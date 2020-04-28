Tuesday, April 28: The Hunt for Yamashita’s Gold Resumes in ‘The Lost Gold of World War II’

Ample/HISTORY Copyright 2020

All Times Eastern.

Tuesday, April 28

The Lost Gold of World War II: “A Dying Declaration”

History, 10pm

Season Premiere!

American treasure hunter John Casey returns to the Philippines with a new team and new technology in a continued effort to solve one of the greatest mysteries of World War II: the location of hundreds of billions of dollars in stolen loot supposedly hidden in Southeast Asia by Japanese general Tomoyuki Yamashita. The team targets three sites believed to be the access points to Yamashita’s gold — a waterfall, a crater known as Breach 6 and a camouflaged tunnel they uncovered last year.

Monk

SundanceTV, 1pm

Adrian Monk is a man for our times: The obsessive-compulsive police consultant (Tony Shalhoub) has an assistant to hand him disinfecting wipes! The quirky 2002-09 procedural airs on SundanceTV in 13-episode Tuesday blocks.

2019 PLAYERS Championship: Final Round/Watchalong With Rory

Golf Channel, beginning at 1pm

Golf Channel airs an enhanced encore broadcast of the 2019 PLAYERS Championship final round, featuring World No. 1 Rory McIlroy taking part in a live video feed that will air side-by-side onscreen during the closing stretch of the telecast. McIlroy’s victory at THE PLAYERS contributed to a standout season that would later include a second FedExCup title and being voted by his peers as PGA TOUR Player of the Year. Golf Channel – in collaboration with Sky Sports – will reair the early stages of the final round beginning at 1 p.m. ET utilizing the Sky Sports broadcast feed, which will be simulcast across both GOLF Channel and Sky Sports Golf. Then, Watchalong With Rory will kick off on both networks at 4:30pm ET (in primetime in the U.K.; late afternoon in the U.S.) with the live (split-screen) feed of McIlroy re-watching the closing stretch of his round at TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course. Watchalong With Rory will allow fans on both sides of the Atlantic to engage with McIlroy in real-time through the onscreen live video feed, where he’ll be joined by Sky Sports’ Nick Dougherty and Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee to recall the pivotal moments that led to McIlroy’s first PLAYERS Championship title. Fans tuning in are encouraged to take part in the conversation on social media using the hashtag #WatchalongWithRory, and Dougherty/Chamblee also will live tweet during the early stages of the final round broadcast, providing commentary and answering viewers questions leading up to the live feed at 4:30pm ET.

Golf Channel and @SkySportsGolf have your Tuesday 📺 plans covered ➡️ 1pm ET: 2019 PLAYERS Championship

4:30pm ET: @McIlroyRory joins live in real-time to re-live the closing stretch #WatchalongWithRory pic.twitter.com/wJnDx3uh6p — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 28, 2020

The Conners: “CPAPs, Hickeys and Biscuits”

ABC, 8pm

Dan (John Goodman) and Louise (Katey Sagal) take their relationship to the next level and come to appreciate the complexities of aging. Meanwhile, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) spends the night in jail and hands off parenting duties to Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). Mark (Ames McNamara) and a friend work on a class experiment that leaves them both with hickeys.

TCM Spotlight: New York in the ’70s

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The “blaxploitation” film genre and cop dramas were big in the early ’70s, and with many of those titles set in New York City, it makes sense that some of them would figure in tonight’s lineup celebrating 1970s Big Apple movies. The evening starts with one of the granddaddies of the blaxploitation genre, 1971’s Shaft, and also includes The Super Cops (1974), Super Fly (1972), Aaron Loves Angela (1975) and Black Caesar (1973).

Autism: The Sequel

HBO, 9pm

This film answers the question of “What will happen when my kid grows up?” by following five young adults on the spectrum as they navigate their early 20s. Intercut with present-day interviews is footage of the same youth and their families shot 12 years ago for the Emmy-winning film Autism: The Musical.

Ellen’s Game of Games

NBC, 9pm

R&B star Usher helps host Ellen DeGeneres emcee the game “Knockin’ Boots.” Contestants try to name a song or sing lyrics that include a specific word — and try to avoid having a giant boot kick them into a vat of suds. A quarantined nation thanks them for their service.

Inside the Vatican

PBS, 9pm

Enjoy a rare glimpse at the daily lives of those who live and work in the Vatican. Behind-the-scenes access shows how residents, from the Pope to the gardener to the head of security, participate in the inner workings of this city-state.

black-ish: “…Baby One More Time”

ABC, 9:30pm

Dre (Anthony Anderson) underestimates Rhonda’s (guest star Raven-Symoné) ability to be a mom and struggles to support her decision to adopt a baby. Meanwhile, Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) gets in the way of Bow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) plans for the perfect baby shower; and Junior (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown) and Diane (Marsai Martin) go to extra lengths to give the best gift of the party.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Grudge”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Grudge,” a case of cyberstalking escalates to multiple murders, and the team must track down a hacker who will stop at nothing to get revenge on those he believes have wronged him.

