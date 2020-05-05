Tuesday, May 5: Rainbow Has an Identity Crisis in ‘mixed-ish’ Season Finale

© 2019 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All rights reserved. Credit: ABC/Kelsey McNeal.

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, May 5

mixed-ish: “You Got It All”

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

Alicia (Tika Sumpter) and Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) are both offered jobs to work on Jesse Jackson’s presidential campaign, but Alicia’s law firm makes her an enticing offer to stay. Rainbow (Arica Himmel) struggles to define her racial identity as “mixed” when she’s given a form to answer “black” or “white.”

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

Netflix

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s new hourlong standup special was filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City and showcases his sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.

The Conners: “Bridge Over Troubled Conners”

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) go apartment hunting as they take on the next step in building their life together. Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) take Beverly Rose on a road trip to Mexico to meet her father for the first time while Dan (John Goodman) reluctantly shares his financial troubles with Louise (Katey Sagal) as he struggles with the pending foreclosure of the house.

The Voice: “Live Top 17 Results”

NBC, 8pm Live

In the live results show, four artists, one from each team, will be revealed as safe by America’s votes. Each coach then selects an additional artist to move forward. The artist with the next highest overnight votes from each team will compete in the Wildcard Instant Save for the last spot in the Top 9.

The Queen at War

PBS, 8pm

If you were inspired by Queen Elizabeth II’s recent coronavirus speech, or are curious about her teenage years not covered in Netflix’s The Crown, this is the doc for you. Interviews with candid friends and royal biographers reveal how the then-princess became a symbol of hope for Britain during World War II.

Special Theme: Wonder Women: “Ruling Women”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Tuesday night in May, TCM airs a themed block devoted to films about real-life strong women. Tonight’s focus is “Ruling Women,” with movies dramatizing the lives of famous female leaders from history. The lineup includes Marlene Dietrich as Catherine the Great in The Scarlet Empress (1934); Elizabeth Taylor as the famed Egyptian queen in the title of the Oscar-winning Cleopatra (1963); Katharine Hepburn as Mary, Queen of Scots in Mary of Scotland (1936); Oscar nominee Norma Shearer as French queen Marie Antoinette (1938); and more.

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind

HBO, 9pm

Natalie Wood’s remarkable life and career are often overshadowed by the circumstances surrounding her tragic death at age 43. Guided by her daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner, as well as her extensive circle of family and close friends, this film intimately explores Wood’s personal life and an illustrious career that spanned nearly four decades. The film chronicles her triumphs and challenges, featuring previously unseen home movies, photographs, diaries and letters, as well as interviews with those who knew her best.

American Experience: “George W. Bush, Part 2”

PBS, 9pm

Follow the evolution of George W. Bush’s presidency, from 9/11 and the ensuing war in Iraq to his second-term challenges, including anthrax scares, threat levels, Hurricane Katrina and the most serious financial crisis since the Great Depression.

black-ish: “Love, Boat”

ABC, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

Dre (Anthony Anderson) can’t come to terms with his new reality when he discovers something shocking about Pops (Laurence Fishburne) and Ruby (Jenifer Lewis). Junior (Marcus Scribner) feels the pressure to find love and tries to rekindle a past romance with a grand gesture.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Getaway”

CBS, 10pm

Learn more about agent Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) when he uses his personal history to profile father-son bank robbers who escape transport en route to trial.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: “Dangerous Curves”

History, 10pm

When advanced testing shows evidence of stranger anomalies under the ranch, Brandon finally gives the team permission to dig.

Reasonable Doubt: “It Wasn’t Me”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Finale!

Small-time drug dealer Roosevelt Myles is convicted of murdering a teenage boy on Chicago’s West Side in 1992. Now, his sister and his fiancée have reached out to Chris Anderson and Fatima Silva, convinced he is serving time for a crime he didn’t commit.

