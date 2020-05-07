Thursday, May 7: ‘Blindspot’ Fifth and Final Season Premiere on NBC

Barbara Nitke/Warner Brothers/NBC

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, May 7

Blindspot: “I Came to Sleigh”

NBC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The fifth and final season of the drama begins in the aftermath of the explosion that left Jane (Jaimie Alexander) watching as a drone strike hit the safe house with the rest of the team inside. Questions to be answered include who made it out alive and whether the team will ever be able to clear their names in the wake of Madeline’s (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) rise to power.

America Works Together

FOX Business Network, 1pm

FOX Business Network will present its third installment of the America Works Together town hall series on Thursday during the 1pm ET hour of CAVUTO: Coast to Coast. Anchored by FBN’s Managing Editor of Business News Neil Cavuto, the town hall will feature Home Depot cofounders Ken Langone and Bernie Marcus for their insights on the state of the economy as the country starts to lift restrictions as well as answer viewer questions surrounding unemployment, small business and the future of business in America. Throughout the hour, Cavuto, Langone, and Marcus will be joined by FBN experts to discuss the growing financial and business concerns of American citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NFL Football: Schedule Release ’20

NFL Network, 8pm Live

The NFL is optimistic that its season will start as usual in the fall, so they’re giving fans something to look forward to with the release of its 2020 schedule in this three-hour special on NFL Network. In addition to revealing the full season schedules for all 32 teams, the special breaks down the schedule, division-by-division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games. Along with insight from NFL Network hosts and analysts, Schedule Release ’20 will include interviews from the homes of NFL head coaches, general managers and other guests.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

ABC, 8pm

There’s no studio audience for the quiz show, so it’s up to host Jimmy Kimmel and crew to cheer on comedian Hannibal Buress and Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara when they give their final answers for the charities of their choice.

Council of Dads: “Who Do You Wanna Be?”

NBC, 8pm

The emotional new drama about a very modern family is set to inspire more weeping with its third episode. But don’t worry: This time, they’ll be tears of happiness. “People have been like, ‘It’s quite depressing and sad,’” admits Clive Standen (Vikings), whose restaurateur Anthony is one of three men recruited by late pal Scott (Tom Everett Scott) to care for his widow Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) and their five kids. “And it does make you cry. But [tonight] is when you start to see the joy of moving on from grief.”

Star of the Month: Edward G. Robinson

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Thursday night in May, TCM devotes its programming to the films of legendary actor Edward G. Robinson. Though Robinson excelled as various types of characters, he is most famously associated with tough guy/gangster roles, and that is tonight’s theme. The evening begins with Robinson’s iconic, breakthrough performance as small-time-hood-turned-gang-leader Rico in 1931’s Little Caesar. Also on the schedule are tough-guy performances from Robinson in Tiger Shark (1932), The Sea Wolf (1941), Key Largo (1948) and more.

If I Should Die: “Go Forth and Murder”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Finale!

Family members are shocked to learn that Patricia Kimble was shot before her body was consumed in a deliberately set house fire. Investigators scour her diary for clues about who would want to kill the devout Christian newlywed.

Shaq Life

TNT, 9pm

Season Finale!

The NBA Hall of Famer stays active in this hourlong episode of the docuseries by sparring with a UFC fighter, DJ’ing the Lollapalooza music festival, and juggling his roles as board member of Papa John’s Pizza and mentor to one of his sons.

Ghost Adventures: “The Graber Farm Entity”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Zak Bagans and the crew head to Ontario, Calif., to investigate a century-old farm ripe with paranormal activity, particularly by a vicious entity known as the Creeper.

Broke: “Losing My Religion”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Losing My Religion,” Jackie (Pauley Perrette) gets into an argument with Javier (Jaime Camil) when she discovers he’s been taking Sammy (Antonio Corbo) to church on Sundays.

How to Get Away With Murder: “Annalise Keating Is Dead”

ABC, 10pm

Annalise’s (Viola Davis) murder trial has arrived, but Tegan’s (Amirah Vann) history complicates her role as counsel. While Nate (Billy Brown) visits Jorge Castillo (guest star Esai Morales) in prison with a proposition, news breaks about Xavier (Gerardo Celasco). Bonnie (Liza Weil) works to help Annalise use Hannah Keating’s (Marcia Gay Harden) past as blackmail.

Western Stars

HBO, 3:10am (late-night)

Bruce Springsteen brings together his band and a full orchestra in a special environment to play the songs from his Western Stars album.

Friday, May 8

Dead to Me

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back for a second season. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irresponsible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost.

The Eddy

Netflix

New Series!

This eight-episode drama takes place in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris. André Holland stars as Elliot Udo, once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York who is now the co-owner of struggling club The Eddy, where he manages the house band fronted by lead singer and on-again-off-again girlfriend Maja (Joanna Kulig). Circumstances eventually cause Elliot’s personal and professional worlds to begin to quickly unravel as he confronts his past, and he must fight to save the club and protect those closest to him.

MacGyver

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

The clock is ticking for the Phoenix Foundation’s heroes, because the baddies from Codex aim to set off a nuclear bomb! The blast could reset the Earth’s climate problems … but kill millions of people in the process. Unfortunately, two important members of the Phoenix team are missing from the action: operative Angus MacGyver (Lucas Till) and computer expert Riley (Tristin Mays), who the gang believe have gone over to Codex. In truth, they’re deep undercover.

The Blacklist: “Roy Cain”

NBC, 8pm

As the task force investigates a kidnapping executed by seemingly impossible abductors, Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) lands in a perilous situation. Meanwhile, a recent health scare causes Red (James Spader) to think about a successor.

