Now Available On Demand: I Still Believe

When Jeremy Camp (KJ Apa) leaves his Midwestern town to begin his college career, it is just the start of a journey. He has no idea where this journey will lead him, but knows his love for music will join him on the ride.

It doesn’t take long for Camp to use his charm to find a way to learn about the music business. He becomes friends with Jean-Luc (Nathan Dean Parsons), a member of a popular band who takes him under his wing. It is a friendship that helps launch Camp’s career and so much more.

At one of Jean-Luc’s performances, Camp catches a glimpse of a woman in the crowd. Melissa (Britt Robertson) captivates him, and Camp will do whatever he can to meet her. But Melissa has no intention of deviating from her plan to focus on her studies.

Camp’s charm gets him in the door, and his persistence in spite of occasionally stumbling over words just enhances his appeal. But life doesn’t always goes as planned, and God’s plan for each and every one of us is different.

Melissa just wants to have a positive impact on one person’s life, but can that happen in the face of enormous obstacles?

I Still Believe is based on the story of the popular Christian singer’s life and takes its name from one of the most well-known songs in Camp’s catalog. And it fits as the story told in the film is enough to shake anyone’s belief, and the moment when we are only left to question “why?” can rattle even the most faithful individuals.

But this is a story about hope, it’s a story about love, and it’s a story about moving forward with all aspects of our lives. That is where I Still Believe shines, instilling hope for the future of everyone who believes.

While the message is spot-on, at times the story felt like it left out quite a few details about Camp’s life. Most of his life comes across in a somewhat sanitized way. It feels there is more to be told about the reality behind the story, and pockets feel more like vignettes from his life than the story of it. I had the desire to learn more about what brought Camp to the West Coast. I was hoping to know his parents (played in the film by Gary Sinise and Shania Twain) and brothers. Of course I also wanted to know Melissa’s family, especially her sister, who seemed to help Melissa focus. And what of Jean-Luc and his relationship with Jeremy and Melissa? I have questions.

Perhaps in telling the story of Jeremy Camp’s life, one must only realize the greatness of Melissa, the woman who, at a young age, helped shape the entirety of his future. Maybe this strong woman simply taught Camp how to use his own strength in the face of any kind of adversity. And just maybe it was Melissa’s life that taught Camp how to still believe, despite everything that tries to challenge that.

I Still Believe is available now On Demand