husband can relax and host their big extended family for holidays and get-togethers.

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Netflix

This documentary film features comedic tripping stories from A-list actors, comedians and musicians. Star-studded reenactments and trippy animations bring their surreal hallucinations to life. Mixing comedy with a thorough investigation of psychedelics, the film explores the pros, cons, science, history, future, pop-cultural impact and cosmic possibilities of hallucinogens. Featured celebrities include Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Rosie Perez, Paul Scheer, A$AP Rocky and more.

Trial by Media

Netflix

New Series!

The modern media landscape has increasingly led to real courtroom dramas turning into a form of entertainment. This six-part docuseries reflects on some of the most memorable of such trials in recent history, exploring the many ways in which the press has contributed to reshaping public perception about guilt or innocence. The cases profiled include a murder precipitated by The Jenny Jones Show, Rod Blagojevich’s political fall and the case of Amadou Diallo, an unarmed African immigrant who was shot 41 times by police in New York City.

Tip Top Tap

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy 24 hours of fancy footwork in the form of classic films featuring terrific tap-dancing sequences. The day begins with 1952’s Singin’ in the Rain, and the lineup also includes Kiss Me Kate (1953), 42nd Street (1933), Top Hat (1935), Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) and plenty more.

9-1-1

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

The first-responder drama starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt has its Season 3 finale episode tonight.

The Andy Griffith Show

MeTV, 8pm

This week, “The Fife Is Right” with episodes featuring Barney, including “Sheriff Barney” (5/11), “Convicts-at-Large” (5/12), “Barney’s First Car” (5/13), “The Haunted House” (5/14) and “Barney’s Sidecar” (5/15).

The Voice: “Top 9 Performances”

NBC, 8pm

The top nine artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton for their chance at a spot in the finale.

Asian Americans

PBS, 8pm

New Series!

The fastest-growing racial/ethnic group in the United States are Asian Americans. This series explores the impact of this group on the country’s past, present and future, told through individual lives and personal histories. The first episode, “Breaking Ground,” explores how new immigrants from China, Japan and beyond — despite anti-Asian laws — built railroads, dazzled in Hollywood and fought for equality. Then, in Episode 2, “A Question of Loyalty,” the first generation of U.S.-born Asian Americans have their loyalties tested during World War II.

Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart

Food Network, 9pm

New Series!

In a show that is equal parts baking boot camp and camp-inspired games and challenges, six talented home baker/campers brave the outdoor elements for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perfect their skills under the watchful eyes of baking mentor Martha Stewart. Jesse Palmer hosts and “camp counselors,” baking experts Carla Hall and Dan Langan, serve as judges.

The Baker and the Beauty: “Honeymoon’s Over”

ABC, 10pm

As the rom-com continues, baker Daniel (Victor Rasuk) and world-renowned beauty Noa (Nathalie Kelley) cause an even bigger stir than expected when their romance makes headlines. Can they — and his family — weather the social media storm?

Camp Getaway: “Ghost Stories and S’More”

Bravo, 10pm

Camp has officially started, and the newbies get their first test when demanding guests arrive with plenty of requests. Neely’s attempt to forget last week’s incident and move forward proves almost impossible when her ex shows up as a guest. Also anxious to prove himself after a rocky start, Nile gets strike two when he defies camp rules. Meanwhile, the veteran social coordinator, Adam, may be the first to find camp romance.

Songland: “Julia Michaels”

NBC, 10pm

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Julia Michaels comes to Songland to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the superstar artist. One song is chosen to be recorded by Michaels and released for a global audience.

Independent Lens: “Rewind”

PBS, 10pm

Uncover a horrifying secret buried within one tight-knit suburban family’s home video footage — a secret that, when revealed, leads to a media firestorm, a high-stakes court battle and a determination to heal.

Tuesday, May 12

The Happy Days of Garry Marshall

ABC, 8pm

In this special, Garry Marshall’s family and friends share their favorite memories of the creative genius behind some of the most memorable series in television history. In a one-of-a-kind, heartfelt tribute to a Hollywood legend, the stars of some of TV and film’s most iconic titles — including Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy, Pretty Woman and The Princess Diaries — come together to celebrate his life and achievements.