Wednesday, May 6

The Goldbergs: “The Fake-Up”

ABC, 8pm

Love isn’t easy on this comedy. To keep overly involved mom Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) at bay, young Adam (Sean Giambrone) stages a faux breakup. The return of brother Barry’s (Troy Gentile) ex Lainey (AJ Michalka) shakes up his relationship.

The Big Interview With Dan Rather: “The Band’s Robbie Robertson”

AXS TV, 8pm

Famed newsman Dan Rather sits down to chat with legendary musician Robbie Robertson of the Band.

Survivor: Winners at War

CBS, 8pm

CBS presents a special two-hour edition of Survivor ahead of next week’s dramatic season finale.

Riverdale: “Chapter Seventy-Six: Killing Mr. Honey”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

After receiving a letter from the University of Iowa asking him to submit a story, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) works on a twisted tale about the gang’s revenge fantasy against Principal Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) for all the ways he’s ruined their senior year.

The Masked Singer: “A Quarter Mask Crisis: The Quarter Finals”

FOX, 8pm

Special guest Jeff Dye joins the panel as the remaining five singers compete and one singer will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “A Quarter Mask Crisis: The Quarter Finals.”

Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries: “The North”

PBS, 8pm

Travel to the Northern Hemisphere, where the spy creatures learn how animals move, feed and fight. A spy hummingbird films millions of butterflies, and a spy squirrel finds itself in a battle. A spy beaver watches other beavers building dams.

TCM Spotlight: Asian Americans in Film

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Every Wednesday evening in May beginning tonight, Turner Classic Movies will spotlight notable films starring and/or created by Asian Americans, from the earliest days of cinema to modern times. Tonight’s lineup begins with the 1919 silent film The Dragon Painter, with other titles including Piccadilly (1929), Daughter of Shanghai (1937), Phantom of Chinatown (1940), The Letter (1940) and Night Song (1947).

American Housewife: “Vacation!”

ABC, 9pm

Katie Otto’s (Katy Mixon) only birthday wish is a day without her kids, but a free family trip to California — courtesy of daughter Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) winning a Wildflower Girls contest — may get in the way!

H2O: The Molecule That Made Us: “Crisis”

PBS, 9pm

Earth’s changing water cycle — and a globalized movement toward water for profit — is forcing changes in humans’ reliance on water. Can a geopolitical crisis be averted?

Ghost Nation: “Prison Poltergeist”

Travel Channel, 9pm

The team investigates reports of electrical anomalies, shadow figures and disembodied voices at the Mid-Orange Correctional Facility in Warwick, N.Y. They call for backup when blueprints reveal just how vast the property is.

Celebrity Ghost Stories: “Kelly Osbourne”

A&E, 10pm

Kelly Osbourne enlists psychic medium Kim Russo to help her solve a series of paranormal mysteries she experienced at a notoriously haunted Hollywood hotel. Her quest to uncover why these events happened leads Kelly to discover a gift she never knew she had.

SEAL Team: “No Choice in Duty”

CBS, 10pm

Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) leads Bravo Team on an urgent mission when they are confronted with a time-sensitive lead on a terrorist leader’s location in the new episode “No Choice in Duty.”

Jay Leno’s Garage: Off Road Adventures

CNBC, 10pm

Soapbox derbies live again … again! Gearhead Jay Leno wraps his look back at off-the-beaten-path episodes with a nutty motorless contest from 2018 against off-road racer Bryce Menzies. Plus: tanks!

Eating History: “Flavor Explosion”

History, 10pm

Season Finale!

Old Smokey and Josh try one of the most notorious military rations ever made. Then, will things fizzle when they taste an out-of-this-world powdered candy from the ’70s? And, the guys visit a beer club, where they find a brew that changes colors.

Brockmire

IFC, 10pm

Series Finale!

The fourth and final season of the acclaimed comedy starring Hank Azaria as the titular baseball announcer comes to an end tonight.

