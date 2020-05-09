Saturday, May 9: British Cop Drama ‘Line of Duty’ Season 2 on AMC

© Steffan Hill 2013

All Times Eastern.

Saturday, May 9

Line of Duty

AMC, 11pm

Season Premiere!

The six-episode Season 2 of this anthology police procedural sees the AC-12, a police unit that investigates fellow officers, focusing their attention on an officer who survived an ambush where three cops were killed and a protected witness was left seriously injured. Expect to gasp at how the hour ends.

Heart of the Batter With Jordin Sparks

Cleo TV, 1pm

New Series!

She starred in Broadway’s Waitress and she’s still baking! In this episode, which originally aired as part of her YouTube series of the same name, the American Idol champ shows her sweet side with individual-serving pumpkin cakes and strawberry Moscato cupcakes.

Accident, Suicide or Murder

Oxygen, 6pm

Season Premiere!

The show is back with a jaw-dropping sophomore season that unravels the truth behind mysterious deaths. Each hourlong episode takes a deep dive into suspicious deaths that were initially suspected as accidents, suicides or murders. With the families fighting for justice and the detectives on the case determined to find the truth, motives will be exposed, and justice will be served as the families finally find out what caused the death of their loved ones.

America vs. China

FOX Business Network, 7pm

FOX Business Network presents a one-hour documentary special titled America vs. China, with an encore presentation airing on FOX News Channel Sunday at 10pm ET. Anchored by Global Markets Editor Maria Bartiromo, the program will provide an in-depth look into China’s initial handling of COVID-19 as well as the country’s push to become an economic and military superpower. Pulling from her expansive reporting on the Chinese economy over three decades, the documentary will feature Bartiromo’s interviews with top business executives and political leaders, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro, billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel, Revolution Chairman Steve Case and Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), among others. An extended director’s cut of the special will be available on FOX Nation, FNC’s online streaming service, beginning on Sunday at 10:05pm ET.

Downton Abbey

HBO, 8pm

Fans of Julian Fellowes’ lavish international TV hit about the Crawleys, a doughty early-20th-century British family, and their equally impressive staff flocked to the 2019 movie continuation — and they were rewarded with an experience as warmly entertaining and emotionally satisfying as the six-season series had been. Almost every favorite character returns, among them Maggie Smith’s indispensable, witheringly witty Dowager Countess, Downton’s proud co-manager Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) and the not-quite-retired butler Carson (Jim Carter), who’s all atwitter about the impending visit of the royal family. Other new stories include run-ins with police, the rise of game-changing political movements and, of course, more romance.

’80s Saturday

IFC, beginning at 8pm

Tonight’s cinematic trip back to the 1980s on IFC features back-to-back airings of Tim Burton’s dark 1988 comedy Beetlejuice, starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis.

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Nat Geo Wild, 8pm

Season Finale!

Dr. Michelle Oakley is the only all-species vet for hundreds of miles in the Yukon. Whether wrestling bison, tracking ibex in the mountains, performing surgery on a bear or braving frozen landscapes to return lynx to the wild, Dr. Oakley does whatever it takes to keep the animals in her charge safe and healthy.

Paranormal 911: “Basement Dweller, Do Not Resuscitate and Children of the Barn”

Travel Channel, 9pm

A dark entity attacks a security guard in the basement of a nursing home; an EMT has a chilling encounter with a dying man; and a paramedic hears ghostly children playing in an old barn.

Noir Alley: “Mildred Pierce”

TCM, 12am (late-night)

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s entry in Turner Classic Movies’ Saturday evening salute to film noir classics is 1945’s Mildred Pierce, the iconic crime drama that netted Joan Crawford an Oscar for Best Actress in the title role (the only Oscar win in her career). Based on a novel by James M. Cain, the film follows Mildred, a divorced mother who climbs from waitress to chain restaurateur in order to provide a good life for her children, only to face a fateful — and fatal — betrayal from her heartless and ungrateful eldest (Ann Blyth).

Sunday, May 10

“Mommie Dearest” Mother’s Day

IFC, beginning at 9am

Spend a somewhat campy Mother’s Day with back-to-back airings of the 1981 film Mommie Dearest, a docudrama based on Christina Crawford’s book of the same name that portrayed her adoptive mother, famed actress Joan Crawford, as abusive and manipulative. Faye Dunaway portrays Joan, with Diana Scarwid as the adult Christina, in a film that didn’t get too many positive reviews but maintains a cheesy sort of charm.

