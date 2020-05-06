Wednesday, May 6: It’s the Long Offseason for ‘Brockmire’ in Series Finale

IFC

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, May 6

Brockmire

IFC, 10pm

Series Finale!

The fourth and final season of the acclaimed comedy starring Hank Azaria as the titular baseball announcer comes to an end tonight.

The Goldbergs: “The Fake-Up”

ABC, 8pm

Love isn’t easy on this comedy. To keep overly involved mom Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) at bay, young Adam (Sean Giambrone) stages a faux breakup. The return of brother Barry’s (Troy Gentile) ex Lainey (AJ Michalka) shakes up his relationship.

The Big Interview With Dan Rather: “The Band’s Robbie Robertson”

AXS TV, 8pm

Famed newsman Dan Rather sits down to chat with legendary musician Robbie Robertson of the Band.

Survivor: Winners at War

CBS, 8pm

CBS presents a special two-hour edition of Survivor ahead of next week’s dramatic season finale.

Riverdale: “Chapter Seventy-Six: Killing Mr. Honey”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

After receiving a letter from the University of Iowa asking him to submit a story, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) works on a twisted tale about the gang’s revenge fantasy against Principal Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) for all the ways he’s ruined their senior year.

The Masked Singer: “A Quarter Mask Crisis: The Quarter Finals”

FOX, 8pm

Special guest Jeff Dye joins the panel as the remaining five singers compete and one singer will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “A Quarter Mask Crisis: The Quarter Finals.”

Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries: “The North”

PBS, 8pm

Travel to the Northern Hemisphere, where the spy creatures learn how animals move, feed and fight. A spy hummingbird films millions of butterflies, and a spy squirrel finds itself in a battle. A spy beaver watches other beavers building dams.

TCM Spotlight: Asian Americans in Film

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Every Wednesday evening in May beginning tonight, Turner Classic Movies will spotlight notable films starring and/or created by Asian Americans, from the earliest days of cinema to modern times. Tonight’s lineup begins with the 1919 silent film The Dragon Painter, with other titles including Piccadilly (1929), Daughter of Shanghai (1937), Phantom of Chinatown (1940), The Letter (1940) and Night Song (1947).

American Housewife: “Vacation!”

ABC, 9pm

Katie Otto’s (Katy Mixon) only birthday wish is a day without her kids, but a free family trip to California — courtesy of daughter Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) winning a Wildflower Girls contest — may get in the way!

H2O: The Molecule That Made Us: “Crisis”

PBS, 9pm

Earth’s changing water cycle — and a globalized movement toward water for profit — is forcing changes in humans’ reliance on water. Can a geopolitical crisis be averted?

Ghost Nation: “Prison Poltergeist”

Travel Channel, 9pm

The team investigates reports of electrical anomalies, shadow figures and disembodied voices at the Mid-Orange Correctional Facility in Warwick, N.Y. They call for backup when blueprints reveal just how vast the property is.

Celebrity Ghost Stories: “Kelly Osbourne”

A&E, 10pm

Kelly Osbourne enlists psychic medium Kim Russo to help her solve a series of paranormal mysteries she experienced at a notoriously haunted Hollywood hotel. Her quest to uncover why these events happened leads Kelly to discover a gift she never knew she had.

SEAL Team: “No Choice in Duty”

CBS, 10pm

Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) leads Bravo Team on an urgent mission when they are confronted with a time-sensitive lead on a terrorist leader’s location in the new episode “No Choice in Duty.”

Jay Leno’s Garage: Off Road Adventures

CNBC, 10pm

Soapbox derbies live again … again! Gearhead Jay Leno wraps his look back at off-the-beaten-path episodes with a nutty motorless contest from 2018 against off-road racer Bryce Menzies. Plus: tanks!

Eating History: “Flavor Explosion”

History, 10pm

Season Finale!