The Last O.G.: “They Reminisce Over You”

TBS, 10:30pm

The comedy’s Tray (Tracy Morgan) wants to be like Mike — as in rich-as-hell Michael Jordan — so he’s off on a citywide quest to track down his old pair of Air Jordans. Seems the sneakers are worth a bundle in resale.

Wednesday, April 29

Summertime

Netflix

New Series!

This eight-episode Italian drama is a modern love story set on Italy’s Adriatic coast. An undeniable attraction brings together Ale and Summer, who come from very different worlds — he is an ex-motorcycle champion, wild and determined to take back the reins of his life; she refuses to conform her life to the masses and dreams of flying far away, but she knows she is the glue that holds her family together. As Ale and Summer’s love grows with the summer sun, it’s a journey that will take them far from who they were before they met.

Riverdale: “Chapter Seventy-Five: Lynchian”

The CW, 8pm

Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) follow a new lead after the contents of the latest videotape take a sinister turn. Meanwhile, Kevin (Casey Cott), Reggie (Charles Melton) and Fangs (guest star Drew Ray Tanner) take their latest business venture to the next level, while Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) maple rum business faces a new threat.

The Masked Singer: “The Battle of the Sixes: The Final 6”

FOX, 8pm

Special guest Gordon Ramsay joins the panel as the remaining six singers compete and one singer will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “The Battle of the Sixes: The Final 6.”

Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?

Lifetime, 8pm

This could be one heck of an anniversary party. Host Kevin Frazier catches up with couples from the series’ 10 seasons — some still together, some ready to be unmarried and some with dramatic baby stories to tell.

Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries

PBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Meet even more spy creatures in the middle of some of nature’s greatest events across the globe.

Starring Dolores Costello

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Actress Dolores Costello, whose career as a child and adult star extended from nearly the earliest days of cinema into the 1940s, primarily found her fame in silent pictures, where she was dubbed “The Goddess of the Silent Screen.” Costello is celebrated in tonight’s film lineup that includes silents and “talkies” that she made, beginning with Orson Welles’ 1942 classic The Magnificent Ambersons and also including Expensive Women (1931), When a Man Loves (1927), Beloved Brat (1938), Old San Francisco (1927) and This Is the Army (1943).

SEAL Team: “In the Blind”

CBS, 9pm

Bravo Team gets ambushed by enemy forces during a mission to extract a potential link to a new terrorist leader in the new episode “In the Blind.”

H2O: The Molecule That Made Us: “Civilizations”

PBS, 9pm

Travel into the past to see how water may have driven our own evolution — and created civilizations. But can the Earth’s water supplies guarantee our future?

Ghost Nation: “An Unholy Haunting”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti head to Waynesville, Ohio, to investigate claims of paranormal activity at a former Catholic church. The team suspects a disgraced priest may be behind the scratches, bizarre apparitions and chilling voice recordings.

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Curse”

FX, 10pm

If you think teaching your folks how to use Zoom is scary, wait until vampire Nandor (Kayvan Novak) finally gets online and realizes his decades-earlier failure to forward an email chain letter to 10 people may have left him cursed.

Dave

FXX, 10pm

Season Finale!

Dave Burd — better known to the world as rapper/comedian Lil Dicky — wraps up Season 1 of his semiautobiographical comedy tonight.

Deadly Recall: “Cris-Cross”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

On a lazy summer morning, two college friends are gunned down in their apartment just outside of Fisk University. Pat is immediately called to the scene. Through questioning, he learns about the girlfriend of one of the victims. When he finally tracks her down, Pat finds she is a homicide victim as well. This immediately sparks a compare-and-contrast of the two crime scenes, but with no murder weapon, Pat is left to rely on unorthodox clues from abnormal sources.

Destination Fear: “Nopeming Sanatorium”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

As the spooky road trip series returns, brother-sister duo Dakota and Chelsea Laden, their best friend Tanner Wiseman, and camera operator Alex Schroeder investigate Nopeming Sanatorium, a 118-year-old building in Duluth, Minn., that loomed menacingly near the Ladens’ and Wiseman’s childhood homes. Now they get to finally confront their childhood fears as they explore and spend the night in one of Minnesota’s most paranormally active locations, a place rampant with a history of murder, suicide and sinister spirits.

The Big Fat Wedding Walk

Lifetime, 11pm

Dumbbells before wedding bells? Together, a bride who survived cancer and a groom hoping to stave off heart disease tackle a common goal: to get in shape before walking down the aisle.

Thursday, April 30

Young Sheldon

CBS, 8pm

Season Finale!

