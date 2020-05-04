Monday, May 4: George W. Bush’s Presidency Explored on ‘American Experience’

Courtesy of George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum

All Times Eastern.

Monday, May 4

American Experience: “George W. Bush, Part 1”

PBS, 9pm

In Part 1 of this documentary, explore the life and tumultuous presidency of George W. Bush, from his unorthodox road to the White House to the terrorist attacks of 9/11 and the myriad of challenges he faced over his two terms, including the war in Iraq and the 2008 financial crisis. Part 2 airs tomorrow night.

“Big Break III: Ladies Only” Marathon

Golf Channel, beginning at 6am

GOLF Channel continues its “Big Break Mondays” marathon with an encore presentation of Big Break III: Ladies Only on Monday, the series’ third season and one of the highest-rated seasons in the 23-season run of Big Break. The season will air in its entirety on Monday from 6am-6pm ET with an encore of the final two episodes from 8-11pm ET. Featuring the first all-female cast in series history, Big Break III: Ladies Only was filmed at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Va., initially airing in 2005. The 10 players competed in a variety of golf challenges each episode designed to test their physical skills and mental toughness, with one eliminated each episode. The finale featured Danielle Amiee and Pamela Crikelair competing in an 18-hole match, with Amiee ultimately winning 2&1 to be crowned Big Break champion and earning two LPGA Tour tournament exemptions in 2005.

Matlock

MeTV, 10am

In honor of the Month of Mayberry, episodes in this time slot feature Andy Griffith paired up with old pal Don Knotts and other Mayberry favorites.

The Neighborhood

CBS, 8pm

Two new episodes of The Neighborhood air tonight. In “Welcome to the Speed Bump,” Dave (Max Greenfield) teams up with Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) to try to improve the safety of their community. Then in “Welcome to the Campaign,” Dave runs for city council against incumbent Isaiah Evans (guest star Wayne Brady).

The Andy Griffith Show

MeTV, 8pm

Each week during the Month of Mayberry, a special theme will tie together evening episodes of The Andy Griffith Show. Tonight’s episodes in the “All About Andy” week include “The Manhunt” and “Christmas Story,” the series’ only Christmas episode. Other episodes this week are: “Alcohol and Old Lace” (5/5), “Andy and Barney in the Big City” (5/6), “Andy on Trial” (5/7) and “Mountain Wedding” (5/8).

The Voice: “Top 17 Performances”

NBC, 8pm

The winner from the first ever four-way Knockout is revealed, and the remaining Top 17 artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton for their chance at a spot in the Top 9.

Starring Natalie Wood

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Although legendary actress Natalie Wood died far too young, at age 43, she still left behind an indelible body of classic performances, some of which are featured in tonight’s TCM lineup. The evening begins with Splendor in the Grass (1961), which earned Wood a Best Actress Oscar nomination. Following that is the classic Western The Searchers (1956), the musical comedy/drama Gypsy (1962) and the iconic drama Rebel Without a Cause (1955), with Wood earning a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination starring alongside James Dean.

All Rise

CBS, 9pm

This timely new All Rise episode reflects the world’s current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and its impact on the criminal justice system as Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) virtually presides over a bench trial. Written and inspired by current events, the episode was filmed extensively using FaceTime, WebEx, Zoom and other available social media and online technology. Throughout the episode, the characters manage their “new normal” of everyday reality at home, in order to continue their professional and personal lives.

9-1-1: “Powerless”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Powerless,” the 118 races to rescue a little girl in a runaway hot air balloon and help with a city power outage caused by a hijacked tree-trimmer truck.

Spring Baking Championship

Food Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

After weeks of creating delicious springtime desserts for judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale, one winner will take home the title of Spring Baking Champion.

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined

TLC, 9pm

Via self-shot footage and interviews, alums from the 90 Day franchise share how their relationships are being tested again as they isolate together

The Baker and the Beauty: “I Think She’s Coming Out”

ABC, 10pm

While meeting the Garcias for the first time, Noa (Nathalie Kelley) accidentally reveals a big secret, causing chaos among the family; meanwhile, Vanessa (Michelle Veintimilla) shows up unannounced and finds herself face-to-face with her rival for the first time.

Creepshow

AMC, 10pm

New Series!

Ready for something truly macabre? The rebooted Creepshow, which debuted last year on the horror streamer Shudder, claws its way onto AMC, starting with tonight’s four stories. (Two back-to-back hours, a quartet of short tales, air weekly.) “The concept really does stand the test of time,” says executive producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) of these 12 “bite-size morsels” inspired by the 1982 cult film. Take a peek at the frights to come. Tonight’s lineup includes Gray Matter, based on a short story by Stephen King, who masterminded the original flick, which delves into the effects of alcoholism on a father and son’s relationship. In The House of the Head, a severed toy head appears in a girl’s dollhouse and starts murdering.