Old Smokey and Josh try one of the most notorious military rations ever made. Then, will things fizzle when they taste an out-of-this-world powdered candy from the ’70s? And, the guys visit a beer club, where they find a brew that changes colors.

Deadly Recall: “Ring”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

In 1987, Pat Postiglione is a young detective just starting on the general homicide unit when he is called to the scene of a murder. A young mother has been killed, with her children in the other room and her body found in a position that signals sexual assault. Without much evidence or clear suspects, the case is put in the hands of the Murder Squad, an elite unit of homicide investigators, but still goes cold. Almost one year later, Pat is promoted to the Murder Squad and given another opportunity to solve the case that haunts him to this day.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Mexico — Maya Underworld”

PBS, 10pm

Return to Mexico, where Steve Backshall explores a honeycomb of subterranean Mexican caves that the ancient Maya believed were a portal to a terrifying underworld. In a dark and flooded cave, Steve finds incredible never-before-seen artifacts.

Thursday, May 7

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

ABC, 8pm

There’s no studio audience for the quiz show, so it’s up to host Jimmy Kimmel and crew to cheer on comedian Hannibal Buress and Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara when they give their final answers for the charities of their choice.

Council of Dads: “Who Do You Wanna Be?”

NBC, 8pm

The emotional new drama about a very modern family is set to inspire more weeping with its third episode. But don’t worry: This time, they’ll be tears of happiness. “People have been like, ‘It’s quite depressing and sad,’” admits Clive Standen (Vikings), whose restaurateur Anthony is one of three men recruited by late pal Scott (Tom Everett Scott) to care for his widow Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) and their five kids. “And it does make you cry. But [tonight] is when you start to see the joy of moving on from grief.”

Star of the Month: Edward G. Robinson

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Thursday night in May, TCM devotes its programming to the films of legendary actor Edward G. Robinson. Though Robinson excelled as various types of characters, he is most famously associated with tough guy/gangster roles, and that is tonight’s theme. The evening begins with Robinson’s iconic, breakthrough performance as small-time-hood-turned-gang-leader Rico in 1931’s Little Caesar. Also on the schedule are tough-guy performances from Robinson in Tiger Shark (1932), The Sea Wolf (1941), Key Largo (1948) and more.

If I Should Die: “Go Forth and Murder”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Finale!

Family members are shocked to learn that Patricia Kimble was shot before her body was consumed in a deliberately set house fire. Investigators scour her diary for clues about who would want to kill the devout Christian newlywed.

Blindspot: “I Came to Sleigh”

NBC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The fifth and final season of the drama begins in the aftermath of the explosion that left Jane (Jaimie Alexander) watching as a drone strike hit the safe house with the rest of the team inside. Questions to be answered include who made it out alive and whether the team will ever be able to clear their names in the wake of Madeline’s (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) rise to power.

Shaq Life

TNT, 9pm

Season Finale!

The NBA Hall of Famer stays active in this hourlong episode of the docuseries by sparring with a UFC fighter, DJ’ing the Lollapalooza music festival, and juggling his roles as board member of Papa John’s Pizza and mentor to one of his sons.

Ghost Adventures: “The Graber Farm Entity”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Zak Bagans and the crew head to Ontario, Calif., to investigate a century-old farm ripe with paranormal activity, particularly by a vicious entity known as the Creeper.

Broke: “Losing My Religion”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Losing My Religion,” Jackie (Pauley Perrette) gets into an argument with Javier (Jaime Camil) when she discovers he’s been taking Sammy (Antonio Corbo) to church on Sundays.

How to Get Away With Murder: “Annalise Keating Is Dead”

ABC, 10pm

Annalise’s (Viola Davis) murder trial has arrived, but Tegan’s (Amirah Vann) history complicates her role as counsel. While Nate (Billy Brown) visits Jorge Castillo (guest star Esai Morales) in prison with a proposition, news breaks about Xavier (Gerardo Celasco). Bonnie (Liza Weil) works to help Annalise use Hannah Keating’s (Marcia Gay Harden) past as blackmail.