Happy Mummy’s Day Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 1pm

Get wrapped up in 10 hours of mummy movies today. The marathon begins with The Scorpion King (2002), followed by The Mummy (1999), The Mummy Returns (2001) and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008).

The Love Boat

MeTV, 5pm

We’re expecting you aboard The Love Boat for special episodes featuring Andy Griffith, Don Knotts, Jim Nabors and Ronnie Schell.

The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II

ABC, 7pm

After the success of the first iteration, Ryan Seacrest returns as host for all-new star-studded performances, inventive at-home choreography and even more Disney magic. The animated Mickey also returns to guide the onscreen lyrics, allowing audiences, families, roommates and loved ones to follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.

The Top Ten Revealed: “’80s Break Up Songs”

AXS TV, 8pm

From the sounds of Whitesnake to Bon Jovi, the panel counts down the 1980s songs that were the soundtracks to heartbreak.

The Simpsons: “The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds,” Lisa (voice of Yeardley Smith) makes a new friend who loves horses, but then becomes part of a circle of snooty young rich girls.

Outlander: “Never My Love”

Starz, 8pm

Season Finale!

Claire and Jamie Fraser close another chapter in their beloved love story, as the 12-episode Season 5 ends tonight. Season 6 will continue their story and will follow the book A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

Happy Mother’s Day

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Sit down with Mom tonight and watch a Mother’s Day double feature on Turner Classic Movies. First up is the 1948 drama I Remember Mama, starring Best Actress Oscar nominee Irene Dunne, Best Supporting Actress nominees Barbara Bel Geddes and Ellen Corby, and Best Supporting Actor nominee Oscar Homolka. That’s followed by Best Actress Oscar nominee Barbara Stanwyck and Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee Anne Shirley in Stella Dallas (1937).

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar: “Save a Horse, Ride a Rockstar”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

Country music superstars Big & Rich visit with host Sammy Hagar.

Duncanville: “Wolf Mother”

FOX, 8:30pm

Annie (voice of Amy Poehler) feels underappreciated on Mother’s Day, so she adopts Wolf (voice of Zach Cherry), who seems to care more about her than her own kids do.

Live From Daryl’s House: “Grace Potter”

AXS TV, 9pm

In a Mother’s Day broadcast, Daryl Hall is joined by singer/songwriter Grace Potter.

Killing Eve: “Are You From Pinner?”

BBC America & AMC, 9pm

In the new episode “Are You From Pinner?,” Villanelle (Jodie Comer) returns home to Russia to try to find her family, hoping a connection with her roots will help bring back what’s been missing in her life.

Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition

Food Network, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Chefs Anne Burrell and Tyler Florence return to whip a new cast of celebrity cooking nightmares into culinary shape. Only the most-improved star left standing at the finale wins $25,000 for the charity of their choice and bragging rights for their team mentor. From a seafood challenge with live fish tanks to a rowdy dessert scramble game, anything can and does happen in Worst Cooks boot camp. This season’s recruits are Wells Adams, Johnny Bananas, Dave Coulier, Bridget Everett, Robin Givens, Sonja Morgan and Brian Posehn.

Bob’s Burgers: “Local She-ro”

FOX, 9pm

While trying to show Tina (voice of Dan Mintz) what’s great about their town, Linda (voice of John Roberts) ends up on the trail of a legendary local singer in the new episode “Local She-ro.”

I Know This Much Is True

HBO, 9pm

New Series!

Star and executive producer Mark Ruffalo delivers an intense, Emmy-worthy dual performance as identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in this mesmerizing six-part adaptation of Wally Lamb’s bestselling novel. The family saga follows the brothers’ parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness. Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, Bruce Greenwood and Juliette Lewis also star.

Family Guy: “Holly Bibble”

FOX, 9:30pm

Cooped up in a hotel room due to a big storm, the Griffins pass the time by reimagining three Bible stories in the new episode “Holly Bibble.”

The Rookie: “The Hunt”

ABC, 10pm

Season Finale!

In Part 2 of the season finale, Nolan’s (Nathan Fillion) discovery goes much deeper than he expected and could put his life and career in jeopardy.

Call Your Mother

Comedy Central, 10pm

Comedy Central presents this hilarious ode to moms and the way they have shaped the work of some of comedy’s biggest stars. The documentary features interviews with Louie Anderson, Awkwafina, Jimmy Carr, Bridget Everett, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Judah Friedlander, Jim Gaffigan, Judy Gold, Jen Kirkman, Jo Koy, Bobby Lee, the Lucas brothers, Norm Macdonald, Jim Norton, Tig Notaro, Yvonne Orji, Kristen Schaal, David Spade and Roy Wood Jr.