The Flash: “Success Is Assured”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse. Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) attempts to stop Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) from making a grave mistake that could destroy her life.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back: “Save Our Town”

FOX, 8pm

In this special two-hour episode, Gordon Ramsay takes on his biggest makeover challenge yet, revitalizing three local business in Ellicott City, Md., which was hit by massive floods in 2016 and 2018. Ramsay has called in some expert help, including esteemed interior designer Nate Berkus, Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr., former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith and the Maryland National Guard to offer helping hands to the community, ahead of the largest relaunch in the show’s history.

The Voice: “Live Top 9 Results”

NBC, 8pm Live

In the live semifinal results show, three of the nine artists who performed last night will be revealed as safe by America’s votes. After these finalists are revealed, the bottom three artists will be eliminated, while the middle three artists compete in the Instant Save for the last spot in the finale.

Asian Americans: “Good Americans; Generation Rising; Breaking Through”

PBS, 8pm

Learn how Asian Americans were targeted as perpetual foreigners during the Cold War. A younger generation fights for equality in the fields, on campuses and in the culture, and new immigrants and war refugees expand the definition of “Asian American.” Finally, revisit the turn of the millennium, as Asian Americans are empowered by growing numbers and rising influence, but face a reckoning of what it means to be an American in an increasingly polarized society.

Special Theme: Wonder Women: “Activists & Humanitarians”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies’ Tuesday salute to films about strong real-life women continues, with tonight’s lineup featuring movies about women who worked for change. The evening starts with 1962’s The Miracle Worker, the biopic about Anne Sullivan (Best Actress Oscar winner Anne Bancroft), who was the blind tutor to Helen Keller (Best Supporting Actress Oscar winner Patty Duke). Other films include A World Apart (1988), Blossoms in the Dust (1941) and Marie: A True Story (1985).

Step up to the Plate

BYUtv, 8:30pm

New Series!

This 15-episode competitive cooking series aired on CBBC, the British children’s channel owned by the BBC. In the energetic show, a “Kitchen Crew” made up of children ages 10 to 14 runs a busy restaurant, dealing with obstacles they would face in the real world. Themed menus, including diner, zombie, tropical, medieval and magical, stretch their imaginations.

Jeff’s Homemade Game Show

BYUtv, 9pm

New Series!

Created and hosted by Second City alum Jeff Rogers, this 10-episode series turns a visit to a family’s home into an instant game show using common on-site household objects, locations and activities. Family members can win cash and prizes by participating in homegrown challenges such as stacking cans from their kitchen into a pyramid, returning items that have been removed from their living room to their correct locations, catapulting cereal into a milk-filled bowl, collecting as much loose change as possible, and guessing the expiration date of a condiment in their refrigerator.

For Life: “Fathers”

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

When Maskins (Boris McGiver) and Cyrus Hunt (Chance Kelly) try to thwart Aaron’s (Nicholas Pinnock) attempt at a retrial, Aaron is forced to attempt a desperate move, risking the wrath of a powerful new adversary. The election comes to a head as Safiya (Indira Varma) tries to warn Aaron that he is now a marked man.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: “Poking the Nest”

History, 10pm

The ranch reacts in dangerous ways when the team begins to dig.

Wednesday, May 13

The Wrong Missy

Netflix

Original Film!

When Tim Morris (David Spade) meets his dream girl and their relationship quickly escalates through texts, he throws caution to the wind and invites her to his company’s corporate retreat at an island resort. However, when a past blind date from hell shows up at the airport for the weekend getaway instead, Tim learns too late that he’s been texting the wrong woman. Sarah Chalke, Lauren Lapkus and Nick Swardson also star in this comedy.

The Goldbergs: “Pretty in Pink”

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Adam (Sean Giambrone) and Brea (Sadie Stanley) decide to go to prom together, but when Adam worries he won’t be prom king, Beverly’s (Wendi McLendon-Covey) actions jeopardize the event. Meanwhile, Barry (Troy Gentile) teaches Erica (Hayley Orrantia) how to be compassionate and caring when Geoff’s (Sam Lerner) dad is in the hospital.

The Big Interview With Dan Rather: “Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson”

AXS TV, 8pm

Musician Ian Anderson, of the classic rock band Jethro Tull, stops by to talk with host Dan Rather.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “Let the Mouse Go!”

Bravo, 8pm

Lisa and Teddi butt heads over Kyle’s emotional meltdown. Garcelle celebrates a milestone in her sons’ lives, while Lisa struggles to stay in the shadows as her daughters launch their clothing line. Dorit and Sutton get into a cat-and-mouse game over a misunderstanding, and Erika notices the cracks in Denise’s laid-back facade when Denise is pushed to a new breaking point.

