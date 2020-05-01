Friday, May 1: Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton Join ‘Friday Night In With the Morgans’

The Morgans/AMC

All Times Eastern.

Friday, May 1

Friday Night In With the Morgans

AMC, 10pm

In tonight’s episode of Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan from The Walking Dead) and his wife Hilarie Burton Morgan’s (One Tree Hill) half-hour video-chat show, the couple check in with their friends Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton.

All Day and a Night

Netflix

Original Film!

Jahkor (Ashton Sanders, Moonlight) never wanted to be like his father (Jeffrey Wright, Westworld), and his father never wanted to see his son in prison. Yet somehow finding themselves together as inmates seemed inevitable. In an unlikely journey of self-discovery, Jahkor explores the dangerous world that unites them, hoping to help his newborn son escape a cycle that feels inescapable.

Hollywood

Netflix

New Series!

Ryan Murphy’s latest production for Netflix, which he co-created with Ian Brennan and cowrote with Brennan and Janet Mock, is a limited series set in post-World War II Hollywood, where it follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers trying to make it no matter the cost. The cast includes David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking and Joe Mantello. Notable guest stars include Maude Apatow, Mira Sorvino, Rob Reiner and Michelle Krusiec.

Medici: The Magnificent

Netflix

Season Premiere!

This Italian-produced historical drama set in 15th-century Renaissance Florence, which explores the power of art and beauty as driving forces behind the rule of the Medici dynasty, returns for its third and final season.

MacGyver: “Loyalty + Family + Rogue + Hellfire”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Loyalty + Family + Rogue + Hellfire,” the Phoenix team is forever altered when Mac’s (Lucas Till) aunt (returning guest star Jeri Ryan) gets into his head and convinces Mac and Riley (Tristin Mays) to join Codex.

Charmed: “Unsafe Space”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

The Charmed Ones must stop the Faction from reaching the sacred tree in the Command Center before disaster strikes. In the meantime, Mel (Melonie Diaz) has a surprising encounter with Ruby (guest star Bethany Brown), Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) newfound powers prove a double-edged sword, and Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) deal with a new twist in their relationship.

The Blacklist: “Brothers”

NBC, 8pm

Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) is forced to confront past trauma and family secrets when his brother takes him back home for a risky job.

Hustlers

Showtime, 8pm

A wily group of exotic dancers get down to some risqué (and risky!) business in this critically acclaimed 2019 drama based on true events. Jennifer Lopez gives a career-best performance as Ramona, a longtime dancer at a high-end strip club who becomes a nurturing figure to the venue’s newest performer, “Destiny” (Fresh Off the Boat’s Constance Wu). When the 2008 recession puts them in need of quick cash, the pair recruit a few coworkers and devise a highly illegal plan to seduce, drug and rob some well-off male patrons. Soon enough, they’re rolling in the dough — but how long can they keep it going?

We Come in Peace

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

A large number of Hollywood movies about extraterrestrials have portrayed the beings as invaders with malicious intent for Earth — but not the aliens in the films featured in today’s TCM primetime lineup. They actually do come in peace, even if that peace might be threatened by humanity’s actions in some cases. Tonight’s films are Ron Howard’s Oscar-winning Cocoon (1985), followed by Jack Arnold’s It Came From Outer Space (1953), based on a Ray Bradbury story, and Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977).

Somewhere South: “How Do You ’Cue?”

PBS, 9pm

Follow chef Vivian Howard on a journey to learn how other Southerners cook and eat barbecue. She travels to Florida for smoked mullet and Texas for barbecue with Japanese and Mexican twists.

Blue Bloods

CBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 10 of Blue Bloods concludes tonight with the finale episode “Family Secrets.”

Betty

HBO, 11pm

New Series!

Based on Crystal Moselle’s critically acclaimed feature Skate Kitchen, this six-episode drama features Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell and Rachelle Vinberg, who all starred in the original film. The series follows a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding, set against the backdrop of New York City.

Saturday, May 2

Cold Justice

Oxygen, 6pm

Season Finale!

Dogged former prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Abbey Abbondandolo wrap up Season 5 of the true crime series in the Sunshine State, reexamining the unsolved 1997 murder of Keith Jones, an aspiring police officer robbed and fatally shot in his motel room.

’80s Saturday

IFC, beginning at 8pm

Each Saturday night in May, IFC will show memorable films from the 1980s. Tonight’s lineup of comedy movies kicks off with back-to-back airings of the highly quotable 1980 classic Caddyshack, led by Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Bill Murray and Ted Knight, followed by John Candy in 1985’s Summer Rental.