VE Day 75th Anniversary

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies commemorates the end of World War II in Europe 75 years ago with a lineup of notable films that take place near the end of and/or after the war. The lineup includes Elizabeth Taylor and Van Johnson in The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954); Henry Fonda as the title character and Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Jack Lemmon as Ensign Pulver in Mister Roberts (1955), which is set in the waning days of the Pacific War; and Deborah Kerr and Van Johnson in The End of the Affair (1955).

Live PD

A&E, 9pm Live

It’s too soon to know what form the popular police ride-along series will take in May, but it will continue to highlight our brave first responders.

Magnum P.I.

CBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

As the Hawaiian sun sets on the crime drama’s second season (and we await word on a renewal), this week’s back-to-back episodes begin with a wedding. The happy couple: MI6 agent turned majordomo Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) and … helicopter pilot T.C. (Stephen Hill)? Don’t adjust your TV. This is a faux union to keep Higgins, who’s British, from being deported when her visa expires. The season’s final hour ups the action with the return of shifty Francis “Icepick” Hofstetler (Corbin Bernsen), father figure to La Mariana bar owner Orville “Rick” Wright (Zachary Knighton). The parolee wants one last score — a warehouse robbery — before his terminal cancer takes him out for good. When the plan goes sideways, Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and the gang reluctantly help him deal with it.

Dynasty: “My Hangover’s Arrived”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the season finale, it’s time for Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) surprise bachelorette party and things go exactly as one would expect … in the world of Carrington.

In This Together: A PBS American Portrait Story

PBS, 9pm

People from across America share their personal stories, photographs and videos, providing firsthand accounts of how the global coronavirus pandemic has affected their lives and our nation, and brought us all together.

Great Performances: “LA Phil 100”

PBS, 9:30pm

Celebrate the centennial of the Los Angeles Philharmonic with “La Valse” by Ravel, Stravinsky’s “Firebird” and more led by three renowned LA Phil conductors: Zubin Mehta, Esa-Pekka Salonen, and current music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Secret Celebrity Edition

VH1, 9:30pm

On the penultimate episode of this four-part event series, fierce Drag Race alums Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi and Nina West help another trio of stars (whose identities are hush-hush for now) wig out on the main stage, where they have to roast host RuPaul!

Friday Night In With the Morgans

AMC, 10pm

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) and his wife Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill) check in with their friends Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos during the former’s half-hour video-chat show.

Saturday, May 9

Heart of the Batter With Jordin Sparks

Cleo TV, 1pm

New Series!

She starred in Broadway’s Waitress and she’s still baking! In this episode, which originally aired as part of her YouTube series of the same name, the American Idol champ shows her sweet side with individual-serving pumpkin cakes and strawberry Moscato cupcakes.

Accident, Suicide or Murder

Oxygen, 6pm

Season Premiere!

The show is back with a jaw-dropping sophomore season that unravels the truth behind mysterious deaths. Each hourlong episode takes a deep dive into suspicious deaths that were initially suspected as accidents, suicides or murders. With the families fighting for justice and the detectives on the case determined to find the truth, motives will be exposed, and justice will be served as the families finally find out what caused the death of their loved ones.

Downton Abbey

HBO, 8pm

Fans of Julian Fellowes’ lavish international TV hit about the Crawleys, a doughty early-20th-century British family, and their equally impressive staff flocked to the 2019 movie continuation — and they were rewarded with an experience as warmly entertaining and emotionally satisfying as the six-season series had been. Almost every favorite character returns, among them Maggie Smith’s indispensable, witheringly witty Dowager Countess, Downton’s proud co-manager Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) and the not-quite-retired butler Carson (Jim Carter), who’s all atwitter about the impending visit of the royal family. Other new stories include run-ins with police, the rise of game-changing political movements and, of course, more romance.

’80s Saturday

IFC, beginning at 8pm

Tonight’s cinematic trip back to the 1980s on IFC features back-to-back airings of Tim Burton’s dark 1988 comedy Beetlejuice, starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis.

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet

Nat Geo Wild, 8pm

Season Finale!

Dr. Michelle Oakley is the only all-species vet for hundreds of miles in the Yukon. Whether wrestling bison, tracking ibex in the mountains, performing surgery on a bear or braving frozen landscapes to return lynx to the wild, Dr. Oakley does whatever it takes to keep the animals in her charge safe and healthy.

Paranormal 911: “Basement Dweller, Do Not Resuscitate and Children of the Barn”

Travel Channel, 9pm

A dark entity attacks a security guard in the basement of a nursing home; an EMT has a chilling encounter with a dying man; and a paramedic hears ghostly children playing in an old barn.

Line of Duty

AMC, 11pm

Season Premiere!

The six-episode Season 2 of this anthology police procedural sees the AC-12, a police unit that investigates fellow officers, focusing their attention on an officer who survived an ambush where three cops were killed and a protected witness was left seriously injured. Expect to gasp at how the hour ends.

Noir Alley: “Mildred Pierce”

TCM, 12am (late-night)

Catch a Classic!

Tonight’s entry in Turner Classic Movies’ Saturday evening salute to film noir classics is 1945’s Mildred Pierce, the iconic crime drama that netted Joan Crawford an Oscar for Best Actress in the title role (the only Oscar win in her career). Based on a novel by James M. Cain, the film follows Mildred, a divorced mother who climbs from waitress to chain restaurateur in order to provide a good life for her children, only to face a fateful — and fatal — betrayal from her heartless and ungrateful eldest (Ann Blyth).