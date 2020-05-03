Sunday, May 3: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Finale: It’s Time to Face the Music

John P. Johnson/HBO

All Times Eastern.

Sunday, May 3

Westworld: “Crisis Theory”

HBO, 9pm

Season Finale!

The Emmy-winning series brings its third season to a close tonight, and was recently renewed for Season 4. It will probably be a long wait, as it typically takes nearly two years between seasons for creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan to put together this thematically and logistically elaborate show.

The Andy Griffith Show

MeTV, 5pm

May marks “the Month of Mayberry” on MeTV — a monthlong celebration of all of the iconic television series featuring Mayberry: The Andy Griffith Show, Mayberry R.F.D., Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. and the reunion movie Return to Mayberry. During the month, specially selected episodes will give viewers the opportunity to visit all of their favorite characters, from Andy and Opie to Aunt Bee, Barney, Gomer and more. Things kick off tonight with the very first episodes of The Andy Griffith Show, Mayberry R.F.D. and Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. After that, there’s more Andy Griffith weeknights, followed by Gomer Pyle. Rarely seen color episodes of Andy Griffith will air in the mornings, as well.

America Together: Returning to Work

FOX News Channel, 7pm Live

FOX News Channel hosts this two-hour virtual town hall with President Donald Trump, co-moderated by chief political anchor and executive editor of Special Report, Bret Baier, and anchor and executive editor of The Story, Martha MacCallum. The socially distanced forum takes place live from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., where President Trump will answer viewer-submitted questions from 7:15-8:45pm ET. The town hall will be presented in front of a virtual audience, where participants will raise their questions about the phased reopening of the country to President Trump. Viewers will be able to submit their questions ahead of the special to FNC’s social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for a chance to appear in the national broadcast.

Back on the road 2020: Next stop this Sunday Night 7-9 pm #TheLincolnMemorial Virtual Town Hall with President Trump anchored by @marthamaccallum and @bretbaier Don’t miss it!https://t.co/nEqncJwrq7 pic.twitter.com/hbAhq6Ui6w — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) April 29, 2020

The Top Ten Revealed: “Rockin’ Siblings”

AXS TV, 8pm

The panel counts down the best rock ’n’ roll siblings, such as Eddie and Alex Van Halen, and Ann and Nancy Wilson.

The Simpsons: “Warrin’ Priests Part 2”

FOX, 8pm

In the conclusion of the two-part “Warrin’ Priests” episode, Reverend Lovejoy (voice of Harry Shearer) uncovers the reason why Bode (guest voice Pete Holmes) left Michigan and came to Springfield. When the congregation learns of his crime, they must decide whether to banish their new priest.

Psycho Escort

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

After her husband’s death, Diane has been a single mother. Her sister suggests a rent-a-date service where Diane can hire someone to pose as her boyfriend. Diane meets her match, Miles, who is very charming and handsome. Diane knows it’s all an act but feels a connection with Miles’ fictional persona. But it soon becomes evident that Diane has rented a pathological liar with a disturbing dark past and no intention of leaving her. Stars Victoria Barabas, Nick Ballard, Kat Fairaway and Jacob Sandler.

Outlander: “Journeycake”

Starz, 8pm

The tight-knit Fraser clan saw justice done to one of their enemies last week, but tonight they face a grim new threat that will lead to a wrenching May 10 finale. The ordeal will bring time-traveling surgeon Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Highlander husband Jamie (Sam Heughan) closer than ever in pre-American Revolution North Carolina, while daughter Bree (Sophie Skelton) and her increasingly tough husband, Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin), embrace a new destiny with their wee son.

“Smokey and the Bandit” Triple Feature

SundanceTV, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly two years since we lost legendary actor Burt Reynolds. Tonight, SundanceTV offers a great chance to remember him with a triple feature of the classic action comedies in which he portrayed good ole boy Bo “Bandit” Darville, who was a perpetual thorn in the side of the “smokies” who were always in hot pursuit, particularly Jackie Gleason’s Sheriff Buford T. Justice. The evening begins with Smokey and the Bandit (1977), followed by Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) and Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983).

The World’s Deadliest Weather

The Weather Channel, 8pm

New Series!

As if 2019’s devastating flash floods weren’t enough, Queensland, Australia, locals found their route to safety overrun by crocodiles! These and other stories about surviving Mother Nature are part of this new series.