Deadly Mile High Club

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

Nightmare at 20,000 feet! Aspiring pilot Jake (Marc Herrmann) flies into the face of danger when he begins working with attractive instructor Tanya (Allison McAtee), who becomes obsessed with him.

Starring Donald O’Connor

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Beloved actor, dancer and singer Donald O’Connor is the focus of TCM’s primetime lineup of two films that showcase both his musical talent and his comedic acting ability. First up is the iconic musical Singin’ in the Rain (1952), for which O’Connor won the Golden Globe for Best Actor — Motion Picture Musical or Comedy portraying Cosmo Brown alongside Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds. Following that is the 1950 comedy Francis, which launched the seven-film Francis the Talking Mule franchise, most of which featured O’Connor as Peter Stirling.

Paranormal 911: “Campus Cult; Eye Contact”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Campus police uncover disturbing evidence of dark satanic rituals in an abandoned dorm; the ghost of a teenage car accident victim follows a firefighter home.

Sunday, May 3

The Andy Griffith Show

MeTV, 5pm

May marks “the Month of Mayberry” on MeTV — a monthlong celebration of all of the iconic television series featuring Mayberry: The Andy Griffith Show, Mayberry R.F.D., Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. and the reunion movie Return to Mayberry. During the month, specially selected episodes will give viewers the opportunity to visit all of their favorite characters, from Andy and Opie to Aunt Bee, Barney, Gomer and more. Things kick off tonight with the very first episodes of The Andy Griffith Show, Mayberry R.F.D. and Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. After that, there’s more Andy Griffith weeknights, followed by Gomer Pyle. Rarely seen color episodes of Andy Griffith will air in the mornings, as well.

America Together: Returning to Work

FOX News Channel, 7pm Live

FOX News Channel hosts this two-hour virtual town hall with President Donald Trump, co-moderated by chief political anchor and executive editor of Special Report, Bret Baier, and anchor and executive editor of The Story, Martha MacCallum. The socially distanced forum takes place live from the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., where President Trump will answer viewer-submitted questions from 7:15-8:45pm ET. The town hall will be presented in front of a virtual audience, where participants will raise their questions about the phased reopening of the country to President Trump. Viewers will be able to submit their questions ahead of the special to FNC’s social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for a chance to appear in the national broadcast.

Back on the road 2020: Next stop this Sunday Night 7-9 pm #TheLincolnMemorial Virtual Town Hall with President Trump anchored by @marthamaccallum and @bretbaier Don’t miss it!https://t.co/nEqncJwrq7 pic.twitter.com/hbAhq6Ui6w — Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum) April 29, 2020

The Top Ten Revealed: “Rockin’ Siblings”

AXS TV, 8pm

The panel counts down the best rock ’n’ roll siblings, such as Eddie and Alex Van Halen, and Ann and Nancy Wilson.

The Simpsons: “Warrin’ Priests Part 2”

FOX, 8pm

In the conclusion of the two-part “Warrin’ Priests” episode, Reverend Lovejoy (voice of Harry Shearer) uncovers the reason why Bode (guest voice Pete Holmes) left Michigan and came to Springfield. When the congregation learns of his crime, they must decide whether to banish their new priest.

Psycho Escort

Lifetime, 8pm

Original Film!

After her husband’s death, Diane has been a single mother. Her sister suggests a rent-a-date service where Diane can hire someone to pose as her boyfriend. Diane meets her match, Miles, who is very charming and handsome. Diane knows it’s all an act but feels a connection with Miles’ fictional persona. But it soon becomes evident that Diane has rented a pathological liar with a disturbing dark past and no intention of leaving her. Stars Victoria Barabas, Nick Ballard, Kat Fairaway and Jacob Sandler.

Outlander: “Journeycake”

Starz, 8pm

The tight-knit Fraser clan saw justice done to one of their enemies last week, but tonight they face a grim new threat that will lead to a wrenching May 10 finale. The ordeal will bring time-traveling surgeon Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Highlander husband Jamie (Sam Heughan) closer than ever in pre-American Revolution North Carolina, while daughter Bree (Sophie Skelton) and her increasingly tough husband, Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin), embrace a new destiny with their wee son.

“Smokey and the Bandit” Triple Feature

SundanceTV, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly two years since we lost legendary actor Burt Reynolds. Tonight, SundanceTV offers a great chance to remember him with a triple feature of the classic action comedies in which he portrayed good ole boy Bo “Bandit” Darville, who was a perpetual thorn in the side of the “smokies” who were always in hot pursuit, particularly Jackie Gleason’s Sheriff Buford T. Justice. The evening begins with Smokey and the Bandit (1977), followed by Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) and Smokey and the Bandit Part 3 (1983).

The World’s Deadliest Weather

The Weather Channel, 8pm

New Series!

