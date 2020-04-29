Wednesday, April 29: It’s the Battle of the Sixes on ‘The Masked Singer’

© 2019 FOX MEDIA LLC. Credit: Michael Becker/FOX

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, April 29

The Masked Singer: “The Battle of the Sixes: The Final 6”

FOX, 8pm

Special guest Gordon Ramsay joins the panel as the remaining six singers compete and one singer will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “The Battle of the Sixes: The Final 6.”

Summertime

Netflix

New Series!

This eight-episode Italian drama is a modern love story set on Italy’s Adriatic coast. An undeniable attraction brings together Ale and Summer, who come from very different worlds — he is an ex-motorcycle champion, wild and determined to take back the reins of his life; she refuses to conform her life to the masses and dreams of flying far away, but she knows she is the glue that holds her family together. As Ale and Summer’s love grows with the summer sun, it’s a journey that will take them far from who they were before they met.

Riverdale: “Chapter Seventy-Five: Lynchian”

The CW, 8pm

Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) follow a new lead after the contents of the latest videotape take a sinister turn. Meanwhile, Kevin (Casey Cott), Reggie (Charles Melton) and Fangs (guest star Drew Ray Tanner) take their latest business venture to the next level, while Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) maple rum business faces a new threat.

Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?

Lifetime, 8pm

This could be one heck of an anniversary party. Host Kevin Frazier catches up with couples from the series’ 10 seasons — some still together, some ready to be unmarried and some with dramatic baby stories to tell.

Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries

PBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Meet even more spy creatures in the middle of some of nature’s greatest events across the globe.

Starring Dolores Costello

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Actress Dolores Costello, whose career as a child and adult star extended from nearly the earliest days of cinema into the 1940s, primarily found her fame in silent pictures, where she was dubbed “The Goddess of the Silent Screen.” Costello is celebrated in tonight’s film lineup that includes silents and “talkies” that she made, beginning with Orson Welles’ 1942 classic The Magnificent Ambersons and also including Expensive Women (1931), When a Man Loves (1927), Beloved Brat (1938), Old San Francisco (1927) and This Is the Army (1943).

SEAL Team: “In the Blind”

CBS, 9pm

Bravo Team gets ambushed by enemy forces during a mission to extract a potential link to a new terrorist leader in the new episode “In the Blind.”

H2O: The Molecule That Made Us: “Civilizations”

PBS, 9pm

Travel into the past to see how water may have driven our own evolution — and created civilizations. But can the Earth’s water supplies guarantee our future?

Ghost Nation: “An Unholy Haunting”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti head to Waynesville, Ohio, to investigate claims of paranormal activity at a former Catholic church. The team suspects a disgraced priest may be behind the scratches, bizarre apparitions and chilling voice recordings.

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Curse”

FX, 10pm

If you think teaching your folks how to use Zoom is scary, wait until vampire Nandor (Kayvan Novak) finally gets online and realizes his decades-earlier failure to forward an email chain letter to 10 people may have left him cursed.

Dave

FXX, 10pm

Season Finale!

Dave Burd — better known to the world as rapper/comedian Lil Dicky — wraps up Season 1 of his semiautobiographical comedy tonight.

Deadly Recall: “Cris-Cross”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

On a lazy summer morning, two college friends are gunned down in their apartment just outside of Fisk University. Pat is immediately called to the scene. Through questioning, he learns about the girlfriend of one of the victims. When he finally tracks her down, Pat finds she is a homicide victim as well. This immediately sparks a compare-and-contrast of the two crime scenes, but with no murder weapon, Pat is left to rely on unorthodox clues from abnormal sources.

Destination Fear: “Nopeming Sanatorium”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

As the spooky road trip series returns, brother-sister duo Dakota and Chelsea Laden, their best friend Tanner Wiseman, and camera operator Alex Schroeder investigate Nopeming Sanatorium, a 118-year-old building in Duluth, Minn., that loomed menacingly near the Ladens’ and Wiseman’s childhood homes. Now they get to finally confront their childhood fears as they explore and spend the night in one of Minnesota’s most paranormally active locations, a place rampant with a history of murder, suicide and sinister spirits.

The Big Fat Wedding Walk

Lifetime, 11pm

Dumbbells before wedding bells? Together, a bride who survived cancer and a groom hoping to stave off heart disease tackle a common goal: to get in shape before walking down the aisle.