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar: “Hangin’ With Uncle Ted”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

The Red Rocker meets the Motor City Madman as host Sammy Hagar visits with Ted Nugent for a unique road trip featuring a wild ride on a four-wheeler and a lesson in archery, before the two sit down for a chat in Nugent’s living room followed by a jam on the classic hit “Jenny Take a Ride.”

Duncanville: “Free Range Children”

FOX, 8:30pm

After realizing their children are too dependent to even be left alone, Annie (voice of Amy Poehler) and Jack (voice of Ty Burrell) decide to give their kids more responsibility in the new episode “Free Range Children.”

Live From Daryl’s House: “Daughtry”

AXS TV, 9pm

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall welcomes versatile vocalist Chris Daughtry to hang out, and rock out, in this episode.

Killing Eve: “Still Got It”

BBC America & AMC, 9pm

In the new episode “Still Got It,” Eve (Sandra Oh) spends her birthday trying to patch things up with Niko (Owen McDonnell). Meanwhile, Villanelle (Jodie Comer) receives good news about her upcoming promotion, but still feels like something is missing in her life.

Married to Medicine Los Angeles

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Returning are Dr. Britten Cole, Dr. Imani Walker, Shanique Drummond and Jazmin Johnson. Dr. Kendra Segura and Lia Dias join the vibrant group of doctors and wives this season.

Supergirl: “Deus Lex Machina”

The CW, 9pm

Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, defeat Leviathan’s latest attack, and pit Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team against Leviathan. It is also revealed how Lex came into power after Crisis.

Bob’s Burgers: “Poops! … I Didn’t Do It Again”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Poops! … I Didn’t Do It Again,” Louise (voice of Kristen Schaal) must face her fear of pooping in a public restroom when her class goes on an overnight trip to the aquarium.

Good Witch

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The quirky and charming show returns for its sixth season on Hallmark, without Grace Russell (Bailee Madison) as a series regular.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Dad”

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

After hearing an ominous song, Zoey (Jane Levy) does everything in her power to stop something bad from happening.

Billions

Showtime, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Bobby (Damian Lewis) and Chuck (Paul Giamatti) are ready to reignite their cold war when Season 5 begins. Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) encounters some obstacles in their own plan. Also introduced this season are new faces — Corey Stoll as Mike Prince, a business titan with plans to get in the middle of Axe and Chuck’s conflict, and Julianna Margulies as Catherine Brant, a sociology professor who makes Chuck question his values.

Family Guy: “Better Off Meg”

FOX, 9:30pm

When Meg (voice of Mila Kunis) is erroneously reported to have died in a car crash, she goes along with the story to start a new life elsewhere in the new episode “Better Off Meg.”

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

Season Finale!

The series that gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run Taronga Zoo Sydney, one of the world’s most famous and magnificent zoos, has its season finale.

Good Girls: “Synergy”

NBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Beth (Christina Hendricks) and Dean (Matthew Lillard) offer to buy Four Star Pool & Spa from Gayle (Ione Skye), and Dean is determined to make this a legitimate business. Tensions rise between Ruby (Retta) and Stan (Reno Wilson), which culminate in the three women making a drastic decision. Meanwhile, Phoebe (Lauren Lapkus) gets even closer to cracking the case when she gets her hands on Ruby’s phone.

Harley Quinn

Syfy, 11pm

Network Premiere!

Season 1 of the DC Comics-inspired half-hour adult animated series, which first aired on the DC Universe streaming service, begins its exclusive cable run tonight with the first four episodes. Three episodes will then air subsequent Sunday evenings. Kaley Cuoco voices Harley, the fan-favorite antiheroine who finally leaves her crazy boyfriend the Joker and tries to join the Legion of Doom with the help or hindrance of a whole cast of not-so-super villains from all corners of Gotham City.

Rick and Morty

Adult Swim, 11:30pm

New Episodes!

Season 4 of the cult-favorite animated series returns with its final five episodes beginning tonight.

Monday, May 4

Matlock

MeTV, 10am

In honor of the Month of Mayberry, episodes in this time slot feature Andy Griffith paired up with old pal Don Knotts and other Mayberry favorites.

