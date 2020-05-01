‘Channel Guide Magazine’ May Program Updates

Channel Guide Magazine

The COVID-19 crisis forced many TV shows to suspend production, meaning several series have had their premieres or finales delayed. Network schedules are continually changing, and several programs featured in the May 2020 print edition are affected.

Updated TV listings are available from us online, and Channel Guide Magazine‘s TV Best Bets have the latest viewing recommendations from our TV experts.

Due to nearly all major sports leagues canceling live events through May, the sports listings section was removed from the magazine. Daily program listings for ESPN, FS1, Golf Channel, NBCSN and other sports networks have also been temporarily removed. The sports section and sports network listings will return in future editions as leagues begin or resume their seasons. You can view current sports listings online.

Here are some notable program changes for May:

Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 premiere has been delayed to this summer.

Season 3 of FOX’s The Masked Singer will have its finale on May 20 (previously scheduled for May 27).

NASCAR plans to resume its season on May 17 with a Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway at 8pm ET on FOX. Races continue at Darlington and Charlotte Motor Speedway through May 27 on FOX and FS1.