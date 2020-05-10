© 2019 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved Property of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inc. Credit: Christopher Moss

On Demand DVD New Releases May 10-16

The Photograph The discovery of a hidden family photograph sends Mae Morton on a quest for answers regarding her estranged mother’s past and ignites a powerful, unexpected romance. Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield (PG-13, 1:46) 5/12

Fantasy Island A horror adaptation of the popular ’70s TV show about a magical island resort.Michael Pena, Maggie Q (PG-13, 1:49) 5/12

Ordinary Love A moving portrait of one couple’s triumph over adversity through humor, grace, and devotion. Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville (R, 1:32) 5/12

Coming soon:

5/19 The Warrior Queen of Jhansi, Emma

5/26 The Invisible Man