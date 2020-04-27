Monday, April 27: ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere’ Season 1 Ends With a Final Mystery Solved

Jessica Kourkounis/AMC

All Times Eastern.

Monday, April 27

Dispatches From Elsewhere: “The Boy”

AMC, 10pm

Season Finale!

This insane, emotional, odd journey comes to an end, and the mystery will finally be solved. Now, whether series creator and star Jason Segel will get a second season — that’s still an unknown.

Big Break: Dominican Republic

Golf Channel, beginning at 7am

GOLF Channel continues its Big Break Mondays marathon with an encore presentation of Big Break Dominican Republic on Monday, the series’ 14th season featuring a reunion cast of Big Break’s most captivating and polarizing personalities. Big Break Dominican Republic will air in its entirety from 7am-6pm ET with a special encore of the final two episodes from 9-11pm ET. Filmed at Casa de Campo Resort in the Dominican Republic, the series features 12 aspiring professional golfers – six men and six women – in a team competition. The teams compete in a variety of golf challenges per episode, with the ultimate goal of knocking the other out of contention. The winning team at the conclusion of the 10-episode series shares the grand prize of $100,000, with $50,000 going to the most valuable player (MVP), who is crowned Big Break Dominican Republic champion. Big Break Dominican Republic contestant (and current host of Golf Channel’s School of Golf) Blair O’Neal is scheduled to join Morning Drive on Monday at 9am ET to recount her experience on Big Break. Additionally, members of the cast are scheduled to engage on Twitter throughout the day on Monday and in primetime for the final two episodes using #BigBreak. Tom Abbott, host of Big Break Dominican Republic, also will engage on Twitter via @TomAbbottGC. “Big Break Dominican Republic was one of my favorite seasons hosting,” Abbott says. “Being a reunion cast, we could hand pick the best personalities for the show. Throw in one of Pete Dye’s masterpiece golf courses in ‘Teeth of the Dog’ and you’ve got the recipe for why Big Break was such a hit series.”

Six women, six men, one goal = Win #BigBreak Dominican Republic ⛳ The marathon starts right now on GOLF and streaming here: https://t.co/ea5Crz87SF pic.twitter.com/GcJ2t3likm — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 27, 2020

9-1-1: “The One That Got Away”

FOX, 8pm

In the new episode “The One That Got Away,” the 118 fights an apartment building blaze and attempts a daring rescue of a blind woman trapped inside.

The Voice: “Road to Live Shows”

NBC, 8pm

Take a look back at the best moments from the season so far during this original jam-packed special chronicling the journey of the remaining artists from the blind auditions to next week’s live playoffs. The two-hour program also includes never-before-seen footage of the coaches and contestants.

Star of the Month: Jane Russell

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Turner Classic Movies ends its April Monday-night salute to the films of Jane Russell with tonight’s lineup that begins with the network premiere of Foxfire (1955) and also includes Hot Blood (1956), Underwater! (1955) and Born Losers (1967).

Below Deck Sailing Yacht: “#Awkward”

Bravo, 9pm

Jenna’s jealousy mounts as the charter guests continue to shamelessly flirt with Adam. Paget and Ciara can’t get on the same page, but Paget and Georgia are perfectly in tune. Adam makes a big romantic gesture for Jenna that backfires. And a shocking marriage proposal puts a relationship to the test.

Roswell, New Mexico: “Como La Flor”

The CW, 9pm

Liz (Jeanine Mason) is forced to revisit a painful part of her past when her mother Helena (guest star Bertila Damas) shows up at the diner unexpectedly. Michael (Michael Vlamis) urges Maria (Heather Hemmens) to seek help after she experiences a strange vision, and Kyle’s (Michael Trevino) attempt to get Steph (guest star Justina Adorno) to open up doesn’t go as planned. Finally, Helena’s arrival in Roswell sends Rosa (Amber Midthunder) spiraling.

Prodigal Son

FOX, 9pm

Season Finale!

In the devilishly dark drama’s season-ender, unstable criminal profiler Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) learns more about the girl-in-the-box mystery, and he and his family try to bring down shifty billionaire Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney).

Celebrity IOU

HGTV, 9pm

How to get away with a killer home renovation? Just ask Viola Davis. As the latest do-gooding guest star to partner with the Property Brothers, the actress heads to Minnesota to overhaul the house of her college roommate Michelle, a cancer survivor.

The Curse of Oak Island: “The Top Theories & Moments”

History, 9pm

Another two-hour episode looks back at more of the past seven seasons of The Curse of Oak Island and counts down the 10 most incredible theories ever to be presented in the series. Another countdown will also look at the 10 most incredible moments from the show.

Breeders

FX, 10pm

Season Finale!