Deadly Recall: “Ring”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

In 1987, Pat Postiglione is a young detective just starting on the general homicide unit when he is called to the scene of a murder. A young mother has been killed, with her children in the other room and her body found in a position that signals sexual assault. Without much evidence or clear suspects, the case is put in the hands of the Murder Squad, an elite unit of homicide investigators, but still goes cold. Almost one year later, Pat is promoted to the Murder Squad and given another opportunity to solve the case that haunts him to this day.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Mexico — Maya Underworld”

PBS, 10pm

Return to Mexico, where Steve Backshall explores a honeycomb of subterranean Mexican caves that the ancient Maya believed were a portal to a terrifying underworld. In a dark and flooded cave, Steve finds incredible never-before-seen artifacts.

Thursday, May 7

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

ABC, 8pm

There’s no studio audience for the quiz show, so it’s up to host Jimmy Kimmel and crew to cheer on comedian Hannibal Buress and Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara when they give their final answers for the charities of their choice.

Council of Dads: “Who Do You Wanna Be?”

NBC, 8pm

The emotional new drama about a very modern family is set to inspire more weeping with its third episode. But don’t worry: This time, they’ll be tears of happiness. “People have been like, ‘It’s quite depressing and sad,’” admits Clive Standen (Vikings), whose restaurateur Anthony is one of three men recruited by late pal Scott (Tom Everett Scott) to care for his widow Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) and their five kids. “And it does make you cry. But [tonight] is when you start to see the joy of moving on from grief.”

Star of the Month: Edward G. Robinson

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Thursday night in May, TCM devotes its programming to the films of legendary actor Edward G. Robinson. Though Robinson excelled as various types of characters, he is most famously associated with tough guy/gangster roles, and that is tonight’s theme. The evening begins with Robinson’s iconic, breakthrough performance as small-time-hood-turned-gang-leader Rico in 1931’s Little Caesar. Also on the schedule are tough-guy performances from Robinson in Tiger Shark (1932), The Sea Wolf (1941), Key Largo (1948) and more.

If I Should Die: “Go Forth and Murder”

Investigation Discovery, 9pm

Season Finale!

Family members are shocked to learn that Patricia Kimble was shot before her body was consumed in a deliberately set house fire. Investigators scour her diary for clues about who would want to kill the devout Christian newlywed.

Blindspot: “I Came to Sleigh”

NBC, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The fifth and final season of the drama begins in the aftermath of the explosion that left Jane (Jaimie Alexander) watching as a drone strike hit the safe house with the rest of the team inside. Questions to be answered include who made it out alive and whether the team will ever be able to clear their names in the wake of Madeline’s (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) rise to power.

Shaq Life

TNT, 9pm

Season Finale!

The NBA Hall of Famer stays active in this hourlong episode of the docuseries by sparring with a UFC fighter, DJ’ing the Lollapalooza music festival, and juggling his roles as board member of Papa John’s Pizza and mentor to one of his sons.

Ghost Adventures: “The Graber Farm Entity”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Zak Bagans and the crew head to Ontario, Calif., to investigate a century-old farm ripe with paranormal activity, particularly by a vicious entity known as the Creeper.

Broke: “Losing My Religion”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Losing My Religion,” Jackie (Pauley Perrette) gets into an argument with Javier (Jaime Camil) when she discovers he’s been taking Sammy (Antonio Corbo) to church on Sundays.

How to Get Away With Murder: “Annalise Keating Is Dead”

ABC, 10pm

Annalise’s (Viola Davis) murder trial has arrived, but Tegan’s (Amirah Vann) history complicates her role as counsel. While Nate (Billy Brown) visits Jorge Castillo (guest star Esai Morales) in prison with a proposition, news breaks about Xavier (Gerardo Celasco). Bonnie (Liza Weil) works to help Annalise use Hannah Keating’s (Marcia Gay Harden) past as blackmail.

Western Stars

HBO, 3:10am (late-night)

Bruce Springsteen brings together his band and a full orchestra in a special environment to play the songs from his Western Stars album.