Camp Getaway

Bravo, 10pm

New Series!

This series follows the staff of the ultimate adult playground, located in the Berkshire Mountains of Kent, Conn., as they navigate the challenges and surprises that accompany working for a camp that offers a nonstop good time. The upstairs and downstairs worlds collide as the staff live, love and work together, while tending to the ever-changing eccentric and outrageous wishes of their demanding summer camp guests.

Songland: “Martina McBride”

NBC, 10pm

Five-time CMA-winning country superstar Martina McBride comes to Songland to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the superstar artist. One song is chosen to be recorded by McBride and released for a global audience.

Mummy Mysteries: “Who Killed the Warrior King?”

Travel Channel, 10pm

The mangled mummy of Pharaoh Seqenenre Taa is a murder mystery that endures to this day. A team of the world’s leading Egyptologists and crime experts embark on a spectacular journey to discover the truth behind his brutal and humiliating death.

The Carol Burnett Show

MeTV, 11pm

Carol welcomes some familiar Mayberry faces in episodes featuring Andy Griffith, Jim Nabors, Ken Berry and Ronnie Schell.

Tuesday, May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

Netflix

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s new hourlong standup special was filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City and showcases his sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.

The Conners: “Bridge Over Troubled Conners”

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) go apartment hunting as they take on the next step in building their life together. Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) take Beverly Rose on a road trip to Mexico to meet her father for the first time while Dan (John Goodman) reluctantly shares his financial troubles with Louise (Katey Sagal) as he struggles with the pending foreclosure of the house.

The Voice: “Live Top 17 Results”

NBC, 8pm Live

In the live results show, four artists, one from each team, will be revealed as safe by America’s votes. Each coach then selects an additional artist to move forward. The artist with the next highest overnight votes from each team will compete in the Wildcard Instant Save for the last spot in the Top 9.

The Queen at War

PBS, 8pm

If you were inspired by Queen Elizabeth II’s recent coronavirus speech, or are curious about her teenage years not covered in Netflix’s The Crown, this is the doc for you. Interviews with candid friends and royal biographers reveal how the then-princess became a symbol of hope for Britain during World War II.

Special Theme: Wonder Women: “Ruling Women”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Tuesday night in May, TCM airs a themed block devoted to films about real-life strong women. Tonight’s focus is “Ruling Women,” with movies dramatizing the lives of famous female leaders from history. The lineup includes Marlene Dietrich as Catherine the Great in The Scarlet Empress (1934); Elizabeth Taylor as the famed Egyptian queen in the title of the Oscar-winning Cleopatra (1963); Katharine Hepburn as Mary, Queen of Scots in Mary of Scotland (1936); Oscar nominee Norma Shearer as French queen Marie Antoinette (1938); and more.

mixed-ish: “You Got It All”

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

Alicia (Tika Sumpter) and Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) are both offered jobs to work on Jesse Jackson’s presidential campaign, but Alicia’s law firm makes her an enticing offer to stay. Rainbow (Arica Himmel) struggles to define her racial identity as “mixed” when she’s given a form to answer “black” or “white.”

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind

HBO, 9pm

Natalie Wood’s remarkable life and career are often overshadowed by the circumstances surrounding her tragic death at age 43. Guided by her daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner, as well as her extensive circle of family and close friends, this film intimately explores Wood’s personal life and an illustrious career that spanned nearly four decades. The film chronicles her triumphs and challenges, featuring previously unseen home movies, photographs, diaries and letters, as well as interviews with those who knew her best.

American Experience: “George W. Bush, Part 2”

PBS, 9pm

Follow the evolution of George W. Bush’s presidency, from 9/11 and the ensuing war in Iraq to his second-term challenges, including anthrax scares, threat levels, Hurricane Katrina and the most serious financial crisis since the Great Depression.

black-ish: “Love, Boat”

ABC, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

Dre (Anthony Anderson) can’t come to terms with his new reality when he discovers something shocking about Pops (Laurence Fishburne) and Ruby (Jenifer Lewis). Junior (Marcus Scribner) feels the pressure to find love and tries to rekindle a past romance with a grand gesture.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Getaway”

CBS, 10pm

Learn more about agent Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) when he uses his personal history to profile father-son bank robbers who escape transport en route to trial.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: “Dangerous Curves”

History, 10pm

When advanced testing shows evidence of stranger anomalies under the ranch, Brandon finally gives the team permission to dig.

Reasonable Doubt: “It Wasn’t Me”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Finale!

Small-time drug dealer Roosevelt Myles is convicted of murdering a teenage boy on Chicago’s West Side in 1992. Now, his sister and his fiancée have reached out to Chris Anderson and Fatima Silva, convinced he is serving time for a crime he didn’t commit.