FX’s comedy following Londoners Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard) as they juggle their careers, finances, relationship, kids and aging parents finishes Season 1 tonight.

Southern Gothic

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

New Series!

This series explores the duplicitous characters, unique settings and boundless mystery of real-life murder cases in the American South. In the premiere, “They Call Me Animal,” the worst fears of Hawkins, Texas, residents are realized when three vanished teens turn up dead. Details of a related robbery identify a suspect, but after a jailbreak, the city must mobilize the largest manhunt in state history to nab the culprit.

Songland: “H.E.R.”

NBC, 10pm

Two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer/songwriter H.E.R. comes to Songland to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material. Three of the most successful and sought-after writer/producers in music, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, produce the songwriters to creatively adapt their songs so that they perfectly fit the superstar artist. One song is chosen to be recorded by H.E.R. to be released for a global audience.

Independent Lens: “Jim Allison: Breakthrough”

PBS, 10pm

Meet a visionary doctor on a journey to find a cure for cancer. Nobel Prize winner Dr. Jim Allison spent decades waging a lonely but ultimately fruitful quest to discover a way the immune system can stop cancer in its tracks.

Mummy Mysteries

Travel Channel, 10pm

New Series!

In this series, an international team of experts reveals the shocking true stories behind ancient Egypt’s most infamous mummies. Using modern forensic science, they uncover horrific tales of life and death. In the premiere, “Killing a King,” the pockmarked mummy of Ramesses V reveals a shocking tale of bitter family infighting, civil insurrection and a cause of death that ultimately pushed ancient Egypt to the edge of collapse.

Tuesday, April 28

Monk

SundanceTV, 1pm

Adrian Monk is a man for our times: The obsessive-compulsive police consultant (Tony Shalhoub) has an assistant to hand him disinfecting wipes! The quirky 2002-09 procedural airs on SundanceTV in 13-episode Tuesday blocks.

The Conners: “CPAPs, Hickeys and Biscuits”

ABC, 8pm

Dan (John Goodman) and Louise (Katey Sagal) take their relationship to the next level and come to appreciate the complexities of aging. Meanwhile, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) spends the night in jail and hands off parenting duties to Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). Mark (Ames McNamara) and a friend work on a class experiment that leaves them both with hickeys.

TCM Spotlight: New York in the ’70s

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

The “blaxploitation” film genre and cop dramas were big in the early ’70s, and with many of those titles set in New York City, it makes sense that some of them would figure in tonight’s lineup celebrating 1970s Big Apple movies. The evening starts with one of the granddaddies of the blaxploitation genre, 1971’s Shaft, and also includes The Super Cops (1974), Super Fly (1972), Aaron Loves Angela (1975) and Black Caesar (1973).

Autism: The Sequel

HBO, 9pm

This film answers the question of “What will happen when my kid grows up?” by following five young adults on the spectrum as they navigate their early 20s. Intercut with present-day interviews is footage of the same youth and their families shot 12 years ago for the Emmy-winning film Autism: The Musical.

Ellen’s Game of Games

NBC, 9pm

R&B star Usher helps host Ellen DeGeneres emcee the game “Knockin’ Boots.” Contestants try to name a song or sing lyrics that include a specific word — and try to avoid having a giant boot kick them into a vat of suds. A quarantined nation thanks them for their service.

Inside the Vatican

PBS, 9pm

Enjoy a rare glimpse at the daily lives of those who live and work in the Vatican. Behind-the-scenes access shows how residents, from the Pope to the gardener to the head of security, participate in the inner workings of this city-state.

black-ish: “…Baby One More Time”

ABC, 9:30pm

Dre (Anthony Anderson) underestimates Rhonda’s (guest star Raven-Symoné) ability to be a mom and struggles to support her decision to adopt a baby. Meanwhile, Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) gets in the way of Bow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) plans for the perfect baby shower; and Junior (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown) and Diane (Marsai Martin) go to extra lengths to give the best gift of the party.

FBI: Most Wanted: “Grudge”

CBS, 10pm

In the new episode “Grudge,” a case of cyberstalking escalates to multiple murders, and the team must track down a hacker who will stop at nothing to get revenge on those he believes have wronged him.

The Lost Gold of World War II: “A Dying Declaration”

History, 10pm

Season Premiere!

American treasure hunter John Casey returns to the Philippines with a new team and new technology in a continued effort to solve one of the greatest mysteries of World War II: the location of hundreds of billions of dollars in stolen loot supposedly hidden in Southeast Asia by Japanese general Tomoyuki Yamashita. The team targets three sites believed to be the access points to Yamashita’s gold — a waterfall, a crater known as Breach 6 and a camouflaged tunnel they uncovered last year.

