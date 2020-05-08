© 2019 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved Property of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Inc. Credit: Christopher Moss

(Pictured above is Fantasy Island, coming May 12 to On Demand and DVD)

On Demand DVD New Releases May 8



A Good Woman is Hard to Find The latest entry in the female-revenge genre. A recently widowed mother goes to any length to protect her children and seek the truth behind her husband’s murder. Sarah Bolger, Edward Hogg (TV-14, 1:37) 5/8

How to Build a Girl Based on the noel by Caitlin Moran which charts the journey of teenager Johanna Morrigan (Beanie Feldstein), who reinvents herself as Dolly Wilde: fast-talking, lady sex-adventurer, moves to London, and gets a job as music critic in the hope of saving her poverty stricken family in Wolverhampton. Also stars Alfie Allen (R, 1:44) 5/8

Availability dates, titles and schedule subject to change and may vary by system. Check with your cable provider for ordering information. HD and 3D not available in all systems.

Coming soon:

5/12 The Photograph, Fantasy Island, Ordinary Love

5/19 The Warrior Queen of Jhansi, Emma

5/26 The Invisible Man