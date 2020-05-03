Credit: Michael Kubely

On Demand DVD New Releases: May 3-9

Gretel & Hansel The classic fairy tale comes to life as a brother and sister who are hungry head to the woods to find food. The two will find so much more waiting for them deep within the darkness of this horror film. Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige, Sammy Leakey (PG-13, 1:27) 5/5

Bloodshot Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel) is a soldier who was recently killed in action. The mysterious RST corporation brings him back to life as an unstoppable force that heals instantly to use for their own purposes. But memories have a way of being altered, and Garrison is tired of being manipulated in this revenge story based on a bestselling comic book. Also stars Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce (PG-13, 1:49) 5/5

The Lodge Grace (Riley Keough) is left with her boyfriend’s children at a remote holiday getaway. While she is trying to enhance her relationship with the kids, some deeper and much darker secrets come out. Also stars Richard Armitage, Alicia Silverstone (R, 1:48) 5/5

I Still Believe (pictured above) Based on the real-life story of singer Jeremy Camp (KJ Apa) and some of the storms that impacted his life and career. Also stars Britt Robertson, Gary Sinise, Shania Twain (PG, 1:56) 5/5

Saint Frances Wayward 30-something Bridget can’t seem to get a handle on her stalled career or flailing love life, until she takes a summer job nannying Frances, a precocious 6 year old. Kelly O’Sullivan, Ramona Edith Williams, Charin Alvarez, Braden Crothers (TV-MA, 1:41) 5/5

Coming Soon:

5/8 A Good Woman is Hard to Find, How to Build a Girl

5/12 The Photograph, Fantasy Island, Ordinary Love