Survivor: Winners at War

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

Survivor’s 40th season concludes tonight as host Jeff Probst will crown one castaway the winner who will take home the $2 million prize — the largest in reality show history — and earn the title of Sole Survivor for the second time. During the three-hour finale, Probst will also remotely connect with all 20 players to discuss the highlights of the season.

The Masked Singer: “A Day in the Mask: The Semi Finals”

FOX, 8pm

Special guest Jay Pharoah joins the panel as the remaining four singers compete. One singer will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “A Day in the Mask: The Semi Finals.”

Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries: “The Islands”

PBS, 8pm

Explore the islands of the South Pacific with creatures like the spy koala, who captures breeding behavior in Australia, or the spy crab, who joins an army of red crabs on their march to the sea to deposit their eggs.

TCM Spotlight: Asian Americans in Classic Hollywood

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s celebration of Asian American actors and filmmakers begins with the forward-thinking film noir The Crimson Kimono (1959). This is followed by another noir, House of Bamboo (1955); the romantic drama Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing (1955); Song of India (1949), an adventure film starring Sabu; and the Korean War drama The Steel Helmet (1951).

Schooled: “Clueless”

ABC, 8:30pm

Season Finale!

Lainey (AJ Michalka) has a difficult choice regarding her relationship with Barry (Troy Gentile) and her friendship with CB (Brett Dier). Meanwhile, Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) and Julie (Valerie Azlynn) are put in a tough parenting position when Toby (Mason McNulty) is invited to prom as a freshman by a senior.

NOVA: “Decoding COVID-19”

PBS, 8pm

NOVA’s new one-hour special, “Decoding COVID-19,” is a scientific investigation into the coronavirus that has caused an international public health crisis and turned the world upside down. The film reveals the biology of the tiny pathogen devastating lives from Wuhan, China, to Brooklyn, N.Y., and follows the unprecedented global collaboration among scientists racing to develop a vaccine. The special also presents harrowing, humanizing chronicles from the frontlines, following the health care providers, patients, and families battling the disease.

American Housewife: “Prom”

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

Katie (Katy Mixon) confronts a classmate’s mom when she suspects Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) is being bullied at school. Meanwhile, Taylor (Meg Donnelly) sets out to complete the final item on her life skills checklist — teaching Greg (Diedrich Bader) to shoot a three-pointer — so that she can attend her senior prom. At the same time, Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio) is sympathetic when a caller at the Teen Help Line confides that no one asked her to prom.

Single Parents: “No. Wait. What? Hold On.”

ABC, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

Angie (Leighton Meester) struggles to recall the events of a wine-filled night of packing with Will (Taran Killam), while Poppy (Kimrie Lewis) secretly encourages Will to share his true feelings. Meanwhile, Derek (guest star Adam Brody) arrives to gather Angie and her belongings, while Rory (Devin Trey Campbell) and Miggy (Jake Choi) are enlisted to find a hot guy to sublet the house.

Celebrity Ghost Stories

A&E, 10pm

Season Finale!

Taye Diggs goes back to his stage roots, revisiting New York Theatre Workshop to recount a “magical, mystical experience” he had there a few years ago to medium Kim Russo. Wait, why are the basement lights flickering?

Deadly Recall: “Stopwatch”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Pat is called to the Days Inn off Interstate 24 to investigate the murder of the night clerk. He’s greeted at the scene by the Metro PD robbery division, which signals that greed was at play in this homicide. Pat finds the victim has been killed with a single gunshot to her back, and after uncovering critical footprints and finding the murder weapon, he follows the evidence of the case across multiple states, leading him to vital comparisons that reveal the profile of the killer.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Greenland — Ice Mountain”

PBS, 10pm

Follow Steve Backshall as he tries to summit a remote and unclimbed mountain in Greenland’s Stauning Alps. After Steve faces quicksand, a river and a glacier to reach base camp, the climb gives him a unique insight into a fast-changing environment.

Cash Cab

Bravo, 11:30pm

Tonight on the traveling trivia show — with host/NYC taxi driver Ben Bailey quizzing passengers for cash prizes — Below Deck Mediterranean’s Capt. Sandy Yawn shares some of the rides and offers her brainpower.