Wednesday, May 6

The Goldbergs: “The Fake-Up”

ABC, 8pm

Love isn’t easy on this comedy. To keep overly involved mom Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) at bay, young Adam (Sean Giambrone) stages a faux breakup. The return of brother Barry’s (Troy Gentile) ex Lainey (AJ Michalka) shakes up his relationship.

The Big Interview With Dan Rather: “The Band’s Robbie Robertson”

AXS TV, 8pm

Famed newsman Dan Rather sits down to chat with legendary musician Robbie Robertson of the Band.

Survivor: Winners at War

CBS, 8pm

CBS presents a special two-hour edition of Survivor ahead of next week’s dramatic season finale.

Riverdale: “Chapter Seventy-Six: Killing Mr. Honey”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

After receiving a letter from the University of Iowa asking him to submit a story, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) works on a twisted tale about the gang’s revenge fantasy against Principal Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) for all the ways he’s ruined their senior year.

The Masked Singer: “A Quarter Mask Crisis: The Quarter Finals”

FOX, 8pm

Special guest Jeff Dye joins the panel as the remaining five singers compete and one singer will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “A Quarter Mask Crisis: The Quarter Finals.”

Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries: “The North”

PBS, 8pm

Travel to the Northern Hemisphere, where the spy creatures learn how animals move, feed and fight. A spy hummingbird films millions of butterflies, and a spy squirrel finds itself in a battle. A spy beaver watches other beavers building dams.

TCM Spotlight: Asian Americans in Film

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Every Wednesday evening in May beginning tonight, Turner Classic Movies will spotlight notable films starring and/or created by Asian Americans, from the earliest days of cinema to modern times. Tonight’s lineup begins with the 1919 silent film The Dragon Painter, with other titles including Piccadilly (1929), Daughter of Shanghai (1937), Phantom of Chinatown (1940), The Letter (1940) and Night Song (1947).

American Housewife: “Vacation!”

ABC, 9pm

Katie Otto’s (Katy Mixon) only birthday wish is a day without her kids, but a free family trip to California — courtesy of daughter Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) winning a Wildflower Girls contest — may get in the way!

H2O: The Molecule That Made Us: “Crisis”

PBS, 9pm

Earth’s changing water cycle — and a globalized movement toward water for profit — is forcing changes in humans’ reliance on water. Can a geopolitical crisis be averted?

Ghost Nation: “Prison Poltergeist”

Travel Channel, 9pm

The team investigates reports of electrical anomalies, shadow figures and disembodied voices at the Mid-Orange Correctional Facility in Warwick, N.Y. They call for backup when blueprints reveal just how vast the property is.

Celebrity Ghost Stories: “Kelly Osbourne”

A&E, 10pm

Kelly Osbourne enlists psychic medium Kim Russo to help her solve a series of paranormal mysteries she experienced at a notoriously haunted Hollywood hotel. Her quest to uncover why these events happened leads Kelly to discover a gift she never knew she had.

SEAL Team: “No Choice in Duty”

CBS, 10pm

Ray (Neil Brown Jr.) leads Bravo Team on an urgent mission when they are confronted with a time-sensitive lead on a terrorist leader’s location in the new episode “No Choice in Duty.”

Jay Leno’s Garage: Off Road Adventures

CNBC, 10pm

Soapbox derbies live again … again! Gearhead Jay Leno wraps his look back at off-the-beaten-path episodes with a nutty motorless contest from 2018 against off-road racer Bryce Menzies. Plus: tanks!

Eating History: “Flavor Explosion”

History, 10pm

Season Finale!

Old Smokey and Josh try one of the most notorious military rations ever made. Then, will things fizzle when they taste an out-of-this-world powdered candy from the ’70s? And, the guys visit a beer club, where they find a brew that changes colors.

Brockmire

IFC, 10pm

Series Finale!

The fourth and final season of the acclaimed comedy starring Hank Azaria as the titular baseball announcer comes to an end tonight.

Deadly Recall: “Ring”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

In 1987, Pat Postiglione is a young detective just starting on the general homicide unit when he is called to the scene of a murder. A young mother has been killed, with her children in the other room and her body found in a position that signals sexual assault. Without much evidence or clear suspects, the case is put in the hands of the Murder Squad, an elite unit of homicide investigators, but still goes cold. Almost one year later, Pat is promoted to the Murder Squad and given another opportunity to solve the case that haunts him to this day.

Expedition With Steve Backshall: “Mexico — Maya Underworld”

PBS, 10pm

Return to Mexico, where Steve Backshall explores a honeycomb of subterranean Mexican caves that the ancient Maya believed were a portal to a terrifying underworld. In a dark and flooded cave, Steve finds incredible never-before-seen artifacts.