The Neighborhood

CBS, 8pm

Two new episodes of The Neighborhood air tonight. In “Welcome to the Speed Bump,” Dave (Max Greenfield) teams up with Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) to try to improve the safety of their community. Then in “Welcome to the Campaign,” Dave runs for city council against incumbent Isaiah Evans (guest star Wayne Brady).

The Andy Griffith Show

MeTV, 8pm

Each week during the Month of Mayberry, a special theme will tie together evening episodes of The Andy Griffith Show. Tonight’s episodes in the “All About Andy” week include “The Manhunt” and “Christmas Story,” the series’ only Christmas episode. Other episodes this week are: “Alcohol and Old Lace” (5/5), “Andy and Barney in the Big City” (5/6), “Andy on Trial” (5/7) and “Mountain Wedding” (5/8).

The Voice: “Top 17 Performances”

NBC, 8pm

The winner from the first ever four-way Knockout is revealed, and the remaining Top 17 artists perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton for their chance at a spot in the Top 9.

Starring Natalie Wood

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Although legendary actress Natalie Wood died far too young, at age 43, she still left behind an indelible body of classic performances, some of which are featured in tonight’s TCM lineup. The evening begins with Splendor in the Grass (1961), which earned Wood a Best Actress Oscar nomination. Following that is the classic Western The Searchers (1956), the musical comedy/drama Gypsy (1962) and the iconic drama Rebel Without a Cause (1955), with Wood earning a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination starring alongside James Dean.

All Rise

CBS, 9pm

This timely new All Rise episode reflects the world’s current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and its impact on the criminal justice system as Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) virtually presides over a bench trial. Written and inspired by current events, the episode was filmed extensively using FaceTime, WebEx, Zoom and other available social media and online technology. Throughout the episode, the characters manage their “new normal” of everyday reality at home, in order to continue their professional and personal lives.

9-1-1: “Powerless”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “Powerless,” the 118 races to rescue a little girl in a runaway hot air balloon and help with a city power outage caused by a hijacked tree-trimmer truck.

American Experience: “George W. Bush, Part 1”

PBS, 9pm

In Part 1 of this documentary, explore the life and tumultuous presidency of George W. Bush, from his unorthodox road to the White House to the terrorist attacks of 9/11 and the myriad of challenges he faced over his two terms, including the war in Iraq and the 2008 financial crisis. Part 2 airs tomorrow night.

Spring Baking Championship

Food Network, 9pm

Season Finale!

After weeks of creating delicious springtime desserts for judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman and Lorraine Pascale, one winner will take home the title of Spring Baking Champion.

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined

TLC, 9pm

Via self-shot footage and interviews, alums from the 90 Day franchise share how their relationships are being tested again as they isolate together

The Baker and the Beauty: “I Think She’s Coming Out”

ABC, 10pm

While meeting the Garcias for the first time, Noa (Nathalie Kelley) accidentally reveals a big secret, causing chaos among the family; meanwhile, Vanessa (Michelle Veintimilla) shows up unannounced and finds herself face-to-face with her rival for the first time.

Creepshow

AMC, 10pm

New Series!

Ready for something truly macabre? The rebooted Creepshow, which debuted last year on the horror streamer Shudder, claws its way onto AMC, starting with tonight’s four stories. (Two back-to-back hours, a quartet of short tales, air weekly.) “The concept really does stand the test of time,” says executive producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) of these 12 “bite-size morsels” inspired by the 1982 cult film. Take a peek at the frights to come. Tonight’s lineup includes Gray Matter, based on a short story by Stephen King, who masterminded the original flick, which delves into the effects of alcoholism on a father and son’s relationship. In The House of the Head, a severed toy head appears in a girl’s dollhouse and starts murdering.

Camp Getaway

Bravo, 10pm

New Series!

This series follows the staff of the ultimate adult playground, located in the Berkshire Mountains of Kent, Conn., as they navigate the challenges and surprises that accompany working for a camp that offers a nonstop good time. The upstairs and downstairs worlds collide as the staff live, love and work together, while tending to the ever-changing eccentric and outrageous wishes of their demanding summer camp guests.

Songland: “Martina McBride”

NBC, 10pm

Five-time CMA-winning country superstar Martina McBride comes to Songland to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs to perfectly fit the superstar artist. One song is chosen to be recorded by McBride and released for a global audience.