Thursday, April 30

Young Sheldon

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

We’d never fault loving mom Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry) for her overprotective ways, but hiding a college acceptance letter for young genius Sheldon (Iain Armitage) may be going too far. “It creates a lot of friction among the entire family,” notes executive producer Steven Molaro — and George Sr. (Lance Barber) is especially riled. “He has a lot to say. He’s tired of feeling like he isn’t as much of a parent to Sheldon as Mary is.” And keep your eyes peeled during the prequel’s season-capper for a Big Bang Theory Easter egg. Teases Molaro: “There is a really fun one lurking near the end of this episode.”

Last Man Standing

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the season finale episode “How You Like Them Pancakes?,” Eve (guest star Kaitlyn Dever) returns home for a weekend visit, and Kristin’s (Amanda Fuller) big day finally arrives.

TCM Spotlight: New York in the ’70s

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Say farewell to New York City in the 1970s as Turner Classic Movies’ April spotlight concludes tonight. This lineup of ’70s Big Apple film classics comes from a variety of genres, and includes the highly prescient, Oscar-winning satire Network (1976); the Al Pacino crime drama Dog Day Afternoon (1975); the Harlem-set action drama Across 110th Street (1972); Taxi Driver (1976); and the early slasher film Sisters (1972).

Man With a Plan

CBS, 8:30pm

A boat might be more trouble than it’s worth in two new episodes of Man With a Plan tonight. In “Couples Therapy,” when Adam (Matt LeBlanc) buys a boat without asking Andi (Liza Snyder), they wind up in therapy to settle the disagreement. Then Adam discovers someone is sneaking his boat out at night in “Dude, Where’s My Boat?”

Station 19: “The Ghosts That Haunt Me”

ABC, 9pm

Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) returns to work and she and Jack (Grey Damon) fight to save people trapped in a collapsing bowling alley. Meanwhile, Ben (Jason George) confronts Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) about his drug problem, and Maya’s (Danielle Savre) mother, Katherine (guest star Ivana Shein), pays Maya a visit. Grey’s Anatomy’s Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey) and Stefania Spampinato (Dr. Carina DeLuca) also guest star.

Council of Dads: “I’m Not Fine”

NBC, 9pm

New Episodes!

After its series premiere last month, this new drama returns in its new time slot. In this episode, Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) grapples with how a “Council of Dads” could really function in their day-to-day life as Larry (Michael O’Neill) takes on his responsibilities with passion. Luly (Michele Weaver) has an unexpected meeting with her birth mom, Michelle, and learns about her early life with Scott (Tom Everett Scott), while she and Evan (Steven Silver) make plans for a move to New York. Meanwhile, Charlotte (Thalia Tran) explores her family tree.

Ghost Adventures: “London Bridge”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Zak Bagans and the crew head to Lake Havasu in Arizona to investigate one of the most famous bridges in the world. A dark paranormal energy engulfs the massive structure, attracting death, despair and even the ghost of Jack the Ripper.

Broke: “Dates”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Dates,” Javier (Jaime Camil) and Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) decide to help Jackie (Pauley Perrette) and Luis (Izzy Diaz) get back into the dating scene by setting them up on blind dates.

Top Chef: “Pitch Perfect”

Bravo, 10pm

The chefs are challenged to a taco throwdown for the taco king, actor and restaurateur Danny Trejo. For the Quickfire, the only sharp tool they can use is a machete, in honor of one of Danny’s signature characters. Then, Padma informs the chefs that the only way to make it to Restaurant Wars is to survive this week’s qualifying challenge.

Better Things

FX, 10pm

Season Finale!

The Season 4 adventures of single mom and working actor Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) and her three daughters in Los Angeles conclude tonight.

Cake

FXX, 10pm

Season Finale!

FXX’s Cake, the half-hour weekly showcase featuring both live-action and animated comedy programs, airs its Season 2 finale tonight.

Tommy: “This Is Not a Drill”

CBS, 10pm

Tommy (Edie Falco) launches an informal investigation into a possible LAPD and city government-related conspiracy just as she prepares to fight for her job in front of an ethics committee in the new episode “This Is Not a Drill.”