We’d never fault loving mom Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry) for her overprotective ways, but hiding a college acceptance letter for young genius Sheldon (Iain Armitage) may be going too far. “It creates a lot of friction among the entire family,” notes executive producer Steven Molaro — and George Sr. (Lance Barber) is especially riled. “He has a lot to say. He’s tired of feeling like he isn’t as much of a parent to Sheldon as Mary is.” And keep your eyes peeled during the prequel’s season-capper for a Big Bang Theory Easter egg. Teases Molaro: “There is a really fun one lurking near the end of this episode.”

Last Man Standing

FOX, 8pm

Season Finale!

In the season finale episode “How You Like Them Pancakes?,” Eve (guest star Kaitlyn Dever) returns home for a weekend visit, and Kristin’s (Amanda Fuller) big day finally arrives.

TCM Spotlight: New York in the ’70s

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Say farewell to New York City in the 1970s as Turner Classic Movies’ April spotlight concludes tonight. This lineup of ’70s Big Apple film classics comes from a variety of genres, and includes the highly prescient, Oscar-winning satire Network (1976); the Al Pacino crime drama Dog Day Afternoon (1975); the Harlem-set action drama Across 110th Street (1972); Taxi Driver (1976); and the early slasher film Sisters (1972).

Man With a Plan

CBS, 8:30pm

A boat might be more trouble than it’s worth in two new episodes of Man With a Plan tonight. In “Couples Therapy,” when Adam (Matt LeBlanc) buys a boat without asking Andi (Liza Snyder), they wind up in therapy to settle the disagreement. Then Adam discovers someone is sneaking his boat out at night in “Dude, Where’s My Boat?”

Station 19: “The Ghosts That Haunt Me”

ABC, 9pm

Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) returns to work and she and Jack (Grey Damon) fight to save people trapped in a collapsing bowling alley. Meanwhile, Ben (Jason George) confronts Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) about his drug problem, and Maya’s (Danielle Savre) mother, Katherine (guest star Ivana Shein), pays Maya a visit. Grey’s Anatomy’s Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey) and Stefania Spampinato (Dr. Carina DeLuca) also guest star.

Council of Dads: “I’m Not Fine”

NBC, 9pm

New Episodes!

After its series premiere last month, this new drama returns in its new time slot. In this episode, Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) grapples with how a “Council of Dads” could really function in their day-to-day life as Larry (Michael O’Neill) takes on his responsibilities with passion. Luly (Michele Weaver) has an unexpected meeting with her birth mom, Michelle, and learns about her early life with Scott (Tom Everett Scott), while she and Evan (Steven Silver) make plans for a move to New York. Meanwhile, Charlotte (Thalia Tran) explores her family tree.

Ghost Adventures: “London Bridge”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Zak Bagans and the crew head to Lake Havasu in Arizona to investigate one of the most famous bridges in the world. A dark paranormal energy engulfs the massive structure, attracting death, despair and even the ghost of Jack the Ripper.

Broke: “Dates”

CBS, 9:30pm

In the new episode “Dates,” Javier (Jaime Camil) and Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero) decide to help Jackie (Pauley Perrette) and Luis (Izzy Diaz) get back into the dating scene by setting them up on blind dates.

Top Chef: “Pitch Perfect”

Bravo, 10pm

The chefs are challenged to a taco throwdown for the taco king, actor and restaurateur Danny Trejo. For the Quickfire, the only sharp tool they can use is a machete, in honor of one of Danny’s signature characters. Then, Padma informs the chefs that the only way to make it to Restaurant Wars is to survive this week’s qualifying challenge.

Better Things

FX, 10pm

Season Finale!

The Season 4 adventures of single mom and working actor Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) and her three daughters in Los Angeles conclude tonight.

Cake

FXX, 10pm

Season Finale!

FXX’s Cake, the half-hour weekly showcase featuring both live-action and animated comedy programs, airs its Season 2 finale tonight.

Tommy: “This Is Not a Drill”

CBS, 10pm

Tommy (Edie Falco) launches an informal investigation into a possible LAPD and city government-related conspiracy just as she prepares to fight for her job in front of an ethics committee in the new episode “This Is Not a Drill.”

Blindspot: “I Came to Sleigh”

NBC, 10pm

Season Premiere!

The fifth and final season of the drama begins in the aftermath of the explosion that left Jane (Jaimie Alexander) watching as a drone strike hit the safe house with the rest of the team inside. Questions to be answered include who made it out alive and whether the team will ever be able to clear their names in the wake of Madeline’s (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) rise to power. The series moves to its regular time slot an hour earlier beginning next Thursday, May 7.

Portals to Hell: “Iron Island”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman head to Buffalo, N.Y., to investigate a former church and funeral home rumored to house two portals. The owners believe evil spirits are terrorizing the good spirits residing within the century-old building.