As if 2019’s devastating flash floods weren’t enough, Queensland, Australia, locals found their route to safety overrun by crocodiles! These and other stories about surviving Mother Nature are part of this new series.

Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar: “Hangin’ With Uncle Ted”

AXS TV, 8:30pm

The Red Rocker meets the Motor City Madman as host Sammy Hagar visits with Ted Nugent for a unique road trip featuring a wild ride on a four-wheeler and a lesson in archery, before the two sit down for a chat in Nugent’s living room followed by a jam on the classic hit “Jenny Take a Ride.”

Duncanville: “Free Range Children”

FOX, 8:30pm

After realizing their children are too dependent to even be left alone, Annie (voice of Amy Poehler) and Jack (voice of Ty Burrell) decide to give their kids more responsibility in the new episode “Free Range Children.”

Live From Daryl’s House: “Daughtry”

AXS TV, 9pm

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Daryl Hall welcomes versatile vocalist Chris Daughtry to hang out, and rock out, in this episode.

Killing Eve: “Still Got It”

BBC America & AMC, 9pm

In the new episode “Still Got It,” Eve (Sandra Oh) spends her birthday trying to patch things up with Niko (Owen McDonnell). Meanwhile, Villanelle (Jodie Comer) receives good news about her upcoming promotion, but still feels like something is missing in her life.

Married to Medicine Los Angeles

Bravo, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Returning are Dr. Britten Cole, Dr. Imani Walker, Shanique Drummond and Jazmin Johnson. Dr. Kendra Segura and Lia Dias join the vibrant group of doctors and wives this season.

Supergirl: “Deus Lex Machina”

The CW, 9pm

Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, defeat Leviathan’s latest attack, and pit Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team against Leviathan. It is also revealed how Lex came into power after Crisis.

Bob’s Burgers: “Poops! … I Didn’t Do It Again”

FOX, 9pm

In the new episode “Poops! … I Didn’t Do It Again,” Louise (voice of Kristen Schaal) must face her fear of pooping in a public restroom when her class goes on an overnight trip to the aquarium.

Good Witch

Hallmark Channel, 9pm

Season Premiere!

The quirky and charming show returns for its sixth season on Hallmark, without Grace Russell (Bailee Madison) as a series regular.

Westworld: “Crisis Theory”

HBO, 9pm

Season Finale!

The Emmy-winning series brings its third season to a close tonight, and was recently renewed for Season 4. It will probably be a long wait, as it typically takes nearly two years between seasons for creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan to put together this thematically and logistically elaborate show.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: “Zoey’s Extraordinary Dad”

NBC, 9pm

Season Finale!

After hearing an ominous song, Zoey (Jane Levy) does everything in her power to stop something bad from happening.

Billions

Showtime, 9pm

Season Premiere!

Bobby (Damian Lewis) and Chuck (Paul Giamatti) are ready to reignite their cold war when Season 5 begins. Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) encounters some obstacles in their own plan. Also introduced this season are new faces — Corey Stoll as Mike Prince, a business titan with plans to get in the middle of Axe and Chuck’s conflict, and Julianna Margulies as Catherine Brant, a sociology professor who makes Chuck question his values.

Family Guy: “Better Off Meg”

FOX, 9:30pm

When Meg (voice of Mila Kunis) is erroneously reported to have died in a car crash, she goes along with the story to start a new life elsewhere in the new episode “Better Off Meg.”

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under

Nat Geo Wild, 10pm

Season Finale!

The series that gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run Taronga Zoo Sydney, one of the world’s most famous and magnificent zoos, has its season finale.

Good Girls: “Synergy”

NBC, 10pm

Season Finale!

Beth (Christina Hendricks) and Dean (Matthew Lillard) offer to buy Four Star Pool & Spa from Gayle (Ione Skye), and Dean is determined to make this a legitimate business. Tensions rise between Ruby (Retta) and Stan (Reno Wilson), which culminate in the three women making a drastic decision. Meanwhile, Phoebe (Lauren Lapkus) gets even closer to cracking the case when she gets her hands on Ruby’s phone.

Harley Quinn

Syfy, 11pm

Network Premiere!

Season 1 of the DC Comics-inspired half-hour adult animated series, which first aired on the DC Universe streaming service, begins its exclusive cable run tonight with the first four episodes. Three episodes will then air subsequent Sunday evenings. Kaley Cuoco voices Harley, the fan-favorite antiheroine who finally leaves her crazy boyfriend the Joker and tries to join the Legion of Doom with the help or hindrance of a whole cast of not-so-super villains from all corners of Gotham City.

Rick and Morty

Adult Swim, 11:30pm

New Episodes!

Season 4 of the cult-favorite animated series returns with its final five episodes beginning tonight.