Western Stars

HBO, 3:10am (late-night)

Bruce Springsteen brings together his band and a full orchestra in a special environment to play the songs from his Western Stars album.

Friday, May 8

Dead to Me

Netflix

Season Premiere!

Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back for a second season. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irresponsible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost.

The Eddy

Netflix

New Series!

This eight-episode drama takes place in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris. André Holland stars as Elliot Udo, once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York who is now the co-owner of struggling club The Eddy, where he manages the house band fronted by lead singer and on-again-off-again girlfriend Maja (Joanna Kulig). Circumstances eventually cause Elliot’s personal and professional worlds to begin to quickly unravel as he confronts his past, and he must fight to save the club and protect those closest to him.

MacGyver

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

The clock is ticking for the Phoenix Foundation’s heroes, because the baddies from Codex aim to set off a nuclear bomb! The blast could reset the Earth’s climate problems … but kill millions of people in the process. Unfortunately, two important members of the Phoenix team are missing from the action: operative Angus MacGyver (Lucas Till) and computer expert Riley (Tristin Mays), who the gang believe have gone over to Codex. In truth, they’re deep undercover.

The Blacklist: “Roy Cain”

NBC, 8pm

As the task force investigates a kidnapping executed by seemingly impossible abductors, Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) lands in a perilous situation. Meanwhile, a recent health scare causes Red (James Spader) to think about a successor.

VE Day 75th Anniversary

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies commemorates the end of World War II in Europe 75 years ago with a lineup of notable films that take place near the end of and/or after the war. The lineup includes Elizabeth Taylor and Van Johnson in The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954); Henry Fonda as the title character and Best Supporting Actor Oscar winner Jack Lemmon as Ensign Pulver in Mister Roberts (1955), which is set in the waning days of the Pacific War; and Deborah Kerr and Van Johnson in The End of the Affair (1955).

Live PD

A&E, 9pm Live

It’s too soon to know what form the popular police ride-along series will take in May, but it will continue to highlight our brave first responders.

Magnum P.I.

CBS, 9pm

Season Finale!

As the Hawaiian sun sets on the crime drama’s second season (and we await word on a renewal), this week’s back-to-back episodes begin with a wedding. The happy couple: MI6 agent turned majordomo Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) and … helicopter pilot T.C. (Stephen Hill)? Don’t adjust your TV. This is a faux union to keep Higgins, who’s British, from being deported when her visa expires. The season’s final hour ups the action with the return of shifty Francis “Icepick” Hofstetler (Corbin Bernsen), father figure to La Mariana bar owner Orville “Rick” Wright (Zachary Knighton). The parolee wants one last score — a warehouse robbery — before his terminal cancer takes him out for good. When the plan goes sideways, Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and the gang reluctantly help him deal with it.

Dynasty: “My Hangover’s Arrived”

The CW, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the season finale, it’s time for Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) surprise bachelorette party and things go exactly as one would expect … in the world of Carrington.

In This Together: A PBS American Portrait Story

PBS, 9pm

People from across America share their personal stories, photographs and videos, providing firsthand accounts of how the global coronavirus pandemic has affected their lives and our nation, and brought us all together.

Great Performances: “LA Phil 100”

PBS, 9:30pm

Celebrate the centennial of the Los Angeles Philharmonic with “La Valse” by Ravel, Stravinsky’s “Firebird” and more led by three renowned LA Phil conductors: Zubin Mehta, Esa-Pekka Salonen, and current music and artistic director Gustavo Dudamel.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Secret Celebrity Edition

VH1, 9:30pm

On the penultimate episode of this four-part event series, fierce Drag Race alums Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi and Nina West help another trio of stars (whose identities are hush-hush for now) wig out on the main stage, where they have to roast host RuPaul!

Friday Night In With the Morgans

AMC, 10pm

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) and his wife Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill) check in with their friends Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos during the former’s half-hour video-chat show.