Blindspot: “I Came to Sleigh”

NBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The fifth and final season of the drama begins in the aftermath of the explosion that left Jane (Jaimie Alexander) watching as a drone strike hit the safe house with the rest of the team inside. Questions to be answered include who made it out alive and whether the team will ever be able to clear their names in the wake of Madeline’s (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) rise to power. The series moves to its regular time slot an hour earlier beginning next Thursday, May 7.

Portals to Hell: “Iron Island”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman head to Buffalo, N.Y., to investigate a former church and funeral home rumored to house two portals. The owners believe evil spirits are terrorizing the good spirits residing within the century-old building.

Friday, May 1

All Day and a Night

Netflix

Original Film!

Jahkor (Ashton Sanders, Moonlight) never wanted to be like his father (Jeffrey Wright, Westworld), and his father never wanted to see his son in prison. Yet somehow finding themselves together as inmates seemed inevitable. In an unlikely journey of self-discovery, Jahkor explores the dangerous world that unites them, hoping to help his newborn son escape a cycle that feels inescapable.

Hollywood

Netflix

New Series!

Ryan Murphy’s latest production for Netflix, which he co-created with Ian Brennan and cowrote with Brennan and Janet Mock, is a limited series set in post-World War II Hollywood, where it follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers trying to make it no matter the cost. The cast includes David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking and Joe Mantello. Notable guest stars include Maude Apatow, Mira Sorvino, Rob Reiner and Michelle Krusiec.

Medici: The Magnificent

Netflix

Season Premiere!

This Italian-produced historical drama set in 15th-century Renaissance Florence, which explores the power of art and beauty as driving forces behind the rule of the Medici dynasty, returns for its third and final season.

MacGyver: “Loyalty + Family + Rogue + Hellfire”

CBS, 8pm

In the new episode “Loyalty + Family + Rogue + Hellfire,” the Phoenix team is forever altered when Mac’s (Lucas Till) aunt (returning guest star Jeri Ryan) gets into his head and convinces Mac and Riley (Tristin Mays) to join Codex.

Charmed: “Unsafe Space”

The CW, 8pm

Season Finale!

The Charmed Ones must stop the Faction from reaching the sacred tree in the Command Center before disaster strikes. In the meantime, Mel (Melonie Diaz) has a surprising encounter with Ruby (guest star Bethany Brown), Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) newfound powers prove a double-edged sword, and Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) deal with a new twist in their relationship.

The Blacklist: “Brothers”

NBC, 8pm

Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) is forced to confront past trauma and family secrets when his brother takes him back home for a risky job.

Hustlers

Showtime, 8pm

A wily group of exotic dancers get down to some risqué (and risky!) business in this critically acclaimed 2019 drama based on true events. Jennifer Lopez gives a career-best performance as Ramona, a longtime dancer at a high-end strip club who becomes a nurturing figure to the venue’s newest performer, “Destiny” (Fresh Off the Boat’s Constance Wu). When the 2008 recession puts them in need of quick cash, the pair recruit a few coworkers and devise a highly illegal plan to seduce, drug and rob some well-off male patrons. Soon enough, they’re rolling in the dough — but how long can they keep it going?

We Come in Peace

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

A large number of Hollywood movies about extraterrestrials have portrayed the beings as invaders with malicious intent for Earth — but not the aliens in the films featured in today’s TCM primetime lineup. They actually do come in peace, even if that peace might be threatened by humanity’s actions in some cases. Tonight’s films are Ron Howard’s Oscar-winning Cocoon (1985), followed by Jack Arnold’s It Came From Outer Space (1953), based on a Ray Bradbury story, and Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977).

Somewhere South: “How Do You ’Cue?”

PBS, 9pm

Follow chef Vivian Howard on a journey to learn how other Southerners cook and eat barbecue. She travels to Florida for smoked mullet and Texas for barbecue with Japanese and Mexican twists.

Friday Night In With the Morgans

AMC, 10pm

In tonight’s episode of Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan from The Walking Dead) and his wife Hilarie Burton Morgan’s (One Tree Hill) half-hour video-chat show, the couple check in with their friends Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton.

Blue Bloods

CBS, 10pm

Season Finale!

Season 10 of Blue Bloods concludes tonight with the finale episode “Family Secrets.”

Betty

HBO, 11pm

New Series!

Based on Crystal Moselle’s critically acclaimed feature Skate Kitchen, this six-episode drama features Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell and Rachelle Vinberg, who all starred in the original film. The series follows a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding, set against the backdrop of New York City.