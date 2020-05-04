Channel Guide Magazine

Bravo’s ‘Camp Getaway’ Is Summer Camp For Grownups

May 4, 2020 Taylor Neumann Lifestyle, Magazine Archive, Preview, Reality TV 0
Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo

Have you ever wanted to go back to summer camp? Bravo’s new series Camp Getaway (Mondays at 10pm ET/PT beginning May 4) feels like the manifestation of a childhood dream — with an adult twist.

On summer weekends, a kids’ summer camp in the Berkshire Mountains in Connecticut turns into a playground for grownups looking to party, and among it all is a group of counselors — called “social coordinators” — who are responsible for making sure the guests have an amazing time. But soon the camp becomes a breeding ground for drama as the employees figure out the weekend is much harder work than they thought.

Guests head to Camp Getaway to escape their normal lives through fun activities like archery and zip lining, culminating in nightly parties where the liquor flows freely. The social coordinators flit in and out of groups, trying to make the experience a great one. When they signed up for the job, they expected to have fun — and the reality of work can hit hard. As the owner of the camp says at the beginning, one in two of the counselors will not make it through the summer.

The first episode highlights a guest’s 40th birthday party, which is a massive affair with over 200 people. The social coordinators must pick up the cake from the local bakery, facilitate a pig roast for the luau-themed party, assist participants on their activities and, of course, stay upbeat to make the party go smoothly. Going back to camp may sound fun and nostalgic, but to this group of counselors, this experience may be more than they were ready for.

 