Monday, May 11

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Netflix

This documentary film features comedic tripping stories from A-list actors, comedians and musicians. Star-studded reenactments and trippy animations bring their surreal hallucinations to life. Mixing comedy with a thorough investigation of psychedelics, the film explores the pros, cons, science, history, future, pop-cultural impact and cosmic possibilities of hallucinogens. Featured celebrities include Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Rosie Perez, Paul Scheer, A$AP Rocky and more.

Trial by Media

Netflix

New Series!

The modern media landscape has increasingly led to real courtroom dramas turning into a form of entertainment. This six-part docuseries reflects on some of the most memorable of such trials in recent history, exploring the many ways in which the press has contributed to reshaping public perception about guilt or innocence. The cases profiled include a murder precipitated by The Jenny Jones Show, Rod Blagojevich’s political fall and the case of Amadou Diallo, an unarmed African immigrant who was shot 41 times by police in New York City.

Tip Top Tap

TCM, beginning at 6am

Catch a Classic!

Enjoy 24 hours of fancy footwork in the form of classic films featuring terrific tap-dancing sequences. The day begins with 1952’s Singin’ in the Rain, and the lineup also includes Kiss Me Kate (1953), 42nd Street (1933), Top Hat (1935), Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) and plenty more.

9-1-1

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

The first-responder drama starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt has its Season 3 finale episode tonight.

The Andy Griffith Show

MeTV, 8pm

This week, “The Fife Is Right” with episodes featuring Barney, including “Sheriff Barney” (5/11), “Convicts-at-Large” (5/12), “Barney’s First Car” (5/13), “The Haunted House” (5/14) and “Barney’s Sidecar” (5/15).

The Voice: “Top 9 Performances”

NBC, 8pm

The top nine artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton for their chance at a spot in the finale.

Asian Americans

PBS, 8pm

New Series!

The fastest-growing racial/ethnic group in the United States are Asian Americans. This series explores the impact of this group on the country’s past, present and future, told through individual lives and personal histories. The first episode, “Breaking Ground,” explores how new immigrants from China, Japan and beyond — despite anti-Asian laws — built railroads, dazzled in Hollywood and fought for equality. Then, in Episode 2, “A Question of Loyalty,” the first generation of U.S.-born Asian Americans have their loyalties tested during World War II.

Celebrity IOU: “Rebel Wilson’s Surprise Outdoor Oasis”

HGTV, 9pm

Nicole, Rebel Wilson’s hairdresser and “first American friend,” recently got married, and she and her husband, Josh, spent all their savings just to buy their house … so they have nothing left for what is a barren dirt field of a yard. Nicole works around the clock and is beyond stressed, feeling she has bitten off more than she can chew, so Rebel wants to surprise Nicole with a killer outdoor space. With the help of Jonathan and Drew, Rebel wants to create a backyard oasis where Nicole and her husband can relax and host their big extended family for holidays and get-togethers.

Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart

Food Network, 9pm

New Series!

In a show that is equal parts baking boot camp and camp-inspired games and challenges, six talented home baker/campers brave the outdoor elements for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perfect their skills under the watchful eyes of baking mentor Martha Stewart. Jesse Palmer hosts and “camp counselors,” baking experts Carla Hall and Dan Langan, serve as judges.

The Baker and the Beauty: “Honeymoon’s Over”

ABC, 10pm

As the rom-com continues, baker Daniel (Victor Rasuk) and world-renowned beauty Noa (Nathalie Kelley) cause an even bigger stir than expected when their romance makes headlines. Can they — and his family — weather the social media storm?

Camp Getaway: “Ghost Stories and S’More”

Bravo, 10pm

Camp has officially started, and the newbies get their first test when demanding guests arrive with plenty of requests. Neely’s attempt to forget last week’s incident and move forward proves almost impossible when her ex shows up as a guest. Also anxious to prove himself after a rocky start, Nile gets strike two when he defies camp rules. Meanwhile, the veteran social coordinator, Adam, may be the first to find camp romance.

Songland: “Julia Michaels”

NBC, 10pm

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Julia Michaels comes to Songland to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the superstar artist. One song is chosen to be recorded by Michaels and released for a global audience.

Independent Lens: “Rewind”

PBS, 10pm

Uncover a horrifying secret buried within one tight-knit suburban family’s home video footage — a secret that, when revealed, leads to a media firestorm, a high-stakes court battle and a determination to heal.