Mummy Mysteries: “Who Killed the Warrior King?”

Travel Channel, 10pm

The mangled mummy of Pharaoh Seqenenre Taa is a murder mystery that endures to this day. A team of the world’s leading Egyptologists and crime experts embark on a spectacular journey to discover the truth behind his brutal and humiliating death.

The Carol Burnett Show

MeTV, 11pm

Carol welcomes some familiar Mayberry faces in episodes featuring Andy Griffith, Jim Nabors, Ken Berry and Ronnie Schell.

Tuesday, May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

Netflix

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s new hourlong standup special was filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City and showcases his sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.

The Conners: “Bridge Over Troubled Conners”

ABC, 8pm

Season Finale!

Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) go apartment hunting as they take on the next step in building their life together. Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) take Beverly Rose on a road trip to Mexico to meet her father for the first time while Dan (John Goodman) reluctantly shares his financial troubles with Louise (Katey Sagal) as he struggles with the pending foreclosure of the house.

The Voice: “Live Top 17 Results”

NBC, 8pm Live

In the live results show, four artists, one from each team, will be revealed as safe by America’s votes. Each coach then selects an additional artist to move forward. The artist with the next highest overnight votes from each team will compete in the Wildcard Instant Save for the last spot in the Top 9.

The Queen at War

PBS, 8pm

If you were inspired by Queen Elizabeth II’s recent coronavirus speech, or are curious about her teenage years not covered in Netflix’s The Crown, this is the doc for you. Interviews with candid friends and royal biographers reveal how the then-princess became a symbol of hope for Britain during World War II.

Special Theme: Wonder Women: “Ruling Women”

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Each Tuesday night in May, TCM airs a themed block devoted to films about real-life strong women. Tonight’s focus is “Ruling Women,” with movies dramatizing the lives of famous female leaders from history. The lineup includes Marlene Dietrich as Catherine the Great in The Scarlet Empress (1934); Elizabeth Taylor as the famed Egyptian queen in the title of the Oscar-winning Cleopatra (1963); Katharine Hepburn as Mary, Queen of Scots in Mary of Scotland (1936); Oscar nominee Norma Shearer as French queen Marie Antoinette (1938); and more.

mixed-ish: “You Got It All”

ABC, 9pm

Season Finale!

Alicia (Tika Sumpter) and Paul (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) are both offered jobs to work on Jesse Jackson’s presidential campaign, but Alicia’s law firm makes her an enticing offer to stay. Rainbow (Arica Himmel) struggles to define her racial identity as “mixed” when she’s given a form to answer “black” or “white.”

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind

HBO, 9pm

Natalie Wood’s remarkable life and career are often overshadowed by the circumstances surrounding her tragic death at age 43. Guided by her daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner, as well as her extensive circle of family and close friends, this film intimately explores Wood’s personal life and an illustrious career that spanned nearly four decades. The film chronicles her triumphs and challenges, featuring previously unseen home movies, photographs, diaries and letters, as well as interviews with those who knew her best.

American Experience: “George W. Bush, Part 2”

PBS, 9pm

Follow the evolution of George W. Bush’s presidency, from 9/11 and the ensuing war in Iraq to his second-term challenges, including anthrax scares, threat levels, Hurricane Katrina and the most serious financial crisis since the Great Depression.

black-ish: “Love, Boat”

ABC, 9:30pm

Season Finale!

Dre (Anthony Anderson) can’t come to terms with his new reality when he discovers something shocking about Pops (Laurence Fishburne) and Ruby (Jenifer Lewis). Junior (Marcus Scribner) feels the pressure to find love and tries to rekindle a past romance with a grand gesture.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Getaway”

CBS, 10pm

Learn more about agent Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) when he uses his personal history to profile father-son bank robbers who escape transport en route to trial.

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: “Dangerous Curves”

History, 10pm

When advanced testing shows evidence of stranger anomalies under the ranch, Brandon finally gives the team permission to dig.

Reasonable Doubt: “It Wasn’t Me”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

Season Finale!

Small-time drug dealer Roosevelt Myles is convicted of murdering a teenage boy on Chicago’s West Side in 1992. Now, his sister and his fiancée have reached out to Chris Anderson and Fatima Silva, convinced he is serving time for a crime he didn’t commit.