The Last O.G.: “They Reminisce Over You”

TBS, 10:30pm

The comedy’s Tray (Tracy Morgan) wants to be like Mike — as in rich-as-hell Michael Jordan — so he’s off on a citywide quest to track down his old pair of Air Jordans. Seems the sneakers are worth a bundle in resale.

Wednesday, April 29

Summertime

Netflix

New Series!

This eight-episode Italian drama is a modern love story set on Italy’s Adriatic coast. An undeniable attraction brings together Ale and Summer, who come from very different worlds — he is an ex-motorcycle champion, wild and determined to take back the reins of his life; she refuses to conform her life to the masses and dreams of flying far away, but she knows she is the glue that holds her family together. As Ale and Summer’s love grows with the summer sun, it’s a journey that will take them far from who they were before they met.

Riverdale: “Chapter Seventy-Five: Lynchian”

The CW, 8pm

Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) follow a new lead after the contents of the latest videotape take a sinister turn. Meanwhile, Kevin (Casey Cott), Reggie (Charles Melton) and Fangs (guest star Drew Ray Tanner) take their latest business venture to the next level, while Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) maple rum business faces a new threat.

The Masked Singer: “The Battle of the Sixes: The Final 6”

FOX, 8pm

Special guest Gordon Ramsay joins the panel as the remaining six singers compete and one singer will be unmasked at the end of the new episode “The Battle of the Sixes: The Final 6.”

Married at First Sight: Where Are They Now?

Lifetime, 8pm

This could be one heck of an anniversary party. Host Kevin Frazier catches up with couples from the series’ 10 seasons — some still together, some ready to be unmarried and some with dramatic baby stories to tell.

Spy in the Wild: A Nature Miniseries

PBS, 8pm

Season Premiere!

Meet even more spy creatures in the middle of some of nature’s greatest events across the globe.

Starring Dolores Costello

TCM, beginning at 8pm

Catch a Classic!

Actress Dolores Costello, whose career as a child and adult star extended from nearly the earliest days of cinema into the 1940s, primarily found her fame in silent pictures, where she was dubbed “The Goddess of the Silent Screen.” Costello is celebrated in tonight’s film lineup that includes silents and “talkies” that she made, beginning with Orson Welles’ 1942 classic The Magnificent Ambersons and also including Expensive Women (1931), When a Man Loves (1927), Beloved Brat (1938), Old San Francisco (1927) and This Is the Army (1943).

SEAL Team: “In the Blind”

CBS, 9pm

Bravo Team gets ambushed by enemy forces during a mission to extract a potential link to a new terrorist leader in the new episode “In the Blind.”

H2O: The Molecule That Made Us: “Civilizations”

PBS, 9pm

Travel into the past to see how water may have driven our own evolution — and created civilizations. But can the Earth’s water supplies guarantee our future?

Ghost Nation: “An Unholy Haunting”

Travel Channel, 9pm

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango and Shari DeBenedetti head to Waynesville, Ohio, to investigate claims of paranormal activity at a former Catholic church. The team suspects a disgraced priest may be behind the scratches, bizarre apparitions and chilling voice recordings.

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Curse”

FX, 10pm

If you think teaching your folks how to use Zoom is scary, wait until vampire Nandor (Kayvan Novak) finally gets online and realizes his decades-earlier failure to forward an email chain letter to 10 people may have left him cursed.

Dave

FXX, 10pm

Season Finale!

Dave Burd — better known to the world as rapper/comedian Lil Dicky — wraps up Season 1 of his semiautobiographical comedy tonight.

Deadly Recall: “Cris-Cross”

Investigation Discovery, 10pm

On a lazy summer morning, two college friends are gunned down in their apartment just outside of Fisk University. Pat is immediately called to the scene. Through questioning, he learns about the girlfriend of one of the victims. When he finally tracks her down, Pat finds she is a homicide victim as well. This immediately sparks a compare-and-contrast of the two crime scenes, but with no murder weapon, Pat is left to rely on unorthodox clues from abnormal sources.

Destination Fear: “Nopeming Sanatorium”

Travel Channel, 10pm

Season Premiere!

As the spooky road trip series returns, brother-sister duo Dakota and Chelsea Laden, their best friend Tanner Wiseman, and camera operator Alex Schroeder investigate Nopeming Sanatorium, a 118-year-old building in Duluth, Minn., that loomed menacingly near the Ladens’ and Wiseman’s childhood homes. Now they get to finally confront their childhood fears as they explore and spend the night in one of Minnesota’s most paranormally active locations, a place rampant with a history of murder, suicide and sinister spirits.

The Big Fat Wedding Walk

Lifetime, 11pm

Dumbbells before wedding bells? Together, a bride who survived cancer and a groom hoping to stave off heart disease tackle a common goal: to get in shape before walking down the aisle.